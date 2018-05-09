Awilco Drilling's (AWLCF) CEO Jon Bryce on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Abby, and welcome to today's Awilco Drilling Q1 presentation. So I'm Jon Bryce. I'm Awilco Drilling's CEO, and with me on the call today is Ian Wilson, our CFO. We'll give you some information on our Q1 results and also some developments in the company, which happened in the last quarter. And the format for the call basically is, we're going to follow the Q1 presentation, which is actually on Awilco Drilling's website under the IR section. So I'll be referring to page numbers of that presentation as we go forward if you're following it.

Okay. On to the bones of it, the -- we're going to do some highlights from the quarter, we'll talk about the Q1 numbers in a bit more detail, and Ian will walk through those. I'll give you some feedback on operations. We'll talk quite a lot about the market, the U.K. and Norway. We'll do a summary, and then we will do a formal Q&A at the end. So highlights then, moving to Slide 5 if you have the presentation. So the 5 highlights, the main period of activity during the quarter then. Firstly, Awilco Drilling late February, early March undertook a private placement to raise $65 million, and that had significant interest and over subscriptions. So that took place at the start of the quarter, $65 million was raised in new equity.

Also what happened during the quarter is Awilco Drilling signed a contract with KeppelFELS of Singapore, and this contract followed a long period of negotiations and then LOI. And this contract was to order one new CS60 ECO mid-water rig. This is a harsh environment unit for the North Sea. So as well as placing an order within this contract for one new rig, it also included options for three independent additional rigs as an options. So a big contract signed then in Q1. Also during the quarter, Awilco Drilling announced a dividend of $0.20 from an EPS of $0.62 in respect to the quarter. That was achievable because of the results from the quarter, with revenue of $34.1 million, EBITDA of $24 million and then net profit of $19.1 million, all derived from our WilPhoenix rig working for Apache.

And then the final highlight from the quarter, very good cost control, our Q1 OpEx. Our average OpEx for the WilPhoenix was $77,600 per day. Moving on from the highlights, we're going to go into the detail a little bit more of the contract that we signed, so if you have the presentation, we're going to go through Slide 6, 7 and 8.

So Slide 6 then. Essentially, there's been a change, a big change and a change which has transformed the company. And this change really is then the new build program, and this is the ordering of one new harsh environment and mid-water semi and independent options for three more. I'd say the options are independent, because we can go for the first and not the last two, we can go for the middle one, not the first or the last, so there's any kind of production of those options, so there's a lot of flexibility built in there. So the fleet is expanding, that's one change. The type of rig is changing, that's another change. We're going from our workhorse third generation to the newest technology. We're also going -- we're also making another change in our operating area. Previously, we've been focused on the U.K. side of the North Sea. And now we're very firmly focused on both sides of the North Sea, Norway and the U.K.

So if we look at the deal that sits behind these rig, we're on to Slide 7 now, it's a really good deal, because it's a really clever deal. And it's been leveraged on a low point in the construction cycle. And the deal's made up of three parts essentially, price, terms and, what we call, the extra bits. If I think about -- if I explain what sits behind the deal of our new build rigs, the pricing than, per unit, the pricing has been agreed at $425 million for the finished rig. It's a very, very attractive price. We've spent a long time negotiating. We engaged with a lot of yards. We quoted a lot of yards, and KeppelFELS represents a quality yard and a really good quality product for a very attractive price. So $425 million, a very, very attractive price.

The terms that go along with that, very interesting. 10% upfront payment, and for the first ring, we've made that payment. The second payment is in 24-months time and then the balance, the 80% is on delivery. So a very low cost of entry to this project. And I should say that the deposit and the second payment are both nonrecourse.

Moving above that, then we talked about the independent options and the flexibility that we have with that. And then also in addition to the very attractive price and terms with some extra bits we've negotiated into the contract, and those are -- the main one being the sleeping beauty provision that there is a three-year delivery but should we decide to place the rig on hold, we can do that, and we can take it up to one year later. So that gives us a lot of flexibility. And with a 10% down payment, that really is a low entry to this project. And so with three years to build and potentially one more year in terms of sleeping beauty, that gives the company a lot of time to secure contract and a lot of time to secure financing. So a lot of flexibility there. So in summary then, the deal that sits behind the rigs then, lower risk, low cost of entry, flexibility and optionality.

