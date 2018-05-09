Nevsun Rejects A Takeover Offer; Is A Hostile Attempt Next?

The offer was rejected by Nevsun, as it doesn't reflect the value of the Timok Project and it is poorly structured.

Yesterday, Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) and Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF) announced that they submitted a proposal to acquire Nevsun Resources (NSU) for C$1.5 billion ($1.156 billion), however, this offer was rejected by Nevsun's management. Lundin and Euro Sun offered approximately C$5 ($3.85) per Nevsun's share. Lundin was prepared to pay C$2 ($1.54) in cash and C$2 ($1.54) in shares and Euro Sun was to pay C$1 ($0.77) in shares. As a result, Lundin would acquire all of Nevsun's European assets, including Timok and Euro Sun would acquire all of the other assets, including Bisha.

According to the news release, this wasn't the first offer presented to Nevsun. Lundin Mining submitted the first proposal on February 7, another one on February 25 and the third one on April 3. The offers were focused on the European assets and all of them were rejected. As a result, Lundin Mining partnered with Euro Sun Mining that was interested in the Bisha Mine. Together, they made the abovementioned C$1.5 billion offer that was submitted on April 30. Yesterday, this offer was rejected by Nevsun.

Today, Nevsun released the reasons why it rejected the offer. According to Ian Pearce, Chair of Nevsun's Board of Directors:

The Nevsun Board of Directors is unanimous in its belief that the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal fails to reflect the strategic value of our asset base. he Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal also presents a problematic structure that could further undermine value to our shareholders.

According to the news release, the Non-Binding Unsolicited Proposal has serious deficiencies:

Does not fully value Timok, our world-class copper-gold project;

Has significant structural issues including C$100 million in estimated cash tax costs payable by Euro Sun, which is expected to be largely borne by existing Nevsun shareholders;

Overvalues Euro Sun's Rovina project, which is an unpermitted, capital-intensive ultra-low-grade asset in Romania that Nevsun had previously evaluated and determined to be highly unattractive;

60% of the notional consideration offered comes from shares that have historically been volatile and do not provide certainty of value; and

Is fundamentally uncertain, as it is contingent on completion of Euro Sun shareholder approvals, waiver or expiry of a right of first refusal held by Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Company ("Freeport"), and due diligence.

Nevsun Resources also states:

Lundin has indicated that it values Timok at C$4.00 per share. Nevsun does not agree with that valuation. With an after-tax NAV of US$1.82 billion, IRR of 80% and initial probable mineral reserve of 27 million tonnes, Timok Upper Zone is widely considered to be one of the highest quality copper projects in the world and deserves a premium valuation reflecting its value and potential. The Timok Lower Zone represents substantial value. Nevsun expects to release an initial resource statement for Timok Lower Zone this quarter.

What's at play

Lundin Mining wants the Timok Project. Timok is a large copper-gold project located in Serbia. It consists of the Upper Zone and the Lower Zone. The Upper Zone is closer to the surface, it has higher copper and gold grades and it is 100%-owned by Nevsun. The Lower Zone is much bigger, however, it is deeper and it has lower grades. It is 60.4%-owned by Nevsun and the remainder is owned by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), however, after the Upper Zone feasibility study is completed, Nevsun's interest will be reduced to 46% and Freeport's will grow to 54%.

The Lower Zone has a lot of potential. It is really big and it provides very long intervals of mineralization. For example, on March 26, Nevsun announced intersections of 556.8 meters grading 1.14% of copper equivalent, 108 meters grading 2.03% of copper equivalent or 847.6 meters grading 0.88% of copper equivalent. The problem is that it is only in early stages of exploration, a maiden resource estimate is expected only during this summer. Given that the mineralization is around 1,000 meters deep, also the mine development will take longer. The Lower Zone probably won't get into production before the second half of the next decade.

From the near-term point of view, the Upper Zone is much more exciting. According to the recently completed pre-feasibility study, it contains reserves of 1.96 billion lb copper and 1.8 million toz gold (2.7 billion lb of copper equivalent or 6.55 million toz of gold equivalent, using the PFS metals prices of $3.15/lb copper and $1,300/toz gold). The grades are very good. Copper grade of 3.3% and gold grade of 2.1 g/t (4.56% of copper equivalent or 7.58 g/t of gold equivalent) contribute to the positive economics of the proposed mining project. The mine should be able to produce 175 million lb copper and 52,000 toz gold per year on average, at a C1 cash cost of $0.92/lb copper. However, a major part of the total production will be produced over the first years of the initial 10-year mine life, which leads to excellent NPV and IRR numbers. The initial CAPEX is estimated at $574 million and at a copper price of $3.15 and gold price of $1,300, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals to $1.816 billion, and the IRR equals to 80% (the NPV and IRR were calculated using a valuation date of July 2020, when the official construction decision is expected). The production should start in 2022.

A big advantage of the Timok Project is its locality. It is located in Serbia, a stable and mining-friendly south-European country. It is in a region with a great infrastructure and experienced workforce, as the Bor copper mine is located only several kilometers from Timok. Moreover, Nevsun's management believes that it will discover more Upper Zone-like deposits. One of the targets, located only 500 meters from the Upper Zone, was drill-tested last year and it provided great results, including 4.71% of copper equivalent over 27 meters, or 3.66% of copper equivalent over 18 meters.

Lundin Mining and Timok

The interest of Lundin Mining is not a surprise. Back in November 2016, I wrote an article where I speculated that Lundin Mining may use its huge cash pile to acquire Nevsun. It took a little longer, but Lundin finally started to move. It is important to note that this is not Lundin's first attempt to acquire the Timok Project. Back in March 2016, Lundin Mining announced an agreement to buy 100% of Freeport-McMoRan's stake in the Upper zone and 28% of its stake in the Lower zone for $262.5 million. However, Reservoir Minerals had the right of first offer. Only few weeks later, Reservoir made a deal with Nevsun. Nevsun provided a loan that helped Reservoir to exercise the right of first offer, and on June 23, Nevsun closed the acquisition of Reservoir. As a result, Nevsun acquired 100% of the Timok Upper Zone and 60.4% of the Timok Lower Zone (the Lower Zone interest will decline to 46%, after the Upper Zone feasibility study is completed).

It is possible to expect that Lundin Mining won't give up and it will make further attempts to acquire Timok. After it sold its stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine, it holds a huge cash pile that was worth $1.639 billion, as of the end of Q1 2018. It is possible to expect that after the initial offers were rejected by Nevsun, Lundin will try to make a hostile takeover.

Conclusion

I agree with Nevsun's management that the offer isn't too attractive. It provides a premium of 40% which isn't too much, as in recent quarters, Nevsun's share price was beaten down due to the Bisha mine issues. It is quite possible that Lundin will improve the offer slightly and make a hostile bid. However, this may be only the beginning. Freeport-McMoRan has huge issues with its Grasberg mine (actually it's a problem with the Indonesian government) and it is expected that it will divest its majority stake in the project this year. It is possible to expect Freeport to seek for a replacement. And what is a better replacement for a world-class gold-copper project than another world-class gold-copper project? I wouldn't be surprised if Freeport tried to acquire the Upper Zone as well as the remainder of the Lower Zone and the other highly prospective properties as a bonus.

Although Nevsun's share price jumped to the highest levels since early 2017, I don't intend to sell a single share. Timok is a great project and it may attract even more attention after the Lower Zone maiden resource estimate is released later this quarter.

