Dominion Energy Has Turned Into A Soap Opera: Here's What Investors Need To Know

However ultimately the payouts are likely to remain safe and at today's valuations both Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream Are Screaming buys with market beating total return potential.

Specifically it appears increasingly uncertain whether the SCANA merger will go through. And Dominion's short-term ability to monetize its midstream assets is currently impaired.

Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream have been especially hard hit over uncertainty pertaining to the SCANA merger as well as the recent FERC rule change.

It's been a rough few months for both utilities and MLPs due to perfect storm of negative factors.

(Source: imgflip)

The goal of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is to buy high-quality income growth stocks that meet two criteria. First I want a source of safe, generous and fast-growing payouts. Second I'm looking to buy them at valuations that make long-term double digit (and market beating) total returns likely. This often means looking in beaten-down sectors that the market has, due to short-term overreactions to perceived negative events, brought down to very low valuations.

D data by YCharts

Dominion Energy (D) and Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) are two such stocks that have caught my attention due to their crashing prices. Of course there is a big difference between a good value dividend stock and a value trap. So let's take a look at why the market has brutalized both Dominion and its midstream MLP.

More importantly find out why, despite their recent setbacks, I still consider both stocks to be strong buys at these prices.

(Source: Ycharts)

In fact thanks to both stocks trading at their highest yields in years (or at all-time highs) I consider both Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream to be some of the best low-risk, high-yield investments available today.

Dominion Has Three Major Growth Catalysts...

Founded in 1909 Dominion Energy is one of America's largest regulated electric utilities with 26.2 GW of electrical generating capacity and 6,600 miles of electrical transmission and distribution lines.

(Source: Dominion Energy Investor Presentation)

However the company has also diversified into the midstream business to take advantage of America's shale gas boom and the fast growing global liquefied natural gas or LNG export industry. The midstream business is also a good fit with Dominion's plans to eventually shift entirely to cleaner energy sources, and away from dirtier and less economical coal power plants. That's why today Dominion owns:

15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, storage and distribution pipeline

1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

All told Dominion's electric, gas, and midstream assets serve over 6 million customers in 17 states.

Dominion has three major growth drivers that make it one of my favorite traditional utilities.

The first is organic growth in regulated businesses where it enjoys favorable regulatory environments that allow for above average returns on equity or ROE. For context the average regulated utility in the US has an ROE of 9.5%.

(Source: Dominion Energy investor presentation)

This means that when regulators approve Dominion's plans to expand its rate base (assets on which it earns the allowed ROE) the company is locking in guaranteed growth in operating cash flow from which to pay safe and fast rising dividends.

(Source: Dominion Energy Investor Presentation)

Dominion's presence in fast growing states (Virginia and North Carolina) means that regulators have approved about $4 billion per year in growth capex spending. That's enough to fuel a rate base (and thus earnings) growth of 6% to 7% from this side of the business.

Much of that investment will go into grid modernization which is required by the Virginia Grid Modernization and Security Act of 2018. This legislation calls for:

upgrading grid management security from cyber attacks

replacing 1970's era electric meters with smart meters

burying more power lines (to improve reliability)

increasing renewable energy (up to 5GW more solar capacity and 16 MW of offshore wind)

Such legislation (and strong population and economic growth) means that Dominion likely has the growth winds at its back when it comes to aggressive infrastructure spending in the coming decades.

Another major growth catalyst for Dominion is the planned acquisition of South Carolina utility SCANA (SCG). The $14.6 billion all stock deal ($7.9 billion equity value) would greatly expand its presence in South Carolina and give Dominion an additional 1.6 million regulated customers

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

As importantly the regulatory environment in South Carolina, while strained by recent events (more on that shortly) is still favorable with higher than average ROEs on both the regulated electric and natural gas side of the business.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

In total the combination of SCANA and Dominion would mean Dominion would serve a total of 6.5 million regulated customers in five states, three of which have fast growing economies and populations that require large amounts of infrastructure expansion and upgrading. In fact analysts expect SCANA to need to spend $800 billion a year in growth investments, which would mean Dominion would see its annual growth spending rise by around 20%.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

That's why after the merger was announced Dominion's management said that it would boost the company's long-term earnings growth prospects from about 7% to 8+%.

The final growth catalyst for Dominion is in midstream growth opportunities designed to take advantage of America's shale gas boom while also serving the needs of its regulated customers.

