Kellogg's: An Unlikely Growth Company?

The idea may sound ludicrous. But following many quarters of top line contraction, packaged foods giant Kellogg's (K) may have entered a period of growth, even if modest, that value investors may find enticing.

This is what the company's most recent earnings report seem to suggest. Last week, Kellogg's delivered currency-neutral revenues of $3.32 billion that beat expectations and topped last year's number by about 2%. Adjusted EPS of $1.19 came in a solid 11 cents above consensus, logging a healthy 11% YOY increase.

On the numbers

The last quarter of 2017 had been the first time that Kellogg's saw YOY sales increase since at least 4Q13. Momentum carried forward, particularly on strong volume growth across every single geography - including the traditionally struggling North America market. The results indicate to me that demand for packaged foods continue to be robust when marketed at the right price point (pricing dipped 2.3% globally despite expectations for higher consumer inflation, which I do not find surprising). Sales weakness was confined within U.S. morning foods and snacks, although the contraction in both segments looked less menacing compared to 4Q17's numbers.

As a result of weak pricing and likely the same producer price headwinds that peer General Mills (GIS) has been facing, gross margins continued to deteriorate. Going forward, I would warn Kellogg's investors to set expectations low on this part of the income statement. I see very little support for margins, given the trends in higher commodities and freight expenses that are not matched by increasing CPG prices to the consumer. In the case of the Battle Creek-based companyKellogg's, I see the 120-bp gross margin dip over last year's levels as mild, particularly when compared to General Mills' 250-bp dive in the most recent period.

Much more encouraging was Kellogg's management of operating expenses, which I believe was largely expected as the company continues to execute on its Project K restructuring program. SG&A as a percentage of sales lowered 160 bps YOY to 21.6%. I continue to believe that most of Kellogg's projected EPS growth in the near future will come from cost cutting, at least until pricing and production cost challenges ease a bit.

See summarized P&L below, in non-GAAP terms (i.e. mostly adjusted for currency and other items like mark-to-market and restructuring).

The following graph illustrates, in GAAP terms, the trailing five-year trend of improved margins that started around mid-2015 (although I expect gross margins to start dipping), and the forming of a bottom for trailing-twelve month revenues - all encouraging trends, in my view.

On the stock

Investing in consumer staples in general and in packaged foods specifically is not for everyone. I'm fully aware of the secular shift in eating habits that bode ill for producers of sugary and carb-rich foods and drinks. But as a big proponent of "balanced investing," I believe most portfolios, even those with a clear growth bias, should have a counter-cyclical component to better protect the assets under management from taking a hit during periods of low economic activity.

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Fwd PEG FCF Yield Kellogg - K 13.5x 8.2% 1.6x 6.7% General Mills - GIS 13.8x 8.0% 1.7x 8.8% Mondelez (MDLZ) 15.7x 12.3% 1.3x 4.4%

That's where I believe stocks of solid companies with robust fundamentals, like K, come in. I believe the combination of low valuation, healthy bottom-line growth expectations and rich cash flow generation (see graph and table above) makes K a name worth thinking about. A dividend yield of 3.4% only makes the idea more compelling, in my view.

