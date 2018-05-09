Sonoco: The Picture That Doesn't Reveal The Whole Picture

Sometimes a picture associated with an emotionally-charged subject doesn't adequately reveal the whole picture, the true picture.

Sonoco, a diversified packaging company, with its 2020 Vision Plan, is tackling the problem of waste from a different perspective.

There is not an obvious, easy solution to dealing with waste, especially food waste. But, that doesn't mean it's not worth tackling.

But, there's an undefined factor that must also be met. The business model must appeal to us. Some of our members have an interest in recycling.

As DGI investors, my investment club has defined a specific criteria for our investments - it must have GRAVY.

For my investment club, a business has to have appeal.

Our investment strategy is based on a self-defined GRAVY criteria for dividend growth investing - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth.

One of the most intriguing things about doing the research on companies for my investment club is the reaction after a presentation. I'm inevitably surprised. When I expect slam-dunk interest, sometimes, all they can muster is a yawn. I've purposely introduced what I thought would be off-the-wall ideas and they've jumped on them.

To increase my odds of not wasting time, I've learned to listen to the casual conversations. I look for clues in their interests.

One of our members is a great-grandmother who is mostly confined to home while caring for an ailing spouse. She doesn't get to do everything she'd like to do. So, to do her small part in making the world a better place for her seven great-grandchildren, she faithfully recycles.

And, thus, “recycling” became the inspiration for some investment research. This one may spark a lively discussion. At least, I hope it does.

Start With Some Trash Talk

We're a trash-laden nation. The United States is said to account for one-third of the world's waste. Statistics vary. Some say we generate 4.6 pounds per person in trash per day. Others credit us with generating one ton of trash per person per year that ends up in landfills. The highest estimate is based on data from the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP). A consolidation of the data provided from landfills estimated 293 million tons of waste went to landfills in 2013.

It's been reported the Great Wall of China can be seen from outer space. But, others debunk the notion. The Clean Air Council does claim the Fresh Kills landfill in Statten Island can be identified from space - which would give it the distinction of being the only man-made structure visible from space. Fresh Kills is 2,200 acres, 2-1/2 times larger than Central Park. It was the largest municipal landfill in the world. It was closed in 2001. The last deposits were remains from the 9/11 bombing of the World Trade Center.

According to 2015 EPA reporting, there are approximately 2,000 municipal and industrial waste landfills active in the U.S. and over 5,000 closed landfills. Some argue the United States is running out of space for its waste. But, the Epoch Times study of GHGRP data estimated there is space for seven more decades of waste. Regardless, the oceans have become a dumping ground of sorts. Some estimate 10% of the world's plastic waste has made its way into oceans.

Recycling & Composting

Just as reports vary about the actual amount of waste generated, there are varying estimates on recycling and composting. But, all estimates agree that far less than half of waste is recycled or composted.

It is estimated approximately 30% of household waste could be composted. But, there's plenty, 2.8 trillion pounds, headed to landfills long before it even enters a household. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimated only 2/3 of food produced for human consumption makes it to a table. At the retail level, American stores lose 43 billion pounds per year. It's estimated reducing spoilage and waste in American stores by just 15% could feed 25 million people.

Landfill Gas Energy

According to a 2010 New York Times article, Denmark is setting a key example for handling landfill waste. At the time, in Hørsholm, Denmark, 80% of the city's heat and 20% of its electricity came from burning trash.

Waste-to-energy plants are converting landfill waste to heat and electricity. Dozens of filters are designed to trap the pollutants created from burning the waste.

Critics of the technology argue governments should be championing zero waste rather than enabling waste-to-energy production. On the other hand, proponents claim countries who have adopted waste-to-energy technology actually have the highest recycling rates.

The United States Landfill Methane Outreach Program was established in 1994. It's a voluntary program encouraging the use of biogas generated from solid waste. As of February 2018, there are 632 operational projects and 470 candidate landfills identified.

The rate of new LMOP projects peaked toward the end of the last decade. But, the rate of new project commencement in the U.S. has slowed significantly this decade for several reasons – low natural gas and electricity prices, expiration of tax credits, logistics and permitting.

In the same timeframe, state and local governments are paying much more attention to organic waste. Over half of our 50 states have laws banning yard waste, food waste or both from landfills.

Heads They Win, Tails We Lose

It's not hard to determine that there is actually not an obvious, easy solution to dealing with waste.

Especially with regard to food waste, millions, perhaps billions, could be fed. But to remedy that loss, food storage and shipping requires adequate and proper packaging. Enter the CPG, consumer packaged goods, industry.

And, yet, when you follow this trail, packaging equates, eventually, to waste.

On a side note, if you want to keep abreast of the subject, consider following Veni Vidi Emi's monthly updates.

Consumer Packaged Goods

Glass, plastic, metal, composite, paperboard and flexible packaging are all sources of food packaging. The CPG industry is constantly innovating and changing. It is driven by the obvious needs - food safety and transportation. But, other factors are also driving innovation – protecting perishables, ensuring freshness, controlling temperature, resisting weather, enabling storage, easing access, controlling portions.