(Source: Dominion Midstream Partners 10-K)

Dominion Energy like many other utilities has attempted to diversify its operations to achieve faster growth. However management has wisely chosen to stick with largely regulated industries with guaranteed rates of return, in this case gas storage, processing, transportation and gathering.

So in 2014 Dominion Energy launched an MLP, Dominion Midstream Partners. This was designed as a funding vehicle for monetizing and providing additional funding for its ambitious midstream expansion plans. The way it works is that Dominion Midstream raises debt and equity capital from investors looking for safe, generous, and fast growing income.

It then buys Dominion Energy's midstream assets, each which comes with a long-term fixed rate contract with minimal volume guarantees. These in turn provide the distributable cash flow (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) to pay out the fast growing income (32% CAGR over the last three years).

Over the years Dominion Midstream has successfully acquired all of Dominion's midstream assets, including those that were part of the sponsor's $4.4 billion purchase of Questar. Going forward the plan was for two major drop downs.

The first was the Atlantic Coast Pipeline which is a $5 billion pipeline that will connect the low cost and prolific Marcellus shale of West Virginia to Dominion Energy's customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion owns 48% of the pipeline (Duke and Southern Company own 47% and 5%, respectively). Dominion will be the operator of the pipeline which is designed to provide low cost gas to its increasingly natural gas focused generating fleet, regulated gas customers, and its Cove Point LNG export facility. It can also be extended to South Carolina to serve current SCANA customers.

Then there's the Cove Point LNG export facility on the Chesapeake Bay near Lusby, Maryland. This $4 billion multi-year project was begun in 2014 and was recently completed and has a daily export capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet per day. It is designed to take advantage of the booming LNG export market in which cheap US gas is liquefied and exported to markets like Asia and Europe, where gas prices are much higher.

These three growth catalysts combined to create one of the fastest growing utilities in America and provides a very long-term growth runway. One that promised a safe, generous, and fast source of income growth.

However in recent months two major roadblocks have come up that have soured the market on Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream Partners.

The Soap Opera That Is SCANA

The first big challenge to Dominion's growth plans is the SCANA merger, specifically the ongoing uproar over the utility's botched VC summer nuclear plans. SCANA had planned to (in conjunction with Santee Cooper, the state owned electric power company) construct two new nuclear reactors to provide clean and reliable base load power for the fast growing state. Santee Cooper had a 45% stake in the project.

However after 10 years of delays and cost overruns the $12.8 billion project's estimated total price swelled to over $20 billion. SCANA decided to kill the project last year after spending $9 billion on the failed endeavor. Management estimates that VC Summer will result in a $2.8 billion write down that under the 2007 South Carolina Base Load Review Act or BLRA would be passed onto its customers in the form of $27 per month in higher electric bills for perhaps the next 60 years. That's because the BLRA places the burden on ratepayers to pay all construction costs the public service commission deems "prudent." The same applies if the public service commission (the state's electric regulatory utility body) agrees that abandoning a project is prudent.

However South Carolinians have already paid roughly $2 billion in higher electric rates during the failed construction of these reactors and the nuclear surcharge rose from $0.48 per month to $27.

This has understandably led to a huge political controversy with Santee Cooper arguing that the project should be completed in order to salvage some benefit from the higher rates South Carolinians will be paying. Meanwhile South Carolina's governor Henry McMaster has called for the repeal of that act to allow the nuclear surcharge, which currently accounts for 18% of power bills, to be repealed. SCANA has argued that if the BLRA is repealed it will be forced into bankruptcy.

That's why as part of its bid to buy SCANA Dominion offered to partially finance the VC Summer write down, via a combination of a follow up equity offering and tax savings.

(Source: Dominion/SCANA merger presentation)

This would lead to a quick refund of $1.3 billion to SCANA customers averaging about $1,000 per household. It would also immediately result in a permanent cut to power bills of 5% (about $10 per month). However the catch is that Dominion's bailout purchase of SCANA would not result in a total savings of $2.8 billion but merely $1.7 billion. Or to put another way the Dominion merger deal is contingent on the BLRA remaining in place so that Dominion's SCANA subsidiary can still collect about $900 million in higher nuclear related rates over the next 20 years (but not 60). Dominion has said if BLRA is revoked the deal is off (there is no breakup fee in place for this very reason).

