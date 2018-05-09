Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (PGNX) CEO Mark Baker on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Melissa Downs - IR

Mark R. Baker - CEO

Pat Fabbio - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Timothy Chiang - BTIG

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Jonathan Aschoff - Opus National Capital Markets

Melissa Downs

On behalf of Progenics management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review our first quarter 2018 financial results and provide a business update. Joining the call today are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer, and Pat Fabbio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature may be forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to, those involving regulatory actions, clinical development, and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline; AZEDRA, RELISTOR, and our other product candidates; our business and commercialization strategies and expectations of future growth; revenues and assessments of our competitive position.

Please see our most recent forms 10-Q, 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of May 9th only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark R. Baker

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning to everybody joining us today. The first part of 2018 has been an industrious period for Progenics. We have continued preparing the Company's commercial organization for the potential launch of AZEDRA, while executing the clinical development strategy for our portfolio of PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

We believe AZEDRA, our radiotherapeutic product candidate, has the potential to be a breakthrough treatment option for patients with malignant recurrent and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, two deadly ultra-rare neuroendocrine cancers. In people with pheo and para, tumors in and around the adrenal glands cause dangerously high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. The majority of deaths in advanced pheo and para are caused by tumor progression, with a five-year survival rate as low as 12%, and cardiovascular complications leading to death in 30% of malignant cases.

To date, physicians have lacked an FDA-approved treatment for pheo and para and have had to rely on a variety of imperfect treatments to manage this disease, such as external beam radiation, chemotherapy, and radionuclide therapy. Unfortunately, the tumors often return or spread in 15% to 30% of cases and surgery is often not an option.

By delivering highly targeted and specific therapy directly to the tumors, data from the trial suggests that AZEDRA shrinks and controls tumor growth. AZEDRA holds Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug statuses, as well as Fast Track designation.

In March we announced that the FDA extended its review of AZEDRA's new drug application by three months to July 30, 2018. As we look ahead to the FDA's action date, we are confident in the high quality of our NDA and believe that we are well-positioned to deliver this important therapy to the pheo and para patients who are in dire need of an effective treatment option.

Our NDA is supported by positive data from the pivotal Phase 2 open-label, multi-center trial conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment or SPA agreement with the FDA. This trial exceeded the primary endpoint and showed favorable results from a key secondary endpoint. Importantly, the data shows that AZEDRA has the potential to address the dual goals of therapy in this disease, to both reduce the cardiovascular symptoms associated with the excess hormone production, and produce favorable tumor responses as measured by Response Evaluation Criteria In Solid Tumors or RECIST.

Among responders, who were patients who achieved a 50% reduction in hypertensive medication for six months, the reduction in those medications were sustained and was correlated with favorable tumor responses. 92.2% of patients treated with at least one therapeutic dose of AZEDRA achieved confirmed partial response or stable disease by 12 months. Notably, AZEDRA demonstrated efficacy in patients with the poor prognosis, patients with lung and/or liver metastases. Published literature site survival is less than 24 months in this patient population whereas median survival for these patients was more than 42 months in our pivotal study. AZEDRA was shown to be safe and generally well tolerated.

We have continued to expand the evidence from our pivotal study. In March 5, biochemical tumor marker data from our pivotal study of AZEDRA were presented at the Endocrine Society or ENDO Annual Meeting, providing further evidence of AZEDRA's potential to offer a meaningful treatment option. The data show a significant correlation between overall tumor biomarker response and the achievement of the primary cardiovascular and secondary RECIST end points in the study. And at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO Annual Meeting next month, we will present updated survival and safety data from the pivotal study.

We have received positive feedback from investigators on the totality of the AZEDRA data set, which represents we believe the largest prospective clinical trial in pheo and para to date. As we near potential approval of our NDA, we continue building our commercial organization for launch.

Treatment guidelines recommend that pheo and para patients be referred to multidisciplinary centers with specialized resources. As a result, the majority of patients are treated at approximately 20 to 25 centers across the country, which we can support with our own small dedicated sales force. Over the last year, we have been building our internal and field-facing teams. Our medical affairs team has been laying the groundwork for launch with presentations at medical meetings as well as increasing AZEDRA's profile with KOLs.