Sonoco, A Dividend Aristocrat

Sonoco (SON) is one of the world's largest diversified packaging companies. The 119 year-old company has been named one of Fortune's “Most Admired Companies” in several categories including Financial Soundness.

For DGI investors, Sonoco is a dividend aristocrat with a history of at least 25 years of dividend growth. Actually, it has increased its dividend for 35 years with bumps over 5% for the past 3 years. Its recent yield exceeds 3%. Its payout ratio has fallen below 60% for the majority of the past 10 years.

The company operates globally in 33 countries in four segments – Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper & Industrial Converted and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment contributed 42% of Sonoco's total revenue (equal to $5.04 billion) in 2017 followed by the Paper & Industrial Converted segment at 37%.

By 2020, Sonoco is targeting sales of over $6 billion through organic growth that exceeds the industry average. It expects acquisition(s) to contribute another $1 billion to $1.5 billion. It plans to return a double-digit annual total return to its shareholders. The target for its EBITDA margin is 16% (currently at 13.2%).

Taking A Stand

In the 2018 first quarter earnings call, Sonoco management presented what many may consider a controversial perspective on recycling – especially those who strive for zero waste.

“Let me give you a visual, when I think of food waste and the 800 million people out there not waking up every day and not having the amount of caloric intake that they need to sustain life. And we're showing pictures of a bird with a bag on it. I'm not trying to be flippant here, but I think it's something that we need to really sit down and talk about and make sure that people really understand the value of plastic.”

Source

Let's be clear – the company is certainly not anti-green. Its viewpoint simply starts from a differing perspective. In fact, Sonoco is actively engaged in flexible packaging initiatives.

FPA – Flexible Packaging Association

Flexible packaging may well be a healthy compromise between recycling and addressing waste.

Food presents the largest market for flexible packaging. It is estimated food accounts for approximately 60 percent of flexible packaging shipments. This packaging has been found to greatly extend the shelf life of food.

Source

Unfortunately, because of its composition, some flexible packaging will be difficult to recycle. On the other hand, it has far less of an environmental impact to produce and eventually contributes less to landfills.

“Innovation and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to use fewer natural resources in the creation of their packaging, and improvements in production processes have reduced water and energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and volatile organic compounds. Even more, lighter-weight flexible packaging results in less transportation-related energy and fossil fuel consumption, and environmental pollution.”

Consider the transition of beverage packaging from glass to flexible packaging. In one case study, producing a flexible beverage pouch used less than one-half the amount of energy used to produce a tin can and less than 15% the amount needed to produce a glass bottle.

Source

While it may not be recyclable, flexible packaging is very high in BTU content. This means it could be fed to those waste-to-energy plants converting waste to electricity or biofuels.

Sonoco realizes adoption of flexible packaging by consumers is not yet a given.

“It's going to require some money to get that narrative out there and make sure that we're educating people appropriately and taking away some of just the emotionally-charged visuals that we all see.”

Investment Rationale

Based on our GRAVY criteria, Sonoco is healthy. For 2018, Sonoco expects its 5th consecutive year of earnings growth and its strongest free cash flow generation since 2013. In December, 2017, the company expected EPS growth of 9.7% for 2018. Just five months later, earnings per share are now estimated to grow approximately 17% for the full year.

In the Consumer Packaging segment, Sonoco's 2020 Vision plan is focused on the perimeter of a supermarket. The perimeter contains the fastest-growing product inventories with growth at twice the rate of the interior. The perimeter also contains the greatest risk of spoilage and waste.

Source

That's not to say the interior of the supermarket will be ignored. Sonoco is investing in packaging options such as see-through composite cans, thermoformed containers, portion sizing and multi-barrier films.

Another focus of the 2020 Vision plan is improvement of the EBITDA margin to 16%. The task is meant to be accomplished through growth as well as paying attention to expenses and productivity.

Source

Furthermore, Sonoco's potential for growth throughout the world is healthy. Brazil, Thailand, South Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Mexico and Asia are specific targets.

Based on our criteria, Sonoco is also fairly-valued. With the first quarter results, Sonoco updated its 2018 guidance for EPS to a range of $3.22 to $3.32. The forward P/E ratio now hovers around 16. Adjusting for the 3% dividend yield, the forward PEG ratio is approximately 0.80.

Regarding our criteria of clear potential for dividend growth, Sonoco's 35-year track record speaks for itself. In its annual report, Sonoco acknowledges paying a dividend is at the discretion of the Board. But, it explicitly states the plan is to “increase dividends as earnings grow”. Analysts are projecting five-year earnings growth of 6.5% annually.

At the end of the 2018 first quarter, Sonoco's net debt to total capital ratio was 39.2%. Thus, its dividend should not be threatened by an inability to cover debt obligations.

In addition to shareholder return as dividend payments, Sonoco has an active share repurchase program. At year-end 2017, the current authorization still allows for 2.97 million shares to be repurchased.

Summary

I'm always hard-pressed to predict the reaction of my investment club. But, Sonoco certainly meets our GRAVY criteria. All that remains is whether its business model holds appeal. I suspect this presentation may draw some of those emotionally-charged reactions.