In January 2018 the state House voted 119-1 to eliminate the $27 per month nuclear surcharge and to allow the Public Service Commission to nullify nine previous rate hikes connected to VC Summer.

The issue then went to the State Senate which paid for a study to investigate how much if any, SCANA's rates could be reduced without bankrupting it. The study was done by Washington, D.C.-based Bates White Consulting and found that SCANA could endure "at least" a 13% rate reduction without forcing it into Ch. 11.

Remember that currently about 18% of SCANA rates are tied to VC Summer via that $27 per month BLRA induced surcharge. The State Senate was set to vote for that 13% ($19 per month) rate reduction but then pushed back the vote to allow Dominion Energy to sweeten its deal to SCANA customers.

When Dominion didn't sweeten the deal but merely reiterated that anything over $10 per month in rate reductions would kill the merger, the state Senate voted on April 18th to cut the BLRA surcharge by 72% from $27 per month to $7.5. That's about double the rate cut that Dominion had agreed to and likely means that if the law passes then the deal is dead.

But wait the soap opera that is SCANA isn't done just yet. The bill isn't actually finalized yet, but has to be resolved in a joint committee in which the House and Senate agree on the final rate cut. And even if they do then there is no guarantee that the Governor will sign it.

"The governor has repeatedly said that he isn't going to sign anything short of a complete 18 percent rate cut...That's what the people of South Carolina deserve and that's what they should get." - McMaster's Press Secretary

And even if the governor were to concede to a less than total BLRA reduction SCANA is likely to sue over whether or not the legislature has the right to determine rates rather than the Public Service Commission.

What does this mean for investors in both SCANA and Dominion? Well for one thing SCANA's board of directors has said it's not sure it will pay a second or third quarter dividend. A complete dividend suspension which would save it about $88 million per quarter. However that would still only account for 79% of the $111 million per quarter that SCANA is currently collecting under the BLRA (that $27 per month surcharge).

In other words even if SCANA eliminates the dividend entirely it will see a hit to earnings, assuming that a late December regulatory ruling (by the Public Service Commission) decides against it. That would amount to a $92 million decrease in annual earnings, or about a 15% to 20% reduction in EPS. That's on top of a lack of a quarterly payout that is the entire reason for owning any regulated utility.

That's a shame because SCANA's core business is expected to grow at 4% annually over the long-term meaning its underlying asset base is high-quality and worthy of joining the Dominion Energy family. However if the deal fails to go through then I can see no reason any income investor would have to continue owning SCANA.

What about Dominion? Well as of the Q1 2018 conference call on April 27th, (which took place after the Senate passed the 13% rate reduction) management said "We are optimistic that we will complete our merger with SCANA later this year."

However I am personally far less optimistic because that deal is based on the legislature and governor agreeing that Dominion's deal would be acceptable. The governor and House appear to be digging in their heels about a full BLRA elimination that Dominion just won't accept.

Ultimately that means I think the deal will fall apart which will mean that Dominion's previous long-term earnings growth guidance of 6% to 8% through 2020 and then "at least 5%" after that remains in effect. Now keep in mind that is still very good growth for a low risk utility, one that still has two other strong growth catalysts in play.

The Drama Around Dominion Midstream And FERC

The other major uncertainty around Dominion has centered on the now infamous March 2018 rule change by the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission or FERC. Specifically FERC reversed a 2005 rule that allowed MLPs like Dominion Midstream to deduct a tax allowance from cost of service contracts on interstate pipelines (those regulated by FERC). The result was MLPs lost $30 billion in market cap over the next 10 days.

Now it should be noted that while the news of this rule change sent the entire MLP industry crashing, it turns out that for most MLPs the effects are insignificant. That's for several reasons.

First the rule change takes effect in 2020, and only affects cost of service contracts on interstate pipelines. Intrastate and gathering systems, as well as storage, most NGL assets and market based rates are not affected.

Next the rule change only reduces FERC's max rate on interstate pipelines. Many MLPs already charge less than the max rate cap and so even a 2% to 5% regulatory rate reduction (which is what Morningstar expects) would mean most pipeline rates won't decrease.

This is why almost all MLPs have come out and announced no material impact to DCF or future growth plans. However Dominion's response to the ruling was not nearly as rosy which is why Dominion Midstream's price has collapsed.

