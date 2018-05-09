Liberty Global's (LILA) CEO Mike Fries on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Mike Fries

Thanks, operator and hello everyone. Appreciate you joining the call today. We've got a lot to talk about obviously, so I'm going to skip the formalities and jump right in on slide 4. I'm sure by now you've all seen the announcement of our definitive agreement with Vodafone to sell them our operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic for EUR19 billion or just under $23 billion. This is an extremely important transaction obviously, not just for shareholders, but also for our employees and our customers. In our view, the combination of our respective networks, our people and our services in these core markets will stimulate investment in catalyze innovation and I think importantly strengthening competition, which is exactly what Europe needs right now. More on this deal in just a moment.

We also of course announced our first quarter results, which included our strongest revenue growth in nearly five years, driven in part by bridging media, which delivered its fourth straight quarter of improved financial results with 5.2% revenue and 5.5% OCF growth. And then finally we are confirming our 2018 guidance today on a consolidated basis and in light of the announced deal, Charlie is going to give you pro forma guidance, which strips out the countries that are part of the transaction with Vodafone as well as Austria, all of which would be reported on a discontinued ops basis going forward.

Now, jumping to the deal itself. You will see some transaction highlights on slide 5. And the four countries included here, Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic represent together 28% of our consolidated 2017 operating cash flow and that does not take into account our 50-50 JV in Holland. Here's how we look at valuation on this transaction. If you combine the four businesses, the total enterprise value is approximately 11.5 times their aggregate 2017 operating cash flow.

And not surprisingly, both we and Vodafone applied an even higher multiple to the German business, close to 12 times and therefore a lower but full multiple to the Eastern European market. Now, we don't have the access to Vodafone’s 2018 business plan, we don't have access to their forecasted synergies and undoubtedly, there is going to be differences in IFRS and GAAP. So you are invariably going to see different numbers out there from them and that's how these things go. What matters to us in this case is fair value for what's demonstrable and that's 2017 operating cash flow.

After debt and working capital adjustments, total net cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to be EUR10.6 billion or around $13 billion and that assumes we deliver the CE assets debt free and Vodafone assumes the debt in Germany. On top of that, we will keep all the cash generated by these businesses between now and closing, however long that takes and we know at the top of everyone's mind is use of proceeds. I get that, but given that this transaction will take between 12 and 15 months to close, we're not going to start spending money that isn't ours.

I’ll simply say that our goal will always be to optimize growth where it makes sense and to maximize shareholder returns, no different than what we've done in the past and exactly what we're doing with today's announcement. The time period of completion will be driven by the regulatory process and we believe the transaction will be notified to the European Commission as soon as possible for merger review and we do not expect this deal to be referred back to the German regulator. Listen, this is a large multinational transaction between two large multinational companies and as such, it should, in our opinion, will be approved at the EU level.

If you turn to slide 6, we lay out four compelling reasons why this deal makes sense and I'll start with the economics. This is now the third transaction in the last 18 months or so where we've demonstrated our ability to crystallize a premium valuation for our broadband and video operations. As you know, both our Dutch and Austrian businesses were part of a fixed mobile merger at multiples closer to 11 times and with the growth and success we've had in Germany, not surprisingly, that multiple is higher here. We're also convinced that this is an incredibly positive transaction for consumers and for competition, but don't be fooled by press reports or commentary that say otherwise.

There's only one dominant provider in Germany, currently controlling over half the broadband market with national fixed and national wireless networks. The rest of us are fragmented and the market is screaming for investment consolidation and convergence. Together, our businesses in Germany would still be half the size of Deutsche Telekom for example. The deal in our view is a natural combination of two companies that don't overlap and don't compete in cable today and who are both committed to innovation and competition in Europe's largest market. By the way, it's probably not lost on anybody here that Deutsche Telekom just happens to be pursuing this very same strategy in Austria through their acquisition of our cable business there, which by the way we think makes a lot of sense and of course DT is trying to complete two mobile to mobile mergers, one in Europe and one in the US. So, clearly, they see the world in a very similar light to us.

Now for those investors who have followed us through the years, you'd also know that this is not the first time we've rebalanced our business. This is in our DNA. Over the last 13 years in particular, we've been entrepreneurial, agile and willing to change shape when it makes sense. Now, just as we did over seven to eight years ago, when we exited Asia at double digit multiples to focus squarely on European consolidation or even before that when we exited France and Scandinavia, to invest in Switzerland and Germany, we think our long term track record of value creation on this front is pretty good.

Even after this transaction, we’ll continue to be Europe's leading broadband and PayTV platform with strong businesses in the UK and Ireland, Belgium and Holland, Switzerland and Eastern Europe. And together, these consolidated markets will serve over 26 million RGUs, generate $11 billion in revenue and almost $5 billion of operating cash flow. On top of that, of course, we'll continue to own our 50% stake of VodafoneZiggo in Hollywood, which servers 10 million fixed RGUs and another 5 million mobile customers.

