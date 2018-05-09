Endocyte's (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Mike Sherman

Thanks Grace and thanks everyone for joining the call this morning. We're really pleased to recap some important catalysts we achieved in the last few months and more importantly, share some clinical data reported in The Lancet Oncology overnight. We expect that our next data update to occur at ASCO. So, we're very pleased to have this publication approved ahead of that. Even more pleased frankly with the strength of the update all the data points confirmed or improved on prior disclosures of the data.

As we reported earlier in the quarter, we executed quickly in critical areas to position the company for success, particularly as it relates to the Phase 3 VISION Trial on prostate cancer. These included a successful end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA where we aligned on final Phase 3 VISION Trial design. We lined up clinical supply agreement for the no-carrier-added with Lutetium with ITM. We expanded our management teams' capability and capacity to execute the Phase 3 VISION Trial with a handful of really important hires. And then finally, enhancing our Board's late-stage development and commercial capabilities with the appointment of Patrick Machado and Dawn Svoronos here recently.

In addition, in recent weeks, we continue to build on these efforts. In late February, our team executed a very successful follow-on financing which ensures the company is fully funded through the end of VISION Trial and proof-of-concept for the CAR-T program. Mike Andriole will provide more details on this in a moment.

We also presented data on our adapter control CAR-T platform at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in April that confirmed the anti-tumor activity of Endocyte's folate-targeted EC17/CAR T-cell therapy as well as sharing preclinical data demonstrating safety and efficacy of the simultaneous administration of CAMs with differentiated tumor targets designed to address disease heterogeneity.

Perhaps most importantly, we continue to be pleased with the data emerging on Lu-PSMA-617. Last night an article was published in The Lancet Oncology, it's an updated analysis of the original 30 patients previously presented at ESMO in 2017 by Professor Michael Hofman of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia. The updated data reflect the longer median overall survival, longer median PSA progression-free survival, and higher RECIST response rates than reported previously.

Importantly, the data demonstrated consistent response rates regardless of prior therapies. This is consistent with what we've seen in prior data series and likely as a result of deploying an alternative mechanism of action.

Dr. Armour will provide additional details shortly, but we're certainly encouraged by this updated and more mature data on the first 30 patients. It's particularly notable given that no agent has been proven to improve survival in this heavily pre-treated patient population.

In addition as we've mentioned previously, we expect to report more data on Lu-PSMA-617 at ASCO next month. This will include data from the expansion to an additional 20 patients because the survival metrics will be very immature. Roughly six month's follow-up for this second cohort of patients. Our focus will be on PSA and RECIST response rate. We would expect more meaningful survival metrics to be shared later in the year.

We previously announced our intent to explore, modifying one or both interim endpoints in the VISION trials from OS to rPFS or radiographic progression-free survival. While our analysis of these specific design details is still underway, I can confirm our intent to bring that proposal to the FDA.

If we keep the timing of the rPFS' assessment the same as the currently planned for first OS interim before the end of 2019, we would expect to have between 400 and 500 rPFS events. This would increase the likelihood of success substantially versus the current design having roughly 250 events at the first interim at 50% OS events as defined today. So, we plan to retain OS as the primary endpoint of the final analysis.

While this is still subject to discussion with the FDA, we believe that this change increases the probability of an accelerated approval based on meeting the rPFS endpoint if OS data is supported at that point. The potential for this accelerate approval incredibly important to these third-line patients who have very few options and an expected survival of less than 12 months.

Physician and site engagement for VISION Trial has been extraordinarily high. We continue to be reminded daily that patients are waiting for this very important potential therapy. From a clinical execution standpoint, the Phase 3 VISION Trial remains on-track and we continue to expect randomization of the first patient before the end of the quarter.

Our internal team is doing a really nice job and the collaboration with CROs is off to a great start. A lot of enthusiasm around this unique program. With one Central IRB review having approved the protocols, we're an important step closer to opening the trial. We expect enrollment to proceed quickly with full enrollment expected to take up to 18 months.

I'll now turn it over to Alison Armour, our Chief Medical Officer, who will provide some more detail on The Lancet publication.

Alison Armour

Thanks Mike. Needless to say we're very excited about Dr. Hofman's Lancet publication. Although these are Phase 2 data, they are important because it's the first published prospective study of therapy with Lu-PSMA-617. The Peter MacCallum Centre in Australia is a very well-respected center and Dr. Hofman, [Indiscernible] really they experienced with this type of therapy.

