EOG Resources: A Journey Through Success

It is time to take a substantial profit off the table at $115+ and wait until the stock retraces substantially to its strong support in the low $110s.

The first-quarter 2018 results benefited from increased production and higher oil and gas price realizations. Total production was 659.9K Boe/d, up 15.8% from last year.

Investment Thesis:

EOG Resources (EOG) is one of the best top-tier US shale plays. It is similar in many ways to Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which is the leader in the Permian.

The company presents a rock-solid balance sheet with a tremendous growth potential, which makes the stock an excellent long-term candidate. However, it is true only if the stock price is appropriately valued based on a fair evaluation of the balance sheet and future cash flow potential.

I believe the stock is now overvalued and overbought. Primarily due to a recent rise in oil prices, and it is the time to sell in my opinion - above $115-116 - and wait patiently for a meaningful stock retracement again, as I rightly recommended in my preceding article when EOG retraced from $115 to its long-term support $100.

Not necessarily your entire position, but a significant portion would be appropriate.

A significant increase in dividend could eventually help the stock to turn attractive again, but so far, the company is not acting forcefully in this domain and increased dividend only a token, from $0.1675 to $0.185 per share, which is insufficient to make a difference.

EOG Resources is still a robust company especially with oil prices over $70 a barrel. The business model is healthy, safe, and very efficient. It is solely a timing issue at the moment, and the best strategy that I recommend should be to sell a large part of your holding around 60%.

What makes EOG a good business?

The company is primarily producing oil and gas from the USA or 91.3% of the total output for 1Q'18.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 1Q'18 4Q'17 3Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 United States of America 602.5 605.6 539.2 545.6 512.6 Trinidad 49.8 51.0 54.6 54.1 55.2 Other International 7.6 5.4 4.3 4.2 5.9 TOTAL 659.9 662.0 598.1 603.9 573.7

The company is constantly growing its reserves and its US premium asset locations. EOG added 18% in net proved reserves in 2017 to now 2,527 MMBoe and replaced 201% of EOG's 2017 production at a finding and development cost of $8.71 per Boe.

EOG is turning cash flow positive at $60+ per barrel and is resuming dividend growth by increasing dividend 10% starting next quarter to $0.74 annually or 0.7% yield. Unfortunately, it is far from adequate, and hopefully, EOG will reach a more decent dividend with a 3-4% yield minimum.

EOG's diverse multi-basin portfolio allows the company to grow each asset at the optimum pace to maximize its profitability and long-term value. Mainly, the Eagle Ford is a crucial contributor to EOG diverse portfolio of assets, providing the company many options and low-cost transportation. Note: ~2/3 of total location in Eagle Ford remain undrilled.

William R. Thomas, chairman, and CEO said on the conference call:

The power of our premium-only drilling strategy is reflected in our first quarter performance. We earned a company record direct after-tax rate of return of 150% on $1.5 billion of total invested capital. The ability of EOG to generate 150% direct after-tax rate of return on that much capital in one quarter is remarkable compared to any standard.

Quick Presentation

The shale oil revolution has dramatically and positively affected the U.S. oil and gas production. EOG and other producers in this sector unlocked the hydrocarbons trapped in these tight rock formations using new techniques and at a low cost, which allowed them to produce a tremendous new fuel output.

Texas is the No. 1 oil producer in the USA and home to the Permian and Eagle Ford shale reservoirs, some of the more robust basins in the Lower 48, where the company is actively present. As Ezra Yacob said in the conference call:

In the first quarter, we brought 72 wells online with average spacing of about 300 feet and average payout of seven months. We believe this operational and financial performance in the Eagle Ford is unmatched in the industry. We increased our rig count to 11 in the first quarter and realized a 5% increase in footage drilled per day, accompanied by a 5% decrease in cost per foot.

EOG owns a multi-basins premium portfolio which is very appealing and growing (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware, and Powder River Basin with the $2.5 billion Yates acquisition).

Importantly, 85% of EOG's oil production in the Eagle Ford basin flows through EOG-owned gathering systems, and all of the company oil from the Eagle Ford receives LLS prices, which averaged about $4 premium to WTI during the first quarter.

Furthermore, EOG's Delaware Basin oil and natural gas production will have minimal exposure to in-basin pricing. Only 25% of the company's crude in-basin output depends on the Midland pricing. It translates to less than 10% exposure for EOG's total U.S. oil production.

