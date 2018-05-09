SINA's (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:10 AM ET

Executives

Sandra Zhang - Investor Relations Officer

Bonnie Yi Zhang - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Chao - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Analysts

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Thomas Chong - Credit Suisse

Juan Lin - 86Research

Sandra Zhang

Thanks, operator. And hello, everyone. Welcome to SINA's earnings conference call for the first quarter 2018. Joining us today are Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao; our CFO; Bonnie Yi Zhang; Weibo's CEO, Gaofei Wang; and Weibo's VP, Finance, Cao Fei.

This call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through our IR website at ir.sina.com.

Now, let me read you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectation.

SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this call and elsewhere. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, I would like to remind you that our discussion today will include non-GAAP measures, which mainly excludes stock-based compensation and certain other items.

We use non-GAAP measures to gain a better understanding of SINA's comparative operating results and future prospects. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information on the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which applies the same methodology we use to calculate non-GAAP measures at the SINA group level.

Bonnie Yi Zhang

Thank you, Sandra. And thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through the operational and financial highlights for the first quarter 2018 with a focus on non-Weibo business.

Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that, unless otherwise noted, my prepared remarks would refer to our non-GAAP results and all the comparisons are on a year-over-year basis.

As a specific note, since January 2018, we adopted a new revenue guidance using modified or retrospective method. Under the new accounting standards, we are required to report our revenue in net basis and to account for advertising border transactions.

However, our historical operating results were not adjusted. In order to provide investors with more meaningful comparisons, I may also indicate our revenue or expenses figures under the old basis which excludes border transactions and add back value-added tax to the reported current period financials.

Let's start with an overview of the first quarter results. SINA's net revenue were $438.1 million, up 59% or 65% under old basis. SINA's operating income grew 49% to $94.6 million. Net income attributable to SINA was $35.2 million and the diluted net income per share was $0.47.

SINA's online advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2018 grew 61% to $367.1 million, primarily driven by an increase of $133.7 million or 79% growth in Weibo advertising and marketing revenues.

Portal ad revenue was $64.1 million, up 7% or 14% under the old revenue guidance. The increase was led by the continued progress we have achieved in mobile transition and the monetization.

Mobile app revenue for portal contributed approximately 77% of the total portal ad revenue in the first quarter, significantly up from 53% last year, benefiting from the growth of mobile traffic generated from SINA news app and SINA finance app, with average daily active user increase 31% and 40% respectively on an annual basis.

This is a positive response we received from channel investment with consistent improvement in professional content offerings and the product optimization aspect.

Turning to non-advertising business, non-ad revenue grew 50% to $71.1 million, attributable to an increase of $17 million or 57% growth of Weibo advance revenues, driven by the enhanced membership and gaming revenue.

Portal non-ad revenue grew 38% to $24.1 million as we started to consolidate the micro loan facilitating service in third quarter 2017. In the first quarter, the micro lending sector continue to face regulation headwinds and uncertainties in the short term.

Our two fintech platforms have proactively engaged in operational transitions to navigate through the regulatory changes.

Additionally, we've also diversified our fintech product pipeline, leveraging our strategic investments and the license acquired, such as online insurance brokerage and online wealth management.

Turning to gross margin, gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 76%, up from 69% last year. Advertising gross margin was 78%, up from 71%. Non-advertising gross margin for the first quarter was 64%, up from 60% last year. The increase in both ad and non-ad gross margin was primarily due to the adoption of new accounting methods.

Now, moving on to operating expenses, in the first quarter, operating expenses totaled $237.3 million, up 86%, or 76% under the old basis.

OpEx for Weibo totaled $167.4 million, up 93% or 78% under the old basis.

Other than the border transactions related to marketing expenses recognized under the new basis, there are two notable factors contributing to fast growth in OpEx.

First, the increase in sales and marketing expenses incurred from marketing campaigns in first quarter and a step up of channel marketing spending on user acquisitions of Weibo and the SINA news app.

Second, the increase in Weibo product and development expenses in relation to the personnel-related costs. It's worth mentioning that, under the old basis, the sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue for SINA group and Weibo were approximately 27% and 25% respectively, both of which were up 1% from the level in the second half of last year.

Operating income grew 49% to $94.6 million, representing an operating margin of 22%, slightly down from 23% last year, which was within our expectation due to the user investment strategy we chose to implement in response to the competitive market landscape.