Now speaking of value creation, the German market in our mind is a textbook example of how we do it. If you turn to slide 7, you’ll see that, through some smart and timely acquisitions along with importantly focused and sustained operational execution, we've created Germany's leading cable TV operator. Over the last seven years, we grew ARPU over 50%, we increased revenue by 60% and we nearly doubled our EBITDA or operating cash flow. We did this by investing in the network by launching superfast broadband, delivering great video products and putting our customers first, all while growing EBITDA margins to over 60%.

Now, on the right hand side of this slide, you'll see how that strategy has paid off. Now during 2010 and 2011, we invested around EUR2 billion in the acquisitions that formed Unitymedia. Since then, we've taken nearly EUR4 billion of cash out through upstream dividends and with this transaction, we will realize over EUR9 billion of additional cash for a total return of EUR13 billion. That represents a cash on cash return of over 6 times. Now, look, we're not a private equity shop, but we do look at our business through the lens of value creation and we think that gives us latitude and that's unique to us in some ways, the latitude to both explore and execute strategic transactions just like this.

Now in the interest of time, I'm just going to quickly run through some highlights from our quarterly results and then I'll turn it over to Charlie. As I indicated, we had strong revenue growth and strong operating cash flow growth in the quarter. And slide 8 highlights some of the operating drivers behind those figures, mostly positive, but I’ll start on the top left. As you will see, we had relatively weak quarter on net ad growth and there were several factors at play here. You will pick up on these quickly and even though we saw a significant increase in net adds from Q4 to Q1 at Virgin Media and that was connected to better performance in our legacy footprint, we're still focusing primarily on lightning markets and spending less on SAC and discounting less in those areas, which resulted in lower sales.

Elsewhere, if you go back over the last three to four years, you'll see that the first quarter is historically slow in Germany. And then we continue to encounter price and volume headwind in Switzerland as a result of growing FMC competition. This remains a tough market and while we're working hard to reduce churn, drive new bundles and build a sports platform, it's going to take time and that's one of the reasons now we've been looking at strategic alternatives there as we said in the past.

Finally, net RGU losses were up a bit in Belgium in the first quarter, mostly in video as the share shift continued with Orange. There’s been a lot of focus on video subs in our industry of course, we added video subs in our largest market, the UK, but we lost a total of 84,000 in the first quarter and 25% of those subs were part of our low end DTH platform in Eastern Europe, which we do not spend a lot of time or money on. And if you net those customers out, our Q1 and Q4 net losses were right in line with each other, which means the trajectory seemed stable at the moment and remains better than it was, far better than it was three to four years ago.

And then lastly, I'll just point out that RGU growth did trend up through the first quarter and in April alone, we had nearly as many RGUs as we did in the first three months combined. So we're optimistic about the remainder of the year. The other few metrics in this slide are all positive contributors to growth in the first quarter and ARPU continues to trend up, increasing 1.3% year-over-year and Virgin Media in particular saw another quarter of solid ARPU growth, which was offset by decline in Switzerland and B2B revenue growth was 12% in the quarter. That's four straight quarters of 12% or higher revenue growth.

Obviously, SOHO is the primary contributor there, growing nearly 20% in the quarter. And then post-paid mobile growth, largely driven by Virgin Media and Telenet contributed to 5% mobile revenue growth in the quarter, despite continued regulatory headwinds. That's quite a turnaround from where we were a year ago and we've yet to launch two FMC products on our MVNO platform in the UK and it's still very early days of penetrating the we-go product in Belgium.

Now to conclude, one update slide on Virgin Media, which will represent, as you know, around 50% of our consolidated results after the completion of the transaction with Vodafone. Let me start by saying that this market remains competitive, but rational. And it's going to continue to present both operating challenges and opportunities for us, but by all accounts, we've righted the ship in the UK over the last 12 months and we think we're sailing pretty smoothly again, evidence in part by four straight quarters of improving revenue and OCF growth from the 1% to 2% level a year ago to over 5% in the past quarter and we've talked about the key drivers of this turnaround, beginning with some critical changes in the management team and the structure, but three more are highlighted on this slide, three important drivers. For starters, the 2017 price increase continues to land well.

The digital tools we put in place are supporting better retention and ARPU and that's resulted in another quarter of reduced churn and in fact a 3% sequential ARPU uplift in the last six months and our competitors by the way are also raising rates, both BT and Sky increased their prices 4% and 4.5% somewhat recently. We're also seeing the sustained benefit from our investment in network and product quality, cannot underestimate how important this has been for us. For example, we now over 1.6 million V6 boxes in the field, which are driving meaningfully higher AMPS and lower churn.

These customers watch more television and they are happier. Virgin's 350 megabit broadband service is now available to 95% of the footprint and the latest off com report, I'm happy to tell you Virgin scored highest in the market for broadband reliability. Anchoring Virgin’s performance is continued and steady execution of the lightning newbuild program with another 111,000 homes added in Q1, bringing the total to 1.2 million premises released. Penetration rates, ARPUs, build cost, they all remain largely on track and that supports what we know are going to be strong capital returns here.

So in summary, we're pleased obviously to have announced the deal with Vodafone today. It's the right strategic decision, it's the right financial decision for all the reasons I have just articulated and I think it's also important to point out that we believe we're seeing the playing field in Europe very clearly, which means we're staying agile and we're staying flexible and we'll always be opportunistic, not just about how to best drive growth, but also how to create shareholder value for you guys.

