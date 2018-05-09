GoPro: Climbing A Wall Of Worry

While there are not many reasons for GoPro shares to go up, there are no reasons for GoPro shares to down also.

GoPro's (GPRO) Q1'18 results were more or less in line. EPS was $0.04 better than expected. However, that's no consolation when you lose $0.34 for the quarter. Revenue also beat by almost $18M, but it was still down almost 8% Y/Y.

On the bright side, unit growth was up 3% Y/Y, which means GoPro cameras continue to sell "at the right price", as Nicholas Woodman has said previously.

The company reduced channel inventory by 30% during the quarter. This might mean that higher-margin products scheduled for the second half of the year should sell well. GoPro said that the new introduced HERO is selling as expected and will be expanding distribution to large retail partners in Q2.

GoPro ended the quarter with $145M in cash and expects cash to increase in Q2. The company also said it's on track to reduce full-year 2018 operating expenses to below $400 million while increasing marketing. Furthermore, the company's headcount is now below 1,000, down from a peak of nearly 1,800 in 2016.

So, overall, the company is executing on its pledge to reduce expenses and become profitable. The problem is that it's not there yet.

As for guidance, the company expects Q2 revenue in the range between $260M and $280M. The company also said it expects to post a non-GAAP loss for the first half of the year, but hopes to be profitable for the remaining half of 2018. It also expects a narrow non-GAAP loss for the year.

What is GoPro doing wrong?

According to the company, the NPD Group said GoPro led the U.S. action camera category at all price points, with 86% unit share and 95% dollar share, respectively. So, it can't be that the company is doing anything wrong. When you are the leader in the space (by far), you are considered successful, right?

In addition, research firm Technavio thinks the global action camera market will grow at CAGR of almost 15% through 2021. So, it's not as if the space is not growing. The problem is that GoPro is not seeing any of this growth, partly because the biggest pockets of global growth are in Asia. And, GoPro has a very small footprint in Asia. And, while sales in Japan are increasing, they are still a minuscule amount.

Simply put, GoPro needs a lot more revenue. It already has the lion's share of U.S. and European markets. It now needs to concentrate in Asia. Perhaps, the lower priced HERO will help in this regard, but we won't know that for several quarters if it happens.

Climbing a wall of worry

There is absolutely no investment catalyst to buy GoPro shares at the moment. So, why did the stock pop 10% when earnings were reported? Several reasons that are of contrarian nature.

GPRO Short Interest data by YCharts

The company has 101M shares outstanding, with the float being about 78M shares. In the chart above, YCharts depicts short interest at 22M shares. However, on Yahoo, I see 33M shares short. Whatever the correct number, GoPro shares continue to have a huge short position.

While I cannot find a catalyst at the current time for GoPro shares to go higher, I also cannot give you a reason why they should go lower.

GoPro is still the best company in the space. The balance sheet remains intact. The stock trades at about .70X revenue. And, if the company makes even a small non-GAAP profit by the end of the year, it will not be losing money. The company only needs a little growth and profitability, and shares could rally.

In addition, there is always the possibility of a buyout at current prices.

Why would anyone want to short this stock at current levels?

Personally, I see no reason. And, when there is no reason for a stock to fall, chances are it will go up, especially if 30% of the float is sold short.

Many times, markets and stocks climb a wall of worry. I think this might happen to GoPro shares over the next several months.

Bottom line

GoPro's quarter was in line. And, even if guidance was nothing to get excited about, things are not deteriorating. At current levels, I see no reason for GoPro shares to go lower. The stock trades at .70X revenue, which in my book are distressed levels.

The balance sheet remains intact, the company might report a small non-GAAP profit by year-end, and the brand is still best in class.

As I see it, there is absolutely no reason to sell GoPro shares short. And, with about 30% of the float sold short, shares will be climbing a wall of worry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.