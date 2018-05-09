Heska: Margin Expansion Opportunity

Heska's growth and operating margin expansion opportunities may still not be fully appreciated by the market. Management will speak on these opportunities at an investor day on May 15th.

Heska posted strong growth in the first quarter, and the outlook for the rest of the year is positive.

Heska (HSKA) posted strong Q1'18 results, with solid growth in its Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) business (up 12.8% YOY). Margins in the quarter were down slightly, but most of the contraction is attributable to timing issues with certain product shipments that should normalize throughout the rest of the year. Heska is continuing to execute on its core business strategy and take market share away from its larger competitors. The company is aided in doing this by its sticky product ecosystem (including the Reset subscription model) and its new products (including the Element DC5X dry chemistry analyzer). On the Q1'18 earnings call last Friday, CEO Kevin Wilson mentioned that Heska had large growth projects on-deck for both product and geographic expansions that will be discussed in more detail on May 15th at the company's investor day. Though Heska's share price has seen considerable appreciation since its early 2018 lows, the upside still looks attractive as Heska trades at a discount relative to its peers, and has some potential catalysts on the horizon.

First Quarter Overview

Heska had a pretty strong first quarter, especially in its core CCA business (up 12.8% YOY), with 17% YOY growth in point-of-care consumables (high margin recurring revenues) and renewed 33% growth YOY in Imaging (the business line that struggled in 2017). We also saw 140 bps of margin expansion in point-of-care consumables. Although the OVP segment (Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, and Products) posted low margins for the quarter, it actually performed fine and the margin compression was almost entirely attributable to timing of low-margin shipments. Management expects OVP's margins to normalize throughout the year and isn't expecting any margin compression on an annualized basis.

CEO Kevin Wilson explained the situation well on the Q1'18 earnings call last Friday:

And so in the first quarter, we had a large shipment of 3% gross margin product that is tied to a larger relationship that ships much higher gross margin product throughout the year. So the timing of that 3% gross margin obligation affects quarterly gross margin but not annual gross margin. I hope that makes sense.

Management also raised its guidance for the year (which I mentioned I thought was pretty conservative when I last wrote about Heska) from 8% to 9% consolidated top-line growth. They also reiterated that they expect to see margin expansion on an annualized basis, which looks pretty solid compared with last year's record gross margins of 44.4%.

We also saw some interesting price action last Friday during the early market hours when Heska released its earnings. It looks to me like a large shareholder sold out right around the market open as the share price plunged below $72 before being scooped back up by other investors and rallying back up over $89 in the next half hour.

(Source: YCharts)

The timing of the dip and subsequent rally actually coincided with (seemingly) negative and positive news. I'm taking an educated guess, but it looks like the stock sold off both after hours on Thursday and on Friday morning when the initial earnings announcement came out (Heska missed on headline EPS), but rallied back up quickly as the miss was explained to be a timing issue and guidance for the year was raised. Looks like it pays to listen to the whole call.

Core Business Model Execution and Value Proposition

Heska continues to capture market share and grow its high-margin core CCA business, aided by its sticky Rental Reset subscription model and its new Element DC5X dry chemistry analyzer.

Heska performed well in the first quarter and is still on track for 1.5%-2% of market share gains in point-of-care laboratory hospitals. The point-of-care business (included in CCA revenues) is Heska's highest margin (52% gross margin in the quarter, up 1.4% YOY) and fastest growing business, and management considers it to be the company's core business. The company had solid Rental Reset subscription sales in the quarter, which should lead to solid sales in consumables throughout the year. Management expects 15%-20% growth in point-of-care consumables in 2018. This is the growth that is driving the expected expansion in company-wide margins.

This subscription program is Heska's core value proposition and is what makes the business so attractive. The underlying economics of the business are very strong and it is unlikely that they will be copied by an existing competitor, such as Idexx (NASDAQ:IDXX) or Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX), because substantial portions their revenues come from equipment sales.

This is how the Rental Reset program works, and why its economics are so attractive:

Heska places a piece of equipment (ex: chemistry analyzer) out in the field for free for a 60 month subscription, and veterinarians pay based on the amount they use the consumables (ex: blood test) of the piece of equipment.

That piece of equipment is usually depreciated over five years.

After five years, another less expensive piece of equipment is given to the customer if they renew their subscription for an additional 72 months, giving them an incentive to renew.

Prices increase annually at about 4% per test for consumables.

Usage also increases with the growth of the veterinarian's businesses, likely over 3% YOY (tied to growth of the industry which I wrote about in my last article).

The piece of equipment will be fully depreciated after five years, giving Heska a considerable bump in operating margin. This is in addition to the operating margin expansion due to the compounding effects of customer growth at the veterinarian level and Heska's increase in price per test throughout the subscription.

Most of this operating margin expansion takes place in the second phase (years 6-11). The first year of the Heska Rental Reset program was 2014, meaning the first accounts will transition into the second phase starting in 2019.