So Charlie, over to you.

Charlie Bracken

So, thanks, Mike and hello, everybody. I will walk you through our Q1 financial results and then provide further detail on segment performance and then finally conclude with a high level recap.

So turning to our Q1 2018 financial results, in terms of our top line performance, which you can see in the upper left, we grew our rebased revenue by 4.2% to $4.2 billion in Q1 and by continuing to hold indirect costs flat, we were able to generate rebased OCF growth of 4.7% to $1.9 billion. These results were largely shaped by the strong financial performance of Virgin Media, as described by Mike earlier on and we also benefited from the settlement of prior year retransmission fees related to the execution of a new carriage agreement in Germany. Our Q1 property and equipment additions were $1.3 billion, which was 30% of revenue. And this was driven by continued investments in the UK and Ireland, our capital intensity was 31.4% in the quarter. This level of spend was largely attributable to project lightning as well as our investments in customer experience and most importantly the V6 upgrade program.

Moving to the bottom left of the slide, adjusted free cash flow was negative $625 million in Q1, partially attributable to the phasing of interest payments. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the net negative impact from vendor financing, as repayments exceeded additions for the quarter. From a leverage perspective, our consolidated adjusted gross debt to OCF stood at 5.3 times, while our net debt ratio stood at 5.2 times, both on the basis of last quarter annualized OCF. Net leverage was up sequentially from 4.9 times at the end of 2017, which was mainly related to lower absolute OCF in Q1 versus Q4, which we annualized in our calculation and that's a situation that we experienced last year as well. Our average tenure exceeds 7 years with approximately 75% of our debt due in or after 2024 and our blended fully swapped borrowing boring cost is now down to 4.2%. Finally, we repurchased nearly $500 million of our stock in Q1 as part of the $2 billion repurchase program that we previously announced for 2018.

Turning to our results by segment, we present rebased revenue and OCF for our operations. As you know earlier, Virgin Media delivered rebased revenue and OCF growth of 5.2% and 5.5% respectively through improved cable ARPU and another strong quarter of mobile. Unity Media in Germany delivered 8.7% revenue growth for the first quarter, while OCF grew 11.8%. Both revenue and OCF were boosted by the settlement of the prior year fees that I mentioned earlier in relation to the new German carriage agreement. The benefits of the settlement of prior year fees and revenue and OCF were $33 million and $24 million respectively.

Our German operations also benefited from higher cable subscription revenues through continued RGU and ARPU growth. Additionally B2B revenue doubled compared to Q1 2017, largely driven by an increase in wholesale voice revenue. These positive impacts were partially offset by the headwind from our analog switch off in June of last year, which reduced our Q1 revenue and OCF by $7 million and will continue to affect growth at Unity Media until the impact laps in Q3 of this year. In addition, mobile revenue was $8 million lower year-on-year as a result of the transfer of our wholesale handset program to our central and corporate segment, which was effective January 1, 2018. Our CEE segment posted 4.3% rebased revenue growth and 6.3% OCF growth for the first quarter, supported in part by our new build activities across the region.

And in Belgium, Telenet’s revenue declined by 1.3% on a rebased basis in Q1, driven by lower cable and mobile revenue and a $5 million headwind due to a VAT related revenue benefit that we recorded in Q1 of 2017. Revenue has been impacted by unlimited data plans in the Belgium market, which has reduced our out of bundle usage and in addition the regulatory impact also reduced mobile revenue. Cable revenue has been affected by customer losses, reflecting market competition as well as the persistent delay of annual price rise of Belgium, pending regulator determination on wholesale pricing. This price rise has historically been implemented in Q1, which was the case in 2017. Meanwhile, Telenet’s rebased OCF growth was 2.5% in Q1, benefiting from the continued migration of legacy MVNO customers to our own mobile network.

Moving to Switzerland and Austria, our revenue was broadly flat in the challenging market with the effective competitive pressures offsetting the increase in revenue from MySports distribution fees, mobile services and B2B revenue. Our Swiss revenue was also affected by a $4 million headwind relating to a revenue reversal in Q1 of 2018 and a further $4 million impact related to the recognition of unclaimed customer credits in Q1 of 2017. The 10.3% rebased OCF contraction in Switzerland and Austria in Q1 was heavily impacted by the previously mentioned challenging market dynamic and increased content costs related to MySports, which are more heavily weighted to the first and fourth quarters of the year. After considering the distribution fees that we received from other cable operators, our MySports programming costs were approximately $10 million in Q1. In the central and other segment, we continue to streamline our cost base. We reduced our central and corporate net expenses by approximately 5% on a rebased basis.

And then finally on this slide, taking a step back, most of our operations have delivered solid OCF growth this quarter and when we look at our results without the drag from Switzerland, we're pleased with our performance.

Moving to the conclusion slide to wrap things up, in summary, we’ve had a promising start to 2018. The transaction with Vodafone highlights the strategic value of our assets and on the operational front, we delivered the strongest quarterly revenue growth in nearly five years, supported by an acceleration in UK ARPU and the German carriage fee settlement. B2B continues to achieve double digit revenue growth and we expect strong growth to continue through the remainder of the year. From an investment perspective, we continue to deploy capital in new builds and improving the customer experience to drive steady RGU growth and reduced churn in our existing footprint.

