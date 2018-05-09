Recent Developments Validated My Thesis On Tesla

Research Outfit CreditSights Concurs That Tesla's Intangibles Are Valuable And Can Be Pledged

A Seeking Alpha's Breaking News alert in the morning reported a report from CreditSights stating Tesla (TSLA) could make use of its "valuable intangibles" to secure fundings. This validated my thesis in an article published on April 12 that Tesla could borrow against its intangible assets. Many readers disagreed with my idea as they did not think Tesla has any valuable intellectual property. Based on the comments in the news alert, they were appalled to find out that an apparently credible research institution actually concurred with the concept. CreditSights claimed it "has been recognized multiple times as the top independent credit research provider by Credit Magazine in the US and Europe, against contenders that include the major rating agencies." It was founded in September 2000 and has now over 130 employees world-wide. This was what it said in its Tesla report:

"We would not be surprised if Tesla further considers adding a back-up secured facility by pledging valuable intangibles (such as brand, logo, patents, IP etc.), which we would expect to be secured on a second lien basis by the assets currently pledged to secure the ABL."

I pointed out in my prior article that the concept of using IP as collateral is relevant for Tesla since it is in need of cash but Elon Musk declared that the electric car maker would not do a capital raise this year. Such method of fundraising has already been practised globally, not just in the U.S. CreditSights also noted that Ford (F) has adopted the strategy back in 2006.

Tesla's Elon Musk Expressing His Appreciation To The Chinese Government, Not President Trump

After my article describing the positive policy changes in China towards Tesla, I was lambasted by a few readers for giving thanks on behalf of Tesla to President Xi, who effectively controls the Chinese government. The readers felt I should have credited President Trump for the outcome instead. Upon reflection, I agreed with the justification for doing so but lo and behold, Elon Musk himself expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government and he stopped at that, i.e. he did not mention President Trump. That was certain to rub the same readers the wrong way like how my previous article title “Tesla: Thank You, President Xi” did.

“We're very appreciative of the fact that the Government of China has announced that they will be allowing full ownership of manufacturing facilities in China. I would just like to express an order of appreciation to the Chinese Government in that regard.” - Elon Musk (Q1 2018 earnings call)

That is a trivial matter though and what’s more deserving of attention was Elon Musk stating during the earnings call that a gigafactory capable of vehicle production could be up in China ”not later than fourth quarter“. Most importantly, it would be fully-owned by Tesla, something made possible thanks to the recent policy relaxation by the Chinese government. Many readers pointed out in the comments stream that Tesla being cash-strapped would be hard-pressed to secure the funding to build the proposed facility. The fact that Elon Musk promised there would be no capital raise required this year further baffled keen observers.

TSLA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Nevertheless, a clue on the way forward was found in the 10Q where it was revealed there was an amendment to an existing credit agreement on May 3 to enable Tesla to potentially pledge its Fremont plant. If that materializes, it could be a source of funds. Investors remain enamored with what Tesla puts out in the market. For instance, Tesla sold $546 million of auto lease-backed bonds (a form of asset-backed securities) on February 1. The debt deal was highly sought after, pulling in orders as much as 14 times what Tesla offered to the market.

Similarly, an individual or a group of investors could fund the land and provide some loans for the proposed China plant, leaving Tesla to focus on running the plant. What’s of greater monetary value for the electric car maker is not the hard assets like the land but the manufacturing knowledge and the data it collects from the driving history of its customers. Chinese investors are known to be keen on the electric vehicle revolution. For instance, Hong Kong businessman Chiu Tao, through a British Virgin Islands-registered company, Shi Ying, invested $2 billion into Faraday Future, an electric car maker founded by Jia Yueting of struggling LeEco, which ironically might not have much of a future to speak of. Well-heeled Chinese could even be competing among themselves to secure the funding opportunity for Tesla’s China plant. The bragging rights could themselves have some value, besides the stable income from the interest payments. The Chinese internet giants such as Alibaba (BABA) could also be interested in some form of collaboration since they are already engaged in intense research regarding the ride-hailing and autonomous driving technology over in China.

Elon Musk's Purchase Of Tesla Shares

In the comments stream of my prior articles, several readers suggested that Elon Musk seemed to be getting tired of Tesla and might want to leave the electric car maker to focus on his other ventures. Elon Musk’s purchase of $9.85 million worth of Tesla shares on Monday, which by itself is a huge positive without any need for burnishing, helped to refute this notion. I noted some commentary which suggested the chief executive officer of Tesla resorted to doing that because he had to support the share price. However, the stock did not plunge on Monday, so there was no imperative to buy back shares for that reason. While his stock purchase was the only "buy" in the last three months against eight "sells", it is nonetheless a strong vote of confidence given that the number of shares bought was nearly thrice the number of shares sold in the same three-month period.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Conclusion

After all, despite the media bashing following the earnings call, the share price of Tesla has managed to recover some lost ground. That is testament to its allure among investors who choose to look past its current cash-burn. The change in the tune of the media probably helped. Bloomberg’s opinion journalist Liam Denning who has written extensively on the embattled EV-maker just came out with a mildly positive piece (paywall) regarding Tesla’s margins. The article with the neutral headline “This Is Why Tesla Should Answer Boring Questions” was factual and the author dug deep into the 10Q. While his premise was to distill the underlying margins from the headline figure, he nonetheless concluded positively that “margins on automotive sales, ex-leasing, did increase in the first quarter, even when all the adjustments are made”.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

The return of the price stability after the earnings call storm would prove short-lived if the media resumed their bearish stance on Tesla. A fresh flood of overwhelming articles calling for a short-sell of Tesla’s stock could also bring back the pressure. I have noticed that the most vocal group of readers are bearish on Tesla, whether in the comments stream of my articles or others. Meanwhile, Elon Musk should find comfort in the momentary neutral-to-positive media landscape regarding Tesla. Elon Musk has also astutely diverted attention to a possible candy-making venture in his taunt to billionaire investor Warren Buffett. The market participants might have come to realize the wealth of information shared during the Q1 2018 earnings call which the press happily glossed over. In any case, shareholders who cannot withstand the volatility in Tesla should take this opportunity to heed Elon Musk’s advice to stay away from the stock.

”I think that if people are concerned about volatility, they should definitely not buy our stock. I'm not here to convince you to buy our stock. Do not buy it if volatility is scary.” - Elon Musk (Q1 2018 earnings call)