Non-operating income under GAAP measures was $22.6 million compared to $30.3 million last year. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2018 mainly included a $17.1 million net interest and other income of $7.2 million net gain on sale of investments, fair value changes in investment securities and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures, and a $1.8 million loss pick up from equity method investment, resulted from the loss pickup related to company's investment in Leju.

You may refer to our earnings release for a more detailed information about non-operating items for the same period last year.

Turning to taxes, under GAAP measure, income tax expense was $18.8 million compared to $13.8 million last year. The increase was due to a higher profitability in Weibo.

Net income attributable to SINA was $35.2 million or $0.47 diluted net income per share.

Now, I will turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items. As of March 31, 2018, SINA's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.4 billion, at a similar level as December 31, 2017.

Out of $3.4 billion cash and short-term investment balance, $1.9 billion relates to Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

For the first quarter of 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $54.9 million. Capital expenditures totaled $36.2 million. And depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $9.5 million.

With that, operator, please open the call for questions.

Eddie Leung

Hi. Good evening. May I have two quick questions? The first one is about the expenses and investment of your media portal business. Could you share some color with us on – what areas you would like to invest more in 2018 for your portal business?

And then, secondly, a question on competition. We have seen some of your competitors having multiple applications these days. They have potentially some social plus news feed plus social media or news feed plus various other media apps. So, I'm just curious how SINA and Weibo are together thinking about this situation and what could some of the synergies you can achieve to compete against your competitors which have a major [indiscernible] apps? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay, Eddie. This is Charles. Let me take these two questions. Regarding our directions/areas we'll be focused on on investments in the current year, I think for the portal – I think for the Weibo, it was already discussed in the previous conference call. And for the product business, I think our main focus of investment will still be in the area of growing our mobile users for mobile applications, especially for news and for finance and for sports and so on and so forth.

And we see some good results quarter after quarter in terms of the user growth, user activity growth in terms of our mobile apps in the news and finance. Both grew probably over 30% this quarter versus previous year. And also, we see healthy growth in the user engagement, time spent, so on and so forth.

I think for the portal business, it's very essential for us to grow our user base to build up scale for mobile users in order to monetize further. And, obviously, we also have seen good results in terms of our growth in the mobile monetization efficiency. And if you look at the numbers, you see some healthy growth in the revenues. Advertising revenue, this quarter versus previous years, we see some good recovery in this area, especially with significant growth in the mobile advertising revenues.

And so, these are the areas we're continuing to work on in terms of user base growth and also monetization efficiency improvement in terms of technology and products, so that we can build up the scale for the mobile user base and the mobile platform going forward for the portal.

And to your second question regarding competition and the multiple application by our competitors in the market, I think we do see some – one or two competitors have begun to introduce and also promote multiple applications, especially in the short video area and in the news feed vertical areas.

I think these are the strategies we have been paying a lot of attention to. And I think the differences between us and our competitors, I think, is that public company, we have to be very cautious in terms of our investment into a new area, especially for the new vertical area and the new short video area, which requires significant investment in cash and marketing dollars and so on and so forth.

And I do see that these are the areas we will be paying close attention to. And in terms of investment, whether we're going to invest further in terms of separate apps or we're going to enhance our functionality and also the usage for our current app is something we have been looking into very closely.

But, currently, we do not have separate strategies for multiple apps – I mean for our investment. But this does not mean we're not going to do that in the future, but this is an area we have to be very cautious because it requires a lot of investment and may or may not result in good returns.

So, hope that answers your question.

Eddie Leung

Got that. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. I have two questions. First, I just want to clarify on the portal ad growth momentum. I think despite of the accounting changes or VAT impact, actually your Q1 portal advertising growth still achieved single-digit growth, which is actually better than what the company previously, I think, mentioned. So, does that mean that there might be some upside to the full year outlook, i.e. on a full-year basis, and despite of the VAT impact, actually, the portal advertising can still grow single-digit?

My second question is about the micro loan business, i.e. the non-advertising business. So, should we expect this revenue line to continue to decline sequentially? And also, how should we expect the deleveraging impact on the margin side? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay. Regarding advertising growth, you're right. For the first quarter, excluding the impact on the VAT, excluding exchange rate, we have single growth rate for the quarter. But it's just single-digit growth. I'm not sure we have given the expectation or guidance for the quarter or for the year for advertising growth for portal.