So, this publication gives a more complete analysis with updated results from the initial presentation given that ESMO last fall. And we're pleased to see that the data reported remain consistent or improved on all endpoints. It's also important to note, that we saw previously that results are very consistent with a large of data that's been published on Lu-PSMA-617 over the last five years.

We, at Endocyte, are very interested in these data because most aspects of the population and dosing are quite similar to the planned population and the dosing regimen required for the VISION study.

We know that 80% of this population had previously been treated with docetaxel, 47% with Cabazitaxel, and 83% have received either [Indiscernible] or both before studying entry.

Regardless of line of therapy, the data do show strong consistency in all endpoints, unless considering that half the patients are fourth and fifth line [ph] post-metastatic and they are more heavily than our average Phase 3 population.

The primary endpoint of this study was PSA 50 response rate. And the study appears to have had a good selection of patients because 97% of patients in the study had some form of PSA decline. 57% had a PSA decline of 50% or more; 43% had decline of at least 80%, and the progression-free survival for PSA was 7.6 months.

Important to note that those patients with the PSA decline of 50% or more had a longer median PSA progression peak survival compared to those with lesser PSA decline that was 9.9 months versus 4.1 months and the same was true for median overall survival with 17 months overall survival in those with PSA 50% response rate versus 9.9 months and those that didn’t reach that endpoint.

This compares favorably to all other agents in the [Indiscernible]. If you look at the actual disease extend and patients, 82% of patients that had measurable disease demonstrated tumor shrinkage and measurable lesions.

The overall survival in the population was 13.5 months. The confidence interval 10.4 to 22.7. Again, with many of these patients being fourth to fifth line treatment in the study. This is a very promising result.

So, moving on, we knew that Lu-PSMA-617 is a very specifically targeted therapy. This had a [Indiscernible] approach with the companion imaging agent enables us to identify the PSMA positive lesions within the body and then we specifically target these lesions with radioisotopes speeding the normal non-cancerous tissues.

And this is certainly being confirmed by Dr. Hofman's prospectively collected data because being prospectively collected, it shows us the most accurate picture to-date of the safety profiles of the drugs.

We know that Dr. Hofman saw higher rates of xerostomia, that's dry mouth, an 87% of patients compared to what had been documented previously. But he was able to follow these and confirm these as Grade 1 and many were [Indiscernible].

As expected, he saw about 50% of Grade 1 and Grade 2 nausea, but this is easily managed with anti [Indiscernible] and some fatigue. In his discussion, he notes that Grade 3 or 4 hematological toxicity was only seen in patients who had compromised bone marrow function at baseline. Presumably this compromise was due to tumor-infiltration or previous chemotherapy.

One patient has Grade 4 thrombocytopenia attributable to Lu-PSMA-617, but this appears uncomplicated as he has not noted the need for any platelet transfusion.

On another aspects of the data, at this point in the illness, patients commonly suffer pain. They have a high number of bone metastasis and Dr. Hofman noted that 97% of the patients in his study had bone metastasis and 90% reported some degree of pain at study entry.

37% of these patients noted an improvement in the bone pain score after the first cycle of treatment. And presumably, the combination of overall tolerated treatment and prompt symptom control led to 10 point or more improvement in quality of life than 37% of patients by the end of the second treatment.

So, Dr. Hofman's data appears to suggest that Lu-PSMA-617 is indeed a convenient well-tolerated patient treatment that's given in every six weeks and it may provide important clinically facts such as tumor shrinkage, pain relief, and poor quality of life and survival.

So, as Mike said, the VISION Trial will be starting soon. It's the first randomized controlled trial and global control trial in men with PSMA positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Patients must have received at least one taxane and one novel anti-androgen therapy. The patients will be randomized 2 to 1 to Lu-PSMA-617 plus the best standard-of-care compared to those that followed best standard-of-care alone and the primary endpoint remains at overall survival.

So, with that, I'll pass over to Mike Andriole.

Michael Andriole

Thanks Ally. As Mike summarized at the outset of the call, we made important progress during the first quarter in establishing the design of the Phase 3 VISION Trial and in securing clinical supply of no-carrier-added Lutetium.

Following the announcement of these events in late February, we raised about $81 million in additional capital in order to ensure funding to the company through the full completion of the VISION Trial. This offering was very well received with significant high quality demand including support from both new and existing investors.

Now, I'd like to provide a quick summary of where we are and where we ended the first quarter of 2018 financially. The company recorded a net loss in Q1 of $8.6 million compared with a net loss of $11.5 million for the same period in 2017. The lower net loss was driven by reductions in development expenses attributable to a strategic portfolio review announced last June, which led to a reduction in workforce and the discontinuation of certain R&D activities which we previously announced. These reductions were partially offset with increases in expenses associated with PSMA-617 development.

