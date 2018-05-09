TSO3's (TSTIF) CEO Ric Rumble on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TSO3 Inc. (OTCPK:TSTIF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

R.M. Rumble - CEO

Glen Kayll - CFO

Analysts

Endri Leno - National Bank Financial

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Securities, Inc.

William Hamilton - Dr. William Hamilton Holding Company

Frédéric Tremblay - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TSO3 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. English will follow right after the French. Some of the statements that will be made during this call may be forward-looking in nature. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of TSO3 to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties and factors that could influence actual results are described in the TSO3's quarterly report and part of the SEDAR filing.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer period. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Ric Rumble President and CEO of TSO3; and Mr. Glen Kayll, CFO, will participate in this conference call. I’d like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

And we will now turn the conference over to Mr. Ric Rumble. Please go ahead.

R.M. Rumble

Thank you, Sophia, and welcome everyone to TSO3's first quarter 2018 conference call for the period ended March 31, 2018. My name is Ric Rumble and I am President and CEO of TSO3, and joining me on today's call is Glen Kayll, TSO3's Chief Financial Officer. This morning Glen will conduct a brief review of the financials which have been published for the first quarter, and then we will go into a discussion with regards to recent activities for the quarter and recent events.

Glen, please go ahead.

Glen Kayll

Thanks, Ric. To begin, all dollar figures are stated in U.S dollars unless I indicate otherwise. Revenue equaled $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, we did not ship any STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer to the Getinge Group, our nonexclusive distributor. The recorded revenues from sales of consumables and service parts. This compares to the 50 sterilizers we shipped to Getinge in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 36 in the first quarter of 2017.

We did not record license fee revenue in the first quarter of 2018 as opposed to the $0.3 million we’ve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017. We expect to recognize this deferred license revenue in the future in a manner which reflects the outcome of our negotiations with Getinge.

Gross profit was negative by $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 as opposed to a positive $2.3 million or 40% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.6 million or 37% of revenues in the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit declined as we did not record revenue from sterilizer sales to Getinge or from the amortization of deferred license fees as compared to prior periods. Gross profit was negative as the contribution to gross profit from consumables and service parts did not exceed manufacturing overhead and other costs incurred by the company.

Our research and development expenses declined $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which was a slight decrease from the $1.8 million we incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the $1.4 million we incurred in the first quarter of 2017. R&D expenses grew in the first quarter relative to last year as we incurred additional expenses related to operation of the laboratory in Myrtle Beach, and for extended and [indiscernible] regulatory claims on with other endoscope and medical device compatibility studies. We also incurred a modest increase in our project development and laboratory expenses in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period last year.

Our SG&A expenses, sales, general and administrative expense increased to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, from $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $2.2 million in the first quarter [technical difficulty] year. During the first quarter of 2018, we incurred additional sales and marketing expenses as we created and launched our commercialization team. Contrarily, general and administrative expenses declined sequentially and on a year-over-year basis with the latter decline being [technical difficulty].

In the first quarter of 2018, total expenses denominated in Canadian dollars were CAD$2.3 million as compared to CAD$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and CAD$4.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. This is relevant because the average U.S dollars to Canadian dollars foreign exchange rate in the first quarter of 2018 resulted in the increase in expenses of 5% on a year-over-year basis due to changes in the exchange rate. From a quarterly sequential perspective, the impact was less so. Fluctuations in the exchange rate resulted in the increase in expense of 1% quarter-over-quarter.

Our Q1, 2018 net loss was $4.5 million or $0.05 a share which compares to a loss of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a loss of $2 million or $0.02 a share in the first quarter of 2017. Regarding cash at the end of the first quarter of 2018 with $10 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments and no debt. This compares to $14.8 million and no debt at the end of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, we consume $3.8 million for operations, excluding non-cash working capital and $0.9 million in non-cash working capital adjustments. In the first quarter of 2018, we’ve reduced our capital expenditures to only $0.1 million as compared to $0.3 million in the same quarter last year and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

With respect to 2018, Ric will provide more color on where we stand from a commercialization perspective. In the meantime, we plan to continue to redirect our research and development and general and administrative expense [technical difficulty] sales and marketing [technical difficulty] continue to acquire resources in a focused manner.

Additionally, with respect to access to capital, the remaining number of options available to us which we are working on, our technology business model and clearances are very valuable. We are looking at these options to find the right approach rather than just any approach and we will be able to update the market in the future when we have finalized.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ric.

