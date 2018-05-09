Premier Gold Mines' (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

John Begeman

Thank you. Thank you for participating in today's call. I'm John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. Today, we will provide you with the Company's 2018 first quarter financial and operational results, an update on my operations and projects will also be provided. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Filipovic, the Chief Financial Officer and Brent Kristof, our Senior VP of Operations will also be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

For those of you who have already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the Company's website.

Before we get started, I first want to direct you to Page 3 of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Ewan and Steve will provide the discussion and summary, but first a few points. Premier continues to demonstrate quarter-over-quarter operational and financial success as an explorer turned producer. The Company remains in a strong position with a healthy balance sheet with $98 million U.S. in cash and cash equivalents. Our pipeline of growth also remains on track.

The Greenstone joint venture has had governmental studies submitted and is currently being reviewed. Greenstone's work with First Nations continues also. Optimization on mine plans and financing opportunities continue to be a focus for the Greenstone team. Work on the PEA at Cove McCoy is ongoing and nearing completion. We expect the results of the Cove PEA to be released next week in time for Premier's Investor Day presentations.

The South Arturo joint venture remains a large component of Premier's future. Ewan will discuss this and other topics further after Steve's financial presentation.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer. And after Steve's discussion, Ewan will provide a further operations update followed by time for questions. Steve?

Steve Filipovic

Thank you, John. Good morning everyone and thank you for calling in this morning. If you haven't already done so, you'll need to find our presentation on the Company's website. We'll turn now to Slide 4.

During the first quarter of 2018, Premier produced 30,550 ounces of gold and 59,826 ounces of silver. The gold production is weighted just about equally between Mercedes and South Arturo for the first quarter and silver primarily out of our Mercedes mine, now that compares to 50,979 ounces of gold and 98,332 ounces of silver in Q1 2017.

And this change is Q1 production year-over-year is due primarily to completion of mining in the Phase 2 pit at South Arturo in the second half of 2017. Last year in Q1 we produced about 29,000 ounces out of South Arturo. The other impact on our year-over-year production came from – factored our 2018 production profile at Mercedes is more heavily weighted towards the second half as our mining activities progressed into Diluvio and Rey De Oro deposits. Last year we produced 22,000 ounces of gold from Mercedes in the first quarter.

Our unit cost on a consolidated basis for Q1 came in at cash cost of $705 and all-in sustaining cost of $824. These cost fell within our guidance of $690 to $740 for cash cost and $800 to $850 for all-in sustaining, and that's guidance on an annual basis. But they were higher than our prior year cost for Q1, a consolidated basis cash cost of $385 and all-in sustaining at $432.

And the change in our consolidated unit cost, year-over-year Q1 is due primarily to production being more evenly weighted this year, between Mercedes and South Arturo, and that opposed to 2017 where our production was much more heavily weighted towards South Arturo and that's where unit costs are lower.

Another impact on this year-over-year production – sorry, unit cost is due as well to incremental cost associated with changes in stope designs and additional delineation drilling. That was done to accommodate differences in ore body, interpretations at Diluvio and Rey De Oro.

Turning to Slide 5, the Company generated revenue of $39.2 million for the quarter, and that's on sales of 29,000 ounces of gold at average realized prices of $1,300 U.S. per ounces and 66,000 ounces of silver at an average price of $17 per ounce, and this compares to prior year Q1 revenue of $64.5 million, that was based on 51,000 ounces of gold around $1,230 U.S per ounce and over 98,000 ounces of silver at $17.

During Q1, 2018, our mines reported operating income of $9.6 million, and that breaks down roughly $7 million from South Arturo and almost $3 million from Mercedes. We reported a net loss of $2 million or loss per share of $0.01 per share, and that's after taking into account charges to income of about $6.5 million on exploration and development, but $1.3 million in science related charges, $2 million to taxes and around $2 million in administrative costs.

Our prior year mine operating income was $21.5 million and our prior year net income was $5.1 million earnings per share of $0.02. And our changed year-over-year in operating income is due really to a combination of lower reported metal sales year-over-year and an increase in unit operating cost I referred to already.