Okay, on to Slide 8, and talking about the rig itself, we believe -- this is a different kind of rig, this is a different rig to what's operating in the North Sea at the moment, either side. This is a true mid-water rig, which has been specifically designed for mid-water, it's another deep-water rig coming into mid-water, it's not an old rig trying to be the most efficient rig in the North Sea. This is an extremely efficient rig specifically built for the mid-water, and for that reason we believe it's the optimum design for this environment. And for that reason, we believe it's going to be a top pick with customers. So how did we design it? Well, We used our own experience, we used a lot of feedback from the rig designer. We leased a lot of feedback from equipment manufacturers, and we also spoke to customers. And we've come up with, what we believe is, the optimum semisubs for harsh environment, mid-water operations. And it differentiates itself from peers. And the main differentiators then, lowest environmental footprint from floaters in the North Sea, it has enhanced operational efficiency and safety performance, it'll have reduced operating cost for both the rig owner and the operator, it'll have the latest design and technology and a lot of this tech which is part of the rig deliverable and design has not been previously available, and it's not even available in some of the recent stranded assets which have been sold on. And the rig's also targeted at the Norwegian continentals by the U.K., the Norwegian continental shelf including the Barents. So for these reasons, we believe this is a very attractive rig to customers and as such, it will be a very much a top pick.

Okay, Slide 9. One last bit of feedback on the technical parts of the rig. The MOSS CS60 then really does represent a game changer in the terms of dealing design, technology and performance, and there're three big areas which stand out to differentiate itself. One is a new kind of power system, because it's a moored rig with thrust assist and not a large DP rig. It uses a smaller number of engines. It uses smaller engines, and it uses them more efficiently. Engines working in tandem with battery power, hybrid system if you like. So a smaller number of small engines running very efficiently, topping our batteries and then using battery power when required. And that delivers a reduction in cost. If you compare a deep-water rig, working on DP, and we can quantify that roughly about on an apples for apples in the region of 20 tons a day of diesel, which could transfer into as much as $20,000 to $25,000 a day in fuel cost, and that fuel cost is usually borne by the customers, so different type of engines, smaller engines, working more efficiently with battery. So there's a big game changer there, and that's a big reduction in cost for the customer.

Another game changer is digitalization, and this is a buzzword, which is used to describe technology, which brings drilling equipment together with downhole information, which allows real-time monitoring of well activity, which allows the customer to make faster and better decisions, and that helps the customer reduce the risks of well operations. So that's a very attractive feature to customers. It hasn't been available on rigs before, and we knew the customers in Norway specially have said that this is a must-have, not a nice-to-have going forward on rigs.

And then finally, our maintenance system on the rig, that's a different kind of maintenance. It's using conditioned monitoring, so equipment speaks to software, which then dictates maintenance routine. That's a different way of rigs working or undertaking maintenance, and that helps to reduce the operational risk and overall cost. So these three game changers there over and above all of the other factors I talked about in the previous slide, so we're very, very pleased with this design and initial feedback is extremely positive.

Turn to Slide 10, and -- if you're still on the presentation, and that says what else are we doing. Well, we've been pretty busy with this contract, and -- but also, we have now been building the project team, because the project has started. It started when we signed the contract in March, which means that rig will arrive three years from March, in 2021. We will be cutting steel later in the year. We have assigned -- we have appointed the senior project team, and we're now putting together the on-site project teams, so that's started. In addition, we've also started our marketing activities.

We've engaged with U.K. and Norwegian operators, and initial feedback has been very positive. They're very interested in this rig, especially the features I talked about. And also, because these rigs are pan-North Sea, they're Norway and U.K, we are now starting to build up a presence on the ground in Norway, so that's another thing we started to do. So quite a lot there about the new build rigs. What we'll do is, we'll kind of go back to the Q1 numbers, and I'll get Ian to walk through the income statement and the balance sheet of Q1. And then we'll go back to the operational updates. So Ian, are you okay?

