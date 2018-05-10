Maxwell Scores Another Auto Win As High Voltage Lags

Maxwell announced its biggest auto OEM win to date, with Geely intending to use Maxwell's products in five hybrid models that are targeted for the U.S. and EU markets.

Maxwell missed expectations on weaker high voltage sales due to tendering delays for T&D projects in China and the U.S., but underlying trends in the T&D market are positive.

Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) has long been a frustrating stock for growth investors, as the company's ultracapacitor products have a lot of promise in a wide range of growth markets but the execution on commercialization has been painfully slow. Although the company's first quarter results aren't going to quiet the bears who argue this is a perpetual "wait until next year" story, I believe the partnership/design win with Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) is a big deal, and I believe the company can still benefit from a utility transmission and distribution expansion cycle.

Valuation is never simple with a company on the cusp of potentially significant but very uncertain commercial adoption curves. While I believe $6 to $7 is a fair range now, investors should expect above-average risk and volatility, given that so much of the value lies beyond the next few years.

As Warned, Q1 Was Weaker

Maxwell had warned investors in April that the first quarter was going to be below guidance and expectations. Delays in tenders for grid projects in both China and the U.S. hurt demand for the company's high voltage products, leading to a 57% yoy decline in revenue. While ultracapacitor ("Energy Storage") revenue did improve 62% from the year-ago period on better demand in grid, bus, and rail applications, overall revenue declined 8% from the prior year.

As the high voltage business is still more profitable, this also had a negative impact on margins. Gross margin declined almost three points on a reported basis (and two points on a non-GAAP adjusted basis), with the adjusted EBITDA loss expanding from a little under $2 million last year to over $4 million this quarter. Free cash flow was negative $15 million for the quarter, worse than the negative $9 million result in the fourth quarter and roughly negative $5 million a year ago, bringing the company to zero net cash.

Geely Is A Significant Win

Maxwell has logged 14 design wins with auto and auto parts companies, with the company's ultracapacitor and power products being included in start/stop, active suspension, and other automotive systems. Now, the company is adding Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to the list. Zhejiang Geely is the parent/holding company of both Geely Automobile, a fast-growing Chinese automaker, and the better-known Volvo brand. Zhejiang Geely has been particularly bold with respect to its plans/projections for hybrid and electric vehicle development, with the company previously laying out a vision and goal of having 90% of its 2020 production either purely electric or incorporating a hybrid system of some time.

Maxwell is being tapped to provide ultracapacitors and other electronics for peak power systems to be used in five "mild-hybrid" and/or plug-in hybrid models to be introduced in North America and Europe, with production commencing in late 2019. This is the largest deal in Maxwell's history at over $100 million in lifetime revenue. Although management didn't go into much detail, auto model life cycles are typically about 5 years now, so I would assume peak revenue of around $30 million to $40 million in 2021. Of course, this could be a prelude to a longer-term and/or expanded relationship with Geely further down the road.

Although I implicitly modeled in future wins for Maxwell's auto business, this is still a significant development for the company. I've followed Geely for a while, and while investors once scoffed at the company's ambitious plans (both Zhejiang Geely and Geely Auto), Geely Auto's stock has moved from around HK$3/share in 2014 to around HK$23 today as sales have more than quadrupled. Maxwell still has a lot of work to do to build its auto business and convince investors that it can translate opportunity into actual revenue, but this is a strong step in the right direction.

As For The Rest…

Although the first half of 2018 is going to be lackluster for Maxwell's high voltage business (the midpoint of management's second quarter guidance was below the average sell-side estimate), I do believe the global T&D market is in an expansion phase, as utilities have to renew and expand their grids to incorporate new power sources like solar and wind, replace aging equipment, and incorporate more automation. To that end, while ABB (ABB) had a lackluster first quarter in its Power Grid business. Its base orders were up 7%, and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) just reported similar order growth in its grid equipment business.

I'm also expecting the wind power market to be weaker, as that sector seems to be in a cyclical decline. Siemens' wind power orders were down 9% in the quarter, and Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) too has been reporting softer results.

The Opportunity

I'm not making major changes to my model at this point. While the weakness in high voltage will pinch in 2018, I think much (if not most) of this revenue will prove to be deferred rather than deleted. On the other hand, I'm also not making major changes to my auto segment sales estimates, as I always expected "Geely-like" announcements to be on the way. With all of that, I'm expecting annualized revenue growth in the mid-teens over the next five years and low teens over the next 10 years, with auto market sales making up more than one-third of 2022 revenue.

I would note that the company has cash/liquidity challenges. The company renewed its revolver with East West Bank, but I see the company consuming another $60 million or so in cash before turning free cash flow positive. The company can borrow some of that, but the risk of a dilutive equity raise cannot be ruled out.

My DCF-based fair value for Maxwell falls between $6 and $7 a share, including an admittedly speculative value (around $1.50/share) for the company's development-stage dry electrode battery technology.

The Bottom Line

Maxwell shares have spent most of the last three years drifting between $4 and $7 a share. I believe it will take sustained revenue growth and margin improvement to break out of that range, but the opportunity is there. Maxwell's products have legitimate applications in auto, train, wind, and grid applications and after a long struggle, the company may be about to benefit from meaningful commercialization activities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.