We expect to see a much more meaningful OCF contribution from new build this year. If not for the Vodafone transaction, our 2018 guidance would have been unchanged, however, given that we expect to treat the assets being sold to Vodafone as well as our Austrian businesses being sold to Deutsche Telekom as discontinued operations, we’re also providing new 2018 guidance on that accounting basis: namely generate around 4% rebased OCF growth from continuing operations, deliver $1.6 billion of adjusted free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations, spend $4 billion on property and equipment additions, including $800 million on the new build and upgrade projects we’re continuing operations and finally purchase another $2 billion of our equity.

And with that operator, we would like to turn it over for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Michael Bishop with Goldman Sachs.

Michael Bishop

Just two quick questions for me. Firstly, I appreciate you don't want to talk about the use of proceeds, given the regulatory approval, but if I could just ask about how you're thinking about the buyback in the medium term, considering obviously there was a break free, you have this deal going on and also the Austrian disposal, so whether there's any potential to increase the buyback near term from the 2 billion?

And then secondly, you mentioned you're looking at strategic alternatives very closely in Switzerland, given the slightly weaker performance, so just wondering if there's any update there on your thinking?

Mike Fries

Sure. Thanks, Michael. Look and I’ll repeat what I said in the remarks, the deal won't be done for over a year. So if you can tell us where stocks and interest rates and market multiples will be 12, 15 months from now, I'll tell you what we'll do with the capital, but I can assure you we have no deals in the queue that require any capital, so there's nothing for us to announce. There's no big transactions spending. There's nothing we even have our eye on that would require capital. And I think as you know and I have already indicated, buybacks are a big part of what we do. We've already bought back half this company in the last ten years and at today's price, where it is right now, if this is where the stock was in a year, we'd probably use every penny of it to buy the stock back.

That's what I'll tell you. In terms of what we're going to do in the next quarter or two or three in terms of increasing that buyback, let's see how things unfold. We've announced a $2 billion buyback, that's a big chunk of our market cap. This is historically how we have seen and believe is the best use of capital when you've got a stock that we believe is undervalued. So we're obviously not changing our stripes here guys, let's be clear, we’re not changing our stripes, we’re simply saying that we don't know where the market will be and as I just said, we think at this price today right now, we're probably valuing the rest of our stuff at five times, I'm a buyer.

But we don't have the money today. So, we're not going to pre-determine where that money's going to go. We're not working on any transactions that require the money. So there's really nothing more to say other than that we aren’t changing our strides as to who we are and who we've been for 13 years, we bought back 900 million shares already. So I don’t anticipate anything changing materially there, Michael and let’s see how the year unfolds.

Jeff Wlodarczak

A couple on the deal. Can you provide more color on what your cash proceeds likely would be after paying off the debt? It was on Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic assets and any tax associated with that sale and then how much cash can you give us some color you expect to generate from these assets over the next year or so until deal close.

Mike Fries

So the EUR10.6 billion or the $13 billion is kind of how this transaction was built up. So, there's been some dueling enterprise values out there and I try to indicate in my remarks, as we get that, but if you believe that 10.6 billion or EUR10.8 billion that we and both Vodafone reported, that is the cash proceeds figure after all debt is accounted for, Jeff, and all taxes and I'll tell you that at this point, we view -- we think there will be no cash taxes owed on this transaction. We get to that EUR19 billion by simply adding as GAAP accounting requires us to do, the various liabilities in the transaction and that is EUR19 billion. So everybody's got their approach to it. That's fine. The main figure here is we agree on the net proceeds, so you can build up the enterprise value as you choose, we did it on a GAAP basis and that's how we got to 19, which is 11.5 times 2017 operating cash flow. But the EUR10.6 billion figure is after all debt is either assumed in Germany and therefore reduced from the 19 or already repaid we're delivering to Eastern European assets debt free, so that is the number.

Jeff Wlodarczak

Great. And then how much cash you anticipate generating in assets that you're selling to Vodafone over the next?

Mike Fries

Hey, Charlie, you want to address that figure.

Charlie Bracken

I think, Jeff, we own the free cash flow of the assets between now and close, so we’re not changing our guidance for this year, it's 1 billion of cash flow this year and obviously we will give guidance in relation to 2019 when that comes about. In terms of the split, you got to be careful, because obviously we currently scale our customer percentage, so I'd rather not break it out as we speak, but you should assume until this deal closes, it’s the same free cash flow guidance we’ve been giving you.

Mike Fries

And he’s asking about Germany specifically and it's a big chunk, right, you know the operating free cash in Germany and you can look at the free cash in their own earnings results, it's a big number.