R.M. Rumble

Thank you, Glen. And with that review completed, let's talk about where we’re today. Now during the quarter, TSO3 completed the hiring of its first customer -- direct customer facing sales team. This team was hired and trained early in the year in their role to support Getinge as well as support customers currently not covered by Getinge.

During the first quarter, as you would expect, the TSO3 sales team did not take any orders for the STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer. In that same period, Getinge continued to take orders, but our understanding is that they captured less than 10 new orders in the quarter, and for the first time in sometime they did not experienced quarter-over-quarter growth. This was below our expectations and there's. And that said, we are aware of significant order intake since the quarter's end and we are continuing to work with them to both make the Q2 numbers and advance some. In other words, we want to make it up.

So, in January, we initiated our direct sales activity. We initially targeted a select number of accounts, calls have now been made on more than 531 targets. These hospitals have been further segmented based on their pinpoints, meaning what problem does our technology solve and how large is their problem said differently, how fast can we positively affect change in those hospitals.

End-users conducting large amounts of robotic procedures are heavy users of orthopedic caseloads or have just general heavy use are very, very prone to purchase our Sterilizer and see significant benefits. In these cases, we've seen savings of up to two-thirds of what they are currently experiencing with other low temperature systems. These newly developed leads have led to millions of dollars of new business being quoted. To date more than 40 Sterilizers have been quoted directly by TSO3.

Within the capital equipment sales process, it is customary to start with the budgetary quote and [indiscernible] these numbers are on the way down to securing an order. That can report that our sales team is actively attempting to close six or seven devices at this time and we are hopeful that we shall capture our own first direct POS this quarter. This would mean a four months sales process from introduction to purchase. This is a statistic that must be measured over time, but we are attempting to stay transparent with our activities as we measured this and other metrics in our sales process.

During the fourth quarter, TSO3 actively supported a number of installations in Europe. Placements take in place in Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and others. Additional placements in Europe is planned. During the quarter, we began to push the awareness of our Sterilizer and its benefits, we selected advertisements and tradeshow presence [ph]. Again, this is TSO3 direct, not through a distributor. This year to date we’ve attended the AORN and the International Society for Central Service Materiel Management personnel. This location recently in Phoenix.

During a recent meeting, the company took innovative steps to actually raffle off a Sterilizer. Again, we actually gave one away. What a great promotion. More than 220 individual stood in line to register their hospital to win a Sterilizer. While in line we collected excellent marketing intelligence on each location and what they needed and when. As you know it cost TSO3 $33,000 to purchase a Sterilizer from Getinge and the marketing value that we obtain from that purchase was well in excess of $33,000 paid.

The show has resulted in a number of new requests for quotes and a number of new follow-up meetings. While in Phoenix, we held our first customer appreciation dinner. Our current customers and end-users have the opportunity to talk with each other about their experiences. Included in this dinner were a number of select prospects who are yet to purchase, but wanted to hear and meet with existing customers. Happy customers are always the best form of advertising and I expect great things to come from this activity.

Lastly, while in Phoenix, the company sponsored a session on best practices for endoscope reprocessing hosted by our own Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Brad Catalone. The panelist for this presentation included customers from leading institutions, including Altru Healthcare Systems, University of Colorado, and Vancouver General Hospital. Keeping the panel grounded in the reality of what we do as an industry and why, which Carla Warner, a patient advocate who spoke on the reality of how an infection can tragically lead to death and the heartbreak that a preventable infection can cause.

The presentation was impactful. It was well attended and we expect to continue in these type of activity. The company is now planning to attend the SGNA and the shows, which focus on gastroenterology and infection control societies. During the quarter, the company and Getinge has continued our dialogue towards developing new agreement. I believe strong progress is being made, but this time we are stolen in the middle of these discussions. I think it is simple to say that we both agreed that there is a need and an opportunity to replace a large number of devices in a much shorter time frame and we are working actively on these plans now.

We don't need a contract to improve performance, we just need to move and get action started. Our short-term results will indicate how we finish in the final agreement. We are actually actively involved in a collaborative agreement right now with regards to a specific corporate account of Getinge and we expect be able to update on this shortly.

