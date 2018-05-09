Brace Yourself For A Petro-Spring Price Shock

Spillover effect from elevated high oil prices and US dollar to adversely impact emerging market countries dependent on energy imports specifically politically volatile Turkey with parliamentary and presidential elections in June.

Markets are poorly prepared for the high possibility of two or more flashpoints occurring concurrently provoking extreme volatility.

The confluence of geopolitical flashpoints may ignite oil prices well above the $100/bbl psychological trip-wire with the US pullout of nuclear agreement with Iran as the first domino.

As the saying goes, "Good deeds don't go unpunished." OPEC has been wildly successfully with an unprecedented, long-term cooperation with non-OPEC countries in maintaining high compliance with production quotas to reduce overhang to close within the target 5-year OECD average. During this high compliance, global oil demand has increased 5% in the past 3 years pushing the total global oil consumption near 100 m b/d creating a tighter than expected demand & supply scenario.

Even during geopolitically placid periods, such a tight market would be vulnerable to the usual operational disruptions. However this tight market is exceptionally vulnerable to a severe oil price shock because of a series of potential geopolitical maelstroms within the next 6 weeks.

I believe that the global markets may have factored in one of a series of high-level threats but not multiple events occurring within a short time frame. Even if each of those events escalates slightly, it will have a deleterious compounding, snowball effect on the markets. We're not at the precipice but we can see it from here.

Of the many critical factors, I've selected the following areas one should be vigilant:

On May 8 Trump announced that the US will pull out of the nuclear agreement with Iran and to impose new, not yet articulated sanctions Increasing attacks by Yemen rebels on Saudi Arabia's (KSA) oil facilities Venezuelan presidential election May 20 OPEC meeting in Vienna June 22 Inability of US shale oil to due alleviate tight market supply due to structural constraints Turkish parliamentary & presidential elections June 24

Iran

Trump has decided to pull out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Because Iran is highly dependent on oil revenue to finance its projects, the forthcoming sanctions would target their oil industry. Depending on the sanction conditions, this could remove anywhere from 300,000 to 600,000 b/d from an already tight market. How the Iranians will respond and adapt to this new paradigm is pure conjecture.

Saudi Arabia

According to the Wall Street Journal article 25 April 2018 "Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attack on Aramco Oil Facilities", KSA's oil facilities are of extreme interest to Yemen rebels looking to disrupt the KSA's bread & butter cash flow. As mentioned in my SA article dated early this year on 2 January 2018 OPEC Faces Huge Challenges for 2018, under the category "KSA - Terrorist Attack", all the Yemeni rebels need is one lucky hit on an oil facility to spike oil prices, not because of the outage, rather KSA's inability to protect their vital assets.

Venezuela

Trump has strongly hinted that because of Venezuelan President Maduro's violent and autocratic leadership under the veneer of democracy, the US may impose draconian measures including sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. Already their biggest benefactors, the Chinese and Russians are abandoning Venezuela. According to the Financial Times dated 30 April 2018 "Venezuela's Oil Decline Reaches New Depths", China provided oil-backed loans totaling $60 billion between 2007-2016 and the Russians have loaned them billions as well.

Additionally, financially Venezuela has a $70 billion bond default and operationally major oil service companies have practically ceased operations. The one-page snapshot economic picture of Venezuela is captured in the March 2018 US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Report 13 March 2018: "Venezuela's Crude Oil Production Declines Amid Economic Instability."

Any halt in Venezuelan exports may ignite an economic and humanitarian powder-keg giving a new name to "worst case scenario" and could create a South American Libya with competing factions.

Venezuela is highly dependent on exports to US refiners to mix with lighter oil for export markets and without the ability to export all hope for revenue will vanish and endanger the Maduro administration's ability to buy "political and military patronage."

In my opinion, the best road to "salvation" which I stated in my SA article dated 29 December 2017 "Venezuela: Oil price Spike With Imminent Leadership Change, is an internal coup by the military to remove Maduro and his inner circle, seek international aid, and announce genuinely democratic elections sometime in 2019. It's a slow motion train wreck. The oil industry is in shambles. It will take long-term effort and considerable convincing (and plenty of incentives) to lure back oil service companies.

OPEC Meeting

The agenda and mood will be contingent on the situation of the aforementioned issues some of which may change or have already manifested radically and will certainly provide a "Game of Thrones" high drama.

Higher oil prices serve KSA quite well. According to the IMF in the Wall Street Journal article WSJ 4 May 2018 dated "Saudis Move to Push Oil prices Higher, in Break From Past Policy", KSA requires oil prices at $87/bbl to balance its budget, a significant increase from $75/bbl during 2004-2014. Meanwhile Iran prefers $60-$65/bbl fearful that US shale oil will produce more at higher prices. Russia is prefers the $70/bbl because it would benefit several new oil production facilities coming on line.

The discussions will certainly focus on the hot topics including the continued viability of adhering to the current production quota agreement, or whether adjustments are required, the formulation of an "exit strategy" and to what extent will OPEC and non-OPEC members comply with either the current or new agreement.

US Shale Oil & World Economy

The present-day infrastructure restrictions - specifically pipelines from the Permian sector - prevent additional oil from being transported to refineries and for export. During a private "on-the-record" meeting which I attended with a handful of media at the 5th Annual Columbia Global Energy Summit on April 19, 2018, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), explained that US infrastructure issues are temporary and that additional pipelines are forecast to be in place by next year to accommodate robust production for exports.

In my opinion, until the pipelines are in place and operational as forecast, these infrastructure restrictions will keep world prices at elevated levels should the aforementioned scenarios escalate.

With respect to the world economy, should oil prices breach the psychological $100/bbl tripwire and remain at or beyond that level, the IMF has warned, along with a strong US dollar, could provoke a global economic downturn.

Turkey

Turkey is a major economic and political power in the Middle East region, a NATO member too, but is suffering severe economic over-heating that could impact the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in unanticipated ways.

Here's an economic snapshot of the current situation that appeared in the Wall Street Journal article "Turkey Faces Intensifying Storm" on 6 May 2018 as follows:

Definitive economic over-hearing Turkish lira has plunged dramatically against the US dollar - 60% since 2013 MSCI Turkey index dropped 21.7% one of the poorest performing in the index S&P downgrade to double B-minus Inflation was 10.8% in April

Under these worsening economic conditions, potentially considerably higher oil prices by the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections all create the potential for Erdogan to lose in a highly divisive political environment. He barely got a referendum passed last spring with 51% of the vote in favor. In my SA article 14 April 2017, Yes-No Referendum A Lose-Lose Proposition for Emerging Market Investors, I recommended investors to short-sell EM Turkish holdings.

The presidential elections were originally scheduled for late 2019. Because of a rapidly deteriorating economic situation created a sense of urgency to capture his popularity amongst his faithful at the same time provide little time for the opposition to better organize while being legally stymied from effective campaigning because of Erdogan's restrictive and indefinite state-of-emergency decree since the coup attempt in July 2016.

Despite all his savvy maneuvering, with the aforementioned flashpoints, Erdogan may not have called the elections early enough to insure a victory. A worst-case scenario may result in a political firestorm fracturing the Turkish government and making it vulnerable to long-term civil unrest.

Recommendations

It's a straight-forward call. I project rapid and strong upward oil prices well beyond $100/bbl for the near and medium term due to two or more of the above scenarios escalating into a crisis-mode.

Additionally, I would strongly recommend gold, currently moribund despite potential roiling geopolitical tensions, as the historic "flight to safety".

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE, IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.