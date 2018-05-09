L Brands: Is It Time To Catch A Falling Knife?

L Brands' dividend yields 7.07% but was barely supported by free cash flow last year and might not be able to be maintained in the future.

L Brands' sales are increasing, but the company has not reaped much benefit from that given deteriorating margins.

L Brands' (LB) stock continues to tumble, but I still don't see much near-term upside in the stock given the following:

Gross margins have seen significant declines in the last two years. This is making sales growth rather meaningless and negatively impacting profits & free cash flow.

L Brands' net cash position is weakening and the large dividend makes it difficult to pay down debt. If anything, there's risk of increasing debt to bridge free cash flow shortfalls in the future.

L Brands' 7.07% dividend yield is attractive, but don't get too excited. 98% of free cash flow was used during 2017 to support this dividend, which is too high. I believe the company will be able to maintain this dividend for 2018, but it's very unclear beyond that.

My discounted cash flow model shows the stock being reasonably valued, but I still don't believe that's enough reason to buy the stock. Given the quickly evolving consumer retail market, I'd only consider a stock like L Brands a buy if there was a considerable discount present.

L Brands' Financial Snapshot

L Brands has seen a significant margin reduction over the last two years which has been a result of higher occupancy expenses, increased promotional activity, and product mix. Operating expense also increased during 2017 due to increased marketing spend, higher selling expenses at Bath & Body Works, and investments in China. Together, this has been significant to L Brands' business because even though net sales are increasing, profit and profit margin have decreased the last two years. On an adjusted basis, L Brands' 2017 EPS decreased 14% to $3.20/share (which includes $0.10 related to an extra week) compared to $3.74/share during the previous year. Adjusted operating income decreased 15% to $1.728 billion compared to $2.037 billion during the previous year.

L Brands' balance sheet isn't in a great position either. Its negative net cash position is growing and the main issue here is the dividend, which I'll cover soon.

Data Source: L Brands SEC filings

2017 fiscal year end was February 3, 2018

2018 isn't looking much better. According to the last earnings release, L Brands expects 2018 full-year EPS to be between $2.95 and $3.25, including earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.20 in the first quarter. The median prediction of $3.10/share would be a reduction from 2017 adjusted EPS.

Dividend Analysis

L Brands has a long history of providing dividends, but it's been erratic with many increases, decreases, and special dividends. The dividend has been $0.60/share for the last 8 quarters, which translates to a 7.07% yield. The main issue has been free cash flow production versus this payment, which led to a payout ratio of 98% in 2017. In 2016, L Brands actually didn't produce enough free cash flow to support this dividend, which isn't good.

While the high yield is great, I don't like to see companies push the limits with the dividend payment. This has put L Brands in a difficult position because there's little excess free cash flow to reduce debt or support acquisitions. Potential dividend cuts are also looked on negatively and can reduce investor confidence. This is definitely something to watch in future quarters.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on free cash flow, I view the stock as reasonably valued. This model assumes that L Brands produces $700 million in free cash flow during 2018, which is flat from 2017. This figure is much lower than what was produced in 2014, 2015, & 2016, but given the margin trends, I'm skeptical the company can produce free cash flow at those levels again. I've also assumed a beta of 1.20x and a low long-term growth rate of 2%, both of which increase the required rate of return and lower the estimated stock price. This is reasonable given the issues and uncertainty the consumer retail sector is facing.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $700 million.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Analysis

Based on historical valuation multiples, L Brands looks attractively valued across the board (Data sources: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 10.2x (5-year average of 18.6x)

Forward PEG of 1.3x (5-year average of 1.9x)

Price/Sales of 0.8x (5-year average of 1.6x)

L Brands EV/FCF is within its historical range as well, but as I'll cover below in my comparables analysis, there are cheaper stocks to be had.

LB EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparable Analysis

L Brands trades at a discount according to Forward P/E and PEG Ratio. However, I consider EV/FCF as the most important multiple which shows the stock trading at a premium. Both Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy's (M) look more attractive in that regard.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, and PEG, provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Negative PEG Ratios removed from the average calculation. J.C. Penney's EV/FCF also was removed from the average calculation.

Conclusion

L Brands look reasonably valued based on my discounted cash flow model and also some of its historical valuations. However, this knife could continue to fall and I don't believe now is the time to buy the stock. I don't like the trajectory of its margins which makes free cash flow difficult to predict. The evolution of the consumer retail market is concerning, and I don't believe that L Brands is necessarily in a good position to capture those changes. I also see L Brands' dividend as difficult to maintain going forward and it puts the company in a difficult position to lower debt and execute on any future acquisition opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.