During the quarter, we released that after considerable time and expense, TSO3 had received from our European Contracted Laboratory the data to support prion claims, all in vivo and in vitro testing that supports the use of the STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer for prion inactivation. This is another positive step for our product and our technology and we expect Getinge to use this data in support of their sales efforts in France and U.K.

Lastly, I understand the desire to make that the demand for faster responses when we discuss important issues at the current submission that is currently in the hands of U.S regulators. I want everyone to know that we want to give the complete answer, but we must have them before we give them. We can only report what we know and we no longer attempt to interpret the science, but we think we might be given and we're communicating with the agency.

We have disclosed that we have supplied our final response to the additional information request. We’ve said that we believe that we've met all the requirements for substantial equivalents and are confident that we will obtain the clearance, albeit probably with the final adjustments to labeling that typically occurs in these cases. I can say that we have been expecting this final notification for some time now, and we are looking at our emails daily in order to make sure that we don't miss anything, the second that we get the information, we will be passing that along.

Now with that discussed, I'd like to open-up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Endri Leno of National Bank. Please go ahead.

Endri Leno

Hi. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Just a couple for me. I think, first, what -- how much or where you think you could cut costs further in 2018, or do you think you can cut costs further in 2018 as you're focusing to build up sales in the pipeline of them?

Glen Kayll

Yes, I mean, it really -- we think that we have an opportunity to redirect some of our costs from G&A and the R&D side of things into our SG&A efforts. We have to make sure that we have sufficient resources and capabilities to support sales to support our customers and all the other activities. But depending on how things go with clearances, for instance, we may not need as many consultants to help us with those kinds of things. Does that help?

Endri Leno

Okay. Yes, for sure. Thank you. The question -- the second one is a bit more on a strategic kind of situation like I was wondering, I mean, as you’re talking to Getinge, you’re trying to come up with a new agreement. I mean, there is a possibility that thing might not necessarily work out the way everybody is envisioning. I mean, what is the contingency plan that you are looking at in the meantime?

R.M. Rumble

Well, I think, Endri, that’s a good question. First of all, I want to state and restate that our discussions with Getinge continue to go on, they’re positive. We are working together as if from the agreement we will continue, we don't expect major changes at this time, but we do expect better performance. So that being said, that’s the [indiscernible] if you were to communicate anyone with the Getinge organization they would say identical things. Secondly, there are a number of people, number of organizations that see value in our technology that would like to have that in. Obviously, we don't want to have all our eggs in one basket. We have a partner and they’re named Getinge. We intend to honor that partnership, but we cannot be blind and not look around and see what else is available. So without going into details, other people have communicated with us and we communicate with them. In case there is need for a backup plan, if you will, as you call it your plan B. The other, I mean, we are adding to our sales team in order to make sure that we know how to sell this product and at the fastest possible rate, at the highest possible price. And I can say that after the first 8, 10 weeks now, we are liking what we see and we're liking how our customers are responding to us, not only from our sales perspective, but also from our service perspective. The after sales service which is very important. And again, this gives us a direct indication of what a dedicated organization can do and how fast they can be successful. So putting all three together, we’ve the options. We continue to have the discussions and we are not looking like we're out of options in any way shape or form.

Endri Leno

Okay, great. That’s all the questions that I had. Thank you very much.

R.M. Rumble

Endri, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Agostino of Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good morning.

R.M. Rumble

Nick, good morning.

Nick Agostino

Just a couple of questions on my part. If I heard you guys correctly, just to verify, you said that Getinge placed less than 10, I guess, new orders and by that I mean installs. in Q1. Was that -- did I hear that correctly in the momentum or sales less than 10?

R.M. Rumble

We were trying to write the information as best we can about progress in the field.

Nick Agostino

Yes.

R.M. Rumble

A comment has been made in the past. I think the real issues that we were trying to get to the following. We have said that it has been a quarter-over-quarter growth in a number of our last communications which has been true. This time it did not appear to be the case and we want to make sure that we told people that we saw that change and we are responding to it.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then you said that, if I heard correctly, momentum it pick up post Q1?

R.M. Rumble

That is correct. So, again, trying to be transparent and making sure that [indiscernible] what’s happening. In Q1 they seem to be down. We see -- we seem to be seeing a pickup in the second half. Again, it could be a timing issue, but we are also jumping -- we’ve jumped in with both legs with our sales team to assist whenever we can. We intend to help make them as successful as they possibly can be.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then the other thing to confirmation you said that you quoted 40 Sterilizers as of, I guess, now. In your press release you mentioned 30 and which I'd assume is as of Q1. And I believe on the last call for the Q4 call, I think the number was somewhere in the order of 12. Does that sound about right?

