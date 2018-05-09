U.S. Commercial Banks, FinTech In 2018, And Chinese Financial Technology

Things are now moving very fast and it appears as if only the bigger banks can achieve the talent, scale, and speed to catch up and keep up with China.

Even a year ago, the US banking system seemed to be running behind much of the rest of the world in terms of moving into cutting edge knowledge and tools.

Some of the largest US commercial banks are signalling that they "get it" as far as moving into digital banking and modern information technology.

New technology has become big enough in the commercial banking space that the Wall Street Journal has a significant headline that "JPMorgan Taps Professor for New AI Role."

"The largest U. S. bank by assets said (on Thursday May 3rd) that Carnegie Mellon University's head machine learning will join JPMorgan in a new role, head of artificial-intelligence research." "In the position, Manuela Veloso, who is also a professor at Carnegie Mellon, will build on the bank's existing work applying machine learning technology…." "JPMorgan's budget on technology will be about $10.8 billion in 2018."

Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan's Co-President and Co-Chief operating Officer and also the head of the corporate and investment bank unit" added that JPMorgan has assembled teams in artificial intelligence, block-chain technology, big data, machine learning and bots."

Not quite what you might think you would hear about a commercial bank.

But, commercial banking is changing.

Commercial banking in the United States is trying to catch up.

Just over a year ago, I wrote about a FinTech conference at MIT where the participants openly chided the commercial banks in the United States for being so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to up-to-date technology.

Just five months ago I wrote about "The Future of Finance: Coming From China?" China, very intentionally, is pushing out the boundaries in payment systems and financial services.

And, where are the commercial banks?

Catching up. And, they are spending a lot of money and putting a lot of resources into the effort to catch up with others around the world.

I believe that some in the US banking system have passed the tipping point and are fully in the race now. Regulations and regulators have been a big stumbling block in the past, but now the banks are in a position where they have to move regardless of whether the regulatory system is open to the changes or not. The rest of the world is the competition, not just others in the United States

Here is another clue: the Financial Times had a major article on May 6 titled "The Best MBAs for Careers in Finance." The subtitle is: "Financial Times data reveal that banks are fighting back against big tech in the war for talent."

The gist of the story is that "The banking sector is holding its own as an MBA employer. But it is doing so in part by offering new kinds of jobs, either as part of in-house teams developing new digital strategies or for those who want to work for FinTech companies."

"The catalyst has been competition from the technology sector. Big tech companies, particularly Amazon, have entered the recruitment market for this best MBA talent in recent years, so the finance sector has had to fight back. Amazon, together with Google and Apple, is among the biggest recruiters from top-tier business school."

And, the article shows that at Stanford University, the 2018 top ranked school for MBAs in finance has seen over the last two years 64 percent and 57 percent of its graduates, respectively; take positions in finance or technology. At the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania, the second ranked school, the percentages are 42 percent and 46 percent, respectively. The article goes on about the close ties between the two fields today.

This leads me, however, to another point.

There are two major factors driving this change in the banking industry, both stemming from one historical trend.

The two factors driving this change are the overwhelming effect that modern information technology is having on business and industry and the globalization of businesses and supply chains.

And, these two factors are both connected to the major historical driving force, the spread of information and the role that this spread is having on the world today.

Furthermore, just as the spread of information technology has led to firm economies of scale and just as how the achievement of economies of scale have led to more and more concentration among major technology firms (the FAANGs), so the spread of information technology will lead to greater economies of scale and further concentration in the banking industry.

Smaller financial institutions just cannot compete with the larger banks in this area.

And, according to FDIC data, the largest 25 domestically chartered banks in the United States control 56.3 percent of the total assets of the commercial banking industry.

Only 30.0 percent of the total assets are controlled by smaller, domestically chartered banks. Note that of the total of number of banks in the banking system as of December 31, 2017, there are only slightly less than 4,900 smaller banks.

Over the past five years, the banking system has lost 1.154 commercial banks, down only slightly from the 1,207 lost banks in the previous five years

Even though this number of commercial banks leaving the system may decline over the next five years, there is likely to be less than 4,000 banks in the banking system at the end of 2022.

And, as of December 31, 2017, the four largest commercial banks in the United States, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C), have about one-half of the $16.6 trillion assets in the total banking system in the United States.

Who can compete with them for the MBAs from Stanford and Wharton? Who can afford all the information technology assets that they can afford? And, who can hire away talent from major universities like Ms. Veloso?

Furthermore, it is becoming more and more apparent that if the United States commercial banks don't emphasize financial technology in the near future, Chinese institutions will take over their customers.

We are no longer asking the question of when is all this going to happen. It is happening right before our eyes. And, our big US commercial banks better step up and take on the challenge. The smaller ones are not going to be able to do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.