General and administrative expenses were essentially in line with the same period of 2017. Cash and cash equivalent were $173.1 million at March 31st, 2018 compared to $127.6 million at March 31st, 2017 and $97.5 million at December 31st, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents of $173.1 million at March 31st included $80.9 million of net proceeds from our public offering that was 20.5 million shares of our common stock that closed in March.

Looking forward, we anticipate 2018 year and cash to be above $130 million. Based on current operational assumptions, we believe Endocyte has sufficient cash to fund its activities through the expected end of the VISION Trial and potential proof-of-concept of EC17/CAR T-cell therapy.

Mike touched on the timing for the start of the VISION Trial and updated data at ASCO next month, we'll also be hosting an event at ASCO featuring a panel discussion on radioligand therapy and PSMA-617 on Monday, June 4th, featuring Dr. Oliver Sartor, who is Medical Director at Tulane Cancer Center and Dr. Johann De Bono who is Professor of Cancer Research at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London along with our own Alison Armour. We look forward to seeing many of you there.

For the remainder of 2018, we anticipate being able to report on additional publications from ongoing investigator initiated trials, PSMA-617 and in Q4 of 2018, we expect to file an IND for the Phase 1 trial of our EC17/CAR T-cell therapy in patients with osteosarcoma. We're very much looking forward to reporting on additional progress over the coming months.

And with that, let me turn it back to Grace to address your questions.

And our first question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Maury Raycroft

Hi, good morning and congrats on the encouraging update. First for the Lancet publication, I'm wondering if you can provide an overview of the numbers of cycles these patients received and how efficacy and safety evolves with each cycle administered.

Mike Sherman

Well, before I handed over to Alison, I will note that in that publication, you actually can see quite a bit of detail. So, you'll be able to identify for each patient the number of cycles that they received and the timing of those of those cycles. You'll recall he mentioned that he delivered up to four cycles in the protocol and actually of a pause or stop delivering therapy if he saw a complete response on the PSMA image.

He subsequently, sort of, post-trial and in a compassionate use setting some of those patients he treated again. So, you'll see actually some patients that receive I think more than four cycles of therapy, but maybe Alison can expand on that.

Alison Armour

Yes, I think looking at the tables with the publication, it looks like just under 10% got one cycle, 20% got two, 33% for three cycles, and 38% got four cycles. We need to be reminded that some of the patients just go two cycles because they actually had a good response to treatment.

Mike Sherman

Then part two of this question, the progression of toxicities or safety profile across that?

Alison Armour

Okay. It is quite hard to see from the literature, but from what I see there was no cumulative toxicity with increasing doses.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. That's helpful. And maybe if you can help contextualize how that will compare to the data that we're going to see at ASCO for the additional 20 patients? And then potentially any differences in background characteristics and the number of cycles for those 20 patients versus the prior 30?

Mike Sherman

Yes, so the data that we'll update at -- in the ASCO poster will include similar look at PSA 50, PSA 80, and RECIST response. Honestly, we don't have a good view or one as we're sort of gaining access to that second cohort of patient data to be able to provide a reliable feedback on the demographics of that group. So, that we'll just have to report out when we report the data. I'll repeat, however, that even in this first 30 patients, I think 14 of the 30 patients had received more than just a single abi or enza and a single taxane they had received multiples of those taxanes or Novel Androgen Axis agents. And so that means we're -- Ali characterized as fourth or fifth line.

So, this is a pretty advanced patient population. I don't have any reason to suspect that it's going to be different than the last 20 patients.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, that's helpful. And as far as the number of cycles goes that these patients will receive, do you have any perspective into that?

Mike Sherman

Alison, he was really providing the same kind of -- under the same protocol, same regimen-of-care so--

Alison Armour

And Dr. Hofman's protocol, he gave 7.5 cubic for four cycles. It's not the case on future trial and the trial that he just started actually and [Indiscernible] where the bandwidth of dosing to six cycles.

Mike Sherman

Yes. So, one important distinction between the treatment that these patients received and the Phase -- our Phase 3 trial is that there -- we -- there would not be this interruption in therapy for patients that are responding well. That patients on the VISION trial will receive up to six cycles through the normal course of the therapy as long as they are -- its delivered safely and they're receiving some benefit. And whether they respond aggressively early on or not, we continue to provide those cycles of therapy.

