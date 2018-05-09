Red Rock Resorts Should Go Higher, But Be Aware Of The Risks

But there are risks as well. The sector is expensive compared to historical levels and highly exposed to a housing downturn.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) looks expensive compared to peers but it’s actually slightly cheap when you adjust for one-time items. Continued strength in the Las Vegas economy should support growth, and RRR probably deserves a higher valuation thanks to its peer-leading profit margins. But the sector is expensive compared to historical levels and these valuations may not stay here long. The investment case really boils down to your outlook for the Vegas economy over these next few years.

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that manages an equity interest in Station Casinos LLC. Station is a gaming, development and management company established in 1976 that develops and operates casino and entertainment properties. Station currently owns and operates 10 major gaming and entertainment facilities and 10 smaller casinos (three of which are 50% owned) in the Las Vegas regional market, and also manages Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County, California on behalf of a Native American tribe.

RRR’s stock is up 76% since it first started to trade in April 2016, but almost all of the capital gains have occurred over the last 6 months or so. Ongoing strength in the Las Vegas economy has seen RRR and its peers string together several strong quarters of growth, and now RRR sits just below its record highs.

At first, RRR looks expensive compared to peers. The company trades at an EV/EBITDA of 15.5 versus an average of 11.7 for the peer group, which includes Boyd Gaming (BYD), Eldorado Resorts (ERI), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Penn National Gaming (PENN), and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK).

But last year’s earnings included a number of one-time items that understate the real EBITDA figure. After you adjust for these (Figure 1), RRR’s EV/EBITDA drops to 10, which is actually a slight discount to the peer group.

Figure 1: Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

Note: Our EBITDA calculation subtracts stock-based compensation from the reported adjusted EBITDA number.

At the minimum RRR deserves to trade at the same multiple as peers, and a premium is probably warranted. RRR is significantly more profitable than these companies, with a median operating margin of 20.9% compared to 13.2% for the peer group, and has also been growing faster on an organic basis. RRR does have more risk in the event of a cyclical downturn due to its higher leverage ratios, and this could be weighing on valuation, but a downturn doesn’t seem too likely right now the way the Las Vegas economy is performing.

The problem with this approach to valuation, though, is that it’s only useful to the extent that the peer group is fairly valued. RRR’s short history as a public company limits a historical analysis of the company’s valuation, so we’re left comparing RRR to its competitors.

If you believe the sector trades at reasonable valuations than an investment in RRR would make a lot of sense. But RRR’s peers, and the sector as a whole, are expensive compared to their long-term averages. The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK), which tracks a basket of casino and resort stocks, currently trades close to its 2014 peaks (Figure 2), so there may not be a lot of upside from here.

Figure 2: RRR vs. BJK

The Las Vegas economy is the key driver of all these stocks, so we believe that analyzing the region’s economic outlook is the most productive way to analyze valuations.

Las Vegas’s economy has been one of the fastest growing economies in the US over the last two years based on population and employment growth. Last year employment grew 3.1% to 998,800 (an all-time high for Las Vegas), and y/y spending by business and consumers has increased for 61 consecutive months now.

A booming housing market is at the heart of all this. Arguably no place was hit harder by the financial crisis than Las Vegas, but now Vegas is home to one of the strongest housing recoveries in the country. Median home prices have increased almost 140% since January 2012, and last year Vegas was one of only two markets with double-digit growth in home prices.

It seems like there’s still a lot more room for growth too. Home values are 30% below their pre-crash peaks, and construction activity has picked up again now that inventories have reached record lows. The combination of strong demand and a shortage of construction workers is underpinning strong wage growth, and this is good news for an economy that is so heavily dependent on the housing market.

Figure 3: New Private Housing Units

We are therefore optimistic about the outlook for the Las Vegas economy over the next few years, and expect strong performances from casinos and resorts to continue. But there is a counterargument to be made, because as strong as the economy is currently, it lacks diversification, which makes it more susceptible to a downturn. Vegas may have one of the fastest-growing workforces, but a disproportionate amount of the jobs being added are part-time/minimum wage hospitality and retail sector jobs. These jobs can’t support a lot of discretionary spending, and any downturn in the housing market will hurt Vegas’s gaming companies more than most industries.

The question of valuation all comes down to your appetite for risk. The sector is expensive, but valuations seem fair given the strong outlook and we believe there’s enough growth remaining to see RRR reach a higher multiple. But on the flipside, the housing recovery is long in the tooth and there’s no telling how much longer it will last. RRR is highly exposed to a cyclical downturn; a downturn that would be made a lot worse by the company’s huge debt obligations and capital requirements.

Conclusion

Gaming stocks are expensive but we believe they’ll go higher over the next two or three years thanks to continued strength in housing and the Las Vegas economy. RRR is not as expensive as it looks, and we think it can outperform peers as its profits return to more normal levels.