Ian Wilson

Thanks, John, yes. The Q1 2018 income statement. So for the quarter, contract revenue was $33.8 million firsthand, and that's equivalent to a revenue efficiency of 98%, which is a very positive result during the winter months, if you look at revenue efficiency indeed. And with operating expenses of $7.2 million, and that comprises, as was mentioned earlier of $77,600 of our WilPhoenix, and WilHunter in cold stacked loads is running at approximately $2600 a day, and both are in line of sight with that guidance.

The G&A expense of $2.8 million includes $600,000 in respect to the land -- adjustments to the LTIP's provision, resulting from the increase in the share price and a depreciation of $3.4 million is in line with the prior quarter. So a total operating profit of $20.6 million.

During the quarter, interest income of $550,000 was earned, and that's principally due to cash on deposit over the course of the quarter and interest expense of $1.6 million relating to the interest on the bond that we have. Profit before tax, $19.8 million, relative to the tax expense of $700,000 resulted in net profit of $19.1 million. And that equates to the earnings per share on a weighted-average basis of $0.52, and bear in mind that we did have an increase in the number of shares effective 27th of March, so we increased the number of shares by 17.6 million. So this EPS is on a weighted-average basis.

Coming to the balance sheet, rigs, machinery and equipment, the principal movement in the quarter was the deposit paid in respect of a -- the new build to $42.5 million. And then trade and other receivables of $73.8 million, that includes a receivable in respect of the proceeds from the private placement. So the net amount included in trade and other receivables in respect of that is $64 million.

Prepayments and accrued revenue, $13.2 million, as explained, respect of the March and the day rate revenue with Apache. And since then the quarter, both these amounts, as I said, would been transferred into cash. The cash balance at the end of the quarter, $92.5 million, and the current tax asset there of $9.9 million, so total assets $409.6 million.

Paid in Capital of $194 million, that includes the increase in the share capital, of the$64 million. And retained earnings just $114 million, the long-term interest-bearing debt of $80 million plus the current long-term portion of the total outstanding bond. And since the quarter, we've repaid a $5 million principal cost-related interest, so total equity and liabilities of $409.6 million.

And as mentioned, obviously about the shares you is -- has taking place. There was also a further repair issue, which is a -- in process right now. So the status of that is that the prospectus is currently with the Norwegian Financial Services Authority for review, and the target time line is to have that approved by our board by the end of May, shares issued, the 1.4 million shares issued and then listed approximately by the 15th of June.

Jon Bryce

Okay, thanks Ian. Right, so on to the operational update. So we're on to slide 15, if you still have the presentation. And this is looking at Awilco Drilling's fleet status. To the WilHunter and the WilPhoenix, the WilHunter is apparently cold stacked in Invergordon. It is an option in the future. We guide about $1 million a year in terms of cost, but we're actually currently coming in a little bit under that, but it's a watching -- we continuing to watch the market, and it's an option in the future, cold stacked. WilPhoenix than, it has actually completed its contract with Apache.

Now it's into Invergordon as well, sitting alongside the WilHunter. We have an LOI in place for some new work, which starts in the 1st of September with an undisclosed customer, and we're in the very final stages of turning that LOI into the contracts, so hopefully we come back very soon and tell you that's done. The contract was framed at the moment is, well the LOI as framed at the moment is for 450 days of work, so that's a very, very useful backbone contract, certainly in the short term.

From now until the 1st of September then, the rig will be hot stacked, will be fully crewed, and it'll be running on the same OpEx level as we do when we're operational. The reason being is, we're preparing for the new customer. We're also keeping it fully crewed, because there is a small chance of some summer work. The good news in that respect is, we are the only hot staked rig in the North Sea at the moment, so if any of these opportunities materialize, then we're in a very good position. So at the moment, the WilPhoenix has just come in, we've got months ahead of us ourselves, hot staked in Invergordon, we can do a short-term contract if we can agree one and then find one, and other than that, we're preparing for the new contract, which starts on the 1st of September. So that is the Awilco Drilling fleet status.

