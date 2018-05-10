Q1 In The Waste Sector: Price And Volume Trends With Color Commentary

WM and RSG both performed admirably, we compare which company performed the best during Q1.

Waste Connections had volume down 110 bps, but the results were expected. The actual negative was a higher percentage of E&P-related revenues.

Summary: The first quarter was one of the most spectacular solid waste quarters in recent memory and the numbers demonstrate cause for continued optimism. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) outperformed guidance on price, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) outperformed guidance on volume, and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) continued rationalizing Progressive Waste routes.

Why You Should Care:

While the first quarter is seasonally weak and a poor indicator of overall potential to produce cash flow in the waste sector, there are two important numbers that are quintessential for the first quarter performance - volume and price.

Volume is important as an indicator of contracts being maintained, routes being attractively positioned, and assets seeing utilization. Early-year price is even more important. To quote WCN CEO Ronald Mittelstaedt:

I'm going to estimate but between 70% and 75% of our price increase for the year is completed by April 1.

Above statement is not true for all waste companies. Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) sees its price resets in the back-end of the year, but as a general rule price is the premier indicator in seasonally weak quarters and volume in seasonally strong quarters.

Price can be tied to the CPI (or special cost-indices in the case of RSG) or open-market operations, but it is generally more advantageous to have more price than volume as there are no associated variable costs.

A Brief Reminder:

When looking at the current price and volume numbers, they need to be understood in the proper context. The context can handily be summarized through guidance from management. Below is the table of the 2018 guidance for price and volume for the Big Three.

The most obvious discrepancy is between Waste Management and Republic Services. The discrepancy is not based on disagreement, but rather that RSG had a large amount of non-recurring volume in 2017. Specifically, one-time large soil jobs and hurricane-related cleanup work.



The Actual Results

The Q1 price and volume results were as follows:



On an overall note, the consolidated organic revenue growth was in excess of expectations. On average, price outperformed annual targets by 50 bps (consolidated 1300 bps versus 1150 bps) and volume outperformed by 37 bps on average, but there are several caveats.

Before delving into the caveats it should be noted that the results (especially once caveats are understood) indicate an extremely positive environment. It can be argued that this indicates us being closer to a cyclical peak, but it indicates a very positive outlook for FY18.

Tackling the Big Discrepancies

A novice observer might be puzzled that the volume estimates are so distant from full-year guidance, but there are good reasons for the material deviations in both WCN and RSG.

As previously mentioned, the 0.13% year-over-year comps from RSG were partly a result of hurricane-related cleanup work. Part of said work occurred late 2017 and as such the difficult volume comparison will still materialize.

As for Waste Connections, its volume reduction is a result of continued rationalizations of Progressive Waste routes, as anticipated. The volume declines should hopefully slow down or reverse, post-Q2.



In summary, the "truest" indicator of reality versus guidance is Waste Management which outperformed 100 bps on volume and 90 bps on price.

Waste Management Versus Republic Services

For most waste investors, the essential choice is between the two “classic” players - Republic Services and Waste Management.

Waste Management had the best quarter in terms of overall price and volume. Specifically, since core price played such a material role. Not only did it handily outperform in terms of consolidated organic growth, its core price performed admirably.

It can be hard to determine whether volume and price increases in the solid waste collection business is balanced out in costs, but landfill volume has a more linear relationship between positive price/volume trends and operating leverage. Volume is a better operating leverage indicator in landfill than collection.

Comparing the numbers in greater detail, RSG grew landfill volumes 12.7% while WM grew landfill volumes 9.5%. Seemingly a point for Republic Services, but a material percentage of its volume growth can be attributed to a one-time special waste contract. Special waste to landfills saw a 35.9% increase at RSG, which dramatically weakens the signal-value of outperforming landfill volume. In fact, MSW volumes increased 2.2% at WM, while they declined 1.1% at RSG. Two-nil for Waste Management in Q1.

I believe that Waste Management outperformed on price and volume and that the few counterarguments (landfill volume, relative guidance outperformance) have little merit after prudent inquiry.

Waste Connections; Don’t Stress About Volume - Stress About Business Mix.

While I outlined that the immediate concern with Waste Connections should not be stressed due to the rationalizations being planned, margin-enhancing, pre-announced actions that will halt quite soon. However, the volume reduction doesn’t tell the whole story.

The volume decrease of 1.1% is largely inconsequential, but the underlying change is slightly worse than initially indicated. It is not a break in its business model, I still believe WCN is the best operator in the space, but it does make its cash flow production slightly less reliable.

To talk specifics, the move was broadly from stable sources such as landfill volumes, to oil-related revenues. E&P was up 51% year-over-year, while C&D landfill volumes were down 7.5%.

The “stress” aspect of the title is hyperbole. There is no real risk to the operating performance, but the shift (slightly) diminishes the predictability that makes waste stocks such as WCN reliable income producers.

On the other hand, WCN acquired a seemingly great asset, the “Heart of Florida” landfill. There have recently been some attempts at utilizing other landfills in the area, but all are less economically viable from the sound of it (news article). The acquisition adds 55 million in annualized solid waste revenues.

So while the organic business mix slightly deteriorated in quality, an acquisition seems to have balanced the scales.

Expect another quarter of low volume in Q2 for Waste Connections.



What Investors Should Focus On:

Here is a very important nugget of information: Almost every waste operator waits to hike guidance until Q2. Even if Q1 numbers blow away expectations (as they did for most), weather-related headwinds and unfortunate special events can lead to missing a raised guidance.



If the economy performs in line with the current level, guidance could be raised across the board. WCN is trending above its $850 million FCF guidance and so is Republic Services.



Waste Management is slightly more complex given a beat on tax-guidance, but a decrease in recycling guidance. If the environment continues at the current pace, it is likely that it will also raise guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.