Regarding Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, the company does not anticipate any revenue reductions in the 2018 to 2020 time period due to FERC's actions and is still evaluating any long term impacts and their timing." -Dominion statement regarding FERC ruling

As you can see while there is no short-term impact there is still some uncertainty surrounding what kind of cash flow hit some of Dominion's midstream assets might take. Dominion has filed for an expedited rehearing of the FERC ruling (an appeal) and its DCF should be safe through 2020 thanks to company's decision not to file for an involuntary rate reduction. That will trigger a section 5 investigation by FERC which will push off any final decision about its interstate pipeline rates.

What about after that? Well the potential negative FERC ruling for affected cost of service contracts (which Dominion Midstream is exposed to) should result in a 2% to 5% decrease in DCF. However while the actual rate reductions Dominion might face are not that extreme the market hates uncertainty with a passion.

Bank of America (BAC) has already downgraded Dominion Energy due to the expectation that with Dominion Midstream's unit price in the toilet it won't be able to drop down its midstream assets and thus recoup their cost to fund other growth plans.

And indeed that is now the case. Here's what Dominion CFO, Mark McGettrick, told analysts at the latest conference call.

We hope that the MLP market conditions will sufficiently improve to enable us to utilize DM to recycle capital investments in Cove Point and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, both of which remain MLP eligible and are not directly impacted by FERC's actions. As long as this issue at FERC is unresolved and pipeline MLPs continue to trade at such depressed levels, we do not believe we can access the capital markets for new equity at DM on reasonable terms. Therefore, absent a material improvement in the MLP capital markets and Dominion Energy Midstream's market price, we will not be making the previously planned drop-down of a portion of our investment in Cove Point this year." - Dominion Energy CFO

It should also be noted that during the conference call some analysts brought up the notion that Dominion might end up rolling up Dominion Midstream in case its price never recovers. That means buying out its MLP to assume its assets and the entirety of their cash flow. Management indicated that it is willing to be patient and see how the MLP market plays out over the coming years which indicates the risk of such an event are low for now.

If it were to eventually happen it would represent a taxable event that earlier investors might find significant. That's especially true given that a roll up wouldn't happen unless DM's price remained extremely low which would allow Dominion to acquire it in a likely all stock deal.

That could mean large losses for DM investors with a much higher cost basis. However even in such a worst case scenario you would still end up owning Dominion Energy, one of America's best run and fastest growing utilities. That would eventually allow you to recover any losses as compared to selling at these rock bottom prices which would only make them permanent.

The bottom line is that even with this large amount of uncertainty surrounding SCANA and FERC, there are still plenty of reasons to buy (or at the very least hold) Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream.

Dominion Energy's Thesis Remains Intact

While true that Dominion has faced numerous setbacks in recent months it's important to realize that this doesn't break the underlying investment thesis for either Dominion Energy or Dominion Midstream Partners.

For example the SCANA acquisition was always merely a growth booster, and not something that the company's previous industry leading dividend growth guidance was predicated upon.

In addition as you can see, Dominion's first quarter results showed modest top line but very strong bottom line growth.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 2.4% Operating Earnings Growth 21.3% Share Growth 3.6% Operating EPS 17.5% Dividend 10.6% Dividend Payout Ratio 73.2%

(Source: earnings release)

That's partially because, due to a relatively large midstream business, Dominion is one of the few utilities to benefit from tax reform. Pure play regulated utilities are required by regulators to pass on tax savings in the form of lower rates. Dominion actually gets to keep much of those savings and pass them onto shareholders in the form of rising dividends.

More importantly for income investors is the fact that the experienced management team is used to adapting to changing and challenging industry conditions. For example while the collapse of Dominion Midstream's unit price has, for the time being, made it impossible to monetize its midstream assets, Dominion has managed to find an alternative financing strategy to complete its growth projects through 2020.

(Source: Dominion Energy earnings supplement)

That includes non-core asset sales, some non-recourse project level debt at Cove Point, and issuing about $1.5 billion in additional equity that management believes is all it will need for the next three years.

Note however that despite the higher than expected dilution from the equity issuances management has reiterated very strong operating EPS growth guidance for full year 2018.

