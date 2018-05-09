Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO Dave Domzalski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Wood – Investor Relations

Dave Domzalski – Chief Executive Officer

Ilan Hadar – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Maughan – Cowen & Company

Rohit Vanjani – Guggenheim

Michael Wood

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday Foamix issued a press release with earnings results and a corporate updates for the year ending March 31, 2018. The press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the Foamix website at foamixpharma.com. This call is being recorded and webcast. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for the next two weeks.

Before we begin formal remarks, let me remind you that some of the information in the news release and on this conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words that express and reflect optimism, satisfaction with current progress, prospects or projections, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in the Foamix’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of today’s press release and conference call, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating in today’s call are Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix; and Ilan Hadar, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Domzalski. Dave, please go ahead.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone. We have had a strong start to 2018 with considerable progress in the clinic for our two lead therapeutic candidates, as well as on operational and financial fronts. We begin with FMX101, which is our 4% top minocycline foam that we are developing for moderate to severe acne. We hope we have seen the news that earlier this week we announced that the final patient has been enrolled and dosed in the third Phase 3 study for FMX101. This is called study FX2017-22.

This is another important milestone for us. A total of 1,507 patients have been enrolled in the study. As a reminder, we enrolled the first patient in August of last year. So we’re pleased with the pace of enrollments and the interest shown by patients and physicians. Getting to full enrollment means that we may on track to announce the topline results in the third quarter of this year.

On February 14, we held a Type B pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the submission of a 505(b)(2) application for FMX101. We receive the final FDA meeting minutes on March 8. During the meeting, we discussed various matters relating to the overall development program of FMX101, including CMC, non-clinical toxicology studies, format and other information required for the NDA submission.

There were no unexpected action items requested of the company during the pre-NDA meeting or in the meeting minutes. Overall we thought the meeting went well. We were pleased with the outcome of the session together. At the results for Study 22 meet our expectations. They will form part of our plan NDA or FMX101, which is targeted for regulatory submission to the FDA before the end of this year.

To put our regulatory strategy for FMX101 in context, let me briefly review what we have accomplished in the past year or so with this program. You’ll recall that we announced topline results from our two Phase 3 clinical studies Study 04 and Study 05 in 2017. In the intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on both co-primary endpoints in trial 05. However, we did not demonstrate statistical significance on one of the two co-primary endpoints IGA success and trial 04.

We discuss these data with the FDA any agency confirm with us that statistically significant findings from a third study would constitute replication of the results from Study 05 and would be sufficient to establish an efficacy claim for FMX101. This is the purpose of this third Phase 3 study Study 22, which is now ongoing and now fully enrolled.

We reach concurrence with the FDA on the design of this third study, which is very similar in design to the prior 04 and 05 studies. It is double-blind, vehicle-controlled, and patients have been randomized one to one to receive either FMX101 or vehicle with once daily treatment for 12 weeks.

Co-primary endpoints for Study 22 are the same as studies 04 and 05. They are first. The proportion of patients achieving success that week 12 based on an investigator’s global assessment. Success is defined as they score of clear or almost clear, which is a score of zero or one and at least a two-category improvement from baseline. And the second co-primary endpoint is the main change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at week 12. Safety evaluation will also include reported adverse events, assessments of tolerability, clinical lab tests and vital signs.

Our final patient enrolments for Study 22, which is 1,507 patients as I mentioned previously, this is more than three times the sample size of each of the previous Phase 3 study. The other news on FMX101 this quarter was that we announced in January positive safety data for our Phase 3 open-label safety extension study, evaluating FMX101 in moderate-to-severe acne for a treatment period of up to one year. The data was presented in a poster session at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Hawaii.

The open-label safety extension enrolled a total of 657 patients, all of whom had completed 12 weeks of FMX101 or vehicle treatment in the preceding double-blind phases of Study 04 or Study 05. Patients continued for up to an additional 40 weeks of open-label treatment with FMX101. Total of 291 patients completed a total of 52 weeks of FMX101 therapy, which is in excess of the subject sample size requirements specified in the regulatory guidance for this type of safety evaluation. No serious drug-related adverse events were reported during the open-label safety extension, validating earlier data demonstrating that FMX101 appears to be well-tolerated with an acceptable safety profile.

Non-dermal adverse events were comparable in type and frequency with those reported during the double-blinded portion of the two Phase 3 studies. Application-site adverse events occurred in less than 2% of patients during the 40 weeks of open-label treatment with only four patients discontinuing the study for an application-site adverse event. Efficacy was also measured as a secondary endpoint in the open-label study for FMX101.

The data provided some evidence that the beneficial effect of FMX101 appeared to persist out to 12 months as measured by improvements in the patient’s IGA scores as well as reductions in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions. This data was from observed cases based on summary statistics and it is important to note that we are not making any claim of statistical difference between any treatment arms in this open label study. We went into quite a lot of detail on these efficacy results on our last call. So I will refer you back to our press release from February 28 for further details.

