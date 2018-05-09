5 Reasons The Market May Be Headed For A Downturn

Many people I speak with ask me a common question: Why do you write about volatility (you can view my previous articles here) when there are far more important market fundamentals that will determine portfolio performance? My response is usually something along the line of there being not a lot of coverage of the topic and the relationship between volatility and equity pricing. Today, there is more coverage of volatility out there compared to when I started writing about it. A lot of the articles I see concentrate on entry and exit points based on technical factors and charting. I tend to concentrate more on the fundamental situations in the market that can result in volatility movements.

I do not view volatility as an asset or a or a security that changes in value due to its own inherent characteristics. I look at volatility as a byproduct of market supply and demand behavior. It is the result of market participants' reactions to the overall macro environment and market specific factors. While it technically measures a range of future expectations of the dispersion of returns, it is essentially a gauge of overall market risk. It can be the risk of market index options like the popular CBOE Volatility Index or VIX gauges the annualized one standard deviation risk in the S&P 500 (SPY) over a 30 day forward period. Or, volatility can be determined for a single asset where statistical analysis can be applied to determine its unique variance related characteristics.

Volatility takes into account the factors that are universally important to evaluating current market conditions. If you have a diversified portfolio that has a large or majority allocation to US listed securities as probably most Seeking Alpha readers do, you are likely interested in the investment metrics that contribute to the behavior of the VIX Index.

Currently, there are several factors that are affecting the VIX and the overall US equity market investment climate that will have an impact on where equities are going from here. At present, the equity market, which I broadly measure using the S&P 500 Index (SPY), appears overvalued. Below, I highlight several of the factors that lead to the conclusion that equities are overpriced and the equity market is headed for a downturn.

Equity valuation levels are at historical extremes. Almost any equity market valuation you look at is elevated or near a historical extreme. On a trailing twelve months basis, P/E multiples are at lofty levels seen only a few times before in history. These previous periods of high valuations were soon followed by significant market downturns. A look at the PE 10 ratio shows similar extreme equity pricing as well. At current levels, the PE 10 is over 2 standard deviations above its historical arithmetic and geometric means. Only during the periods preceding the 1929 and 2000 market crashes has the PE 10 been at levels similar to today.

PE 10 or CAPE ratio - Source: Multpl.com

Market technical indicators are flashing warning signs. Last week, the S&P broke its 200 day moving average for the third time in the past 3 months. As depicted in the chart below, the S&P has been mostly trading between its 50 and 200 day moving averages since the early February market downturn. This is the first time since the 2015-16 market corrective period that the 200 MA has been breached with any frequency. While breaks of the 200 MA are not necessarily predictive, they are cause for concern as equities have been confined within the 50 and 200 MAs for nearly three months. With valuation levels elevated, this development is even more worrisome.

Interest rates are rising. Equity markets have declined each time the 10 year Treasury yield nears 3%. The most recent example of this was last week after the April FOMC meeting. And, while the FOMC meeting last week resulted in no change in rates, the Fed has indicated that more rate hikes are coming this year. The only issue that experts appear to be debating is whether there will be two or three more rate hikes in 2018. Whatever the outcome, it seems clear that we are going to have rates increase by at least 50 bps by the end of the year.

Assuming this is the case, equities would appear increasingly vulnerable to downturns as rate hikes approach. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled to take place from June 12-13, and a rate hike is expected from this meeting. Unless there is a dramatic change, this rate hike could be the move that pushes rates over the threshold that causes an equity pullback.

Geopolitical developments have been heating up and global uncertainty is negative for equities. Developments around the globe have been increasingly tense. There is the Iran nuclear deal that the US has now pulled out of, creating greater potential for conflict in the Middle East. The Syrian war has drawn the US into a more aggressive role with recent Syrian chemical weapons attacks leading to a US retaliatory response. Of course, this ties into our deteriorating relationship with Russia who supports the Assad regime, and has been developing more advanced nuclear weapons not to mention other advanced weapons technologies.

A potential trade war could damage US exports and thus the equity market. Trade talks between the US and China last week ended without any sort of agreement. While markets were hopeful for signs of progress, it appears that things may be getting worse as negotiations ended at an impasse. There are more trade talks scheduled for next week that will likely give a bit more clarity on the situation, but it is clear that both sides have a set of demands that are difficult to reconcile.

Because of these factors, it is not difficult to understand why the S&P has been churning within its current range. As we move forward, further pressure on equities seems inevitable, and while I would not encourage anyone to sell all of their equity holdings, it would seem prudent to consider reducing equity exposure in the near term or possibly putting on a long volatility position (VXX, options or futures) to cushion downside risk.

As always, I strongly urge anyone considering any type of investment to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy. This article is just my opinion, and I encourage all readers to decide for themselves whether they find the contents relevant to their own situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.