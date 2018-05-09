Apple Is Confident, Shareholders Are Unsure

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) delivered phenomenal Q2 2018 results, yet the market's response was soft. I have been outspokenly bullish of the investment opportunity which Apple offers for a year and I continue to be highly bullish of its prospects.

In this recent quarter, I found two noteworthy news items which continue to make Apple one of my favorite investments: robust iPhone sales and the announcement of an increase in share buybacks. Apple's current trading price makes it difficult for investors to make an error by investing in its stock for the long-term.

iPhone X: Price 'Em High, then Sell Lots

During the Q&A section of the earnings call, an analyst from Cross Research LLC asked whether selling iPhone Xs at the $1000 price point was really a 'sustainable' operation. This is what CEO Tim Cook responded:

I think that our iPhone line shows that there's a variety of different customers in a market that is as large as a smartphone market and so we're going to continue to provide different iPhones for folks to meet their needs."

Unshakable. Cook went on to describe how he was proud of the iPhone X, no doubt spurred on by its popularity and the fact that the iPhone X have helped Apple post strong iPhone revenue - which was up 14% year over year.

And here is the thing, although there is obviously intense competition to be the 'product in our pockets', Apple had at the end of Q1 2018 an active installed base that exceeded 1.3 billion. That is a phenomenal number. This number represents very roughly 30% of the global population that has the means to buy any device.

Share Buybacks

Moving on to share repurchases. CFO Maestri said on the call:

We believe the stock is undervalued and so we have a bias towards the buyback [over dividends]."

When the CFO Maestri comes out and says that they will reverse their previous capital allocation stance of slow and steady repurchases to now deploying $100 billion into share buybacks, investors really do not need to know much more information.

Not only has Apple got a rock solid balance sheet but Apple actually has a net cash position of more than $130 billion. Said another way, nearly 14% of Apple's market cap is made up of cash. Not only is Apple's valuation presently attractive but its rock-solid balance sheet offers investors a further margin of safety.

Valuation

Value investors typically start from the vantage point of 'I don't know' when assessing whether or not to commit capital to potential investments. Value investing is about accepting certain risks, for example, understanding that it may not be possible for management to execute on its strategy or that management might be technically incapable (or both); and we compensate for these, as well as other risks, by investing only when the price of the stock is cheap enough to compensate for these risks as well as the uncertainty in the business' underlying economics. Incidentally, well versed Mohnish Pabrai's students should be very familiar with the difference between risk and uncertainty.

From a P/S ratio perspective, investors are presently willing to pay quite punchy multiples for the tech peer group - 6.4X vs. its 5-year historical median of 4.7X. However, not all tech companies are alike. For example, I have reported many times on SA how Amazon's (AMZN) consistent free cash flow burn makes its present valuation precarious. On the other hand, I have also highlighted several times on SA how Apple's pivot towards a service-oriented enterprise, from a pure-play hardware company (capital intensive), is not sufficiently recognized and appreciated by the investment community.

Furthermore, Apple's high margin service business presently accounts for 15% of Apple's consolidated revenue. However, CEO Cook has been stating since early 2017 that Apple is seeking to double its services revenue by 2020. At the end of Apple's Q1 2017, Apple's services brought in $7.2 billion in revenue. Now, several quarters later, not only has Apple brought in $9.2 billion from its services segment but it appears that its services segment is picking up momentum - exiting the quarter up a remarkable 31% versus the same period a year ago.

Takeaway

There are some investments where you simply do not need to get too elaborate and convoluted - it just makes sense. The company is entrenched (tick). The company has a strong balance sheet (tick). The company is stable and growing (tick). The price of its stock makes sense (tick).

With Warren Buffett widely reported to have topped up his Apple position and making it Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) number 1 stock, I suspect that more investors might start to take notice of Apple and follow the footsteps of the Oracle of Omaha.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