2018 Operating EPS Growth Guidance 2018 Operating EPS YOY Growth Low Range $3.80 5.6% Mid Range $4.05 12.5% High Range $4.25 18.1%

(Source: management guidance)

Dominion is usually conservative with its guidance. For example in Q1 2018 it was guiding for $0.95 to $1.15 in operating EPS and the actual figure came in $1.14. This means that investors can likely expect Dominion to at least hit its mid range guidance and likely achieve slightly higher full year 2018 results.

The keys to this strong growth is twofold. First there's the tax savings that Dominion is enjoying. However while a permanent benefit it's not going to drive stronger growth beyond this year.

That's where Dominion's strong growth catalysts kick in. For example the $4 billion Cove Point LNG facility is now complete, and began shipping LNG in April. Cove Point is 100% fully contracted for the next 20 years with inflation adjusted fixed rate contracts with:

a joint venture of Sumitomo and Tokyo Gas, the largest natural gas utility in Japan

GAIL, one of India's largest natural gas companies

Management expects Cove Point, whose ownership will remain with Dominion Energy for now, to generate $700 million in additional annual EBITDA. That's a 11% increase to Dominion Energy's 2017 EBITDA.

Meanwhile the Atlantic Coast Pipeline or ACP, which Dominion owns 48% of and 100% of the gas gathering infrastructure, is on track to be completed by the end of 2019. This project as well will be a source of long-term fixed rate contracts (20 year duration) with investment grade utilities (little default risk). Dominion will be retaining this until the MLP market recovers enough to drop it down to its MLP.

Next there's Dominion's 1.6 GW duel cycle natural gas power plant in Greensville, VA. That $1.3 billion project is 84% complete and expected to first fire up in late Q2 2018. By the end of the year Dominion expects it to be running at full capacity and begin recouping its construction cost under its regulated ROEs.

That new gas fired plant is just the first of eight that Dominion expects to complete within the next 15 years under the recently unveiled integrated resource plan. That plan calls for a 50% increase in solar capacity (over last year's estimates) and maintaining its four nuclear reactors (but shelving a new fifth one for now). Dominion now plans to build an addition 4.7 GW of solar power over the next decade and a half, enough to power 1.2 million homes.

Overall by 2033 Dominion plans to shift its energy mix to:

Energy Source % Of Energy Mix 2017 % Of Energy Mix 2033 Coal 21% 15% Natural Gas 38% 59% Renewable 3% 9%

(Source: Dominion Energy Resource Plan)

Note that in 2002 nearly half of the company's power generation was coal.

The point is that Dominion's core businesses remain firmly intact and management believes it remains on track to provide some of the industry's best payout growth rates. Its revised dividend growth guidance is:

2018: 10%

2019: 10%

2020: 6% to 10% (depending on MLP market)

Note the only change to the guidance is potentially slower dividend growth in case Dominion Midstream's unit price remains permanently too low to allow for accretive drop downs.

And what about Dominion Midstream? Surely that investment thesis is broken right? Well not necessarily.

Dominion Midstream Is Still An Attractive Investment

Don't get me wrong Dominion Midstream's 50% unit price crash has forced it into a liquidity trap, at least in terms of the equity markets. However here are some important things to consider.

First Cove Point and ACP remain MLP eligible assets that management believes will see little to no rate declines due to the FERC rulings, even after 2020. Which means Dominion can drop down to its MLP should the unit price recover. In other words the strong DCF growth catalysts for Dominion Midstream are still there, just currently inaccessible due to unfavorable market conditions.

Second while its 10.7% cash cost of equity means that financing drop downs is currently inadvisable the MLP isn't totally in a liquidity trap. That's because it still enjoys access to low cost debt courtesy of its strong balance sheet and sponsorship by Dominion Energy.

For example when it IPOd Dominion Energy provided it a $300 million revolving line of credit. In March 2018 Dominion Midstream was able to obtain a $500 million revolving credit line from a consortium of banks. Dominion Energy has now terminated its own revolving credit line since its MLP can now borrow from other financial institutions.

More importantly of that $500 million in revolving credit the MLP has tapped just $73 million. That means it has $427 million in remaining borrowing power which combined with its $110 million in unrestricted cash on the balance sheet means total liquidity of $537 million.