Vijay Jayant

First, given the sale announcement today, the pro forma leverage, is it still going to be the same or do you think you need to lower that take, given German’s free cash flow contribution. And second, really appreciate your comments about where the stock is and then how to use your proceeds if we got to do something today on it, just wanted to understand with your current portfolio, really focusing on the UK, do you think it’s strategically complete that, because we always keep hearing ITV and some wireless assets might be an opportunity at some point, but just want to understand, obviously, I think, part of the stock reaction is that some of the proceeds may be used to fortify some of your existing portfolio, if you could address, that will be appreciated.

Mike Fries

Charlie, I'll let you prepare the leverage question. On the UK, today, we are not stressed about our position there. We think we are relatively complete strategically in that market as we sit. As you've seen in the results, we've had four straight quarters of improved performance, back to the 5%, 5.5% growth and that's attributable to the things I referenced in the remarks, of course, stronger management, focused on retention, the lightning build, great network, all the things at work. And so we actually feel like we're hitting our stride in the UK based on the business we have today.

We have a completely unexploited mobile platform with 3 million subs that are just now migrating to the full MVNO deal with BT and we're in the works in the midst of developing a quadplay plan for the UK and Ireland market, which we haven't even rolled out. So we, as you know, have a very full MVNO deal with BT and we think tremendous opportunity to very cost effectively push convergence across the Virgin platform and the lightning build itself is giving us greater reach and greatest strategic relevance in that market.

So -- and of course on the content front, we've got access to the sports, we've got the Netflix on the box, we feel like we're complete in that regard as well. So there are no transactions we're contemplating in that market. As I'm sure, most people would want us to do, we're focused on execution, operations and delivering we think some of the best results that market has to offer in terms of both share of broadband ads, we are the only person adding TV customers, we're generating 3% ARPU growth over the last six months, we’ve got good margins and a strategic plan to extend the reach of our fiber based network. So feels pretty complete to me at this point.

Charlie Bracken

Sure. As you know, for a very long time, our leverage target, I think it’s more than 10 years now, has been four to five times. I don't see any reason why we would change that target. We’re currently at the top end of the range. We always evaluate what is the right place to be in the range, but 4 to 5 still feels the right way to generate shareholder returns in this business and I think the remaining assets still very attractive as Mike has articulated.

Mike Fries

And after this transaction, we will be reducing debt of course across Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and the UPC. Charlie?

Charlie Bracken

We will obviously need to pay debt down on the assets we’re selling because we carried as a group just about five times, but the question of whether we would take the whole group down to an investment grade rating, whatever that is, that is not the current intention. We're going to stay, with our current level equity strategy of four to five times.

Daniel Morris

I've got a couple of follow-ups on the UK as well please. Great to see the strong operating momentum and you mentioned also that some of your competitors are raising price. So I just wondered if you can kind of confirm that that momentum should continue through the back half of the year and I guess the context here is that despite the price increases on the main brand, we've seen I think incremental competition and actually some price reductions in the low end office in the UK since the video sell price cut come through, so your thoughts on UK ARPU here.

And just as a quick follow up, we heard Vodafone this morning talking about potential cable wholesale access, we call the digital signal market review. They pointed out that it’s a big part of the German market, it’s even a bigger part of the UK market. So just can you update us your thoughts on potential for cable wholesale access and risk reward there please?

Mike Fries

Sure. Tom, why don’t you prep on the ARPU question? I’ll let you take that one. On the cable wholesale access, listen, we don't think it's necessary and we don't believe it's an appropriate remedy in Germany for this transaction or quite frankly anywhere. We continue to believe that if you go back over the last eight to ten years, we have been the only challenger to incumbent telcos, we have been the only operator forcing investment and innovation in these markets. And as a result, we're in a position today where we think we're finally reaching some scale, but it's not done. We don't have complete national reach in any of our markets hardly. And today, it's still very much a David and Goliath story. Having said that, national regulators in Europe are quite vociferous and anxious and they have quite a bit of political tailwinds around what they may choose or not to do.

The electronic communications code, which is still on a summer plan ought to be in our minds resolved relatively favorably in terms of how you define symmetrical access and significant market power. But we will find that out. So and arguably, we don't believe it's necessary and we don't believe it should happen. Having said that, it did occur in Belgium as you know and in that market, we're doing fine in terms of both our ability to compete and our ability to provide the access that's required and the returns we get when we add customers on the wholesale basis. So it's not something we think is necessary. It's not something we believe is required, but is it devastating to our business in Belgium? I don’t think so.

We've actually managed through that quite well, especially on an economic basis, but we will try to do our best to make sure regulators, especially in Europe, the European Union, continue to see us in the proper light. And again on the German deal, listen, Tim is going to stay what Tim is going to say. That's okay. But in the end, we know and we all know what the German market needs. It needs a proper challenger, it needs somebody with scale who can truly provide convergence, force investment and innovation that hasn't really occurred and the video market is highly competitive in Germany. Half of the customers don't even have PayTV. Netflix and Amazon have very strong penetration rates. I don’t know where he is coming up with his stats, but the German video market is a very low ARPU, highly competitive business and I think the combined company will do wonders, for not just our customers, but broader German customers in terms of giving them what they need, which is cost effective and cost efficient bundles, both mobile and fixed.

Tommy, please address the ARPU question?

