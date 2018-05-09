Omega Healthcare Investors: Don't Get Too Excited

In the face of troubled tenants, OHI is doubling down and extending more credit. This strategy could work, but it is also high risk.

OHI reported an earnings beat, but it comes at the expense of future quarters.

I initially wrote about Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) in August of 2017. In that article, I argued that OHI was a value trap and would stop their dividend raises. In future articles, I expressed my concern for the fundamentals of the Skilled Nursing Facility industry.

Since that time, OHI has ran into tenant problems, with several of the problem tenants coming from their top 10 list. Signature, Genesis (GEN) and ARK (now Orianna) were numbers 2, 3 and 4 on their top tenants list at the end of 2016.

Q1 earnings is being reported as a "beat", and there is optimism from the bulls. Is this optimism warranted? Is OHI putting their troubles behind them?

When A Beat Is Not A Beat

OHI issued guidance for the year of $2.96-$3.06 AFFO, roughly a 10% decline from their 2017 AFFO of 3.30, which was already down from the prior year's $3.42. Cash flow is shrinking and management has declared a plan to sell off a number of assets, which means further shrinking ahead.

The initial plan was to sell most of the identified assets in the first half and then redeploy those funds in the second half. The idea being that they would take a hit on cash flow early in the year and recover at least a portion by investing in higher quality assets to bring cash flow back up.

Q1 saw AFFO of $161.3 million, or $0.78/share, which was larger than projections. Before breaking out the champagne, investors should look at why it was higher. The main driver was the dispositions took longer than planned. According to CFO Bob Stephenson,

Our better than expected first quarter results largely reflect the timing of new investments and asset sales. A number of planned asset sales were completed later in the quarter than originally assumed. Accordingly, we are reaffirming our previously issued guidance for 2018 annual AFFO and FAD.

Essentially what they are saying is that Q1 was slightly higher at the expense of future quarters. By the end of the year, it will be a wash. That kind of "beat" is fundamentally different than a beat due to some new unexpected source of revenues or some unexpected savings.

With guidance unchanged, we can expect the remaining quarters to average $0.726-$0.76, if guidance is met.

Doubling Down

Above are screenshots of the top tenant list as provided in OHI's supplemental reports. The top one is Q4 2017 and the bottom is the most recent report of Q1 2018.

As noted above, 3 tenants which have been particularly bothersome have been Genesis, Signature and Orianna.

The Orianna situation should be well known to any OHI investor. Their bankruptcy is still in process, but should be wrapped up soon. OHI hopes to have a smooth transition to new operators for 23 of the properties and resume collecting rent on those properties. The remaining 19 properties will be sold.

For Genesis, OHI has announced that they are lending them an additional $16 million. The $16 million is at 10% interest, but half of that will be paid-in-kind.

The warrants that OHI is receiving may or may not prove to be valuable. GEN has jumped nicely from 52-week lows, but it is clear that the company is under significant pressure.

Tying themselves even more closely to GEN might be necessary, but it also increases risk.

When it comes to Signature, OHI is taking a similar approach. OHI has extended loan to Signature of up to $25 million. This is a company that has been paying only 75% of their rent due. In the conference call, Pickett struck a chord of confidence that Signatures problems were temporary liquidity issues. He pointed out that the loan has collateral and the still hold a $10 million letter of credit.

Faced with tenants that are struggling to pay the bills, OHI has opted to expose themselves to an even larger degree. It is the equivalent of using the averaging down strategy that many might be doing with OHI right now.

Such a strategy can work. If GEN and Signature work through their problems and resume being cash-flow positive, OHI is much better off than if they declared bankruptcy.

However, I think it is vital that OHI investors recognize this strategy for the high risk that it is. If either or both declare bankruptcy, OHI had that much more exposure. Given that OHI has tight cash flow themselves, that is not a positive for investors.

FFO, AFFO & FAD

OHI uses three separate metrics. For their guidance, they prefer using AFFO. For many REITs, AFFO is a good yardstick to use to judge dividend safety. Investors need to be careful making such assumptions because AFFO does not have a standard definition. REITs can essentially add or remove anything they consider relevant.

From one REIT to another, AFFO is not necessarily comparing apples to oranges. For some REITs, AFFO is a close enough approximation of cash available for the dividend, in others it is not close. I argue that for OHI, AFFO is not close enough to be a reliable indicator of dividend coverage.

Before drawing any conclusions from AFFO, investors should look at the reconciliation to determine what has been adjusted. Most REITs provide a supplemental information package which includes those types of details in an easily readable format. These packages are usually my first stop when reviewing any REIT.

