U.S. Withdraws From Iran Deal, Market Yawns: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Crude oil prices hit 3-1/2-year highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran,” reads a Reuters headline, typical of the media hyperbole that sees calamity in every policy shift. Scroll down and you’ll see the price per barrel moved up 2.7%. Yawn.

But the market knows better than newswriters, as the story itself makes clear. I quote:

Demand for safe-haven assets remained muted as the immediate market impact was seen as specific to oil supply, but investors remained mindful of the knock-on effects on inflation.”

Investors are worried about inflation? The article quotes UBS strategist Caroline Simmons, who says as follows:

“In an environment where the Fed, particularly, is already at its inflation target and people are closely watching the pace of the monetary tightening, something like this which could possibly nudge inflation a little bit higher is going to be quite interesting for the market/”

All she said is that the move could – I quote again – “possibly nudge inflation a little bit higher.” Big yawn, folks.

Iran produces 4% of the world’s oil and its fellow oil producers – the Saudis, the Russians and others – would love to crank up production at today’s higher prices; they’ll fill the gap quite nicely and prices will adjust accordingly. This is hardly a precursor to hyperinflation.

My absolute favorite line in the story comes from ING strategist Benjamin Schroeder, who says:

Other signatories and Iran want to keep the deal going so there is a period where things could be hammered out. But I would have expected a bit of a safe-haven bid this morning.”

Once again, one of Reuters’ sources was not cooperating with its overstated thesis. The analyst would have expected a bit of a safe-haven bid, but in fact bond yields rose! But the hilarious aspect of this is the idea about other signatories wanting to keep the deal going. As one of many such headlines across the media put it: “The UK, Germany, and France will continue to uphold the Iran deal even though the US is pulling out.”

Europeans diplomats like to effect a sophisticated-sounding condescension against the country bumpkins they imagine are driving U.S. policy, but at the end of the day a restoration of full U.S. sanctions will make it hard, if not impossible, for European companies to do business with Tehran and these companies will do everything required of them to remain in compliance with the U.S. sanctions regime so as to not affect their ability to do business in the U.S., or to incur liability in U.S. courts.

Ultimately, exaggerated worries about rising interest rates, inflation heating up and soaring oil prices are fueled (pun intended) by geopolitical drama. As the Reuters article puts it:

Trump’s move is also seen as likely to worsen already-tense relations between Iran and U.S. allies in the region.”

While any fair analyst must acknowledge that extreme events, such as war, could unfold – the greater likelihood in the case of the U.S. backing out of it nuclear deal with Iran would seem to be an emasculation of Iran’s ability to threaten the U.S. and its allies. To what can the matter be compared? A heavyweight boxing champ (the U.S., in this case) drives a devastating punch into a welterweight opponent (Iran). The commentators, seeing this, say “Now you’ve really made him mad!” What the U.S. has in reality done is made Iran terrified.

The country is already on the verge of economic collapse; it faces a restive population that has, as recently as January, taken to the streets in widespread protests; its nuclear secrets reside in files held in Jerusalem, Langley, Va., and YouTube; and its rival in Riyadh is emboldened as never before. Its top military brass are up at night wondering if a “heart attack” will end their careers the next day, because of military and intelligence defeats. The last thing Iran wants to do is engage in a confrontation that will cost money it no longer has and risks a humiliating defeat jeopardizing the regime’s very survival.

Of course, any significant economic move means there will be winners and losers. U.S. and international energy firms have more of the market to themselves for one, and Iran’s economy has been shattered. But sanctions often produce unexpected losers as well. London’s real estate market turned south after the U.S. and EU imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis – as Russian oligarchs were heavily invested in the city’s luxury properties. I’m not an expert in such things, but I would expect large German companies – among Iran’s biggest trading partners – to suffer from lost business in Iran. Siemens just announced a huge jump in Q1 profits today; let’s see how Q2 goes. But the long and the short of it is that I see no major negative economic fallout from withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement.