R.M. Rumble

Yes. And I’m going to apologize, I’m going to -- I’m mixing units and quotes. 40 units, 30 quotes.

Nick Agostino

Okay.

R.M. Rumble

So we are seeing that kind of a mix the -- and again we're bringing that through. Our quoting activity is on a month-to-month basis. It's ramping very, very aggressively. The most recent tradeshow activity is really driving a lot of that as well. We’ve a lot of requests for budgetary quotes, which basically the start in the process. So that’s where we really see a lot of that activity starting.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then, I guess, just two questions really. You alluded to you think there's possibility that you directly sell six to seven Sterilizers. I'm assuming that’s a Q2 potential?

R.M. Rumble

I want to right -- stop you right there, Nick. We’ve said that we are attempting right now to close those. We are six weeks away from the end of the quarter. Yes, I’m going to go out and [indiscernible] say that my team is being challenged to close business whether or not if those -- just those six or seven or whether or not they all happen in this quarter. But it's time we close business. Q2 is a very good time to do it. I’ve got very good indications for my sales team that they’re going to be able to do some, but the real issue is that I want to celebrate the first direct order from TSO3 in Q2. I want to celebrate the first shipments and I say shipments [indiscernible] in the second half of 2018.

Glen Kayll

Yes, Nick, it's important to note that the purchase order is not revenue. Revenue is upon delivery.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Okay. The question becomes have you placed just kind of give me the sense of confidence on maybe getting some orders, POs and deliveries through the door for Q2, have you placed an order with Getinge as of now? When I look at your inventory, it is up $400,000 but it's all for raw materials. So I’m going to assume that’s for equipment upgrade. Have you placed an order with Getinge yet?

R.M. Rumble

The answer to that is no. we’ve got based on the terms of our agreement to repurchase from Getinge, we will take the order from the end-user, then place the order, do an upgrade, all of our product will be upgraded that we sell to the end-user and then ship. And we can do that all in a pattern that would minimize our cash requirements.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then the second question is on the consumable side. It looks like all the revenue this quarter was all consumables and services related $250,000 or so, that looks to me like it's a -- its slowing the momentum if I read that correctly. Any color commentary there, if that’s the way it should be interpreted? And if so, does it -- would it appear that your customers are using your devices less so in Q1 versus prior quarters and why?

Glen Kayll

Nick, we don’t have any evidence of that. We’ve indicated in prior calls that this is flowing through a distributor who has multiple pipes that they carry the consumables. And so we will be subject to ups and downs relating to the change in inventory levels. We’ve also got a distributor who is being very focused on the working capital right now. So, I think it's more of that, I wouldn’t read into it that much. We do have some fluctuations. The trend is definitely up into the right. We don’t have any evidence that what you're indicating there.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Thank you.

R.M. Rumble

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of William Hamilton of Dr. William Hamilton Holding Company. Please go ahead.

William Hamilton

Yes, I have a couple of questions. Thanks for taking my questions. I’m wondering about the revenue for the quarterly upgrades for Getinge that will be part of the second quarter?

Glen Kayll

Yes. I think we can get good size chunk, if not all of the backlog for the upgraded revenue that would be in the second quarter.

R.M. Rumble

As -- excuse me, as indicated in the release, we have taken the purchase order from Getinge and that -- whole of that will be done in the second quarter. We did not get the PO until late in first quarter, so we did not acted on it.

Glen Kayll

That have a little bit of impact on our inventory as well. So you will see that we had a bump in inventory, but that was just by the upgrades.

William Hamilton

Okay. I’ve got another question. I know some people are wondering about the possibility of financing given the present sort of burn rate. And what are your comments regarding that as a possibility which I think has certainly adversely affected the share price over the last months?

Glen Kayll

Well, I think I try to say it in my opening remarks, which is we do have a number of options available to us. I mean we have a industry-leading technology, industry industry-leading clearances, a great business model, and so we have a number of different options available to us and we are looking at them. We are not -- we are trying to not run into anything that is immediate. We are trying to get a great deal and a great opportunity for our shareholders. And as soon as we've done or completed that, I will be happy to discuss it, so then I can.