Source

The calculation starts with FFO, which does have a standard definition. NAREIT FFO provides adjustments to GAAP Net Income in an attempt to create a more useful metric for REITs. The largest adjustments are usually adding back real estate depreciation, adding back non-cash impairments and removing the impact of any gains/losses from sales.

From that point, we can look at what OHI uses to calculate AFFO. OHI adds back the cost of a one-time buy-out, the provision for uncollectible accounts and stock compensation. They removed the unrealized gain on their GEN stock warrants.

Whenever AFFO is substantially higher than FFO, I get suspicious. Typically, it should be fairly close unless there was some significant one-time events. Looking at OHI, there are a few major adjustments missing. Specifically there is no adjustment for recurring cap-ex obligations and there is no adjustment for GAAP straight lining. GAAP requires that lease revenues are reported in equal installments over the course of the lease. Since most leases start out small and have regular escalators over the life of the lease, the revenue reported could be significantly different than the cash received.

Fortunately, OHI does provide us with another metric. Funds Available for Distribution- FAD. That provides us with a substantial adjustment for non-cash revenues.

This figure is going to give us something closer to a measure of dividend safety. It works out to be roughly $0.69 compared to a $0.66 dividend. Although, I strongly encourage investors to take the time to listen to the Q&A period of the conference call. In that section, it was revealed that OHI reported 100% of Signature's rent as revenue even though they only paid 75%. Management admitted in the call that there was no adjustment removing that revenue from FAD.

Additionally, there is no adjustment for recurring cap-ex in FAD. So was the dividend covered for the quarter? Maybe. But it was very close. 2018 FAD guidance is for $2.64-$2.74. Given that, it is likely that the dividend will not be covered next quarter.

The Dividend

Certainly one of the most appealing aspects of OHI is their dividend. Their streak of dividend raises every quarter is a big part of what made them popular among retail investors.

I do not think the dividend will be covered next quarter. It might not be covered for the year, especially when you consider factors that are not included in the adjustments to FAD.

This is not meant as a warning of a dividend cut. I believe that OHI will go to great lengths to avoid cutting the dividend and will be more than willing to add debt to cover a deficit if needed.

It is meant to be a warning to those who automatically use AFFO to measure dividend safety and think that OHI has a 90% payout. For OHI, the dividend is very tight, and probably will not be covered. If nothing dramatic happens, OHI will continue to pay the dividend. If GEN or Signature or some other tenant goes the way of Orianna, there is no margin of safety on OHI's dividend.

The Fundamentals

One of my constant themes has been the declining fundamentals of the SNF industry. Bulls will wax poetic about the coming baby boomer population pushing SNF demand. That dynamic may or may not have the benefits declared. And right now, it does not matter.

The SNF industry remains on tight margins.

Source

Source

Above is OHI's reported EBITDAR coverage from Q4 2017 at the top and Q1 2018 on the bottom. Most notably, these numbers only include 83% of OHI's revenue. It does not include any of the bankrupt properties, or any of the properties currently held for sale.

Despite the worst properties being removed over the course of 2017, the downward trend continues. OHI still has 10 tenants with rent coverage less than 1.0x.

This has become a long-term trend for OHI, and there is no sign of it turning around. With many predicting that occupancy will continue to fall in 2018, it is likely that OHI's facilities will continue to feel the pressure.

Additional risk remains from the government. OHI's tenants are heavily reliant on Medicare and Medicaid patients. Any adjustments to rates could be negative. There is no reason to believe that risk is imminent, but it remains one that could surface with little warning.

Conclusion

OHI's "beat" was more of an in-line quarter when you consider that the annual numbers are still on target. It is becoming clear that OHI's approach to troubled tenants is going to be to double down and attempt to prevent bankruptcy. While potentially effective, it is also high risk.

To achieve guidance, OHI needs to sell of its remaining properties and then they will have the far more difficult task of finding acquisitions. Management's guidance could quickly fall apart if they are unable to find acquisitions at their targeted cap rates or if the acquisition process takes longer than anticipated.

The SNF sector in general remains highly pressured. There is no sign that it is going to start a meaningful recovery in 2018. With OHI's tight dividend coverage, they will pay the dividend if they get close to meeting guidance. However, any further tenant bankruptcies will put it at risk.

OHI can turn around, and they have a possibility of doing so while maintaining their dividend. However, it is likely to be a painful process as cash flow will go down even more before it starts going up. There will be the risk of unexpected bumps along the road and the share price could react violently.

For those who cannot stomach a wild ride, a bump from this earnings "beat" will provide an exit opportunity. For the more adventurous, make sure your seat-belt is secure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.