So, I think this is pretty much within our expectation in terms of growth rate for the advertising business. And I think as I mentioned in previous question, I think we have seen some good results in terms of our mobile usage and user growth, and hence we also have improved our mobile monetization efficiency.



So, if you look at the – total revenues for advertising from mobile has increased quite significantly year-over-year. And non-mobile advertising revenues have begun to account for 77% of total advertising revenues for portal now.

So, this has to do with – as I said, more to do with the mobile usage growth and also growth in the mobile dependent revenues. And I think this trend will probably continue for this year. But as I said, we probably have not really given the guidance for the entire year for the advertising growth. So, I really cannot comment whether this is more than our expectation or not.

And as to your second question about micro loan business, I think we're still going to see pressure in this market. And I think, overall, the Chinese regulatory environment has keep, I think, tightening in this area and we're going to see probably more tightened policy in the regulatory areas for the fintech business, which means that other business probably will require license to operate in the future and also that entry barrier or the qualification for obtaining the license will also increase significantly.

So, in micro loan business, we have some losses. And if you look at the revenues also sequentially, it will have decreased from last quarter. But as you compare the last year, we did not consolidate our micro loan business last year for the first quarter. So, we did have nothing to compare to. But sequential basis, it was a decline. And we're not – probably, going forward, we'll be a little more cautious in terms of our revenues. I think we're in the path of recovery right now. We see some good trend, good results. But, overall, we are more cautious because of the regulatory environment I just talked about.

And in terms of margin impact, I think it was more in the first quarter because of some [indiscernible] bad loans and higher cost versus lower revenues we have expected. But in the second quarter, going forward, I think we're not really expecting too much worse in terms of the margin for operating in this business. But, overall, as I said, we're more cautious about this fintech business.

Wendy Huang

Thanks, Charles.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Thomas Chong

Hi. Thanks, management, for taking my questions. I have two questions. My first question is about the upcoming World Cup. How should we think about the incremental revenue to portal and Weibo?

And my second question is about the margin trend for Weibo and SINA as a group. How should we think about the trend in 2018? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Okay. I will take your first question and Bonnie probably can take the second.

Regarding the impact on the revenues for both portal and for Weibo, definitely, there will be some incremental impact. But, overall, I think given the size, our total revenue right now, historically, I think for the major sports events like World Cup, like Olympic Games, usually had pretty good impact on our incremental revenues for portal business.

But as the traffic become more diluted in terms of sports events coverage, these days, with more apps in the mobile, more video apps, so on and so forth, and especially this year, I don't expect that the license holder for the content will sell the longform content for World Cup.

So, I think the impact on the content area for each platform other than CCTV will be limited as compared to previous World Cup events. So, I think the overall impact on each Internet companies I think will be smaller this time versus previous years, previous events. That's one.

And secondly, given that our total revenue – advertising revenue is becoming much bigger than four years ago when the last World Cup was held, I would expect that, as a percentage, the incremental revenue will be limited. But having said that, I think the World Cup is not becoming just an event for the revenue increase, but more so for an event for us to increase our user engagement and also increase our influence in the sports area. Historically, sports has been very important for SINA and also it's becoming more important for Weibo. And this is the area we have been focused on in terms of user engagement, improvement, especially for male users.

And so, these are the good opportunities for us to increase our user engagement for our user base with this particular event and we very much look forward to the opportunities that the World Cup has to lend to us.

Bonnie Yi Zhang

Hi, Thomas. This is Bonnie. In terms of your question on margins, I'm going to briefly talk about Weibo and then we can move on to the SINA part.

For Weibo, I think in the previous call and also the sequential communication with analysts, we made it very clear that 2018 will be a year of investments, particularly given the current market competitive landscape.

As a result, we expect Weibo's operating margin will be at a very similar level to 2017. This is a direct response to the changes in the marketplace. And I think on the Weibo conference call, we laid out very clear in terms of where we're going to spend the money, particular on the channel marketing on some of those top IP content. These are the areas we think we're going to definitely move up our expenditures.

Overall, we look at the operating margin be very much comparable with 2017.

Now, come back with SINA part, I think you probably know that, for the first quarter, the non-Weibo operating margin was in the negative territory. This was a result of the investments we're making on the user growth, user engagement for the news app or the SINA finance app as well as the underperforming of our fintech business as a result of the regulatory changes.