Cash flow during the quarter, our mines generated positive cash flow of approximately $14 million and on a consolidated basis, we reported cash flow from operating activities of just under $400,000. Now that's after taking into account changes in working capital of $4.3 million, about $3.5 million impact of deliveries against our deferred revenue contrast and about $5.8 million in exploration.

During the quarter we also incurred approximately $5.3 million in capital expenditures and therefore we reported negative free cash flow of $5 million for the quarter. We finished the quarter with $98.4 million in cash, 8,591 ounces of gold and just under 31,000 ounces of silver in inventory. And following the year end or quarter end rather, the Company paid down the outstanding balance of its term loan Orion of $20 million. The Company remains focused on growth and therefore we continue to reinvest cash flow from our mining operations into our exploration and development programs, and as such we pursue our longer term objective of increased annual production over the next three to five years.

Turning to Slide 6, and at this point I will turn it to Ewan, he will provide a different color on our operating activities on a site by site basis. Thanks everyone.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Steve. This year's presentation or this quarter's presentation in terms of operational results and some of the ongoing projects will be less than we've had in previous quarters, primarily owning to the fact that next week on May 15, we are hosting Investor Day presentation in Toronto, at the Board of Trade and we will be highlighting some of our early successes that we're having at multiple projects at that event. And we'll just give some brief introductions to some of the things you hear at that presentation.

The Company continues to operate or produce from both mining operations at South Arturo mine in Nevada and Mercedes in Mexico. And this 2018 is truly a year where we have extensive growth programs going on within the Company. Currently, we have four advanced stage projects which include two mines that are going into construction this year; the Phase 1 open pit and El Nino at South Arturo; the advanced exploration program that has been initiated at our Cove property in Nevada, and that will see some of the economic assessment that we expect to announce at next week's Investor Day.

We also are in the midst of permitting Hardrock in Northwestern Ontario, the Company's largest gold asset and that program will hopefully lead to a production decision in the coming 12 to 24 months. We maintain a strong treasury, despite the fact that we have not slowed down our exploration effort as you saw from Steve's portion of the presentation, we've already spent $6.5 million on exploration and it remains a big part of our future as we continue to advance what we expect will be our mines of the future.

On Slide 7, just going through a few highlights that we have seen so far on 2018 and what to expect going forward in 2018, in the first quarter we released a maiden reserve and resource estimate for the El Nino underground project in the Phases 1 and 3 open pit projects at South Arturo. We also provided in the first quarter an update that reserve and resource estimate at Mercedes where we replaced reserves and resources with a small increase in reserves and a pretty significant increase in resources following our substantial 2017 exploration program.

In the first half of this year, as I mentioned earlier, we expect to release it in the coming week, is our preliminary economic assessments for the Cove property in Nevada and following that, and the additional permitting that we're working on, we' expect to initiate an underground development program at Cove in the second half of the year. The advancement of the Phase 1 El Nino and Cove properties is being funded entirely by our current treasury and cash flow from operations.

We continue to have an exploration focus with large scale programs going on at Hasaga in Red Lake and Goldbanks JV and Rye projects in Nevada. We've also recently just started our exploration with Barrick on the McCoy-Cove property which surrounds our Cove deposit in the Battle Mountain trend.

Our guidance for the year is maintained at 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold. However, based on production coming out of South Arturo to-date, we are expecting to meet or beat that guidance in 2018. Our cost guidance remains the same again with – at Mercedes with production being weighted to the second half of the year.

Slide 8 is an introduction to the South Arturo property and South Arturo in the Company's opinion is becoming a more and more important part of our company's asset base. It is what we hear starting to consider one of the Company's core assets, particularly with the decision to advance two new mining projects on the property this year, and the substantial success we're having at continued drilling around the property that we are expecting will lead to additional mining property projects in the future including the exciting Phase 3 pit project.

The reserves and resources table that you see in the lower right of the image is a significant increase in reserves and resources versus what was there when we acquired the property in 2015. The image you see on the left is the Phase 2 pit which was completed mining from the open pit portion in 2017 however the ore that – the gold that we produced in Q1 expect going forward is from the continued stockpile from that operation.

