Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Toth – Vice President-Investor Relations

Brent Eshleman – President and Chief Executive Officer

Garrett Ulmer – Chief Operating Officer.

Max Lof – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Zuk – Athena Capital Advisors

Andrew Griffith – Southpaw Asset Management

Josef Schachter – Schachter Energy Research

Ariel Rothman – Tegean Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Bellatrix Exploration First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Toth, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Toth

Thank you, Ariel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Bellatrix Exploration first quarter 2018 conference call. Thank you also to those who are participating in the call via our live internet webcast, which can be accessed through our website at www.bxe.com.

On the call today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Max Lof, our CFO; and Garrett Ulmer, our Chief Operating Officer.

Management will begin today’s conference call with an overview and update of our first quarter 2018 operational and financial results, which were released yesterday afternoon. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call to questions from analysts and investors.

During today’s conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. By their nature, our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman will now read off today’s call with a summary of our first quarter 2018 operational and financial performance.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you, Steve. Bellatrix continued its strong operational momentum through the first quarter of 2018, which included growing production volumes, and reducing capital cost per well. Our achievements included; production volumes in the first quarter of 2018 averaged 36,740 boes a day, representing 6% gross compared to first quarter 2017 average volumes.

Production levels in the first quarter of 2018 exceeded the midpoint of Bellatrix’s full-year 2018 production guidance range by 6%. Production expenses in the first quarter of 2018 averaged $8.13 per boe, down 13% compared with the first quarter 2017 production expenses. With the completion of Phase 2 of the Bellatrix Alder Flats plant, the company forecast additional reductions in per unit production expenditures during the balance of 2018 with the full-year guidance range of $7.65 to $8 per boe.

Bellatrix continues to implement efficiency improvements and reduce costs. In the first quarter of 2018, Bellatrix’s Spirit River development program averaged approximately 10 days from spud to rig release, with all-in Spirit River well cost reduced to under $3.5 million per well. Average well performance from the company’s 2018 Spirit River well program has outperformed tight curve expectations by 27% on an IP30 basis.

Bellatrix’s borrowings under its credit facility were $56.9 million at March 31, 2018. Other than announced outstanding under our credit facilities, Bellatrix has no debt maturities until 2020. Performance in the first quarter once again confirms the high-quality nature of Bellatrix’s asset base, strategic infrastructure ownership and control combined with ample takeaway capacity and marketing egress.

Garrett will elaborate on our first quarter operational achievements.

Garrett Ulmer

Thank you, Brent. In the first quarter, Bellatrix invested $24.2 million, which included drilling 5 gross, 5 net operated Spirit River wells and participating in 1 gross 0.2 net non-operated well. Facilities capital was principally invested in the Phase 2 expansion of the Alder Flats plant. All-in, drill, complete, equip and tie-in, well costs in 2018 for our operated Spirit River program is averaged below $3.5 million, down from an average cost of approximately $3.8 million in 2017.

From a capital efficiency perspective, we’ve added production for an average expected capital efficiency of under $5,000 per well boe in 2018, on an IP365 basis. We delivered strong cost savings and efficiency improvements year-to-date, but we’re always challenging ourselves to do better. An enhanced focus on pad drilling to reduce surface disturbance, increased monobore-style drilling, other proprietary drilling techniques and reduced nitrogen use in completions are examples of cost reduction efforts achieved.

Our drilling has become more and more efficient in 2018, averaging approximately 10 days from spud to rig release for the Spirit River program, down from 13.5 days in 2017. We are now actively looking at ways to translate the meaningful cost and efficiency gains made in our Spirit River program to the Cardium and improve overall economics from that part of our portfolio. The combination of lower capital cost and strong well performance provide enhanced corporate competitiveness during this period of weak natural gas prices.

The Bellatrix Alder Flats plant is proving its value as a highly strategic asset for the company. And activity in the first quarter of 2018 was focused on the completion of the Phase 2 expansion project. The Phase 2 expansion project was fully commissioned and began selling volumes mid-March, ahead of schedule, and approximately 5% under budget.

The operating turbo expander on Phase 2 was designed to run a colder process, thereby, enabling natural gas liquid extraction capabilities to be increased. Combined NGL recovery at the Alder Flats Plant increased to approximately 55 to 60 drills a million cubic feet out of the gas, up from approximately 45 drills a million cubic feet under Phase 1. This NGL recovery is an addition to producing condensate yield of 10 drills a million.

Since startup, Bellatrix has redirected approximately 65 million cubic feet of gross natural gas volumes from third-party processing plants to the Alder Flats Plant to optimally process under its ownership and processing volume commitments. Operating costs for natural gas processed through Bellatrix’s ownership interest in the Alder Flats Plant are approximately $0.16 per mcf.

The redirection of natural gas volumes from more expensive third-party plants is anticipated to contribute towards reductions in overall production expenditures in 2018 to a range of $7.65 per boe to $8.00 per boe. The Phase 2 expansion is the final stage of Bellatrix’s multi-year infrastructure build out in our core West Central area. Management expects that completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flats Plant provide the processing capacity to grow net production volumes beyond 60,000 boe a day, with minimal future facility related capital expenditures.

