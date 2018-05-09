Newalta's (NWLTF) CEO John Barkhouse on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newalta Corp (OTCPK:NWLTF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Dietsche – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Barkhouse – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Linda Dietsche

Thank you, Aimee. Welcome to Newalta's conference call for the first quarter of 2018. Joining me on the call, we have John Barkhouse, President and CEO.

During the call today, Newalta may make forward-looking statements relating to expected future performance. Such statements are based on its current views and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties, which are difficult to predict, including expected operating results, industry conditions, and the availability of financing alternatives, debt service and future capital needs.

Certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP will be referred to during this presentation. These measures are identified and defined in Newalta's continuous disclosure documents. Please refer to our continuous disclosure documents as they identify factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements.

Our first quarter, results exceeded our guidance, with Q1 revenue of $61.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million. Revenue for the quarter was up marginally compared to prior year as gains in our Drill Site business and increased production related waste volumes received at our Heavy Oil Facilities were partially offset by decreased mining contributions from Heavy Oil Onsite.

During the first quarter, we continued to see meaningful recovery in drilling and completion activity in the segments and basins we serve, translating into year-over-year improvement in US Drill Site utilization, which was the primary driver of a 16% EBITDA improvement in the Oilfield division.

We continued to realize year-over-year improvements in G&A, with first quarter savings of 9%. These savings demonstrate our disciplined focus on managing overheads, as we see activity levels improve. Looking forward to the second quarter of 2018, our guidance ranges are revenue of $50 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million.

Our guidance ranges remained unchanged in spite of an increased WTI forecast of $60 to $70 per barrel due to wider WTI-WCS differentials and the lower expected impact from drilling activity in the areas we serve.

For 2018, we expect revenue ranges between $235 million and $260 million and annual adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $60 million. At the midpoint of our 2018 full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range, this represents 23% year-over-year improvement.

Further, we expect to maintain G&A in line with 2017 levels. I'll now hand it over to John to provide more color on the business environment and the near-term outlook.

John Barkhouse

Thanks, Linda. Our solid first quarter performance reflects improving market conditions and our focus on operational excellence. Our Drill Site business continued to sustain high levels of asset utilization and a continuation of the shift away from rentals to full service packages. Production waste volumes into our Oilfield Facilities were down in the quarter, but were offset by increased volumes into our Heavy Oil Facilities.

Heavy Oil facility production-related waste volumes were up 56% over prior year and led by an increase of 120% in SAGD upset volumes. Overall, further improvements in results were tempered by a widening WTI-WCS differential in the quarter. As we anticipate the second quarter results to be impacted by lower drilling activity and production waste volumes due to prolonged spring breakup in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Strengthening commodity prices are expected to persist throughout the year, with the wide differential experienced in the early part of 2018 expected to improve, yet remain wider than what was observed in 2017. In the areas we serve, marginal increases year-over-year are expected in drilling and completions activity, resulting in increased water volume for disposal.

During Q4 2017 and in Q1 2018, Newalta focused its capital budgets on the workover and recompletion of several disposal wells, and we expect to see improved disposal volume and efficiencies in the second half. We anticipate overall volumes at our Oilfield Facilities to remain relatively flat with incremental improvements in Heavy Oil CHOPS volumes.

In the first quarter, we did observe the normal RFP cycle for project work, which generally results in awards in the second quarter and execution in Q3 and Q4 as per historic seasonal cycles. Overall, we continue to remain focused on operational execution and are building on the positive momentum generated from our sales and business development focus.

I'll now comment on the Newalta-Tervita merger. On April 30, 2018, we achieved another milestone on the path to merging with Tervita Corporation. As the plan for arrangement, resolution was approved with overwhelming support by our security holders. Looking forward, the next steps in the process include receiving approval from the Competition Bureau and the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench. We remain on track for the arrangement to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2018.

Overall, I'm very pleased with the execution of our core operating strategy, customer service and progress of our integrated solution selling model leveraging the unique attributes and assets at Newalta Corporation. Thank you.

Linda and I would now be pleased to take any questions that you may have.

Linda Dietsche

Thank you, Amy, and thank you for being on our conference call today. A taped broadcast of the call will be available on Newalta's website. We look forward to providing you with updates on Newalta's performance after the completion of the second quarter of 2018 as well as progression on the merger transaction.

