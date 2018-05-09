Core Labs: Stock Price Continues To Confound Its Intrinsic Value

In the current environment my advice to existing holders of the stock is to ride the wave of the oil price higher.

CLB's intrinsic value and relative value look to be well below the current stock price.

CLB's intrinsic value is dominated by macro factors such as the oil price.

Holders of stocks in the Oil sector have finally had reasons to smile over the last few months as the price of oil has started to edge higher. This has prompted me to revisit my valuation of Core Labs (CLB). Let me state right from the start: I am a Long Only investor. I am a long term holder of Core Labs. I think that this is an exceptional company.

I understand that what might follow might cause some angst amongst other holders of this stock but I am open to constructive feedback about my valuation.

With that out of the way let's start the valuation.

Valuing Cyclical Companies - The Challenge

One of the more challenging issues for any analyst is trying to value a commodity or cyclical company. The main problem, of course, is that the company's revenues and margins are heavily influenced by the macro environment. In the case of Core Labs, the price of oil dominates anything that the company can bring to bare in influencing its revenues and margins because the price of oil determines the enthusiasm that customers have for exploring for oil.

The key question for the analyst is "What oil price do I use in the long term forecast in my valuation"? Clearly if we value the company when the price of oil is at the bottom of the cycle then we are more likely to undervalue the company. Similarly, if we use the price of oil at the top of the cycle then we will more than likely overvalue the company.

We need to remember that the company's intrinsic value is its long term value. In the short term the company's share price will be driven by the current price of oil and other macro issues but over the long term the intrinsic value will be driven by the long term price of oil.

History of the Oil Price, Demand and Supply

Let's have a look at the price of oil over the last 30 odd years:

In the period 1884 to 2004, oil traded in a relatively narrow band but since then we have seen significant volatility. Prices were relatively high in the period 2004 to 2015 before falling to close to the long run average over the last 2 years. Recently we have seen the price start to rise once again.

We know that demand for oil has been relatively stable. The following chart from Statista demonstrates the strength of the demand curve over the last 12 years:

The data indicates that demand is continuing to grow at just under 1.3% compounding and remains very steady. The key conclusion for me is that the movements in the price curve are more than likely being driven by supply-side responses.

So what has been happening on the supply-side?

Here is a chart using data from Baker Hughes showing the historical relationship between the numbers of production oil rigs and the year-end price of WTI crude oil:

If we assume that the amount of oil being produced today is no less than the amount of oil produced 30 years ago then the chart is indicating that there has been a dramatic improvement in rig productivity. The data is also indicating that the rig count is unlikely to increase significantly unless the price of oil increases significantly.

We know from media sources:

The OPEC group of countries have been working together to restrict the supply of oil in an effort to bring demand and supply into balance (and raise the price).

US unconventional oil producers have achieved significant (some commentators say “remarkable”) cost savings of the order of 30 to 50% over the last couple of years. This means that many of these companies are now profitable at oil prices above $40 according to Reuters.

Supply from non-OPEC countries such as Brazil, Libya, Nigeria has been bouncing around due to internal political issues.

In 2016 the US government lifted their ban on the exporting of crude oil by US companies thus encouraging additional production.

My conclusion from all of this is that oil prices have been pushed down because of supply side pressure - there has been too much supply - but this is now changing as the supply of oil tightens and the price rises.

Relationship between Core Lab's Revenues, Margins & Oil Price

I have graphed Core Lab's reported revenues and margins from 1995 to 2017 against the price of WTI oil at the end of the previous year (I'm using the previous year because this relationship is statistically higher than using the current year) :

It is worth noting that changes in the price of oil explains 85% of the change in Core Lab's revenues (as indicated by the regression R2 ). This is a very significant statistical relationship.

Similarly, in the case of margins, changes in the price of oil explains 81% of the change in Core Lab's operating margin. This is also statistically very significant.

Valuing Cyclical Companies - The Approach

I prefer to value cyclical companies using a "normalized" approach to determining the inputs. I have no special skills in forecasting the price of oil. In the Normalized approach my assumption is that over the long term the price of oil will mean revert to the average inflation adjusted price. This is not an unreasonable assumption provided that over the long term the historical demand/supply relationship remains in tact (this is a pretty big assumption, but an alternative assumption is beyond the scope of this article).

Valuation Inputs

OK. Well, now it's time to do some valuation work. Let's go through the required inputs for our Discounted Cash Flow calculation:

1. Oil Price



Many market watchers believe that the futures market provides guidance for future commodity price movements. There is in fact academic evidence which suggests that the futures market is not a good predictor of long term prices but does a reasonable job in forecasting short-term price movements.

With that in mind I have used the higher limit of the NYMEX prices as the proxy for the future short term price of WTI oil. At the time of writing, the forecast end-of-year prices for the next 5 years were:

You can see that the futures market has adopted a mean reversion forecast for the price of oil (the price over the next 5 years is expected to rise by a few dollars before declining). From the data supplied by Trading Economics I have estimated that the inflation adjusted average price of oil for the past 40 years is $59.02 per barrel with a standard error of $26.90.

2. Core Labs Revenue Forecast

Based on the above oil price forecasts I have used the regression equation developed in my Revenue model to calculate the company's revenues into the future.

3. Core Labs Operating Margin Forecast

Similarly, I have used the regression equation developed in my Margin model to estimate the company's operating margins into the future although I have made one adjustment to the forecast margins. Core Labs has some operating leases and I have estimated that the impact of the operating lease expense is worth an additional 2% of margin (remember Operating Leases are really disguised debt).

4. Reinvestment

I estimate the amount of reinvestment required to support future growth by using a Δ Sales / Adjusted Net Capital ratio. The Net Capital is adjusted for the impact of Operating Leases by converting the outstanding operating leases into debt.