These recurring revenues account for around half of CCA revenue (81% of consolidated)

Heska continues to win new accounts and has tripled its market share since it started the program in 2014.

Heska is also continuously releasing new products to help it win new accounts. One such product that is helping Heska win accounts (especially larger corporate accounts, as opposed to smaller individual veterinary hospital accounts) and expand its install base is the Element DC5X. The Element DC5X is an industry-leading, specialty grade, high-volume (higher throughput makes it attractive to high-end hospitals with high volumes of customers throughout the day) dry chemistry analyzer. Winning these new accounts expands the company's install base upon which it can earn higher-margin recurring revenues and cross-sell its other products. This is also part of Heska's strategy to target high-end, full-service veterinary hospitals. Other hospitals look to these high-end hospitals as examples of the industry standard, so wins in that market should have a trickle down effect throughout the industry.

Relative Valuation Update

Though Heska's share price has seen considerable appreciation since its early 2018 lows, the upside still looks attractive as Heska trades at a discount relative to its peers, and has some potential catalysts on the horizon.

(Source: My own chart, data from Yahoo! Finance and company SEC filings)

Peer Group

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Zoetis is the largest player in the animal health business with a focus on both companion and livestock animals. Zoetis was previously a division of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) before it was spun off in 2012. Zoetis also supplies Heska with its Element COAG product. I assigned Zoetis the smallest weighting at 10% weighting due to large differences in market cap.

Abaxis Inc.: Abaxis is another small company in the animal health business that focuses on supplying point-of-care blood analyzers to both the medical and veterinary markets. Abaxis is a primary competitor of Heska. I weighted Abaxis at 50% due to its similarities in business and size.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: Idexx is another main competitor of Heska as it also competes in both the companion and livestock animal spaces. I assigned Idexx a weighting of 40%.

Weighting these P/E, EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales multiples at 25%, 45%, and 35% respectively, implies that Heska is trading at around a 17% discount from its peers. Applying these multiples to my 2018 revenue, EBITDA, and EPS forecasts of $142M, 25M, and $2.02, respectively (in-line with guidance and analyst estimates), implies a share price of around $107. Though Heska is smaller than its two main competitors, Idexx and Abaxis, it has been steadily eating away at their market share and has a more attractive core business model with its Rental Reset subscription program.

Catalysts

Heska also has some growth opportunities on the horizon that may not be fully appreciated by the market. Management will provide more color on its R&D and investment plans at the investor day on May 15th. Some potential growth opportunities that look likely to be unveiled at the investor day are:

R&D investments: Heska will reveal details for new products to be launched in 2019/2020. CEO Kevin Wilson said that the company will be launching product line extensions into $100m plus markets.

Heska will reveal details for new products to be launched in 2019/2020. CEO Kevin Wilson said that the company will be launching product line extensions into $100m plus markets. Geographic expansion opportunities: Heska recently hired a new executive, Jason Aroesty, to lead the company's international expansion efforts. Aroesty has 10 years of experience being based in Europe, and has experience managing a large point-of-care diagnostics business for Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). This seems like a solid hire by Heska's management team, and we could definitely see some exciting international growth projects over the next few years. Also, Heska's partner Henry Schein (HSIC) recently announced that it will spin off its animal health business and merge it with Vets First Choice. This will allow it to focus more on its international growth opportunities, benefiting both the animal health business and Heska along with it.

Heska recently hired a new executive, Jason Aroesty, to lead the company's international expansion efforts. Aroesty has 10 years of experience being based in Europe, and has experience managing a large point-of-care diagnostics business for Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). This seems like a solid hire by Heska's management team, and we could definitely see some exciting international growth projects over the next few years. Also, Heska's partner Henry Schein (HSIC) recently announced that it will spin off its animal health business and merge it with Vets First Choice. This will allow it to focus more on its international growth opportunities, benefiting both the animal health business and Heska along with it. Maturity of the Reset Subscription program: Because Heska didn't start its Rental Reset subscription program until 2014, all its accounts are still in the initial stages of the program. From 2019 on we should see solid company-wide margin expansion (both gross and operating) as Heska's marginal operating income per subscriber increases in the latter phase of the Reset program, and as point-of-care consumables grows as a percentage of Heska's total sales.

Conclusion

Heska is continuing to execute on its core business strategy and is steadily gaining market share. Though the share price has appreciated considerably since its early 2018 lows, upside still remains as the company trades at a discount to its peers and has some catalysts on the horizon. We should see operating margins tick up in the next five or so years as the Rental Reset program kicks into full gear, a fact that still seems underappreciated by the market. In addition, the company has large growth projects in store that will be discussed in more detail on May 15th at the company's investor day. Overall, Heska's business has very attractive economics on both the micro and macro level, and trades a little under its continuously increasing intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSKA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.