Emerson Electric: An Autonomous Future

Continuing my series on the best of the best industrial companies, today I want to look at Emerson Electric (EMR), another large diversified industrial that has done well adapting itself into the 21st century. I've been researching some of the top-performing industrials from a qualitative perspective and comparing them on a few key metrics. Industrials on the whole are not cheap today, although some have sold off recently and represent interesting buying opportunities today which I will cover more later in the article. I have been building a watchlist to help keep a clear head during sell-offs and just buy as much of the companies I have on my list as possible. When the companies are performing well is the best time to get an idea of which companies are the leaders and get the list prepared so that when the industrial cycle bottoms out again, I will know what I want regardless of any news or extraneous opinions.

Emerson is a well-entrenched old-line industrial company hailing from Missouri with more than a century of operations. It started as a producer of electric motors and fans and has morphed over time to its current lineup supplying everything from tools to valves and sensors and software. The company has a wide moat through its strong brands and entrenched relationships with its customers and their installed infrastructure. The company's recent moves have given it a lead in the automation industry, but there is plenty of room to grow with only 16% of a fragmented market.

Source: Investor Presentation

Emerson has changed a lot over its history, specifically in a big way in the last decade. The company divested a large portion of its underperforming assets like its network power systems, power generation, and motors and drives businesses and reconsolidated the remainder into the automation and commercial and residential solutions segments. The company continues to hold a significant exposure to the oil and gas sectors, with around 50% of sales. This was most evident in 2015/2016 when the company took a huge hit with the drop in oil prices.

With this reorganization, however, the company has lower sales today than it did in 2011. Not only that, but the company's sales goal for 2021 of $20B is still billions of dollars short of the ~$24B the company reported for its full year 2011. This isn't necessarily negative, however. Margin plays a huge role, and it is a leading indicator for industrials with their large capital outlays and the need to drive efficiencies in manufacturing. The company's sales today stand at around ~$15B, and management is projecting to grow at a high rate on the back of both organic sales and acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company was able to drive 8% underlying sales growth in its most recent quarter, which can likely be attributed to benefits from the overall business cycle as well as gaining momentum in its business lines. The U.S. and China led the way with only Latin America posting a negative, and Emerson has shown itself to be a capable international industrial company.

Automation grew 10% organically, and will likely continue to be the faster growing half of the company for a long time to come. Automation solutions are desirable across a significant number of industries and the value proposition from higher margins and improved efficiency should continue to push more customers to Emerson in the future.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking briefly at the industrial systems and automation that Emerson engages in should shed some light on why the company is able to be so successful. The company isn't selling just a product, it is selling an overall system, from the valves and the solenoids to operate them to the detectors which feed into an overall software program that can track and improve efficiency remotely and across systems.

Source: Investor Presentation

The value of this can't be overstated, as customers are able to enhance their margins, gain visibility into their processes, and drive overall efficiency with a more autonomous and programmable system. Emerson is the leader in automation following some recent acquisitions, although it remains a highly fragmented market. These systems provide higher margins over just selling parts and provide significant customer stickiness as it represents a huge cost and hassle to swap suppliers on an installed system.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company has streamlined, it has been acquiring companies to fill out its overall product portfolio. For instance, the Valves and Controls acquisition from Pentair (PNR) meshed well to provide an overall better offering for Emerson's customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

I expect Emerson to continue to acquire bolt-on style companies to round out its portfolio and expand further into its core competencies. It will continue to be a solid growth avenue as Emerson works to bring these new companies onboard reduce inefficiencies while improving its overall product portfolio.

The company attempted to buy Rockwell Automation recently, which would have been a great addition to the portfolio. However, at the prices offered, it would have likely destroyed shareholder value by overpaying. Luckily, the deal fell through and Emerson will have to look elsewhere. The most recent acquisition for the company actually added to its tool portfolio with the Textron Tools and Test segment. This adds 2 solid brands in Greenlee and Klauke for $810M that mesh well with Emerson's Ridgid tool line. The company is paying ~2X sales, and it looks to be a relatively smart bolt-on acquisition.

Through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, management is projecting ~$20B+ in sales in 2021 and an EPS of $4.70. EPS currently stands at $2.79 ttm so this would be a significant growth rate in earnings.

Companies mentioned in the following graphic to compare with EMR are: United Technologies (UTX), Eaton, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Dover (DOV), Cummins (CMI), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Parker-Hannifin, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Honeywell (HON), and 3M (MMM).

Source: GuruFocus, with graph created by author

Returns on invested capital is an important metric to measure an industrial's success in maintaining profitability and adequately deploying capital to create shareholder value in a capital-intensive business. Looking at the graph above, surprisingly, Emerson is second only to the formidable 3M, beating out Illinois Tool Works. Emerson's ROIC is trending exactly how I want to see it, as well, and as the company continues to acquire and streamline, it should continue to improve.

Source: GuruFocus, with graph created by author

Return on equity is another profitability metric, although it can definitely be skewed through the issuance of debt. 3M and Illinois Tool Works are among the top again, and Emerson falls in the middle with most every other company. Its ROE is in the 20% range, which is more than sufficient.

Source: GuruFocus, with graph created by author

The last metric I want to look at is the company's profitability. Not surprisingly based on the ROE graph, 3M and ITW are bets in class here, as well, and EMR is essentially in the upper middle and trending downwards. I would expect to see this trend reverse as the company has taken margin hits from its acquisitions and has made meaningful progress in its attempts to further consolidate and streamline its operations. For instance, the company will have closed 10 plants by the end of 2018 and will have reduced its total suppliers by 25%. Margins have expanded well when adjusting out recent acquisitions, and I expect that the overall company margin will come back in line given time.

EMR Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Emerson's long-term debt is within reason, and its free cash flow is relatively stable, although it isn't necessarily great. The dividend accounts for 75% of free cash flow and 68% of earnings, which is not exactly where I want to see the company. However, with management projections for the future earnings growth, it could grow its payout ratio down. The company's pension plan is underfunded by ~$325M, which is not a huge amount compared to some peers and could be covered pretty reasonably. Looking at the dividend growth, it has been sub par, and the payout ratio as it stands now leads me to believe that dividend growth won't look too great over the medium term.

Source: David Fish's CCC List, with chart created by author

Source: FASTGraphs

Emerson looks to be overvalued based on its recent past and lackluster earnings growth over the last 5 years. Looking at management's projections for earnings per share in 2021 and expecting the company to trade at its long-term earnings multiple of 18X would give us a 3 year price target of $84.60. This represents 24% upside from today's price in 3 years with a 3% dividend per year.

Source: FASTGraphs

Despite management's earnings projections, however, it looks above like Emerson is at somewhat of a cyclical high and that patient investors could easily have bought the company for >3% yield at many points in the past.



Source: FASTGraphs

Based on analyst estimates of earnings growth and a P/E ratio corresponding to the company's long-term average, an investor today could expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 5-6% total returns annualized. This isn't going to set the world on fire, but things could turn out much differently in either direction. Many are saying that industrials are at a cyclical peak, while others expect much more room to run and Emerson could prove the analysts wrong. My personal opinion is that the price has gotten somewhat ahead of itself, and patient investors can keep Emerson on the watchlist until we see another downturn to open a position. I recently wrote articles on SWK, ITW, and MMM, all three of which I see as better buys right now. I recently opened a position in MMM, and any spare dry powder will be deployed at first ITW and then SWK on their recent weakness, although I am not in any rush.