I created a report in Capital iQ to summarize the global Energy Equipment and Services sector. A total of 148 companies were included in this scan. I broke the data down into groups of percentiles in order to show the cross-sectional distribution of typical values in the Sector. I have also shown the distribution for the top 50 companies by market capitalization as sometimes the sector distributions can be distorted by the smaller companies.

The sector's distribution for Sales/Net Capital is:

Core Labs currently has a Δ Sales/Adjusted Net Capital ratio of 1.62 which is in the highest quartile for the Sector. I have no reason to believe that this ratio will change into the future so I have used it to estimate how much additional capital will be reinvested into the business based on the incremental sales forecast.

5. Terminal Return on Invested Capital

The sector's distribution for Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is:

The data shows how the low oil price, which in turn has lowered levels of exploration, has impacted the Sector. In 2017, more than half the companies in the Sector lost money. Core Labs is clearly an outlier in the Sector. Its return on adjusted invested capital (adjusted for operating leases) was 25.6%.

I expect that for the vast majority of companies, across all market sectors, they will have a Terminal ROIC at or below their Terminal cost of capital. It is only the very special companies which can earn excess returns into perpetuity. I think that Core Labs is one such company. I think that its competitive moat is sustainable and therefore I expect that its long term ROIC will be about 12%.

6. Cost of Capital

I have used the following inputs to calculate the Cost of Capital:

Risk-free rate of 2.979% (10 year Treasury rate).

Unlevered Sector beta of 0.903 (derived from my Sector screen).

Mature market Equity Risk Premium of 4.96% (from Professor Damodaran).

Overall Equity Risk Premium of 5.7% (based on my calculation using the mature market ERP and Core Lab's split of revenues by region).

Core Lab's synthetic credit rating of A2 / A giving a corresponding credit default spread of 1.1% (based on my estimates using the EBIT/Interest Expense ratio).

I estimate that the Core Labs' current cost of equity is 8.15% and that the stable cost of capital is a little higher at 8.35% (due to the unlevered beta moving towards the market beta of 1).

Discounted Cash Flow Intrinsic Value

As I stated right at the start, I'm sure that my valuation will cause a huge barrage of comments from many readers. Before I reveal the numbers I note that Core Labs has traded for the last 13 years at a median Price to Earnings ratio (P/E) of 30. The stock currently trades at a P/E of 65. In its defense the stock always trades at a large premium to the rest of the Sector.

The intrinsic value is driven almost exclusively by the expected price of oil.

Here are my calculations:

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation by varying the price of oil from $20 to $120 with an average price of $59 and a standard error of $27. Here is the output of the simulation:

The simulation output at a discount rate of 8.15% and an oil price up to a maximum of $120 per barrel gives a maximum value of $74 per share and an expected value of around $28 per share.

When I generated this valuation I must admit that I was surprised by the result. So I started thinking about what combinations of long term oil price and operating margin would give a valuation closer to today's share price. I developed a table of the results:

I came to the conclusion that I couldn't generate a reasonable long term scenario that would give an intrinsic value close to the current share price.

In these situations I like to check my valuation by collecting some data from the Sector and perform a Relative Valuation.

Relative Valuation

I again used Capital iQ in order to create a list of comparable companies. The screening criteria adopted was:

Sector - Energy Equipment and Services.

Reported Operating Profit After Tax must be greater than zero.

The company must have at least one analyst growth estimate.

There were 32 companies in the Sector which met the criteria.

I evaluated and rejected the following multiples because the regression equations associated with each multiple were not statistically significant:

Enterprise Value / Sales

Price / Sales

Price / Earnings

The multiple which evaluated best was the Price to Book Value (P/BV). The companion variables for this multiple are:

Return on Equity

Pay-Out Ratio

2 year Beta

Next year's consensus Sales Growth estimates

I then generated a linear regression for the 32 companies, their 4 companion variables and the current Price / Book Value multiple.

The regression equation for this multiple is:

P / BV = 4.90 + 1.57 (Pay-Out) - 2.79 (Next Year's Sales Growth) + 2.54 (2 Year Beta) + 41.62 (Return on Equity).

The regression statistics are:

Looking at the regression's coefficients and t-Statistics, I admit to some surprise that the Growth coefficient is negative and that the Beta coefficient is positive. Nevertheless, the data is the data and I will go with it.

Plugging Core Lab's most recent financial numbers into the regression equation yields a predicted Price/Book Value of 20.07. At the time of running the screen for Core Labs the actual ratio was 33.84.

I can then use this data to calculate a valuation for Core Labs using the comparable multiples:

Regression Price to Book Value = 20.07

Book Value of Equity for Core Labs = $155.3 M (from the last 10-Q)

Expected Market Capitalization = 20.07 x 155.3 = $3,117 M

Number of Shares = 44.179 (from the last 10-Q)

The expected share price based on the regression of comparable companies is $70.55

Conclusion and Next Steps

Based on both an intrinsic valuation and relative valuation for Core Labs, I have concluded that the stock is expensive given a conservative estimate of the future price of oil.

What does this mean:

1. If you don't hold Core Labs' stock, I would not be buying it until the price of oil dips below the long term average oil price.

2. If you are like me and you own the stock, then I would be holding on whilst the price of oil is still rising. In the short term I think that the price of oil might continue to rise, in which case, the price of Core Labs' stock will also probably rise. Just as I like to buy a stock in steps as I build a full portfolio position, I have also learnt to sell in steps as well when the price exceeds my valuation. I guess this is an acknowledgement that momentum can over-take value in the short term. Over the coming months I expect to be slowly selling down my position as the stock price continues to rise, but if the price of oil rolls over then I will need to move more quickly.

I look forward to your comments and feedback.

Until next time. Best wishes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.