On to slide 16 now. Some words on the -- what we actually did during the three months of the Q1. A really good picture. Operational uptime, stellar performance, 99.5%. And during the quarter -- and subsequent to that when we completed the contract with Apache, a very positive customer feedback. And we hope to work with Apache again sometime in the future. Another achievement for operations, company was recognized for a couple of reasons. One, an independent body, OPITO accredited Awilco Drilling's competence management system. This took like a year of auditing and preparation, so this demonstrates the quality of our competence management system, and that is very useful in terms of marketing Awilco Drilling to prospective customers. Also during the quarter, Awilco Drilling received the IADC, the International Association of Drilling Contractors North Sea chapter, we received Chairman's Award 2017 for the best safety performance for a floating rig in the North Sea. So a great recognition of the WilPhoenix's performance during 2017. We were given that award just a month ago. Then next bullet then, says contract negotiations with a undisclosed customer, it is still ongoing, we're in LOI, and as I said, we're in the final throughs of closing that out, and then finally, we're marketing the rig for summer work, four months ahead of us and we're the only hot rig, so we're watching to see what happens there.

Okay, on to slide 17, dividend distribution. Yes, we pay a dividend. Pleased to as announced, $0.20 per share being paid in the respect to Q1. There's a couple of dates there, you can see, payable on the 22nd of June, ex dividend, 22nd of May. But there's a change, and there is a change that was -- I'm going to spell out to you. In view of the company's new building program, Awilco Drilling's board intends to review the future dividend policy, so we're flagging it. There's no more details to say other than the dividend policy is under review, but that is a change and if and when something happens, we'll roll out.

Okay, on to the market then. So this is going to be Page 17,18 -- on to Page 19, and what I'm going to do is , I'm going to give you some macro stuff, and I'm going to dot between U.K. and Norway. I'm trying to give you the big picture here, so if you got Slide 19 in front of you, this one's titled, "What are the oil companies doing with their free cash?" So if you have the slide in front of you, you can see two things. You can see planned CapEx, and you can see forecast free cash, and we can see that there planned CapEx in the blue bars there and gently rising from '18, '19 and '20, but you can also see free cash -- and the free cash -- the level, there's a space there, which really demonstrates that the operators are returning to positive territory, and that's in the backdrop of crewed, being in a healthy place. It's above ,17 it is been around about 17 for a while. So operators are obviously pleased with that.

Also operators have really got their cost under control since 2013, so that's in a better place. But there is a challenge there and -- for operators, and that is reserves replacement, it's become a big issue. And some people have called that the CapEx time bomb, but certainly when you put all these things together, it tells you or indicates, the operators are better placed to invest going forward, and they need to do something.

So on to the next slide then, Slide 20, and this one's titled, "Don't listen to what the oil companies are saying, look at what they're doing." What this slide has tried to paint the picture of is, what are operators actually doing, what are oil companies actually doing with the money. Well, there's a graph there which shows some spend, and there are two lines on the graph, One shows seismic spend, spend on seismic information and data and activity, and the other one shows spend on rigs, and you can see that the two rigs generally follow the two curves generally follow each other. And what we can see that operators have been spending a lot of money on seismic, and that's definitely the increase. I mean you can see that the rig spend is starting to follow that. So there is definitely a correlation, there's a bit of lag, but this is actually yet another positive data point and another positive signal in the rig demands picture, so that's an interesting snapshot.

So we hop on to Slide 21, another one on the market. Basically this one is about evident -- is their evidence in the increase in the North Sea, the big picture? Oh, yes, there is. There's two graphs there. One on the left and one on the right. The one on the left shows us that tendering activity for rigs has increased in the last couple of years and really has in the last short period. And that's in the U.K. and the Norway, so that's a fact. The graph on the right shows -- this is specific to Norway, and this shows planned activity in Norway. This is planned spend on projects and rigs, and we can see there in '18 and '19, there's a fairly dramatic increase on planned spent in Norway. So what does this slide tell us that the left and the right part? Well, it tells us that current -- sorry it tells us that a very recent and current and planned activity for tendering is all increasing and all going in the right direction if you are a drilling contractor. So that's another market signal.