On Slide 9, just a few, the operating performance, the production of 15,541 ounces of gold has already exceeded the project's guidance for the year. Our guidance for the year was 5,000 to 10,000 ounces, that was based on budgeting provided in late 2017 by Barrick. However, with additional availability in the Roaster, at the Goldstrike mine, Barrick has been able to process more of the stockpile than was originally anticipated. The cost remained extremely low for this operation and the mining portion of this ore was funded previously.

On Slide 10, just a bit of an update on where we are with the project in the image on the left with the three pits is a conceptual image. Right now, there is the Phase 2 pit is completed and to the left of that, or to the west is the Phase 1 pit operation. Currently, that is what is the former – historically producing Dee pit on the property and the program we are starting in the current quarter will be stripping or a layback on the Dee pit to access some additional ore that occurs below and on the edges of that previous pit. The Phase 3 pit is not currently in a decision to build, but it is moving closer and closer to that decision as the drilling that we announced a couple of weeks ago in my opinion was nothing short of exceptional, and the deposits the Phase 3 pit deposit remains open. So, there is additional drilling planned.

The image on the right is the original mine designs around the El Nino underground project. The El Nino underground mine project is expected to start construction in the second half of the year and the deposit that we will be mining at El Nino is the extension of what was mined in the Phase 2 pit. And again, we highlight a few intercepts up to 225 feet of 0.46 ounces or 15.92 grams over 68.6 meters in drilling. And some very high grade results occurred in the area, see right up against the pit, that's what we call the near pit mineralization which to-date the drilling there has displayed some higher grade intercepts than what was expected.

On Slide 11, is an image of the former Dee pit boundary. There is some drilling completed in 2017 to further define the mineralization that will be accessed from the pit, and you can see the Phase 1 pit design shown in that image. We know that the mineralization does progress below that pit opportunity and likely there will be some additional drilling once there is better drill days in the Phase 1 pit to continue to hopefully expand mineralization.

The project that we will be starting here in the second quarter is an open pit operation that is being termed as proof of concept mining operation where we will be utilizing a 100% fully autonomous trucks in the pits and to my knowledge, this is the first operation that Barrick will have in North America that will utilize fully autonomous trucking.

Right now, some of the trucks are being retrofitted for that program in preparation for, and that is the money you see that we expended in the first quarter. This is a project that we expect could lead to multiple years of production, especially if the program displays a reduction in cost that makes the heap leach portion of the potential mineralization here economic. There is a fairly substantial opportunity in run of mine heap leach if we can get the cost to a point where we deem that to be economic that would generate significant production for our company for many years to come. So, that's one of the important parts that we'll see in the next probably 12 to 18 months as this program progresses and we complete additional metallurgy on that area and define what the cost would be utilizing this new equipment.

Slide 12 is an image showing a little more detail on the drilling that was done in the red designs, are the drilling that was completed in 2017. The drilling completed in 2017 at El Nino was entirely on the newer pit and the upper zone mineralization, the deposit continues to remain open down dip and the table on the left demonstrates some of the very substantial wins in grades that were encountered in that drilling and that we expect to be accessing starting later this year and into 2019. This is the project that we expect will produce for many years, and with the open portion of the deposits, we do expect that there will be some expansion to mineralization as drilling would resume from underground in coming years.

Slide 13 is an image of the proposed Phase 3 pit designs and in that pit design was the resources that were presented in the recent release when we published new reserves and resources for the Company's portion of the South Arturo project that in all categories equated to just over 500,000 ounces. What we're really highlighting here is the final step out holes of the drilling we completed in 2017 displayed some very high grade over good wins mineralization on the very bottom portion of the pit, that's what you are looking at here is the mineralization on the southeast side of the proposed future pit design and below that substantial interest actions that could mean a pretty significant increase in resources with [hole] ART17-10C intersecting 0.89 or just over 3 grams per ton to cross 226.5 feet, that's below the current resource rocks and we expect to be continuing to step out to the southeast along that structure, and modeling at depth there for the future resource estimates that will hopefully lead to a production decision at Phase 3.