William Hamilton

So, yes, I mean, I think people being afraid of you doing or going to the market for an equity raise which would be very negative and I think it's actually present time being [indiscernible] for to some degree in the share price. You have no plans on doing anything like that?

R.M. Rumble

I think we have to keep our options open. That’s the first thing that needs [indiscernible] always we said. But I think it's very, very important that everyone understand that we recognize that these pricing levels, that we want to be very, very careful with what we do and how it affects our shareholders. Options exist and I've said this before, I'll say it again and again and again. We believe that the FDA will be a positive event for us. We believe that it will help with the trajectory and we would like to give ourselves a little bit of time to make sure that we can handle that event, which we believe is eminent. And we will make decisions shortly thereafter if they required.

William Hamilton

Okay. And in terms of the Getinge contractor, is it possible that you might even continue to work with Getinge even after the August the 1st without making any changes and that your arrangement with them could be even simply continue open-ended as it is right now?

R.M. Rumble

The answer is yes. There is a clause in the document that we’ve signed. That says with mutual agreement we can extend. Again, I think the real thing that both I'm really thrilled about that’s recently occurred with the U.S getting organization were much closer in our communication than we have been in previous quarters, years, if you will, negotiating with them as well as, if you will, the European leadership. We are meeting on a much more regular cadence, targeting specific opportunities ever since the beginning of second quarter. We believe that we can mutually make that needle move substantially. Obviously it's great to have that organization as part of the team. They’re good to work with. We want them to do better, obviously. And we think that the market is definitely there and we’ve demonstrated that, but we're not rushing to an exit. I think we are rushing to improvement and that's the big difference.

William Hamilton

What excuse has Getinge given you? Because they’ve certainly -- prior to give you excuses for their poor performance, especially in this first quarter.

R.M. Rumble

I’m -- there is a lot of things that happened in the quarter. Again, we’re trying to be transparent. We are trying to give people information and even when the information is not all that favorable. But I think you’ve to also recognize that in the capital equipment process, again its lumpy quarter-by-quarter activity, seasonality. I believe that they had a recently good fourth quarter. Did that buy [ph] into some of their Q1. Some of the activity that we're seeing in Q2 gets push back from Q1. That’s -- give it a little bit longer time, but at the same time I want to be very clear that we want to make every quarter, we want to help them make every one of their quarters, we love it when they’re successful. We want to make them successful.

William Hamilton

The first quarter is often the quarter where the sales people are not as motivated because their year-end has already happened. Has there been any change that you’re aware of with Getinge in terms of compensation of their salespeople or how they’re going about their sales that might encourage them in further quarters?

R.M. Rumble

Only in what we received at the end of last year where their compensation -- they applied additional incentive on our product line. So, again, that's been previously communicated and I believe it is so intact. And when I talk to the people that I’m talking to these days, I think they’re very happy with what's going on. The sales people seem to be highly motivated, and I'm -- again, I was witness to their booth and their selling activity last week. I was pleased with their level of competency, how they held themselves from the customer or our product was placed in their booth. So I think it was well done and we're looking to support them again into their business. We need them to be successful. We support them as much as we can.

William Hamilton

Okay. [Indiscernible little questions regarding FDA [indiscernible] I suppose. One, is -- one of the interpretations that I’ve been trying to get straight is, for example, you have approval for colonoscopes and for bronchoscopes and for gastroscopes, which gastroscopes and the colonoscopes are complex scopes similar to the duodenoscopes. And they are not in my understanding substantially different other than perhaps not having the same elevator mechanism. And yet the FDA seems to be dragging, that speak in terms of given approval to TSO3 or the complex duodenoscopes, which TSO3 didn't seem to have difficulty obtaining further colonoscopes. Now why would the FDA be doing that? Is that simply a political thing, is that just simply something that be realized that the duodenoscopes are the ones that have the problems or with colonoscopes and to be contaminated anyway. But with the recent studies showing the ineffectiveness of other processing, such as high-level disinfection plus high-level infection or high-level disinfection plus ethyleenoxide being shown repeatedly to be ineffective in eliminating bacteria from these scopes. Why is the FDA being so sort of -- can you give any color to why they’re so slow in giving their approval even though the Canada and Europe have recognized that the VP4 Sterilizers [indiscernible]. What happens when sometime -- the data crosses the border in all of sudden, it's no longer valid data. I mean, that just doesn’t make sense. But are you able to …