On to Slide 22. And what this one does, this is kind of relevant to Awilco Drilling's new builds program, the new rigs, the top picks, the most modern technology. What this one says is that modern harsh environments semis are preferred by Norwegian operators in the bifurcated market -- when i say bifurcated, I mean that semisubmersibles working in the harsh environment in the North Sea. Split into two pools, if you like, they're bifurcated, and we've got bigger rigs, or you could say bigger jobs hunting bigger rigs, and you've got standard rigs for standard jobs with more -- slightly more standard rigs, and you can see the graph on the left-hand side is actually showing that is the case. It shows that in terms of how attractive these rigs are, and you can see time line here, form 2016, 2017, 2018, and the '16, '17, still the tough years. And you can see that the light blue line represents the newer equipment, the newer rigs, and the dark blue lines is older ones. And you can see that the rig utilization is considerably higher in newer ones then it is in older ones. So what that tells you is, that the Norwegian operators prefer newer rigs in our little market. On the right-hand side, you can see roughly the same time line. You can see -- but what this one tells you is that modern rigs or newer rigs will -- as well as getting higher utilization, will also achieve a higher day rate. So what this slide tells us is that new equipment is preferred by Norwegian operators, and even in the downturn, the best rigs will find work and will still get a premium in day rates. So that's very, very positive for Awilco Drilling's new story. And it's interesting to see how it's panning now with this hotting up of the market.

Okay, on to Slide 23. So basically, seen 4 or 5 slides now sort of painting a picture, a theoretical picture of what's happening in the market and big picture, U.K. and Norway, but what's actually happening? While we can see the graph in front of us shows day rates and contract utilization in the U.K. And what's missing from that is the actual number of fixtures which has happened during the quarter, this quarter, we're talking about just now. And I'm kind of pleased to say that in the last three months, since we did this presentation, there've been 15 different fixtures in the U.K. and just one or the few of those in Norway also. Even though, it says U.K. market, it's kind of pan-North Sea there. So 15 fixtures have been agreed, rig fixtures agreed in the last three months. And that is a sizable increase to what's gone before. So that is a very positive data point and shows the theory behind the market which we've been exploiting is accurate.

Okay, on to Slide 24, you can see -- what does this tell us? Well, basically, it tells us that this is the U.K. fleet you can see all the drilling contractors in the U.K. by name, and then you can see their rigs next to it. It tells you, we've got a very busy summer. We've got a quiet winter coming up, but we anticipate 2019 to get busier again. But there's another story going on in the background of this list of rigs, and that story is that, this bifurcation that I talked about, this is of the upgrading and high specing of rigs is definitely happened in the U.K. There's two pools there, and we can see that the upper group is actually increasing. And what we've seen in the last quarter? We've seen four rigs coming into the upper pool now from out of region. We've seen two COSL rings, Chinese rings enter the market. We've also seen the Diamond win a contract for their significantly upgraded Ocean Endeavour.

We've also seen the West Hercules come in as well, but we think that one is just temporary, so what we're seeing there is clear bifurcation, it's busy this summer, its' going to be quiet in the winter, and we anticipate a busier next summer, but it's really the -- it's -- there's more of a skew now to the bigger rigs, and as we said, these are preferred by operators certainly in Norway. And it looks like that is happening in the U.K. as well. So what does that mean? Well, it means it's a good business case for Awilco Drilling's new rigs but also puts a bit of pressure now, I think, on the remaining holders of the vintage cold stacked rigs, especially ones that are cold stacked. By that, I don't mean that we're announcing anything dramatic with the WilHunter. We're still anticipating keeping the WilHunter as an option in the future, but other holders of cold stacked vintage rigs, whether it be in the U.K. or Norway, there's additional pressure now on those units.