The Phase 3 pit contains a high grade portion within that breccia rating approximately 8 grams per ton and I just like to point out that that's higher grade than Phase 2 and Phase 2 for our company was a very successful open pit operation that generated significant cash and a payback period both of capital and our acquisition cost in a matter of months, not years and generated significant returns for our company, and has put us in a position to advance these projects without having to look at taking on additional debt or share dilution going forward.

The Phase 3 pit is targeted the next operation we will at South Arturo, we will be highlighting this and the South Hinge area a bit more in next week's Investor Day Presentation and however going to the high level of success we're having here we release these results last week which is prior to Investor Day and really highlights why we view this project is core to our company's future.

Moving on to our Mercedes, on Slide 14, Mercedes, we continue to produce. We expect to have that second half waited year in terms of production owning to some changes in designs of the recently developed Diluvio deposits, which is expected to be a big part of this year's production. And with the additional development that we put in, we are seeing the additional development or being processed, which is leading the slightly higher grades and we'll see in the second half of the year and here in the second half of Q2 as we start to mine actual stope at Diluvio.

We released a new reserves and resources estimate for Mercedes at the end of Q1, than that replace reserves that was a resource and reserve study that was completed following 18 months of production or 18 month production from when the previous resources completed with drilling that we complete on the property and we successfully replaced 18 months of reserves. We actually increased by about 3% or 4% and we added more than 30% in resources. This year's program will continue to work towards converting resources to reserves in an effort to again at least replace reserves in 2018.

The next slide just shows our production for the quarter. We had just over 15,000 ounces of gold and just over 57,000 ounces of silver produced, with cash costs of $921 and co-product, we do report our Mercedes on a co-product basis all-in sustaining at $1,096. We expect that the costs will start to drive lower here in the second half of Q2 and lower in Q3 and Q4 as we access in mine, higher-grade mineralization going forward, and less, as I mentioned earlier development or being processed through the mill. The production in the second half is expected to exceed 20,000 ounces per quarter, and that's what we expect to catch up on the production that the lower production we had in Q1 and what we had so far in Q2.

The next slide, Slide 16, just shows a bit of the change in interpretation. The drilling from surface, lot of the drillings was completed prior to Premier's acquisition of Mercedes. The Diluvio deposit was interpreted as a flat line deposit, so you can see how the original mining of that mineralization was expected to be done. However, as the drift that we completed following our acquisition intersected or we continuously intersected vertical veins and the mineralization is more of a stack veins that rather than a flat line deposit. So that's resulted in adding multiple levels to access the ore, and in this image you can see in blue how we expect to mine that portion of the deposits and that would be mining level to level. There will be a combination of different mining methods to mine that which is different from original, the first stope is expected to be taken out in the coming weeks from the redesign.

On Slide 17 shows the property that we are working this year. This year we have an increased focus on exploration. And while I won't get into details today, I would like to highlight an area called Aida. Aida is close to the original Mercedes mine. It's a vein system that has a couple of historic Cove that displayed some mineralization that we've been following up this year from both underground and surface. And we will be providing an update on Aida which is a near mine target for the future. Aida is not part of the current reserves.

And in addition to that, one of the main program is going at Mercedes is developing Marianas. Marianas is the extension of what we call the main mine trends, immediately along strike from Lagunas. We are currently driving a drift from Lagunas towards Marianas with the plan to complete underground drilling to convert the Marianas deposit into reserves and that's one of the key areas in the future. Key areas in the future where we expect to drive reserves going forward as both Marianas and Aida are not part of the current reserves or mine plan. And these are important to the mines future in our view given the fact that we expect that the Marianas and Aida deposits would be significantly highest grade in our current reserves, which are more weighted towards Diluvio and Rey De Oro where we have wider, but lower grade mineralization and it was found originally at the Mercedes mine trends. In 2018, we expect to complete at least 40,000 meters in delineation and exploration on the property.

Slide 18 is just an image of Marianas. Marianas is currently a small part of resources, but a reasonably size footprint has been identified from previous surface drilling. And when we get the drift from Lagunas that you can see to the right in the image we're driving from those working towards Marianas as we speak. We expect to start drilling from underground delineation drilling in the second half of the year, later in the second half of the year and into 2019 to hopefully grow this resource and convert a good portion of it into reserves in the future mine plan. My hope is that in late 2019 or starting in 2020 that Marianas will become part of the mine plan. Again, you can see from the drilling intercepts, the indications are that the grades here are quite good, more comparable to the historic Mercedes trend. And this would be an important part for us to drive future production where we hope to increase grades and production in future years.