R.M. Rumble

Dr. Hamilton, I will stop you there, because I think I know [indiscernible] your question, I first want to compliment you on always being up to date with the technology and the science. Its greatly appreciated that you take your time to look at that. I do want to say one. We do have a clearance for gastroscopes and colonoscopes. There are 3.5 meter long devices. We are able to sterilize devices that are that length and have four channels, four working channels of [indiscernible]. And when you begin to look at that very description and you look at a duodenoscope, you begin to see the similarities. So again I think that you are accurate. I think that as we communicate back and forth with the agency and we do around our filing that we look at that similarity and we are looking at how to leverage that existing clearance towards what we're currently working on. That being said, I will say to the FDA is not being slow, at least they are not slow as of this week. And the reason I say that is because there is a clock that is regarded by both the manufacture, the candidate, the petitioner, if you will, and the agency. And the agency is just coming right to their end of their clock right now. So I want to say that they’ve shortened the process in anyway, but they’re still within their timeframe. Third, this is probably when TSO3 goes after these types of claims as we've done in the past, we do things that no one else has ever done before. And so we are a pioneer and we are exploring new grounds and so they -- it tends to get more review because again it is a claim that has never been held before [indiscernible]. TSO3 is looking to have a claim for these complex devices gastroscopes, colonoscopes, duodenoscopes or like that no other manufacturer was sterilizer, terminal sterilization devices ever made claim to before. And this is going to be the first, it will be -- what we use in a very aggressive way to differentiate it ourselves from our competition. So there is a natural tendency I think to look at the new and be more conservative when you're reviewing the files. The final point I'll make is that this is a very contentious hotly debated item in the industry based on all the results that in the science that you’ve just alluded to. We will talk more about that at the AGM. I’ve got some slides to help people understand the complexity of the issue, but I think that we're navigating it well. I think that we will be successful and I think the information will be available shortly.

William Hamilton

And you comment on the possibility of the FDA [indiscernible] maintained in the past that getting FDA approval for these new -- these other complex scopes including duodenoscopes should be a separate issue from the development of IRQs [ph] for example, for the individual companies. And I say that because my impression is certainly been then so as many other peoples that some of the manufacturers, particularly Olympus have been obstructionist or have not been forthcoming in terms of …

R.M. Rumble

Dr. Hamilton, again I’m going to jump in on you there and just say everybody runs their business and I’m sure that the way that they see appropriate.

William Hamilton

Sure.

R.M. Rumble

I don't want to get into who is calling who, names, or whatever that's inappropriate. [Multiple speakers].

William Hamilton

No, no, I’m not trying to calling you on names.

R.M. Rumble

At this point we -- I think that you will see shortly as we develop our materials, how we address compatibility. I'm very pleased with the work that TSO3 conducted in the fourth quarter of 2017 in which we conducted thorough [ph] surveys on individual hospital we use practices around duodenoscopes, whether that be single disinfection, multiple or high-level disinfection steps or high-level inspection followed by sterilization and the impact that it had on the compatibility of the device with the process. I will share some of that information today at AGM because that’s more of a general discussion, not necessarily suited for the conference call. But that information will be available on our Web site shortly.

William Hamilton

Okay. So -- but you’re hoping that the FDA will allow you to put out your own IRQs for these individual scopes [indiscernible] …?

R.M. Rumble

To be clear Dr. Hamilton, when the FDA gives clearance, it is within a new statement, so that the whole -- the reason for the clearance is to provide the manufacture and the consumer with an understanding as what the product is labeled to do. And of course we are going with a multi-channel flexible endoscope for which would have multiple characteristics including the characteristics that would be part of the duodenoscope.

William Hamilton

Great. Well, because as soon as you get this, it's going to be a huge differentiator between you and everyone else in the field, including ethyleenoxide.

R.M. Rumble

That’s -- we believe that our technology will once again be required to review by everyone that's looking at this issue. We think it will be favorable obviously, that’s what we spend the time and the money to do this and a real differentiator, which impacts our overall market position. And Dr. Hamilton, that I’m going to ask if there's anybody -- I appreciate your questions, but I’m going to ask maybe if we can take some other questions and come back, if we don’t address them.

William Hamilton

Sure.

R.M. Rumble

Excellent. Thank you.

William Hamilton

Thank you. Thanks so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Frédéric Tremblay of Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frédéric Tremblay

Thanks. Good morning.