In addition Dominion Midstream's low leverage ratio means that it can actually use that credit and or modest amounts of fixed rate debt to fund organic growth or potentially some joint ventures with other MLPs. That's because Dominion Midstream's existing assets are producing annual adjusted EBITDA of $318 million. The average MLP has a leverage ratio (debt/Adjusted EBITDA) of 4.4. So if Dominion Midstream were to take its leverage ratio (currently 2.4) to a similar level it means it could increase its total debt by $630 million. Now that's not enough to buy ACP or Cove Point, since those would represent multi-billion purchases. But it is enough to fund its ongoing organic growth projects (expansions of existing assets), joint ventures, or a third party asset acquisition.

In addition Dominion Midstream management has said that its January 2018 $500 million equity raise (in hindsight perfectly timed) will be its last until its unit price has recovered to levels that make investments accretive. DM's board has also said that prior to any new equity issuances it plans to renegotiate its IDRs with Dominion Energy, likely to strike some kind of deal to eliminate them entirely and thus permanently reduce the MLP's cost of capital and increase the profitability of all future investments.

However despite the inability to pursue further drop downs Dominion still plans to grow its payout at 5% per quarter until its distribution coverage ratio hits 1.0. Assuming no addition DCF growth (the MLP has some organic growth potential) then that would represent three more quarterly increases totaling about 15%. That in turn translates into a $1.56 per year annual distribution and a yield on cost (from current price) of 10.7%. At that yield investors can achieve historically market beating returns (since 1871 S&P 500's total return has been 9.2%) on distributions alone.

Why is Dominion Midstream even raising its payout at all? Shouldn't it be trying to conserve as much DCF as possible (current coverage ratio 1.23)? Well yes and no. Yes Dominion could retain its DCF, but in reality it would only amount to about $50 million per year which is far below what's needed to acquire any of Dominion's major midstream assets.

In addition Dominion Midstream, even if it were to lose its appeal to FERC, can always decide to slow its payout growth rate. At least enough to provide a safety buffer in case it is forced by FERC to decrease its affected pipeline rates.

So assuming Morningstar's worst case scenario is right (5% decrease in DCF) then that means that Dominion Midstream could safely support a $1.48 annual distribution. On today's unit price that equates to a 10.2% yield on cost, still enough to beat the market even with no payout growth beyond that. That kind of income return makes it worth buying at today's price.

Payout Profiles: Both Stocks Still Offer Safe, Generous, And Fast Growing Income

Stock Forward Yield Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Payout Growth Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return Dominion Energy 5.10% 82.80% 5% to 7% 10.1% to 12.1% Dominion Midstream Partners 9.20% 81.30% (DCR 1.23) 2% to 14% 11.2% to 23.2% S&P 500 1.90% 32% 6.20% 8.10%

(Source: management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl.com, CSImarketing)

Ultimately what I care about with any income investment is the payout profile since this is what's likely to drive long-term total returns. The payout profile consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Both Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream are offering very generous yields, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly those payouts are low risk, both now and likely in the future. That's thanks to the defensive nature (recession resistant and commodity insensitive) nature of their cash flow.

But there's more to payout security than just a good payout ratio, the balance sheet is also important.

Utility Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Dominion Energy 5.7 5.4 BBB+ 3.20% Industry Average 3.6 5.2 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Here is where Dominion falls a bit short, due to the relatively high nature of its debt levels. For example its leverage ratio is far higher than most regulated utilities. Note however that it still commands a very strong investment grade credit rating which allows it to borrow very cheaply. That explains its interest coverage ratio being right around the industry average. (Source: Dominion investor presentation)

Note however that credit rating agencies mostly have a negative outlook for Dominion's credit rating indicating that it might face a credit downgrade unless it deleverages in the future. That's a competitive disadvantage in a rising rate environment which is why management has said that it plans to do just that, reducing its debt/capital ratio from 54% to around 35%. That is to preserve its current credit rating. As a result management expects 2018's borrowing costs to be between 3.1% and 3.3%, right in line with its current average.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Dominion Midstream Partners 2.4 11.4 NR 3.60% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Meanwhile Dominion Midstream enjoys one of the industry's strongest balance sheets, with a leverage ratio that's nearly half that of its peers. In addition despite choosing to not pay for a credit rating (which can run $1.5 million a year for all three agencies) DM can still borrow at some of the industry's lowest rates. That's thanks to having one of America's largest utilities as a sponsor. That low borrowing cost is why Dominion Midstream's interest coverage ratio is nearly three times the industry average and means it can still borrow enough to fund modest growth without risking the safety of the payout.

