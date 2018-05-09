Daily Report: Expect Oil Prices To Stay Elevated Through 2019

Situation Today

Oil is back in the spotlight as the US has now pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Although only a singular event, we believe the situation surrounding Iran only adds to a few other reasons that will contribute to oil prices remaining elevated throughout 2018 and into 2019.

The Reasons

What follows is not necessarily an exhaustive list but still notable reasons - long-term and short-term - that are putting upward pressures on the price of oil and will continue to do so in the near future.

Strong US and Global Growth

Economies worldwide have been growing synchronously for years now, giving rise to growing demand for oil. Even though demand has not been exceptionally strong it has still been growing at a moderate pace since 2011. This will to some extent put a "floor" under oil prices and at least contribute to them staying relatively elevated, all else being equal. We believe this will continue in the near term as economic growth continues and confidence in the US stays high (according to the latest Conference Board release on consumer confidence, more consumers expect now to buy cars in the next six months of 2018 which along with growth in output may in part add to global oil demand).



Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook (from SA article here)





Venezuela

Venezuelan oil production has dropped significantly in recent years as the country has experienced an economic collapse and failure of the state-owned oil company PDVSA due to excessive debt and lack of investment. The situation there is unlikely to change soon due to the severity of the problem and significant capital requirement to restore the industry. This will contribute to higher oil prices, at least for the year and quite possible years to come.





Earlier this year (April 2018) oil prices rose quite sharply as the US and allies engaged in military actions in Syria. Although this was an isolated event there has been constant unrest in the region for many years now with corresponding (temporary) effects on oil prices.

Most recently, oil prices rose in response to the US pulling out of the nuclear deal with Iran as resulting sanctions could potentially affect Iranian oil trade. Although it is not certain to what extent (if any) oil supply might be affected the event adds to the unrest in the region, which only gives further reason for oil prices to swing and possibly rise to a higher level.





With the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, likely in 2019 the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keeping its oil production in check - cutting output to support higher prices and maximize Aramco's valuation for its IPO (source). Seeing how Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil producer any cut in output is bound to have effect to raise oil prices. As the image below shows, the spot price may not respond immediately but it will with a short lag, which means that upward pressures on the price of oil should sustain in the near term (as long as the country's oil output is a drawback on global supply).

In summary, upward pressures on the price of oil are evident in the current market and are likely to persist in the near term - in 2018 and likely through 2019. As we saw in recent earnings releases by airlines this may cause fuel costs to increase (or stay higher) and possibly drive down earnings. Higher gasoline prices may also dampen growth, although effects on demand are likely to be minor (as the first image above indicated).

Although there are no particular strong signs of impending sharply and sustainably higher oil price level, the currently constant unrest in the Middle East may cause significant short-term price swings while stronger global forces (moderate global demand growth and production cuts) will contribute to the price staying elevated in the near term.