R.M. Rumble

Hi. Good morning, Frédéric.

Frédéric Tremblay

Just wondering if the 30 -- the quotations for over 30 Sterilizers that you mentioned, does that include all of the 6 quotations representing a dozen sterilizers that you mentioned in your last conference call or did you get answers on some that was 6 original quotations?

R.M. Rumble

No, that -- you could almost take a linear measurement there and say some of those early ones are now the ones that are being worked through towards close. So our win [indiscernible] something that we measure as part of every capital equipment sales process. We now have a funnel. We measure win last -- this could be the only time that I can say that we haven't lost anything yet. But because it is not practical, the thing that we’re going to win everything, but some of the early quotes are now in the stages of hope -- hopefully closing. And we will be able to give some color on that. Our metrics around sales are quite extensive. Again, we are going to try to be sharing those metrics with everyone, so they can see what we are doing, how we’re spending the money.

Frédéric Tremblay

Okay, great. And then just on the PO for 40 -- for 40 upgrades from getting -- is 40 the number that they are budgeting to sell/install for the balance of the year?

R.M. Rumble

We have an initial PO for 40. We have a commitment for another 40 that’s -- but again, commitments that will turn into orders, so orders are something that we can look. So we thought the number that we are looking at is greater than that.

Frédéric Tremblay

Okay. And can you just remind me the effected [ph] revenue per upgrade?

Glen Kayll

It can range depending on the nature of the upgrade. So we haven't disclosed what the number is, what's in our disclosure, but the range. It's not a -- you got to keep it in line with what would be reasonable dollar amount relative to the overall cost of a sterilizer. An enormous amount of money, but it is -- it's still activity.

Frédéric Tremblay

Okay. And on the repurchase of units, if I remember correctly there was a mention of the 100 that you've committed to repurchasing the -- there was an initial order of 30. Is that -- does that mean that you do have to purchase 30 initially or can you go on a unit-per-unit basis as you get orders from end customers?

R.M. Rumble

Under the -- our agreement, Frédéric, 30 had to be made available for our ability to inspect and upgrade if that would need be. We're putting together marketing programs, activities to help some of those units get out in the field. So there is no absolute day in which we need to purchase it, but again we put that in the agreement to make sure that they would be available, there was no misunderstanding as to availability, if you will. But the last thing we want to do is take POs from end-users not have product shipped to them.

Frédéric Tremblay

Thank you.

R.M. Rumble

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Gilbert of [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thank you very much for the transparency and appreciate that very much. Also congratulations on the progress you’re making in the sales channels. Again the transparency is welcomed. Couple of questions. Just clarification on the financing options, hopefully I just would like to hear this, but is [indiscernible] or some sort of revolver also an option that you’re considering?

Glen Kayll

We are -- you never want to say what you're doing until you've done it. But, yes, all options are available on the table.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I appreciate that. Clarification if there were any open market purchases by management in the last quarter?

Glen Kayll

Yes, we did. That’s available on our [indiscernible] filings, the senior manager's all purchase stock.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And finally just in your conversations with Getinge and others which you said there are -- your eyes are open to other arrangements. Is there a potential that any other arrangement might have, obvious, all options could be on the table, but is there a discussion of an upfront cash payment the more to the Getinge arrangements that might be considered?

R.M. Rumble

At this point everyone knows the situation that we're in. We look to both are getting a partnership now and in the future as well as anyone else. So we would be talking with -- they need to understand our circumstances and being a viable business means that it needs to be available resources to run that business. So we expect those people to [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Great. One more follow-up with the repurchase from Getinge on the 30 units etcetera, are there finance in terms or is that going to be a cash transaction?

Glen Kayll

It's a net 45 days which is part of the arrangement. As you know we're in discussions as well, so you never know how it will play out. We are in discussions with Getinge right now, so you don’t know how that will play out. But …

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Glen Kayll

… yes, those are the terms right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

R.M. Rumble

Thank you, Jeff.

Glen Kayll

You’re welcome.

Operator

Mr. Rumble, there are no more questions at this time. So I will let you conclude.

R.M. Rumble

Thank you, Sophia. I appreciate the questions that came in today. We look forward to updating you on a frequent basis as we have news, we will get it to you. Glen and I are now heading off to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders where will conduct some corporate business and also continue to discuss some of the topics that were presented today. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your line.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.