So, the overall trend for 2018 will be non-Weibo operating margin. It's unlikely to change dramatically, say, move into a large positive territory. But as we move into second, third quarter, with more advertising dollars coming into effect, then we believe the overall operating margin for non-Weibo performance will improve.

Of course, there is big uncertainties on the fintech business, right, where, as Charles already indicated, there is so much regulatory or new policy coming out. And in terms of the timing of us to fully recover from the policy changes, we're still waiting to see.

So, from a cautious point of view, we would guide our 2018 non-Weibo operating margin to being a margin, I would say, clear under pressure, they will be in the negative territory for the rest of the years.

Thomas Chong

Got it. Thank you.

Juan Lin

Hi. Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions. The first one is for advertising business. For Weibo, it seems that key account ad revenue grew much faster than SME ad and you have raised price for [indiscernible] substantially. I wonder whether key ad market competition is not as intense as SME ad market. And what is the potential for future price increase?

Second question is on competition in short form video. Douyin is developing robustly and then Tencent is also starting its short video strategy. Long format video sites are also trying to set up KOL systems and short video still do feature.

So, it looks like competition in short video cellphone [ph] market in tier one, tier two cities continues to intensify [indiscernible]. I wonder what is your strategy in the face of very dynamic competition [indiscernible] differentiated and whether that will change your outlook for cost and expenses over the long term?

Charles Chao

Okay. I will take on these two questions. Regarding the advertising market, you're right. I think we already addressed [ph] that on the Weibo's conference call a while ago. And if you look at Q1, K did grow faster, actually much faster in terms of percentage growth versus SMEs. I think there's two aspects of it.

One is that – you're right. In general, actually, K is growing faster right now on an overall basis for our business, mainly because I think – if you look at the impact, influence of Weibo is increasing gradually over the last several years in the market and I think that this is the typical pace for K customers to pick up their spending on media platform basically.

So, the growth really coming from two areas. One is, obviously, you're seeing more K customers and also we're seeing the increase on the ARPA for each customer.

And so, this trend is going to continue and we're going to see pretty healthy and high-growth in the K area as we'll see more adoption of K customers on Weibo and also seeing more increase on the spending per customer going forward. I think this is about the K market.

On the SME market, although the total SME market is growing very fast on an overall basis, on the other hand, we're going to see – we have already seen more surprise in the market with more and more big players entering this market in the mobile area for social, short form mobile phone video and you probably know all these players. And with more inventory in the market, obviously, there would be more competition in pricing and everything else. So, on an overall basis, K is growing faster, SME is growing slower for us.

But for Q1, in particular, there was one aspect that's very important for us is that Q1 is a slow season for e-commerce customers. So, e-commerce customers are a very important base for SME spendings. So, Q1 is a slow season for the e-commerce. So, it was slow for our SME spendings.

And so, on a relative basis, you're seeing even slower growth for SME in Q1. And so, that's probably two reasons behind it. But on an overall basis, we're seeing increase in both sectors, but we're seeing faster growth on K business and we're pretty confident that market is going to do very well for us in the future.

And as to the competition for the short video, this is becoming more intensified. There's no question about that. And, first, I think there is a big market for this short video application. There's no question. Especially in the China market in the lower-tier cities, very strong demand for that. And some of our competitors have got very good timing for this market.

If you look at the last 12 months, in the entire mobile market in China, you're seeing that – probably see that – that's the only sector that had a very strong growth in terms of user growth and the usage growth. So, this is the area we have always been also quite focused upon. And you know we had our alliance with Miaopai which was pretty much handling our short video initiative in the past. We have also launched our Weibo Story in the middle of last year, which was also our major initiative in terms of our targeting of the short video market.

But the competitive market on a relative basis, our short video initiatives probably have not been as effective as some of our competitors, which introduced separate video app and also have invested a huge amount of marketing dollars in the channel in the user engagement, so on and so forth.

So, I think going forward, we do see that this is a very important market. We have to compete in and so we're going to increase our investment. Our CEO in Weibo has already mentioned some initiatives that we're going to take in our Weibo Stories and also investment in terms of beefing up our effort in recruiting and also enhanced activities of our top KOLs.

There will be more investment in this area and we do believe this is a market we should compete. But our basis, I think if we look at our numbers, we still grow our user base quite nicely and I think we could have growth faster if we have them better in the short video area.

Juan Lin

Thank you, Charles.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Sandra Zhang

This concludes our conference call today. We see you next quarter. Thank you.