Tom Mockridge

Yes. Thanks, Mike. Look, clearly a much improved ARPU picture in the UK and being caught out on the back two consecutive increases of 1.5% tying us to 3% over the six months. So there's been a lot of focus on that, both in terms of the price rise that we implemented last November and in particular the base management that we've implemented since that period. And I think that's where we are seeing the relative guide in particular that we've retained more of the price rise, we are applying digital support systems more effectively and our teams in the context seem to be better resourced, better trained and better supported across the business, because we've got innovations like the V6 box, or EOS box, which is a much stronger TV box, continued roll out of the improved router for the broadband customers.

So we're in a much better position there and we're focused on that and that's obviously had an impact to some extent on the volume piece and that's an issue that we can now address going forward and I think you’ll see us address that in a very judicious way. It's true that some of the other operators have discounted down the bottom, but frankly, this is not where we’re at. We've got now 75% of our customers on 100-meg or more. So that's up from 50% a year ago. So the low end discounting down at the DSL, very low VDSL on the 40-meg is not our position. Going forward, I think just as we took a price rise in November last year, I think you can anticipate that we'll do the same this year.

And I think with the improved ability to lam that price rise, I think we can have a high degree of conference in our ability to do that. And in terms of ARPU forward, we're going to look at innovations to continue the trend in one of those coming through as the targeted advertising, where we’ve joined with Sky in a joint venture there and so we'll be looking at that opportunity. So to the extent there is some elements of ARPU, particularly the home telephony, where there has been a decline, we’re looking at elements that will substitute that. But as I suggested on the top line, we still think we can grow ARPU on the top line.

Robert Grindle

My first question is about the technical services payments from the sold assets to you guys, I think around 60 million OpEx, 70 million Cap Ex in the first year post completion. Do you guys make a good healthy margin on such payments or are they just to cover your costs and you had sort of rather those disappear as quickly as possible? And my other question is with regard project lightning, new homes in UK and Ireland, just over 110,000, it’s a bit lower than the prior run rate, is that sort of an underlying slowdown or is it something to do with the horrible weather we've had here in the UK or something else?

Mike Fries

On the TSAs, I think your latter point is the right one. We are -- and I think Vodafone would agree trying to migrate out of these agreements as quickly as possible that we don't want to be a service provider and they don't necessarily want us to be a service provider. So there's a very complex and detailed migration plan, which I don't believe we're disclosing the details out, but trust me when I say that it's not for us revenue stream or source of profit that we're going to bake in the guidance or necessarily look to monetize or promote. It's a necessary part of the transaction. We totally appreciate that. We're willing to provide these transition services, subject to a very specific migration plan. And we're not losing money on it, let's put it that way, but we're not really making money either and that's the same structure we have in place in Austria and the same structure we have in place in the Netherlands.

In terms of project lightning, Tom would, I'm sure add to this, it was a quarter where we had of course winter day, shorter day and weather patterns. So but from our perspective, this is not an indication of how we're ramping up or where we think we can continue to grow the new build program. It's an extraordinary quarter. Tom, do you want to add any color to that?

Tom Mockridge

Look. I think that’s exactly -- the comparable is with Q4 '16 and Q1 '17 and both those numbers were higher than the prior year period. So basically, you're seeing a winddown as you run into Christmas and then a down period as you come back after the holiday period as well as having the weather effect. So we're certainly up year-on-year against the background where we are -- relative to where we were over a year ago, clearly, we have a tapered ambition at the pace of the build, but we’re certainly demonstrating we can build at this pace and effectively and sell effectively.

Jonathan Dann

Is there any thought about redirecting some of project lightning to some of the countries where you're not building. And then I suppose, could you just sort of provide some confidence that the vendor financing inflows will swing back positively through the rest of the year.

Mike Fries

Charlie, do you want to address the vendor financing point.

Charlie Bracken

Yes. I can provide confidence, Jonathan. The vendor financing is very cyclical and this is very typical with what's been happening, but very comfortable that it will flow back in to Q4 and extremely comfortable confirming our free cash flow guidance.

Mike Fries

Yeah. And in terms of new build outside of the UK, we did build I think another 100,000 somewhat homes in the quarter, so we're definitely not just building in the UK, we're building other markets, a bit in Germany, Central Eastern Europe, in Belgium, even a bit in Switzerland, so we are constructing homes and extending reach in all markets, obviously in a different economics and different build cost, but we are in fact doing some of the same stuff outside of UK.

Ulrich Rathe

Two questions please. The first one is on the deal, whether you have already agreed any particular arrangements, if remedies come through. I mean I'm not obviously, not now to talk about remedies since specifically, but just wondering are the arrangements in place that Vodafone and/or you, you would share them in case the commission comes up with any ideas that sort of destroy a bit of value in that transaction. That will be my first question.

The second question is, the RGU intake, sort of Mike, you highlighted reasons why -- high level reasons why it was a bit slower in the UK and in Germany, but sort of going back historically, I mean it really is a bit of a low point in that consideration permit, I think it's never been at 6,000. So I'm just wondering could you be -- give some more sort of specific color on why it was quite as low in the UK and in Germany, as it sort of turned out and not necessarily forward-looking but just exactly what happened in the quarter on those two counts. Thank you.

