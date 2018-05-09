Natural Gas Storage: Deficit Will Shrink But There Has Been Almost No Production Growth For Five Months

We anticipate to see an injection of 94 bcf, which is 45 bcf larger than a year ago and 19 bcf larger vs. 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect EIA to report 1,437 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending May 4.

Weather

Last Week and This Week

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 94 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 94 bcf larger than a year ago and 19 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) dropped by 9.0% w-o-w, as heating demand plunged (by as much as 41% w-o-w), while cooling demand almost tripled, albeit from a very low base. Total energy demand (for heating and cooling combined) was some 17% below last year’s level, but did not depart much from a long-term norm. HDDs have reached the point, where they are no longer relevant and have almost no effect on natural gas consumption. CDDs now have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption, and traders should start paying attention to changes in CDDs.

This week, weather conditions continued to get warmer: the number of CDDs jumped 40%, and cooling demand was as much as 70% above last year’s level. However, total energy demand (as measured in TDDs) still dropped 11% w-o-w, as HDDs disappeared almost entirely.

Next Week

Total energy demand (TDDs) is expected to increase by 25% w-o-w in the week ending May 18. CDDs are projected to increase by 30% to 7.19 per day (+0.84 vs 2017). The seasonal bottom in terms of projected number of TDDs has already been reached (see the chart below). Consumption-wise, the weather models are starting to look more bullish, but, of course, remain very volatile, as always.

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results.

ECMWF extended range model (issued on May 7) projected above-normal CDDs in all five forecast weeks (May 18 – June 15), although the forecast was less bullish than the one issued on May 3.

The latest CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above-normal CDDs in both May and June.

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 12z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (May 9 – May 24).

Please note, that "bullish change" in total degree-days (TDDs) may be partly the result of seasonal factors. Each day, the forecast is extended by one day. Therefore, the absolute number of projected CDDs will be rising simply because we move closer towards peak summer consumption (July-August). It is perfectly natural to expect more CDDs in June compared to May.

Storage And Production

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next, two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit in storage by a total of 42 bcf and the contraction of annual deficit by a total of 91 bcf.

At this moment in time, we expect annual deficit in storage to shrink throughout May, but we do not currently anticipate seeing big changes in the 5-year average deficit for another 5-6 weeks (at least). Currently, we project that by June 8, annual deficit will shrink by 130 bcf, while 5-year average deficit will contract by only 39 bcf over the same period.

Over the past 13 months, daily dry gas production rate has increased by 11.4%: from 70.6 bcf/d in January 2017 to 78.7 bcf/d in February 2018 (latest confirmed data). That is a lot, is not it? But what about the most recent growth?

According to EIA, there has been virtually no production growth in January and in February 2018. Actual daily rate in February was 78.7 bcf/d, only 0.3 bcf/d higher than in December 2017. We estimate that dry gas production averaged around 79.5-79.6 bcf/d in March and April, and in May, we estimate that it will reach 80 bcf/day. In other words, since last December, we see only 1.3 bcf/day of extra dry gas production growth.

This is not the growth rate that will lead to any kind of storage surplus this year – especially not at the current NYMEX HH Strip, which is down 13% y-o-y and which is not providing any viable hedging opportunities for producers. As for total supply (dry gas production + gross imports from Canada), it has been almost entirely flat since last December (see the chart below).