So, as we met with advisers and particularly medical oncologist participating in that along with nuclear medicine physicians, there was an alignment that that was really the optimal approach.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, very helpful. I'll hop back in the queue and looking forward to the data. Thanks.

Mike Sherman

Great. Thanks Maury.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Boris Peaker

Great. Just maybe initially a quick follow-up to the prior questions. How many cycles do you anticipate for the 20 patients that we'll see at ASCO versus the initial 30 that are in the publication?

Mike Sherman

We don't know yet. So, that poster will be pulled together between now and then. So, we don't have access to the data yet.

Boris Peaker

Got you.

Mike Sherman

Again I don't have any reason to believe that it would be different, but we'll have to see.

Boris Peaker

Got you. And just a question maybe on the VISION study. You mentioned some planned changes to it in your opening remarks, sorry, I didn't catch all of that. Could you just recap exactly what you're considering as planned changes and what the single arm potential path-to-approval would be here?

Mike Sherman

So, I did not mention a single arm path-to-approval, but let me let me clarify we are thinking. Essentially my intent for that comment was to suggest that in the past, we mentioned that we were going to explore the data from both the Australian data series as well as others to assess the possibility of using rPFS as an interim analysis instead of overall survival as an interim analysis as it's currently defined in the protocol. So, we said we're going to evaluate that.

We know enough today -- even though that analysis is continuing, we know enough today that we're going to have that conversation with the FDA and so -- again, while the details of that design will flush out later, the general intent is to take -- instead of having these interim assessments on overall survival that we would switch that to an interim assessment or an early assessment of radiographic progression-free survival.

And if we stick with a similar timeframe that we were anticipating that first OS interim analysis which is around the end of 2019, then we would expect at that time to have between 400 and 500 radiographic progression-free survival events which gives you a significant power to identify a benefit in rPFS and that we would use that in a conversation with the FDA would be that plan design change which by the way is a statistical planned design change not a change to the protocol administration itself. These are all endpoints we were already measuring that we would propose that as a potential path for accelerated approval.

Of course I would expect the FDA not going to get an explicit approval for that. You'll -- we'll likely talk about elements of the design that would allow us to ensure that we're still going to get an overall survival endpoint a robust analysis there. And just the sort of certain features of the execution of the trial have interest and it would be a review issue, but we think that substantially increases the likelihood of success, really not much downside to doing this because the regulators will look at overall survival anyway.

But we think there's a really strong chance that with this number of events, you can show a compelling benefit in radiographic progression-free survival and endpoint we know that the FDA has acknowledged another trial.

Boris Peaker

And just lastly has anybody commented in the past, is there any reference you can provide?

Mike Sherman

There are trials underway that have rPFS that frankly as the primary endpoint. I think the Clovis study with the PARP inhibitor has a primary endpoint albeit in an earlier line of patients. So, I don't know that I can point to a benchmark for an accelerated approval with an OS confirmation, but frankly, this is a robust overall survival -- your population for an overall survival metric. So, I think it generally meets the criteria for providing the FDA what they'd like to see for an accelerated approval.

They'll have a pretty strong look at overall survival at the time those rPFS events are there and good confidence that that overall survival at the end of the trial once mature would be robust -- robust in terms of number and power.

Boris Peaker

Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Mike Sherman

Thanks.

And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Mike Sherman

Hey Jim.

Jim Birchenough

Hey guys. Congrats on all the progress. So, just on rPFS instruments endpoint, did you get agreement on that? Do we have rPFS data from the -- from any of the data sets, the Lancet publication or any of the investigator-sponsored data sets to benchmark on what we should expect with PSMA-617?

Mike Sherman

Yes, so that's the data that we said we were going to dig into following our initial meeting with the FDA and the short answer is it's not available in the -- certainly according to the prostate cancer working group definition of rPFS and so there are ways that we can look at it in certainly PSA progression-free survival which tends to precede it or be lower than radiographic progression-free survival. We have all of that data across the data series and we have some visibility as well into periodic scans that would allow us to see radiographic progression-free survival statistics, but they will not be perfect.

In spite of that, as we pull together the various elements of data including the PSA progression-free survival, which is some predictor, we're -- and in particular the RECIST response data which we're currently assessing the durability of that response.

Those are all pointing to rPFS being pretty strong -- very strong endpoint for this drug and what makes us confident in it. But to your point, specifically, we will not have at least per the working group definition of rPFS, a good measure from his trial. But we do have enough that we think we can design the statistics and the power behind it based on certainly what you've seen that's pretty consistent in the historical standards.