Pheo and para often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, a trend compounded by the lack of treatment options. We recently launched a disease awareness campaign to help educate key stakeholders on the signs and symptoms of these rare tumors. You can visit the Web-site we've created for healthcare professionals and patients at knowpheopara.health.

In addition, our marketing team has conducted extensive market research on pheo and para with physicians, patients and caregivers, and they have been developing AZEDRA brand positioning and messaging. Furthermore, our market access team has been working to help ensure a pathway to access for patients by conducting payor market research on AZEDRA's value proposition, holding educational meetings with commercial payors, developing the quoting groundwork for government payors, and by developing communications for commercial insurance companies. We're confident that these strategic commercial initiatives will leave us in a strong position to execute a successful launch of AZEDRA on approval.

Turning now to our portfolio of Prostate Cancer Theranostics, we continue to build momentum and advance in our development-stage PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceutical programs, which are designed to find, fight and follow prostate cancer. These products enjoy precision medicine to improve the detection, monitoring and treatment of prostate cancer. We believe they represent the future of oncology as experts are increasingly turning to imaging to address the challenges of accurately diagnosing and staging prostate cancer.

Progenics is well positioned to usher in a new era in prostate cancer imaging with our two PSMA-targeted agents, 1404 and PyL. KOLs have been expressing strong interest in 1404 because of its potential to expand prostate cancer diagnosis beyond healthcare facilities equipped with expensive tech machines and to more broadly reach those with SPECT/CT equipment.

An investigator study on 1404 in Germany was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, The Prostate, demonstrating the potential impact of 1404 to better guide treatment decisions. Among the patients evaluated, 74% implemented changes to their treatment management plan following recommendation of [Multidisciplinary] [ph] Tumor Review Board which rely on the 1404 SPECT/CT as the primary imaging modality processing extent of disease. We believe this illustrates the potential of this agent to distinguish between low and high-grade disease and to better inform treatment decisions.

In January, we announced that we completed enrollment in our Phase 3 study of 1404. The study enrolled approximately 450 patients in the U.S. and Canada with newly diagnosed or low-grade prostate cancer. We anticipate reporting the top line results of the study in the third quarter.

Turning to PyL, our PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent that is designed to help physicians identify early evidence of metastatic and/or recurrent prostate cancer, we anticipate that we will complete our current Phase 2/3 study in PyL in the third quarter and initiate a second Phase 3 study in biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer by year end. We will present a clinical trial and progress poster on the ongoing Phase 2/3 study at ASCO next month.

In support of our imaging agents, we are also advancing our efforts with artificial intelligence to now automate and improve the reading of both PET and SPECT/CT images. To that end, we launched our PSMA CADx program, which stands for computer aided diagnostics. We are using the data from our 1404 Phase 2 clinical study to help validate the approach this year.

In our therapeutics pipeline, 1095, our small molecule radiotherapeutic that selectively binds the PSMA, the Phase 1 study is ongoing, evaluating patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have demonstrated tumor avidity to 1095.

The final program is our targeted oncology pipeline is PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody conjugate therapeutic that has been developed by our partner, Bayer. PSMA TTC is designed to deliver a dose of alpha radiation directly to prostate cancer cells with minimal impact on the surrounding healthy tissues. Bayer plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of PSMA TTC in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer by the end of 2018.

Our robust pipeline of oncology products continues to be supported by our strong cash position and royalty revenues from the RELISTOR franchise. We recently announced a summary judgment in our favor for RELISTOR which upholds the validity of a key formulation patent related to RELISTOR injection. This decision prevents generic competition on this important product through 2024. We are pleased that our partner, Valeant, is continuing to vigorously defend the patent estate for RELISTOR, which we believe underscores their commitment to the franchise.

Let me now turn the call over to Pat, who will discuss RELISTOR in greater depth as well as review our financials. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks Mark. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issued this morning and in the [10-K] [ph] that we will file later today. First quarter revenue totaled $3.2 million, up from $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting RELISTOR royalty income of $3.1 million compared to $2.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017. First quarter RELISTOR U.S. net sales were $20.4 million, increasing 50% versus the first quarter of 2017, as reported by our partner, Valeant.

First quarter research and development expenses decreased by $1.9 million compared to the corresponding period in 2017, resulting primarily from lower clinical trial expenses for AZEDRA. First quarter 2018 general and administrative expenses increased by $1 million compared to the corresponding period in 2017, primarily attributable to higher costs associated with building commercial capabilities in preparation for potential AZEDRA approval and launch.