Finally we have the long-term payout growth prospects which are somewhat in flux. With the SCANA deal likely dead it means about a 1% decrease in Dominion's long-term growth potential. Management and analysts still expect industry leading earnings growth in the long-term, ranging from 6% to 8%.

But because of its need to deleverage I expect long-term dividend growth (taking into account the fast growth from 2018 to 2020) to be around 5% to 7%. That is still enough to generate likely double digit and market beating total returns. For a low volatility and low risk utility that has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years I consider that a very attractive investment proposition.

As for Dominion Midstream there the growth outlook is hazier. If the FERC ruling plays out as expected but the unit price continues languishing at current levels then Dominion Midstream's inability to acquire its sponsor's large midstream assets would likely mean the dividend becomes frozen. But again at about 10.2% to 10.7% YOC from today's price.

If however the unit price recovers then the ability to follow through with long-term growth strategy could see Dominion Midstream's payout growth prospects soar. Either way at today's price DM investors are looking at likely market beating total returns even in a worst case scenario.

Valuation: A Great Time To Buy Both Beaten Down Stocks

D Total Return Price data by YCharts

To say it's been a bad year for Dominion investors would be an understatement. Dominion Energy has badly underperformed not just the S&P 500 but most utilities as well. Meanwhile Dominion midstream has fallen off a cliff far. However that also creates some potentially excellent buying opportunities for what are some very high-quality cash rich assets with strong growth potential.

Stock P/OEPS (DCF) Implied Growth Rate Historical P/Cashflow (DCF) Yield Historical Yield Dominion Energy 16.2 3.90% 16.5 5.10% 3.80% Dominion Midstream Partners 9.3 0.40% 11.0 9.20% 3.10%

(Sources: management guidance, earnings releases, FastGraphs, Gurufocus)

There are three ways I like to value a stock. The first is through the payout profile to see whether or not a stock has the potential to generate market beating returns through safe and growing income.

The second is comparing a stock's key multiples (those pertaining to its ability to pay a safe dividend/distribution) to their historical norms.

Currently Dominion's price to operating earnings is trading at slightly below its median 13 year norm. That implies a long-term growth rate of 3.9% which I believe is far below what the company is likely to achieve.

Dominion Midstream is similarly priced for no growth and is now trading at single digit DCF multiples that makes it extremely enticing.

Finally as a dividend focused investor I like to compare the yield to the historical yield. That's because over time a stock with a stable business model will have a cyclical but mean reverting yield. Or to put another way the yield will fluctuate around a relatively fixed point that is a good proxy for fair value.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I like to use a five year average yield as a rule of thumb for estimating intrinsic value and determine the prices at which I'd be willing to buy a stock for my portfolio.

Under that valuation method I estimate that Dominion Energy is about 37% undervalued and Dominion Midstream is also a screaming buy. Note however that Dominion Midstream likely isn't over 170% undervalued (meaning it could almost triple and still be a good deal). That's because the much lower yield in the past has been contingent on the expectation of very strong (20+%) long-term income growth.

If that ends up not being the case then Dominion Midstream is likely about 20% undervalued which is still highly attractive in my opinion.

Bottom Line: Recent Setbacks Might Slow Future Growth But Current Valuations Still Make These 2 High-Yield Stocks Great Buys

It can sometimes be difficult to tell whether or not a stock's investment thesis is broken or not. That can create a challenge determining whether or not a stock that has crashed is a great value or a value trap.

In the case of Dominion the complex nature of its ongoing struggles with FERC and the SCANA merger creates a lot of uncertainty that has understandably depressed the prices of both Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream Partners.

At the end of the day I consider both stocks to be highly attractive income investments due to: the experienced management teams, safe and stable cash flows, wide moat assets, and continued strong long-term growth catalysts.

If you bought either one at a much higher cost basis I see no reason for panic selling now, since both still offer low risk payouts that continue to grow. And if you have been on the fence and eying these mouthwatering yields with interest I consider now an excellent time to initiate a position.

While I can't guarantee that the price of either stock is now at a bottom, I can say with confidence that the current valuations afford a high margin of safety and implies strong market beating total return potential over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, DM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.