Furthermore, the Permian's drilled but uncompleted wells tally hit a record in March 2018 of 3,044, with the Eagle Ford's reaching 1,507 alone.

EOG Resources - Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.319 2.470 2.172 1.797 1.354 1.776 2.119 2.402 2.611 2.612 2.645 3.340 3.681 Net Income in $ Million −170 5 −4,076 −284 −472 −293 −190 −142 29 23 101 2,431 639 EBITDA $ Million 740 958 −5,501 442 286 553 706 706 927 998 1,061 1,367 1,624 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0.2% 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.1% 0.9% 3.8% 72.8% 17.3% EPS diluted in $/share 0.04 0.05 −0.24 −0.35 −0.53 −0.86 −0.52 −7.47 0.01 −0.31 0.17 4.20 1.10 Operating cash flow in $ Million 961 887 1,131 616 292 503 760 805 898 1,078 961 1,328 1,552 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,546 1,268 1,357 843 573 615 654 741 947 1,027 1,094 1,057 1,451 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −585.1 −380.5 −225.5 −227.0 −281.6 −111.8 105.8 63.8 −48.5 51.5 −132.7 270.9 111.0 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.13 1.37 0.74 0.72 0.67 0.78 1.05 1.60 1.55 1.65 0.85 0.83 0.82 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.90 6.40 6.43 6.66 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.99 6.39 6.39 6.43 Dividend per share in $ 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.185 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 545.0 549.7 545.9 546.4 546.7 547.3 547.8 571.7 578.6 578.6 578.7 579.4 579.7

Source: EOG Resources filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues and other

EOG's first-quarter 2018 profit sails to $639.6 million, far above the $28.5 million earned a year ago, as its premium drilling strategy and technical advances grew production across its North American assets. Revenue and other were $3.681 billion.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow for EOG is $300.7 million on a yearly basis. EOG's free cash flow for the quarter was $111 million.

Free cash flow is an important clue we should always carefully evaluate when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and material if the business model can be considered as satisfactory.

Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt, and pay for eventual shares buyback. EOG produced steady cash flow in the first-quarter and will continue delivering free cash flow as oil prices keep trading above $70 a barrel. EOG had passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

The first-quarter 2018 results benefited from increased production and higher oil and gas price realizations. Total production was 659.9K Boe/d, up 15.8% from last year.

EOG relies heavily on the crude oil and condensate, which represent 79.5% of the total revenues earned from production.

EOG Resources targets 18% crude oil production growth and 16% total production growth for 2018 with significant free cash flow at $60 oil. The company expects to earn double-digit ROCE in 2018. EOG is now permanently switching to premium drilling with an all-in reserve replacement cost of $8.71/Boe.

Source: EOG presentation

Lloyd W. Helms, COO, said in the conference call:

We are maintaining our full-year capital guidance of $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion, growing oil production 18%, growing total production 16%, reducing well cost 5%, reducing debt, producing free cash flow, and most importantly, delivering double-digit return on capital employed.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $5.61 billion or 3.1% higher than a year ago.

On March 31, 2017, EOG's total debt outstanding was $6.43 billion with a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 25%.

Net debt-to-EBITDA is 1.16, which means that the debt can be paid off in a little over a year based on $4.849 billion ("TTM") in 1Q'18. It is quite impressive.

5 - 2018 Outlook

Capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to range from $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion, including production facilities and gathering, processing and other expenses, excluding acquisitions.

It is a significant increase from 2017 which was $4.125 billion (according to Morningstar). It has been the primary factor for the recent drop in stock price in February. The company confirmed the range in 1Q'18.

EOG expects to complete approximately 690 net wells in 2018, compared to 536 net wells in 2017. Capital will be allocated primarily to EOG's highest rate-of-return oil assets in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Woodford, and the Bakken.

6 - Technical analysis

EOG is forming an ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. This pattern has developed with the recent double top (Sell flag). Line support is $103 (buy flag).

EOG is now trading above its extended trend support at $100, which is paramount for the stock's uptrend. Any breakout at this level could create a substantial drop.

Given the fact that future oil prices are firm on geopolitical uncertainty, I think EOG may experience an extended positive environment that will keep the stock well above $110, but it is only temporary, in my opinion.

It is the perfect setup for what I call "selling on the news." It doesn't mean that EOG Resources has reached its top value, but I consider the stock as overbought, with little to no real profit potential remaining. Thus, it is time to take a substantial profit off the table at $115 and wait until the stock retraces substantially to its strong support in the low $110s.