We recorded a non-cash adjustment of $800,000 in the first quarter related to changes in the fair value estimate of the contingent consideration liability. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, we recognized interest expense of $1.2 million related to the RELISTOR royalty-backed loan. Our net loss for the first quarter was $13.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $16.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share in the corresponding 2017 period.

In terms of our cash position, we ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $83.4 million. This reflects a decrease of $7.2 million from the December 31, 2017 balance. We continue to strengthen our cash position, raising net proceeds of $17 million this year through the sale of common stock under our at-the-market or ATM facility. Of that, $9.5 million we received was received in the first quarter of 2018 and the remaining $7.5 million in April. We believe we are in a strong financial position as we look forward to the AZEDRA launch.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Mark to conclude.

Mark R. Baker

Thanks Pat. Pheo and para can rob people of their health, peace of mind [indiscernible]. We developed AZEDRA to meet the critical need of these patients. As we await the FDA decision on AZEDRA this summer, we will be diligently preparing for the successful launch of our breakthrough treatment upon its potential approval, while continuing the clinical development of our portfolio of Prostate Cancer Theranostic. I'd like to thank the entire Progenics team for their persistent dedication and hard work.

With that, I'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Timothy Chiang

Mark, could you talk a little bit about what additional commercial preparations you guys are making as you get closer and closer to the potential approval date on AZEDRA? How big of a sales force or if you want to call it like the MSLs for instance, how many MSLs do you think you will need to cover the 20 to 25 centers in the U.S.? And any better clarity on the pricing for AZEDRA will be appreciated as well. Thanks.

Mark R. Baker

So, we are building out the commercial team, which I think at the end of the day will total maybe about 20 people total. And the first hires, who have been onboard for some time starting with Bryce Tenbarge, our Head of the Commercial team, were focused on the access to the drug, the pricing of the drug, the branding of the drug. And so, that work has been underway for some time.

I think more recent hires have been in the area of MSLs and the last to be hired will be the field force who will be directly dealing with the institutions. A fair amount of work has been done, non-promotional but ensuring that these centers are capable of receiving AZEDRA and have the right permits for doing that. So, that's been valuable work. But we'll hold out the last building of the team until we get closer to the launch date.

I don't think I can provide too much more insight into the pricing than I talked about in the past. As we come close to the launch date and of course we expect the final price to be announced at the time of launch. Obviously this is a ultra-orphan drug, and so pricing as we have discussed in the past will be in the range for drugs of this type.

Timothy Chiang

And Mark, maybe just one follow-up, on the 1404 Phase 3 study, what are the expectations for the data that is expected in the third quarter? I mean obviously it's a pretty big trial that you guys are running. Is this something that you plan to potentially partner, assuming that the Phase 3 study is positive?

Mark R. Baker

So, the trial is designed to assess the ability of 1404 to distinguish between less aggressive disease, disease that would be suitable for active surveillance, and more aggressive disease where radical interventions such as radical prostatectomy would be warranted. And so, we picked ourselves a tough measure to kind of find the ability of the agent to show that line, and the reason we did that is because we see a very important unmet need there as men have to make that difficult decision whether to have their prostate removed and become impotent and incontinent likely.

So, the endpoint is of specificity and sensitivity and the endpoint has been set through agreement with the FDA at a relatively low level, [60-60] [ph], or we will have to show the competence interval around that. And people ask me, what would it take for a drug to see commercial success, and I'm hoping to see something higher than that.

And I think the other element that is likely to come with the announcement of this data is you'll begin to see for the first time the ability of our computer-aided diagnosis system to impact specificity and sensitivity of the agent by improving and making more consistent the reading of these images.

So, I think there will be a lot of extremely valuable information. Also this data set, 450 patients, is an extraordinarily large data set and will fuel our additional development of our artificial intelligence.

Can this be partnered? Obviously we are building a strategic group of imaging agents and therapies, true theranostics, and I do think that that could be quite valuable as a group to large players of the market, either traditional pharmaceutical companies or maybe more information oriented tech companies that are looking to move into healthcare. So, I do think it has great potential.

Certainly I think we will be looking to partner 1404 and our other agents outside the United States where radiopharmaceuticals are exploited differently throughout the world, so we would be looking for knowledgeable local partners.