Mike Fries

Sure. We don't have anything to offer in terms of remedies either what they may look like or what we may have agreed to in terms of how they may unfold or impact us. On the RGU intake, Lutz, you're on the call, do you want to talk about Germany.

Lutz Schüler

Yeah, we can. Yeah. So we made 29,000 RGUs, that is indeed 29,000 lower than the year before. There are two reasons for it. One is that you remember we did the analog shut off second half of last year and because of that, we were pretty busy with that and didn't really shift gears for gross adds in the way the gross add machine could do and number two is also you see 5,000 higher churn in the video business also kicking in if you compare that with the previous quarter 15,000, now it's 20,000 quarter one year over year comparison, so bit higher video churn also because of the analog shut off, but that is behind us now and now we have shifted gears and you will see stronger net adds so you're used to from Germany.

Mike Fries

And in the UK, I mean Tom, you can add here. Our lightning net adds have gone up every quarter and Q1 lighting net adds were actually higher than Q4. That’s your highest quarter of lightning net adds. The issue is were on the BAU, where we did much better than Q4, about 24,000, but in the end, that was a function of Tom described, which was holding discipline on promotions, pulling back a bit on SAC and marketing and putting a lot of effort into our own lightning territory, but do you want to talk about how that looks in April, Tom and going forward.

Tom Mockridge

Yeah. I think really following up on the point that you just made and I mentioned earlier, I think having made a significant difference to our ARPU position and solidified operating metrics there, I think we're in a stronger position frankly to try it going forward. We’ve also changed the seasonality of this business, because before we used to have a price rise at the end of Q1, which is to have a Q2 impact, we’ve obviously shifted that to November, so we are actually in a good trading position at the moment and we see sales is building volume quite successfully through Q2. So partly it’s a cyclical change and I think in the end we’ve got to look at these numbers however at 12-month period. And partly, frankly, it was a choice in Q1 where we were really focused on ARPU and that did have a trade off against volume, maybe we were bit too firm on some of our pricing decisions, but we just wanted to get that piece right before pushing on.

James Ratzer

Yes. Thank you for taking the question and congratulations on the deal. So two quick questions please. Firstly, I mean given the share price reaction we've seen this morning on the deal, I mean the scenarios in which you would consider increasing your share buyback above $2 billion, you’re got to be pretty confident this deal will get regulatory clearance, so spending liquidity now and bringing forward some of the share buyback. Surely, it would seem like a good idea at the current time?

And then secondly, I was wondering if you can just give us some more update around project lightning take up, I mean you did used to provide the chart showing take up by cohort every quarter. I see that chart is no longer in the presentation. I mean, can you confirm, are you still seeing 15% pick up after the first three months even in the latest cohorts. I mean, what can you say about how that is trending compared to what we've seen in the past. Thank you.

Mike Fries

Lightning is trending right on track. We didn't put it in, because we had all the extra slides for the deal, but I think we're at 34% after 36 months on the chart. And I think Tom, you can address how we're doing in the one and two year timeframes, but we're on track. Do you want to add any color to that, Tom?

Tom Mockridge

I’ll just add the point on profile, frankly it is very similar to what we've shown in the past with a good early take up and then a steady build. And as Mike said, in that final quarter, we were at 34, but nudging 35. I think we will be able to show we're breaking through that 35 mark and of course we’ll keep pushing both penetration as well as cost at the time scale.

Mike Fries

Yeah. And on the buyback, let's see when we get the Austria deal closed. We think that's pending here and should definitely close relatively soon this year, let's see where the stock is trading, but as I've indicated just a moment ago, there is no change in our buyback approach and we have in the past certainly raised the buyback, especially in moments where we believe the stock is particularly undervalued. So let's see how things unfold here, let's get the Austrian deal closed and we'll keep you posted.

Matthew Harrigan

I actually have two big picture questions. One, the transaction value was roughly what we thought the assets were worth on an organic basis. Vodafone talked about EUR7.5 billion value in synergies. I'm sure you were allocated a portion of that. I'm trying to figure out what might be a miss if our organic evaluation, I mean certainly 8.6 times organically, the number that Vodafone tossed out next year wouldn't be all that appealing for some of your other businesses, particularly at Germany sort of premium. You really have two businesses with new builds and the core business, you're kind of low 20%, on the CapEx to sales on the core business, but you’re well above 25% in Germany even now without all that much new build activity. When you spoke with Vodafone, is there some sort of sense that maybe they thought the core capital intensity on the business is going to be a lot higher than the low-20s, longer term and I think that’s 1 percentage point of CapEx to sales is probably worth about two points in the valuation? And then secondly maybe even grander question is you know why now, I mean cable valuations are very depressed, we got the fixed-mobile conversion side a lot of attractive deals done in Europe, but you're managing this asset very well under looks. I guess this has been going on for a while, it's frustrating, but do you think you possibly could have done better value in 6 to 12 months, even though this is still an attractive deal on the surface.