Turning now to FMX103, 1.5% minocycline foam, which is in development for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. FMX103 is being investigated in two identical double-blinded studies, which are studies FX2016-11 and FX2016-12, measuring efficacy with once daily dosing over a 12-week period.

We announcing enrollment of the first patient in these Phase 3 studies last June and we expect to have top line results from the blind a portion of both trials by the end of the third quarter or in the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year.

Similar to the acne studies patients in the FMX103 studies have the option to enter into an open label safety extension, which we refer to a Study 13. The purpose of this study again is to provide long-term safety data as part of a plan NDA submission.

I’m pleased to note that this open label extensive study has now enrolled, the required number of patients and we are no longer enrolling patients over from either of the two ongoing double-blind efficacy studies. The entire Phase 3 program for FMX103 including safety Study 13 is expected to be complete next year at 2019. So those are recent clinical developments.

On corporate developments, we announced in April that we entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with OrbiMed for a registered direct share offering. We agreed to sell OrbiMed approximately 2.9 million of our ordinary shares at a purchase price equivalent to roughly $5.50 per share, which represented a premium to our share price at the time.

Gross proceeds from this transaction were $16.2 million. OrbiMed as you likely know, is one of the leading institutional healthcare investors world wide and we are grateful to have the support as a new shareholder.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ilan to discuss our financial results.

Ilan Hadar

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $906,000, compared with $927,000 in the same period of 2017. The decrease is mainly due to a decrease in royalty payments in the amount of $83,000 from Bayer for the sales of Finacea Foam.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $22.8 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in research and development expenses resulted primarily from an increase of $9.1 million in costs relating primarily to FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trials, as well as increase in payroll and payroll related expenses, including share-based compensation, due to a change in the measurement of the share-based compensation, expenses of a consulted and an increase in headcount and salary raises.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018, were $3.5 million, compared to $2.8 million in first quarter of 2017. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and other payroll-related expenses, including share-based compensation, mostly due to an increase in headcount, salary raises and an accounting modification relating to the share-based compensation of a consultant.

The company recorded a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $25.7 million, or $0.69 per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million or $0.39 per share, basic and diluted, in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Net cash using operating activities was $23.2 million, in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $12.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was attributable primarily to increase in activity related mostly to clinical trials and payroll expenses.

We expect the net cash using operating activities to remain at this level in the near-term due to ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for FMX101 and FMX103 in decrease towards the end of the year as we remain on track to announce the top end results for FMX101 in the third quarter of 2018 and for FMX103 towards the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018.

At March 31, 2018, we had $53.1 million in cash and investments compared to $76.4 million at December 31, 2017. As Dave mentioned, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we completed the financing transaction with OrbiMed, which raised further $16.2 million in gross proceeds.

We believe based on our current business plan, that our existing cash and investment will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the completion of its third pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for FMX101 and now its two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for FMX103. For additional details on our financials, please refer to the Form 10-Q and financial statements filed with the SEC.

I will now hand the call back to Dave for closing remarks.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Ilan. I’m very happy with the progress made by the Foamix team so far in 2018. The remainder of the year is going to be busy with a number of potential value enhancing milestones including the confirmatory Phase 3 data readout throughout FMX101 and the Phase 3 data readout for FMX103.

So thank you to everybody on this call for joining us today and for your continued support as we work to execute on our plans and deliver long-term value and sustainable growth. That concludes our prepared remarks and we’re happy to now open the call for questions. So I’ll turn it back to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take a question from Bill Maughan, Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Bill Maughan

Good morning, and congrats on the progress. So as we near the read out for the final pivotal acne trial, what mechanisms if any beyond the normal training of the sites are available to you to ensure that sites continue to continue to measure patients response accurately and to make sure that nothing changes as a trial progresses. And then have you had any access to any still blinded data that that gives you and as to how the trials progressing? Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

Well. I’ll take the first, the second part of the question regarding data – obviously the data is blinded. We will not be commenting on any data until final results are tallied unblinded and obviously we’ll communicate that to the entire investment community nearly since we have that. Regarding the operational oversight question that this has been a major emphasis for our company since we received the results from the first two Phase 3 studies last spring. I have quite encouraged by the significant of work that our clinical operational team has deployed and working with our CRO.

We have put in place several mechanisms to the best we can to ensure that there’s continuity amongst the investigators especially when it comes to assessments of IGA rating scores, which as we’ve discussed in the past as, one of the more subjective endpoints. And IGA success is the one endpoint that we missed, one of our two initial Phase 3 studies. So couple as a reminder, couple of initiatives that we put in place is that first of all, we have significantly increased our own internal manpower through employees as well as full time consultants that have been deployed and that are literally out meeting with investigators on a daily basis.

