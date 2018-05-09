Apple: Love Buybacks Like Buffett

The stock remains cheap amongst tech giant peers while the shift towards recurring revenues should close the valuation gap.

Warren Buffett provides support for buybacks hated by many in the investment community.

Despite all the worries over iPhone sales, Apple (AAPL) is trading at all-time highs due to one prime reason. Warren Buffett and the company both love stock buybacks and the market screwed up the opportunity to play alongside my thesis. The cash flood from cash repatriation supported by the promises of long-term services growth provides a catalyst for Apple reaching $200 and beyond.

Source: Apple website

Downside Protection

Whether or not one is bullish on iPhone sales, the stock has downside protection due a massive stock repurchase authorization from Apple. The amount was largely predictable and provided an incredible opportunity to buy the stock during Q1 when Apple dipped to $150 and Warren Buffett loaded up.

Apple ended March with $267 billion in cash and $122 billion in debt. The net cash position dipped to $145 billion as the tech giant ramped up stock buybacks spending an incredible $23.5 billion during the March quarter.

Source: Apple capital return program

The stock is worth $940 billion so ramped up buybacks are needed to have an impact. Apple accomplished this goal having doubled any quarterly amount in FQ2 over the last 2 years.

The new $100 billion stock buyback authorization would reduce the shares outstanding by 11% and still leave Apple with $45 billion of net cash along with annual free cash generation in the $60 billion range. In essence, the tech giant would end next March with net cash approaching $100 billion.

On top of that, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) keeps adding to their Apple position. In Q1, Buffett claims to have added another 75 million shares to an existing 165.3 million share position bringing the position to nearly $45 billion.

Buffett isn't likely to chase the stock at these higher prices with such a big position, but one can assume that Berkshire might add to this position on dips. The new $2.92 annual dividend provides a roughly $700 million annual cash flood for the investment firm.

More importantly, Buffett further confirms the benefits of stock buybacks and investing in companies reducing share counts. Lots of investors prefer dividend payouts, but a company reducing share counts by 1.5 billion shares over a few years like Apple just can't accomplish that via regular dividends that lack flexibility.

AAPL data by YCharts

Services Boost

Naturally, buybacks are meaningless if not based on a fundamental reason. An investor can generally blindly follow a trusted management team and use the buybacks as a positive indication, but the thesis is strongly reinforced by improving corporate prospects.

Apple has plenty of cash and the stock is rather cheap based on traditional P/E multiples. The case for owning the stock and hence embracing a massive capital return program led by stock buybacks is the shift into services with consistent and growing revenue streams.

The lumpy hardware business has always been a justification for Apple trading a lower P/E multiple. A prime example were the FQ2 numbers where revenues declined sequentially from $88.2 billion to $61.1 billion.

The iPhone sales were even worse despite a full quarter of iPhone X sales. Revenues fell an incredible $23.5 billion sequentially to $38.0 billion. The other divisions outside of services were nearly as weak.

Source: Apple FQ2'18 data

The important reason for backing aggressive buybacks is the shifting business towards services. The move towards Apple Music and Apple Pay is increasingly moving the company towards non-hardware revenues that don't require constant tech improvements to bring back customers. The recurring revenues from a monthly streaming subscription or regular payments are much more appealing to investors for obvious reasons.

In the last quarter, services grew by over $700 million sequentially to $9.2 billion. The ability to grow revenues sequentially during the seasonally weak March quarter is significant and Apple has the valuable and loyal following to make this a bigger business.

At a 31% growth rate, services will soon surpass the combined revenue of the iPad and Mac. A similar growth rate for the year would place December quarterly revenue at $11.0 billion and just below the $12.8 billion of those hardware products from last year with limited growth prospects. Since 2015, the key hardware divisions have seen revenues stall while services have nearly doubled.

Source: Statista

The tech giants that rely more on recurring and subscription type revenues trade at forward P/E multiples around 24 versus the 16 multiple for Apple. The ironic part is that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) all have various business lines and growth rates yet trade at similar multiples vastly higher than Apple.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

One can question whether Apple should trade at a similar multiple as the faster growing Alphabet or Facebook, yet the discrepancy is obvious due to the hardware focus of Apple. The move to services is increasingly becoming meaningful and this is why that matters to the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the shift away from hardware provides a fundamental reason for a higher stock price while the stock buybacks and related support of Warren Buffett provide the downside protection in the stock. Chasing Apple at $186 probably isn't the ideal plan after missing the lows at $150, but investors should clearly use the next iPhone weakness induced selloff to own this future services leader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.