Moving on to our advanced exploration properties. Again, just a short uptick, today because we'll have a more thorough update next week. The co-property in Nevada, we are doing a hydrological flow testing. We will be or expect to be announcing the PEA happy Investor Day next week. It will be one of the highlights for us as we continue to advance that property to what we hope will be a future production decision. And will form a part of the company's future planned growth in production as we see – as Steve mentioned in the coming three to five years. We expect to start the underground development in the second half of the year to complete definition drilling underground and move into a full feasibility study, which will hopefully lead to a production decision at Cove. Cove currently fits at 228,000 ounces indicated at a grade of 11.57 grams, and just over 1.3 million ounces of gold in the inferred category and 12 grams per ton. This resource will be updated with the PEA and will include some additional drilling that was done since the last resource.

At Greenstone, we continue to advance the EA and EIS for the Hardrock deposit, which is the core part of our Greenstone Gold joint venture with Centerra. The submission of those the EA and EIS to the federal and provincial government authorities is going to drive future permitting and allow the company to move to a production decision. We also continue consultation with the local communities and looking to drive potential agreements going into the future. Centerra continues to sole-fund this project and we are seeing a fairly significant increase year-on-year compared to last year in terms of expenditures based on certain milestones at the project.

Slide 20, again just highlights the feasibility study that was completed some time ago now, and since then, we have continued to refine engineering on the property that we believe has made some significant positive influences on it. And this would form a big part of Premier's future given it is our largest deposit in our portfolio. The current feasibility study contemplate the 14.5-year mine life producing over 4 million ounces of gold, 300,000 to 400,000 ounces a year during the early prior to low rate stockpiles on the property. And the feasibility study did not contemplate the multi-million ounce underground deposit that occurs immediately below our down-plunge of the current plan pit, nor did include the higher grade Brookbank deposit down the highway that we expect would become part of the future mine plan in the event that we have a mill on this site.

Slide 21 just a bit of an image of what we've been working on at Cove. Cove is the deposit portion of the larger McCoy-Cove property. We have maintained 100% interest in this property and have joint venture the surrounding ground recently to Barrick for earning 60% in the surrounding property. We are really looking forward to this exploration program that started up given the substantial success in long-term operations Barrick has their input into this property. We think will be a significant positive.

The PEA will be completed entirely on the Helen and Gap zones. Those are our deposits that are comprised entirely of refractory mineralization. So, we as part of the Barrick JV deal, we did arrange a processing agreement with Barrick to process at least the bulk sample portion of our current permit for that property. And that was a very important milestone for us given we don't have a roaster and autoclave in Nevada, and the ore would need to be processed through this. And that's one of the positives that's come out of the relationship I believe we built with Barrick through the joint venture in South Arturo.

The higher grade and non-refractory 2201 deposits will not be included in the PEA given we would process that either at a different facility or need to build a processing plan onsite to access that mineralization. So we've decided to leave that out for the time being of our economic scenario and focus on the upper refractory portion. The Gap deposit does remain open beneath to pit. And an important part of the underground drill program will be not only to convert the inferred resources into indicated, but also to continue to hopefully expand that deposit that meet the pit and increase the ounces that would be produced in the production scenario.

Lastly, Slide 22 is an introduction to exploration. But again, given next week's Investor Day, we won't be giving any new highlights on these properties until next week. However, we do have a consolidated land package in Nevada that we are going to be working fairly extensively this year, called Goldbanks Rye. Portion of that, we have under option from Kinross and another portion from Barrick where we've consolidated the very large epithermal vein package that has intercepts from the past and from our drilling that indicate there could be significant high-grade mineralization in epithermal vein type targets.