Okay, let's have a look -- summarize all of those slides of the market, because there was quite a lot of information there to take in and I hope that you followed it, but we're on to Slide 25 now. So increasing signs of market improvement, both in U.K. and Norway, the global rig supply has reduced through continued attrition, and that's really helping with the rebalance and to put some numbers on that. 2014, it was about 165 floating rigs. Since 2014, 111 have been scrapped. The overall rig demand outlook continues to improve, and we've talked about the market in a lots of different slides, lots of different of angles and lots of different data points and demonstrated this trend, and we've seen real increase in tendering activity. So I think we can confidently say the overall rig demand outlook continues to improve. All right, the next bullet there, '19 demand, we anticipate higher than '18 demand, although in the U.K. we -- it's bit of a -- still it was a bit of a spot market compared to Norway, so we still expect a quiet winter. And then the final bullet there, as well as the drillers and the analysts, many of the analysts talking on the market and the return, we can see that the capital markets, it's really been engaging in this space as well. And they have confidence in its returning, and we've seen them some jack up -- we seen a jack up play, a fairly extensive one last year and again this year. And we've seen a couple of semi plays now, one just yesterday, raising money for floaters. So the capital markets are engaged and certainly believe in this space as well, so it's an all-around positive set of signals.

Okay, on to Slide 27, which summarizes the whole presentation. Awilco Drilling, then, well-positioned to capitalize on the recovering market in the North Sea. We're transforming the company, and we've done that at the bottom of the cycle, with really competitive pricing and terms with lots of flexibility and a low risk investment in our new build program. We also announced a dividend for the quarter, but we have flagged that the policy is now under review. We have an LOI for a very attractive contract, and we hope to turn that into a contract in the very near future.

The Company does continue to evaluate growth opportunities very much in a case-by-case basis, so we may not necessarily have stopped with the new build program, but to say, we have very a strict set of, as I have said before, I should say, a very strict set of criteria for acceptance of projects. And then finally, the market is improving.

Okay, that was the Q1. What I'm going to do is hand back to Abby now and see if we can fiddle any questions. Abby?

Lukas Daul

I was wondering, regarding your dividend obviously with higher share count you're spending a bit more of nominal million dollars on that, and how do you think about that going forward when you might have some second thoughts maybe next -- sort of the next quarter?

Jon Bryce

Yes. Thanks for the question. So there's a lots of questions to factor in. There's some short-term stuff and some long-term stuff, so the short-term stuff is, WilPhoenix, we have previously flagged up that there was an idle period in the summer -- likely or there was a potential for it, and that -- I mean that looks like that's going to happen but we're still marketing the rig so that will have an impact, or that will certainly be considered for the next dividend. We've also got the fact that we've diluted or we've increased the number of shares, so that's to be considered. But probably the biggest one is that as well as the new build program and managing that as we diligently and prudently as we can, and we've also got a new contract with the WilPhoenix going forward, which is a great contract and gives us great duration, but it's not going to throw off a lot of cash, so we have flagged up that we will -- or the board will review the dividend policy, and I can't really say any more than that, because they haven't made that decision yet, but we're flagging up to take in all those factors into account.

Lukas Daul

Okay, okay. And regarding your new builds and looking at market obviously tightening, especially for the modern aspects as you described. How would you sort of like to play with the three options that got you a great degree of optionality going forward? Would you like to contract a first rig before deciding what to do with the options or what is your thinking?

Jon Bryce

Okay, that's a very good question, and you're not the first person that's asked me that. So I mean, this deal -- this contract, it gives us maximum flexibility, maximum optionality, so we're not in a hurry to do this. We've got up until March next year to declare the first option or not. And so we're not going to rush into this, so if we get a say of a contract, we can take off unit. If we think the market is going to get superheated, that's fine, we can take off unit But at the moment, we don't have to rush into this. And what I really like about the overall story with the options is if you believe that we have done a very good job in terms of pricing these rigs at $425 million. And if you believe that price cannot be repeated, and I firmly believe that, then we've created value already in the first rig, which is ordered. But almost certainly, in these options which we have as well going forward. So I think, one, it's been a very interesting deal and very successful deal in terms of creating value for the company. But two, with all this optionality and flexibility, we don't have to rush into it, and we can take a view in the market going forward.