We have board certified dermatologist on each coast that are working with our CRO with the investigator sites. We have a dedicated –clinical research associate team. We have a data monitor in-house that in real time is monitoring the enrollment of patients. We have colleagues that that run our past Phase 2 studies including our Phase 2 study in Germany and Israel that literally come here on a weekly basis a matter of working with sites. So we have roughly a half dozen or so internal colleagues that are out of the sites on a daily basis. Both visiting the sites on our own and monitoring our clinical research organization on a daily and weekly basis.

So that’s just the manpower component of the work that we’ve done. Additionally we have put in place multiple refresher training assessments if you will. From the beginning of this third Phase 3 study, we had two investigator meetings to obviously training the investigators and get them set up so they can begin – seeing patient’s enrollments at the study. We have had six additional refresher trainings that have taken place and we have few more that are scheduled before the – we anticipate the study will come to conclusion. And we’re doing this for both acting – for both the active program as well as the authorization program.

So these are just some of the initiatives that that we have in place. We’re out there in the field with investigators. We’ve had multiple training sessions for the investigators. We use real time data to provide this assessment we’ve had multiple initial investigator meetings as well. Hopefully that provides a little bit more detail on what we’re doing try that to mitigate the inherent risks are associated with this more subjective endpoint.

Bill Maughan

Absolutely. And one more follow-up if I may. So for the authorization enrollment now that you’re fully enrolled for the safety extension with enrollment for the efficacy still ongoing, did the safety extension enroll more quickly than expected? Or is this just a case of having built-in margin on enrollment rates? And actually, yes, that’s a question.

Ilan Hadar

Yes. I’d say it’s a bit of both. Obviously we took a very similar approach in setting up the what we anticipate to be the sample size in the enrollment pace for the safety extension rosacea as we did with acne. So we’ve seen very good enrollment for rosacea, we’ve seen low discontinuation rates for the study. And so we’ve obviously been able to enrolled patients into this long-term extension at a pretty rapid pace. I think that’s an encouraging sign that patients obviously want to continue in the study.

And so we’ve hit the number that we thought that would be more than sufficient and making sure that we get the requisite number of patients completed per regulatory guidance, again will be the same roughly around 100 subjects we’ll need to complete one year of exposure to the drug. So we’ve hit the numbers that we anticipated we were shooting for at a pretty good pace. And so we no longer need enrolled anymore patients over into the safety extension.

Bill Maughan

Thanks for taking the questions.

Dave Domzalski

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Rohit Vanjani of Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Rohit Vanjani

Hi, Dave and Ilan. Thanks for taking the question. The OrbiMed offering you mentioned was $6.2 million growth. What was the net cash from that offering after expenses and other costs?

Ilan Hadar

We are still gathering the exact expenses, but you can expect it to be roughly around $16 million, $16.0 million.

Rohit Vanjani

And OpEx came in a little higher for the quarter that maybe I was expecting. Are you still expecting around $60 million for 2018 given that you already burned around $27 million for the quarter?

Ilan Hadar

That’s correct. As I explained in the script, first quarter we are still running – first and second quarter, we can expect it to be still running, the three Phase 3 clinical trials and of course, those trials are consuming cash. As we said at the expected top line results in Q3 and then rosacea will come end of Q3 towards Q4. You can expect the cash burn to decrease.

Dave Domzalski

Yes, Rohit, it’s underscore that point. We’re – it’s underscore the point, we’re at bit of a bullish in this first quarter, because we just announced that the enrollment for the acne program just wrapped up, obviously we’re looking at top line readout for that study in the third quarter. We continue to recruit at a good pace for the rosacea program at some point time that will wrap up. So these are kind of right in the peak points, once the acne study is done, it is really no more work to be done on the clinical side, because we’ve already completed the safety extension. I think for rosacea, as I share with – to the previous question. We’re moving out a really good pace for that. So you can – you clearly will be able to see that as we move towards the back end of the year certainly the second half. R&D costs associated [indiscernible] will decrease quite meaningfully. And so we remain on target for the burn rate for the year.

Rohit Vanjani

And sorry, those on the cadence will be to spend in 2Q will be similar to 1Q and then a big drop in the second half of 2018.

Ilan Hadar

You can expect the burn in the second Q to go down some and continue the trend into Q3 and Q4.

Rohit Vanjani

Right. And then the last question for me, is that I just want to confirm that you will announce the last patient enroll for the combined Phase 3 rosacea study that still plan.

Dave Domzalski

Yes, that’s confirm.

Rohit Vanjani

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks, Rohit.

Dave Domzalski

Now, thanks operator again for your assistance on the call today to Michael Wood at LifeSci and obviously to all attendees on this call again our continued thanks to our shareholders for your support. And we look forward to keeping you updated on the progress of our business over the course of the coming months and next quarters. So thank you very much, have a great rest of the week. Bye-bye.

