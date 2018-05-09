Offshore Drillers After Earnings Season And Iran Decision

I discuss the fundamentals of offshore drilling stocks following the earnings season and the recent U.S. decision on Iran.

It's high time for my traditional after-earnings article on offshore drilling companies. Drillers' earnings reports were very interesting, and shares are on the move after news on Iran sanctions. Here are my thoughts:

Earnings reports showed weakening finances of offshore drilling companies. Market reaction has been negative in each case. This is a typical setup when stocks rise on anticipation of some event (high oil prices will bring more contracts with better dayrates) but fall on real data (most drillers burned through legacy backlog and their earnings reports increasingly reflect real-time situation in the offshore drilling market). I expect similar reports and similar reaction to them when the companies will report their Q2 results. Short-term, oil prices are decisive for offshore drilling shares. Among the big five (Rowan (RDC), Diamond Offshore (DO), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Transocean (RIG), three stocks (ESV, NE, RIG) have already flied past their local technical resistance at the moment of writing this article, opening an opportunity for the short-term speculative trade. Fundamentally, both the jackup and the floater markets remain challenged. The reasons are lack of jobs outside the North Sea and oversupply of rigs. The picture below from Transocean's recent presentation clearly shows the disparity between the North Sea and everything else:

4. So far, high oil prices have not translated into significant activity for drillers. My bet is that this trend will continue for work scheduled for 2018, but the next year's awards should materially increase. The reason for this is that oil majors remain very cautious and want to see their projects viable at $50 per barrel or less. In such a situation, the current oil price is not a big driver for decision making, at least in the short term. Another reason is the continuous backwardation of the futures curve that shows market's skepticism about the sustainability of higher oil prices. Market could be wrong, but it is what it thinks about future oil prices right now and this mood certainly influences decision making.

5. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, utilization is hardly improving. Here's the latest data from Rowan:

For the absolute majority of regions, this setup means "lower for longer" in terms of dayrates.

6. As always, certain management teams were more optimistic during conference calls. The most optimistic is Transocean's team, while the most pessimistic is Diamond Offshore's team. We have seen this disparity for some years now, and so far, Diamond Offshore has been a better predictor of the market. So, let's turn to their prediction of future demand:

In my opinion, the industry will start ramping up in 2019 with more work coming in 2020 and 2021.

Despite the major move in oil prices, I continue to see offshore drillers as a group of speculative stocks that will be subject to high volatility in 2018 and most likely 2019. The reason for this is that drillers' financial results will severely lag oil prices, almost no matter how fast they will be able to rise.

It remains to be seen whether the recent upside in oil will be sustainable. With no one except U.S. going out of the Iran deal, it will be more difficult (and time demanding) to impose big cuts on Iran's exports. Also, Iran's OPEC "friends" may decide it is high time to get some of their market share back. I'd note that I feel that most of the recent upside was tied not to Iran's headlines but the decay in Venezuela. I maintain my opinion that the recent upside in offshore drilling shares will need a constant support from oil prices - if it wanes, expect a significant pullback. Until then, enjoy the ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, NE, RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.