Lukas Daul

Okay. And then with the modern assets obviously taking a lot of market share in Norway, how well is deducing is that some of the order idle assets will migrate to the U.K.? Is that an easy exercise or is it pretty difficult?

Jon Bryce

Well, it's -- or there's no asset -- the older ones, there's no two assets are the same, right? So it's a very difficult thing to say that all assets are $25 million, $50 million, $100 million to upgrade. What I would say is that the -- they seems to be increasing with big gulf now between the age, so either second or and third gen or the sixth gen. So you really now have to now question if someone wants to upgrade a cold stacked fun loved asset and take you to the U.K, which will require some form of capital investment plus risk then for a limited life in the market, which is going to be decreasingly -- well a larger number of higher-spec rigs, so what are they going to get for their investment? Is there a better way to spend this investment? What are they going to get back? It's -- today, it doesn't look that great a choice, but if the market turns and really sort of superheats if you like and it can justify upgrades like that, then I think we're all winners, because there is this differential rate between the mature assets and the newer assets, and you can see that on our side there, the bifurcation side, so it's not a bad problem to have by the way but my gut feel is cash is still tight with the drillers, and it's speculative, reactivations are out of the question at the moment, and I think that bringing older assets from Norway -- and remember they're second or third gen as well, those ones. It's not overly attractive, I think, even when the market starts to unless it becomes superheated.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually I have three short questions. and one is just to understand better the booking of your capital increase, so if I understood correctly, that has not flown through the cash flow statement yet, because it is booked in receivables, and actually should next quarter kind of show up in the cash balance rather than in receivables, that will my first question. Second question is the dividend, just so -- what was just asked, will be paid for Q2 on the new share count, so the outflow -- cash outflow will be roughly $9.5 million to $10 million at dollars on that, if you could just confirm that? And the last one would be, do you have any thoughts on refinancing your 2019 note, obviously, because there is less than a year to run now only.

Jon Bryce

Well, I'll can start with the three, and then Ian can do 2 in 1 if he can remember the majority. So right, refinancing. Okay so now, we've only got one debt, which is really good. And so that's the bond. And it's something that we look at all the time. We do have a lot of cash. We could pay it off, or we could keep it going. I mean we can extend it or we could expend for a lower number. we have done a lot of work on this. It gets discussed all the times, so we've got lots of options. It's something that we're very mindful of. And so I can't announce anything today, but it is something that we're very, very, very mindful of. One thing I would say is that, the company has got more choices now, because if you think about, if we were two rigs, and there was kind -- we're still a cool market, very cool market. There was not a visibility last year of improvement, so you know it would've been tougher to refinance last year, but now in a market as we've just described, which has got real data points and a lot of -- a lot more confidence in it and we have a following contract with the -- for the WilPhoenix and the company's at a different place now with the new equity and long-term future maps in front of us. We have more bond options than we did before, and then that's in terms of duration and pricing and people taking a view on security and all kind of stuff. But as I say, we got -- we could repay it, we could get a new one for five years. We can do that tomorrow. We can do it next week. We're well aware of it, but as I think we are in a good place whichever direction we take.

Ian Wilson

Okay, so I answer your first point regarding the cash flow. The private placement did generate $65 million, which included a net of expenses and trading of the receivables. That's also covered in the paid in equity under the changes in equity for the quarter. And the proceeds were not received until April, so that'll impact the cash flow. And with regard to the dividend, yes, $0.20 with the share then issued at the end of the quarter was the original just over $30 million plus $17.6 million of what was raised during private placement, and dividend will be paid in respect of that. And then in addition to that, the repair issue, which is a fixed price of $29 million that will be impacted also by the dividend to a favorable extent, so the cost of the dividend, if you like, will be in respect of just over 49 million shares at the $0.20.

Jon Bryce

Okay, thanks, Abby, and thanks everybody for phoning into our Q1. And with that, I'll close the call.