Mike Fries

I don’t know, Matt. I think we feel we got fair value. As I said, we look at the business as -- we look at the deal as a twelve multiple, that's how we see it. I don't have access to their business plan. I don't know what their fiscal 2019 estimates are that they used in their press release. We didn't share synergy numbers, so they're going to spin the multiple the way they need to spin it to their shareholders and I'm cool with that. What I know is what we delivered last year in operating cash flow only a few months ago when we were negotiating this, it was certainly when we finished the year. What we felt a proper multiple on that would be given where the market sits and in relation to our own stock price and 11, 12 times for this group in our opinion is fair value or we wouldn't have done the deal. At this point, it's a meaningful premium to any and all cable stocks.

It demonstrates our ability to monetize and crystallize businesses we've been building for some time and we believe are undervalued in the scheme of things. Could we await a year or two? Possibly. What would the market have done at that moment? We don't know. Where would growth be, where would interest levels be in the merger? Who knows? But the transaction was presented at this particular juncture. We looked at our future in that market and realized that we were subscale and somewhat landlocked. They were anxious to consolidate their position, which we think makes great sense for customers and for the country.

And as a result, we reached a deal that we think was double digit multiples in excess, 11 to 12 times for the group. I don't know how anybody on this call could look at this transaction and say, man, you guys really didn't nail it, you should have awaited for 12.2 or 11.9. I'm not quite sure, that extra EUR100 million here or there would have made a difference in the end. This is about crystallizing a moment for our business that we generated six times cash-on-cash returns on and then looking at our options, as time progresses here and as we see what the capital can be used for. So I don't believe there's -- it would have been a good idea for us to wait and I think this is exactly what our business needs and I think the market will see that in time.

Matthew Harrigan

And one of the reasons why your CapEx to sales is high is because you have a low video ARPU, which basically was vulnerable, the streaming and all that, but do you still agree with Charlie's perspective, if you can get to the low 20s CapEx to sales, if you think that you might be stuck more in the mid-20s, you’ve missed the things like project winddown.

Mike Fries

I think we're – listen, we are always evaluating our CapEx. We will continue to evaluate CapEx in relation to our free cash flow profile. We still believe and are focused on free cash flow. So we'll continue to look at our CapEx carefully. The new build is a high return use of capital. We'll stick with that for the time being because we know we're getting good IRRs on that investment and we’re advantaging the strategic platform that we're investing and building. There are other things where we can be more efficient on CapEx. We're looking at that, so you can expect us to have a very strong view or I guess I would say, we're going to look very carefully at our CapEx going forward and its impact on free cash, especially on a pro forma basis because we want to be able to generate the returns we think we need.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Do you see some dis-synergies in Central Europe after you’re selling Hungary, Romania and Czech Republic or do you think however that cost can be reduced post disposals? Thank you.

Mike Fries

It’s unclear at this point what the dis-synergies will be. I think for the longest, very long period of time here, we're going to be owning and operating these businesses, just as they are and so there's no immediate impact, certainly not in 2018 on margins or synergies that might impact our business. Business as usual and so I think the 2018 period will be as it is so to speak, no dis-synergy whatsoever. Going forward, we're going to be, I would say, highly strategic and highly analytical about exactly what the operating model should look like, where our synergies still reside, how we continue to drive scale and we'll bring you into the tent on that as we get smarter, but today, there will be no change in the business, so you shouldn’t expect any dis-synergies.

Henrik Herbst

I had two questions. The first one was on, as you point out, there is still -- you continue to operate the business for quite a long time before it will close, are there any potential adjustments to the price, depending on what business looks like about points and then secondly just in terms of the UK and the gross adds, which it seems like lower gross adds and part of that seems to be yourself pushing more for retention of ARPU. I was just wondering, are you seeing any signs of the UK market as a whole slowing down, lower market gross adds and with competition as lower, I think there were press reports about you potentially launching a low-end brand. So at some point, have you thought about sort of trying to take a bigger share of that pie by using [indiscernible]?

Mike Fries

Yeah. On the contract point, there are no price adjustments for performance in the transaction. Tom, do you want to address the second point?

Tom Mockridge

Yeah. Look, on the second point, I think frankly, it's a small pie and we'll leave it to others. We are in a position as the highest ARPU operator in the market and with a growing business as I suggested earlier, sure, we did really 5% on that price point in Q1. We can target good volume growth in Q2 at a good ARPU and so we continuing to focus on that. So the short answer is no, we're not going to deploy a low end brand.

Mike Fries

All right. Well listen, we appreciate everybody joining us for the call. I’ll just repeat a couple of things. We do believe and I think time will support the fact that this is a very good deal for us strategically, financially. We think the deal will get approved. We think nothing is changing in our focus on how we create value, particularly for shareholders. So no change in the basic strategy. If we can find deals like Germany with six times cash on cash returns, we’ll do them. If our stock stays where it is, we'll buy back a ton of it. So there's no change in this. We just want to get the transaction launched, if it’s done, want to get it approved, which we think it will be and in the meantime, we're focused on keeping the operations in a growth mode and I'm particularly pleased with the performance of Virgin as should you be I think in terms of our ability to get back to the revenue and growth profile we're looking at and its ability to be a strategically and I think particularly powerful brand in the market. So we look forward to catching up with you soon. You know where to find us in the meantime. Thanks very much for joining.