In the U.S., I would have to say, Tim, we have not finally determined our commercial strategy and whether we would launch this with our own sales force or work with a large commercial partner, and that's something we'll be looking at closely throughout the rest of this year.

Timothy Chiang

Okay, great. Thanks.

Biren Amin

So, just maybe to start on AZEDRA, are there any plans, Mark, to evaluate AZEDRA in other indications beyond pheochromocytoma and PGG?

Mark R. Baker

Yes, and as I was mentioning in our discussion with Tim, Biren, the MSL group is being built now and we are definitely focused on uses outside of pheo and para as we think about making the drug available to other investigators and we see interest from a variety of mainly neuroendocrine-oriented tumors such as neuroblastoma or carcinoid tumors. I think those are the most likely initial indications for us to go. We're in discussions with cooperative groups, so that could be an approach to expand the indications, and we're also evaluating whether we ourselves should run clinical trials to expand.

These groups that I'm talking about, Biren, are similarly small in size to pheo and para, but if we were able to add indications in these spaces, we could increase really by multiples the potential for sales of this drug. So, it's certainly a very important part of our strategy. I think you'll see us talk more extensively about that as we get the FDA approval in pheo and para behind us this summer.

Biren Amin

And then as it relates to ongoing FDA review, has FDA checked off on the Stem C component?

Mark R. Baker

We don't get into the back and forth with the FDA, wanting to respect the regulator, but I think what I can say is that our interactions with the FDA so far have proceeded as I would have expected. So, I am feeling comfortable about where we are sitting with FDA today.

Biren Amin

Great. Thank you.

Just a follow-up on the question of additional indications for AZEDRA, what do you think will be needed let's say to include AZEDRA in NCCN Guidelines given that some of those diseases really have no really viable treatment options at this point?

Mark R. Baker

Certainly, Mara, we are seeing unapproved therapies included in NCCN Guidelines. So, I think it is possible, and we do have data for example on the use of AZEDRA in neuroblastoma. So, I think that is something that our team will be looking at. Now certainly there can be no guarantees, but that's certainly a fruitful area for us.

And the reason I hesitate to talk in specific details about this till we get approval is I think that in part we want to have discussions with the agency about what it would take to get approval on these other indications and I'd rather do that from a position of strength that they have already approved it for pheo and para. So, we don't like to ask them hypothetical questions. We like to ask them real questions. So, I think that you will see, as I mentioned, a strong focus by us on this right after approval.

Mara Goldstein

Okay, and if I could, I had two other questions, and one is, this Phase 2 trial for PyL and how it might differ from the current program and sort of the size and scope of it, and do you think that you have the opportunity to accelerate that time in terms of how long that trial will take to do, is that a function of enrollment sites or inclusion criteria that you may change? And then just on a separate subject, on the dose escalation for 1095, when might you have some data for that?

Mark R. Baker

So, on 1095, I'm hoping that we will have something this year to tell you about that trial and other activities for 1095. So, I would ask you for the moment to stay tuned on that, but I think we'll have news for that later this year.

And with PyL, the second trial, we are completing discussions with the FDA around that trial, so we can't give you final details, but I'm certainly expecting the trial to be much smaller in size than the Phase 2/3 study which had 400 patients. I'm also expecting it to run more quickly in terms of not only enrollment but also readout from the trial. And I think the trial endpoint will look different from the first trial based on our discussions to date with the FDA.

The focus for the trial will be in biochemical recurrence, which we see as really strong commercial market as you look at metastatic disease. And so, I just think we'll have more details in the coming months, but I think that gives you a good outline of where we're headed.

Mara Goldstein

Okay, thank you.

Maybe we could just start with the clarifying question on the data readout for 1404. I know the primary endpoint is sensitivity and specificity. But you alluded in answer to an earlier question about some other data that we might get in terms of your software analysis system. Can you maybe talk a little bit more about what other endpoints besides specificity and sensitivity might be reported and what we should be paying attention for?

Mark R. Baker

The endpoint is not changing. It's the specificity and sensitivity of the agent. But the reading methodology, how is the image read, the trial and conventional approaches involve human readers, but we are also exploring the use of our computer software to read the imaging. So, the potential is that we would show you not only the human read and its specificity and sensitivity, but also the computer read and its specificity and sensitivity, and maybe for the first time see how that is beginning to impact how the images are read.