Jim Birchenough

So, as the idea you look at what historical rPFS has been and you made some powering assumptions off of things like PSA progression-free survival and that would be a conservative assessment of what your drug would do considering that rPFS later, is that the idea?

Mike Sherman

That's fair.

Jim Birchenough

Yes, okay. And what do you assume in terms of rPFS for the controlled group in the VISION study?

Mike Sherman

So, at least in the context of this endpoint, we'll -- I'll come back later with the statistical design and those powering assumptions. That having been said, what you typically see in this population is in the neighborhood of three to four months. I think in the -- and that's when you're looking at a third line therapy. So, patients that have seen [Indiscernible] and then docetaxel and men are on the third therapy. The fact of the matter is we're seeing what 7.6 months of radiograph -- I'm sorry of PSA progression-free survival in this population and about half of those have -- are not third line, they are actually fourth or fifth line. So, I think this data sets up pretty well to be well-powered at 400 to 500 events to show an improvement.

Jim Birchenough

And maybe just one final question. Can you remind us for the VISION study, how many centers you expect to enroll to this study? How quickly can you activate all sites? I think you mentioned 18 months to enroll the study. As we're benchmarking your execution on the study, how quickly would you expect to activate all the sites?

Alison Armour

Roughly by the end of the year, we had to downsize the number of centers following feasibility. So, we expect open 80 centers in 10 countries; 40 in Europe and 40 in North America, U.S., and Canada.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks so much and good luck at ASCO and beyond.

Mike Sherman

Thanks Jim.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Nierengarten with Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

Mike Sherman

That was a tough pronunciation of your name, Dave, I think I've heard.

David Nierengarten

Well, that's the reward for covering it for, what, seven years.

Mike Sherman

Well said.

David Nierengarten

There we go. Most of my questions have been asked and answered. Although, I just still had a couple quick ones. First off when you mention the additional 20 patients and overall survival later this year, would that be yet another scientific meeting, like ESMO. I know you probably don't want to commit to that, but [Indiscernible] estimate or review.

Mike Sherman

Yes, that's our assumption.

David Nierengarten

Yes, okay. And then just --and then quickly on the additional 20 patients also at ASCO, is it worth or with the 30 patients worth kind of segmenting them down to patients who were treated with abi and docetaxel prior similar to the patient population, looking at VISION or did the numbers just get too small and complicated or would that be helped or worthwhile taking a look at when you have a full 50 patients? Thanks.

Mike Sherman

Yes, I think that's something I would expect. So, Dr. Hofman is preparing his poster between now and then and I think that's the kind of thing that would be interesting to include. So, we're going to work with him on the design of that poster and try to include some of those features.

Alison Armour

Yes.

David Nierengarten

Okay. Got it. And then -- and I think it was a different population, but as I recall there was at least supplementary approval for Zytiga back in the day with rPFS, is that -- am I remembering that right or is that -- that was in the context of their overall survival benefit subsequent to the blinking a little bit on the subsequent study. It was again an earlier stage population, so it doesn't really count. Or is that--

Mike Sherman

We've seen that. So, we know rPFS has something that certainly the FDA acknowledges. Frankly, in our discussions, the FDA PSA 50, well it's not an endpoint, I think that they will use, they certainly recognize it's a sign and signal of an active agent. So, doesn't really surprise with how they acknowledge the data on PSMA-617 and just the PSA response.

But it is an endpoint for multiple studies they recognized for earlier lines, but for full approval. So, what we're proposing here would be a potential path for accelerated approval. So, I think it's a reasonable approach. At the end of the day, it will be subject to review anyway. So, -- but I think with the design that's ultimately going to give you a robust overall survival assessment, they'll have that opportunity at an early look to -- and I think it's a sort of upside opportunity, introduces a higher likelihood of success and another path-to-approval and accelerated approval on this drug.

So, we'll have that conversation. And then be able to report on both the results of that conversation and detailed design implications as we have it. We've said before that we'd expect that to play out over the summer timeframe.

David Nierengarten

Okay, great. Thank you.

Mike Sherman

All right. Thanks Dave.

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Mike Sherman, President and CEO for any further remarks.

Mike Sherman

I just like to thank the employees at Endocyte who have been just crushing it lately and executing on this plan and the position engagement and support has been something I just haven't seen in other another drugs where I feel like we have advocates not just participants in this trial and our path ahead with the physicians around the world.

So, really appreciate that support and continue to be committed to executing on this plan. So, thanks everyone. Enjoy the rest of the day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