And in Red Lake, we are drilling one of our largest exploration – ongoing exploration programs is in Red Lake at the Hasaga property. Hasaga property form part of the Howey/Hasaga mine that produced approximately 640,000 ounces of gold between 1930 and 1952, and for upwards of 60-65 years had seen very little to no exploration despite the fact that's right in the heart of the Red Lake camp. We were able to acquire this property on 100% basis from Goldcorp. And recently we've been having some substantial success drilling the down-plunge of Hasaga and what we called the C-Zone and delineated a potential D-Zone as we call it, and those will be highlighted in detail next week.

So as a summary, Slide 23, Premier continues to be a growth oriented company. We are putting a lot of the dollars that we've generated through mining back into the ground to ensure a long and successful future for our company. This year we are going to see two new mine developments at South Arturo. Two projects are in planning for future development, that's Cove and Hardrock, which forms part of the Greenstone JV. The Cove portion we expect to initiate underground development later this year, which will mean by the end of the year, we will have three advanced exploration or mine projects under development, which should lead to significantly increase production in the future.

We do have a focus on reserve and resource growth and with $6.5 million expense already in the first quarter. I think that really demonstrates our commitment to continuing to grow our reserves and resources based, which will secure a long future for our company. There is expected to be US$93 million or more expense on our company projects in 2018, which would be the largest year of expenditures in our company's history. However, more than 50% of that budget is going to be spent by our partners and Premier is a company that not only thinks they're good for risk management, but really thinks the partnership model is a key one for smaller companies to drive future growth. We have several partners and we continue to view those partners as very important to not only our current projects, but to potential other projects in the future.

Lastly, I would like to just reiterate again, then on May 15, at The Toronto Board of Trade, at 1 First Canadian Place, we will be hosting a webcast and conference call, highlighting what we are doing this year and the substantial growth that we see in the future. And you can attend that presentation in person as well. So on Slide 24, give that information, and we hope that everybody on the call and who listened in later, can attend that because in our view it is a very important day for our company.

To get back, I will open up the floor to any questions that may be out there. And again, if you don't want to ask the questions online, feel free to call anybody in our company to discuss any questions or comments that you might have. And hopefully, we can provide all the information you need going forward. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

David Haughton

Good morning, John and Ewan. Thank you for the update. With Mercedes, with your recent about the mine design, what implication should we draw from that on the reserves? Would you be recasting the reserves as a consequence of the new mine model?

Ewan Downie

No. We won't be doing a redoing of the reserves. It's just more of the extraction method and remodeling the mining method versus the reserve.

David Haughton

Okay. So, Q1 is not likely to be representative of the second half of the year given that you've got additional development going into change that mine plan. What should we be thinking about for the remaining quarters of the year as far as the great and throughput expectations?

Ewan Downie

Well, at this stage, David, we are still targeting our guidance. We are talking with contractors to see where we can help accelerate any shortfall in our own mining capability. The throughput of the mill has been tested to take over 2,000 tonnes per day and indeed up to 2200 tonnes per day. So we are evaluating that are we are pushing to gain back the ground and production that we lost during the first quarter.

David Haughton

And that would be mostly by grade or getting that 10% extra at the mill?

Ewan Downie

It's a combination. We see a better grade coming up in the future as well as tonnes through the mill.

David Haughton

Okay. Over to South Arturo, I know that Barrick really runs this operation, but the stockpile seems to have provided a bit more of gift than what we'd previously anticipated. Do you have a sense as to what is remaining in that stockpile now?

Ewan Downie

Well there was in the stockpile, this is Ewan, I'll answer that question, the stockpile does contain some of the – what would be still reasonable grade, but lower grade than what we're processing last year material and that was approximately recoverable for our account around 20,000 ounces in the stockpile and then there is an additional portion that's on a long-term stockpile that we are not exactly sure when that could be processed, but there is the opportunity for that to be accelerated as well. And we always guided that that portion of the stockpile contains at least 10,000 ounces recoverable to our account and maybe more.

But in total, recoverable, there is probably in the range of 30,000 going into this year and we took out about half of that in the first quarter and we're not giving any guidance on exactly what we're going to get in Q2 yet, as we have an upcoming JV meeting with Barrick, that will hopefully give a bit more clarity on that.

David Haughton

Right. Thank you very much for that.

John Begeman

Thanks David.

