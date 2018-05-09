CBS Q1: Growth Goals On Track

Quarterly Recap

CBS delivered an impressive quarter with revenue of $3.7 billion surpassing consensus by $120 million. EPS of $1.34 also topped consensus by $0.15. The revenue beat was driven by broad based strength across advertising, licensing, and distribution, with the beat on profitability likely stemming from higher revenue. Total advertising sales were up 8% y/y, driven by Network Ten in Australia, with CBS Television Network advertising up 1% despite competition against the Winter Olympics.

Management reiterated that All Access and Showtime OTT have roughly 5 million subscribers combined, and remain on target to reach their 8 million OTT subscriber goal by 2020. All Access launched recently in Canada, with plans to bring the service to Australia by year end. The CBSN news based direct to consumer service lead CBS to a streaming record in Q1, and CBS Sports HQ has 60% more streams than CBSN had at this point in its launch. With these two offerings, plus the Entertainment Tonight streaming service scheduled to launch in the fall, CBS should capture incremental OTT subs and more notably, further diversify away from advertising-based revenue. In the quarter, non-advertising based revenue was 54% of total revenue. CBS remains poised to capture growing retrans share, as the company generates five times the viewership than retrans dollars they receive.

Once again, retrans delivered robust growth, up 25% y/y. Also a positive, first quarter subscriber rates were up nearly 30% y/y reflecting the value of programming and increased distribution channels. Management remains confident in their $2.5 billion revenue goal for retrans and reverse comp by 2020, and they continue to look to be on target. CBS is also producing 65 shows in 2018, 14 for premium cable and streaming platforms, which bode well for monetization options. The company also repurchased $200 million of stock in the quarter, in line with their plans to repurchase $800 million - $1 billion of stock.

I think the speculation of a potential re-combination with Viacom continues to hold back shares, with CNBC reporting CBS and Viacom are inching forward on a deal price, but management issues linger regarding Viacom CEO Bob Bakish's role in the combined company. Deal talks have fallen apart once before, and it's looking like things may be headed that route again. Separate from Viacom, CBS remains a valuable takeout candidate for a media buyer in my view with its content, and valuation at just 8.6x my 2018 Adjusted Operating Income estimate. I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month $78 price target.

Entertainment revenue in the quarter was $2.7 billion, up 15.7% y/y. This surpassed my estimate of $2.5 billion. Growth was driven primarily by Affiliate and subscription fee revenue, with a 39% increase y/y, along with gains in reverse comp, CBS All Access and skinny bundles. All Access should continue to benefit from the sports and entertainment programming such as the NCAA Tournament, which saw signups double the week of the tournament y/y. Signups were also up more than 170% y/y for the Masters Tournament and 100% y/y for the Grammys. Affiliate and subscription fees were up 16% y/y, buoyed by retrans and reverse comp, up 25% y/y. CBS Television Network advertising was up 1% despite tough competition from the Olympics. Despite increased investment in content and OTT platforms, Entertainment operating income was up 22% to $492 million. Management called out strength in broadcast network advertising going into the upfront season, and scatter pricing at the network is up over 20% across several fronts, boding well for ad revenue. Of the 17 series they are returning, CBS owns 12, which could benefit content licensing, and have ownership in 14 of the 18 pilots they've ordered. Entertainment revenue in Q2 could be $2.3 billion, with segment operating income of $366 million.

Cable Networks revenue was up 12.2% to $609 million, higher than my estimate of $559 million. 1 million incremental sub growth was augmented by shows such as, The Chi, Billions, Homeland, and Shameless, which averaged nearly 8 million viewers in its eighth season. As long as management's strategy of adding one new show per month continues to drive subs, I expect them to continue adding more content to Showtime, noting the 65 shows that CBS currently has in production, likely enough to keep the carousel turning for Showtime original content. Cable Networks revenue could be $605 million in Q2, with operating income of $266 million.

Publishing revenue in Q1 was $160 million, down 0.6% y/y, lower than my estimate of $177 million. Publishing growth was driven by titles from Mary Higgins Clark and Tiffany Haddish. Digital audio continues to be a source of growth, and was up 43% y/y. As digital audio continues to grow, this should lead to higher operating income due to lower production costs than print. Talk publishing operating income for CBS grew 7% y/y to $16 million in the quarter. In Q2, I estimate Publishing revenue will be $228 million, with operating income of $34 million.

Local Media revenue was $415 million, up 1.5% y/y, in line with my estimate of $413 million. In the company's top 10 markets, revenue was up 4%. Local Media should benefit in the back half of the year with an expected strong political season, particularly in Q4. CBS is expecting strength in California where they own six stations. Management guided for local media to be up low- to mid-single digits in Q2 buoyed by strength in the scatter market. I estimate Local Media revenue in Q2 will be $426 million, up 3.5% y/y with operating income of $136 million. Corporate revenue was a loss of $139 million, lower than my estimate of $117 million, with an operating income loss of $75 million. I estimate Corporate revenue will be $116 million with an operating loss of $58 million in Q2. Total Q2 revenue could be $3.5 billion, up 7.5% y/y with Adjusted Operating Income of $745 million, up 11.4% y/y.

I acknowledge the risk of Viacom developments negatively impacting CBS, depending on if CBS ends up overpaying, or Les Moonves is pushed out. However, CBS has multiple opportunities for higher revenues and cash flows ahead. 1) Higher ad pricing for programming 2) a shift in ratings measurement allowing for greater monetization past the C7 standard, 3) a shift away from advertising to higher margin OTT platforms All Access and Showtime, 4) increased content production and licensing both domestically and internationally, 5) continual double digit growth in retrans and reverse fees, 6) An ad-driven political cycle in 2018 buoyed by increased political spending both on the national and local levels.

Risks

CBS faces economic risks associated with overall advertising spending. In the event of an economic downturn, advertising and marketing budgets may be cut to align expenses with weaker business prospects. A slower-than-anticipated economic recovery could hinder revenue growth. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers, and a decline in interest in the NFL may lead to lower ad revenue.

As the company moves away from a majority exposure to advertising revenue and transitions to OTT, failure to maintain subscriber growth with its All Access and Showtime platforms may dampen business. A failure to renew network affiliations with local broadcasters and retrans agreements with MVPDs may give CBS less exposure in the television marketplace. CBS is also majority owned by National Amusements via the Redstone family, and can exercise controlling influence over the company's affairs, which may present a conflict of interest with the shareholder base.

Valuation

I forecast CBS will generate $15 billion in revenue for 2018, up 9.7% y/y, augmented by higher OTT subs, growing retrans fees, content licensing and political revenue. I estimate Adjusted Operating Income of $3.1 billion, up 10.2% y/y, primarily driven by higher revenue. Shares trade at 9.7x 2018 EPS, 13x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 8.6x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income. Assigning a multiple of 14x 2018E EPS, 18x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 13x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income results in a blended price target of $78, implying 52.1% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.