Chad Messer

Okay, thanks for that. And then, very excited to hear Bayer moving forward with plans with a thorium conjugate. Anything you can share about how they intend to develop it and I'm most interested in whether or not they would be using for example PyL or any other imaging in their studies?

Mark R. Baker

Yes, we definitely expect them to use PyL and in fact we are working with them right now on how we will integrate PyL into their trial. And so, we continue to see with Bayer and also with others developing in this space a very strong emphasis on imaging. I think it's also important for avidity. As you are using a PSMA-targeted agent, you want to be sure that the patient is avid for that target, and a very high percentage of them are, but if you can avoid treating somebody who happens not to be, I think that's a great advantage for that patient and for the healthcare system in general.

So, both imaging and avidity, the imaging agents will deliver that and we expect to see them extensively use in therapeutic trials and of course we are hoping that the use of the imaging agent then finds its way into treatment guidelines and into the usage of those products. So, very pleased to see how that's proceeding. And your other question, forgive me, was…

Chad Messer

I do have one more but I hadn't asked it yet.

Mark R. Baker

Okay. So, on Bayer telling us that they'll move ahead, they expect it by the end of the year. We don't have details yet that we can announce about exactly what their indication will be, but obviously they are looking to the TTC drug as a successor to their Xofigo treatment and one that targets cancer throughout the body, both in the bones and in soft tissue.

Chad Messer

Yes, that should be a very exciting program. My last question is on RELISTOR and whether or not you can comment if you know on the mix of subcu versus oral and how that's been playing out in the last quarter?

Mark R. Baker

Pat, do you want to take that?

Pat Fabbio

Sure. I think as we saw with the launch of the oral, we saw some cannibalization of the subcu, which levelled off. We don't get too much to tell but it looks like the oral now is more than half of the total in terms of the split.

Mark R. Baker

And as you know, Chad, going back many years, our thought had been that we should be moving the patients, if we could appropriately for them, from the subcu to the oral, and if there was a limited potential patent and regulatory exclusivity for the subcu. But we announced just a few days ago a very important decision that extended the patent protection for the subcu RELISTOR out to 2024, and that story is still unfolding as other patents that could protect subcu RELISTOR are the subject of potential litigation with ANDA filers.

So, that's been surprisingly positive outcome for subcu and may change somewhat the commercial plans for subcu, given its much longer life before generic competition begins. So, we don't really have any announcements or actual feedback from Valeant, but certainly Valeant, or their new name, Bausch, I guess we should begin to use, is thinking hard about how this will impact their commercial strategy.

Chad Messer

All right, great, thanks.

What sort of new contrast agents for MRI, if any, are coming out to potentially improve MRI as a competitor to 1404? And the second one, is there anything going on ex-U.S. with RELISTOR?

Mark R. Baker

So, on MRI, MRI is a metabolic imaging. So, there has been some experimentation around use of tracers or other approaches in MRI. I would describe them as being more experimental. There have been significant advances in the MRI machines themselves, and then there have been advances in terms of MRI's working or registration with other imaging modalities. So, definitely we see MRI as a competitor to our imaging agents.

The major problem with MRIs is the wide-ranging variety of machines that are used throughout the country, it's difficult to standardize them, and also the wide range of reader ability in reading the MRIs, which are difficult to read, particularly in low-grade prostate cancer.

So, that's why we think, Jonathan, we have a great commercial opportunity there with our PSMA-targeted imaging agents, but I don't mean to belittle MRI as a competitor because it is well-established. There is no company promoting the use of MRI in prostate cancer. There is promotion in terms of the sale of the MRI machines, but it's not like we have a commercial competitor there.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. And then, anything going on ex-U.S. with RELISTOR?

Mark R. Baker

No, I think this has been the one area of concern for us. We've been talking to our partner, Valeant, about it. I think their focus has been a U.S. focus and we're certainly pleased with their efforts in the U.S., but we are looking to see more efforts ex-U.S., and so that's a continuing part of our dialog with Valeant.

Jonathan Aschoff

Thanks a lot.

Mark R. Baker

Thank you all for joining us this morning to review our continued progress, financial results, and upcoming milestones. We look forward to speaking to you again soon. Thanks very much.