John Tumazos

Thank you very much. Ewan, if we were to pass forward five years and assume for, that the Mercedes and South Arturo and McCoy-Cove and Hardrock are all producing, where do you expect the Company to be? Do you expect you will still be spending $40 million a year in exploration? Do you expect to have the three surviving exploration JVs? How do you think resources will be allocated once you are generating much more cash flow? Where do you see the Company going?

Ewan Downie

Thanks for that, John, because for Premier, we did become a fairly recent producer. Our first production was late in 2016 and 2017 was our first full year as a producer. So, I continue to remind people, we're not an old producer. We're very new and we did make a conscious decision to transition the company from pure explorer to producer back a few years ago. And when we did that we put together what we call our 2020 plan and that's a five year rolling plan that initially, we want to become a producer and how do we become not only a single-mine producer, but a multi-mine producer that generates significant cash flow, and in my hope returns that cash to our shareholders. So, we did make a decision that we have to be a multi-asset company to achieve that and have a fairly aggressive growth platform which we are undertaking right now.

And when I look four to five years, I envision us being a mid-tier producer with well over 300,000 ounces of production coming from our existing operations. And that's three times increase on what we're going to see this year. So, growth is truly what I think we are focused on. And to achieve that growth, we do have to put our dollars, we do have a good balance sheet, but it is going into securing that future. So, we would continue exploration going forward and our view is, that a mistake a lot of companies make is, once you start generating cash, just to show cash flow et cetera, and they stop exploration. But when you stop exploration, then you are handcuffing yourself in the future. So, exploration will in my view, as long as I'm here, both would be a very important part of our annual budget, because that will be what secured the very long future for this company and our shareholders.

John Tumazos

So, Ewan, as I think forward from your standpoint, you obviously have a financing hurdle for your 50% of Hardrock, even Centerra has another $100 million to spend. And some times, the gold market stinks from raising capital. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it isn't. And I have friends in smaller, less successful companies than yours, that whenever they want to spend money on exploration CapEx or OpEx, the stock goes down, the market just roots for them to sell out. I should wash my mouth with soap for saying such a phrase. In your case, your stock is around the same price it was in 2014-2015 when gold prices were $200 to $300 lower. And the share orders haven't had as much cause for celebration for all your good work. And I fantasize that if you put yourself up for sale, which of your five JV partners would make a higher bid, Centerra, Kinross, Barrick, Newmont, Goldcorp, because you have great JVs with all of them. What do you think about that school of thought?

Ewan Downie

Well, in my view, our focus is not to sell the Company. Our focus is to grow it in the future, and while you point out the, the share price being different than was it 2014, I think you can look at every gold company and see that there is very few that have been steady performers over that time period. There has been ebbs and flows up and own with the gold market and especially currently and the current environment isn't even though gold price is quite good and lot of companies including ourselves have been generating good cash. It's just not there, but we right now have no production decision made on Hardrock and so there is no money needed for that.

So, we're not in a short-term cash crunch. In fact, we're building operations, because we have cash and we expect that those projects will continue to generate cash flow especially when South Arturo production comes back online, that will help pay for our portion of the Hardrock development. But we don't expect there to be maybe as big as of a crunch coming as maybe you envisioned. But I'm happy to take that offline, because that will be a half hour discussion. We are actively with and share and engage – engaging several financial groups looking at debt portion of that project, also equipment lease finance, if you recall our feasibility study, we had the fleet entirely as capital. We're also working on initiatives or actually some of our regional – our First Nation groups in the area are assisting in initiative to bring in power the, power plant and pipeline with the significant capital item that we expect could be removed in the future, so, the capital cost, the upfront, capital could be reduced significantly form what we showed in the feasibility study and we believe that it's quite manageable going forward.

John Tumazos

Thank you. I'm a shareholder.

Ewan Downie

Thanks John and as always thank you for your questions.

Ewan Downie

Thank you very much for all those who attended and we look forward to seeing you next week at our Investor Day, where we'll be highlighting what we view as some very significant development that's multiple company projects and some new economics parameters for one of our – what we expect will be our next development option in our company. Thanks again for attending. And as always, feel free to call anybody in our company about today's call and our quarter and what to expect going forward.