I’d now invite Max to discuss our financial and risk management highlights.

Max Lof

Thanks, Garrett. Adjusted funds flow generated in the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $14.7 million or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, that compares to $15.7 million, $0.32 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017, the decrease in adjusted funds flow was mainly driven by a decrease of 6% in realized commodity prices and was partially offset by decreased production expenses and a 6% increase in sales volumes over the comparable period.

Bellatrix maintains a significant commodity price risk management position in 2018, which reduces price risk volatility on our business and protects our long-term planning process. In summary, Bellatrix has approximately 73 MMcf per day of natural gas volumes hedged from April through December 2018 at an averaged fixed price of approximately $2.91 per mcf, representing slightly less than 50% of 2018 daily average natural gas volumes.

Given currently weak AECO natural gas prices, it’s important to note that Bellatrix has also diversified its natural gas price exposure through sales contracts that give the company access to the Dawn, Chicago and Malin natural gas pricing hubs. This long-term diversification strategy reduces Bellatrix exposure to AECO pricing on approximately 33% of the company’s April through December 2018 natural gas volumes.

In combination, the market diversification sales and fixed-priced hedges cover approximately 80% of natural gas volumes in 2018 and 50% in 2019, based on the midpoint of 2018 average production guidance.

Bellatrix is currently in active discussions with the members of its revolving lending syndicate as part of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process, and expects the borrowing based redetermination to be completed by the end of May.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Bellatrix announced that it had entered into an exchange agreement with the holder of its 8.5% secured – senior unsecured notes to exchange U.S. $10 million aggregate principal amount of the senior notes for approximately 7 million shares of Bellatrix.

The senior notes were acquired at a 10% discount to their face value. The reduction of $10 million of senior notes outstanding provides an annualized interest savings of approximately $1.1 million using the current Canadian to U.S. dollar exchange rate. The exchange agreement is consistent with Bellatrix strategy to improve financial strength, optimize its capital structure and enhanced long-term shareholder value.

Now back over to you, Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks, Max. We delivered on what we said we would do during the first quarter of 2018, which included production volumes exceeding full year guidance by 6% and the completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flats Plant ahead of schedule and 5% under budget.

On April 3, 2018, Bellatrix announced a reduction to its 2018 capital expenditure budget aimed at preserving balance sheet strength and liquidity, while optimizing production levels. The updated budget contemplates a range of capital expenditures in 2018 of between $55 million to $60 million.

The 2018 capital budget will remain flexible throughout the year and focused on optimizing forecasted return on invested capital through focused development of the Spirit River liquids-rich natural gas play and higher liquids weighted opportunities in the Cardium play.

Strength in global oil prices is encouraging and timely for Bellatrix given the contribution of higher liquids yields from Phase 2 of the Alder Flats Plant and a higher corporate rating of condensate within our light oil and condensate strength. We actively monitoring the commodity price environment and can proactively adjust capital investment into our higher liquids-focused Cardium play depending on rate-of-return expectations.

Bellatrix maintains an inventory of approximately 213 net locations in the Cardium, which provides light oil and condensate exposure. The Cardium provides significant upside potential for Bellatrix and as we continue to advance our technical work and improve forecast rate of return expectations from this part of our portfolio. A strong liquidity position remains a priority for management.

I would like to reinforce some importance that our three foundational pillars provide, which include a high-quality asset base in one of the most prolific natural gas place in North America, underpinned by strategic infrastructure ownership and control and supported by ample takeaway capacity. These elements provide the necessary ingredients for long-term profitability.

I wish to thank our employees for their significant contributions in the first quarter. I also want to thank our shareholders for their long-term support as we remain focused on enhancing value.

Ariel, that concludes our prepared remarks this morning, we will now open up the lines to questions from analysts and investors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Zuk of Athena Capital Advisors.

Michael Zuk

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the good quarter and the step change in drilling results and cost reductions. Definitely noticeable, so kudos there. I was just curious how the internal dialogue is in terms of how you see the interest for borrowing landscape? We see the tenure over 3 points now and the benchmark rates in Canada are creeping up. As you look at possible refinancing your long-term debt, do you think – you have urgency in doing that now or do you want to see how things play out? I’m just curious how you guys are assessing that situation?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, thanks, Mike. Good question. No, we are looking at that and we are looking at the refinancing and the options available for us into the marketplace. That is the priority for us, I mean, our debt is our main priority; one, keeping our debt down, reducing our debt where we can, and recognizing. We still have the ample term with the notes for two years, but, no, we are looking at our options.

Michael Zuk

Okay. And do you see yourself with more of these exchange type deals or is there an upper limit on how many of those you want to do?

Brent Eshleman

Well, we always look at long-term enhancement for the corporation and what’s right for the long-term sustainability and value creation. And we recognized that our debt is what is overshadowing in the marketplace right now and it’s the concern that all of us have. And so we always look at addressing that appropriately, whether it’s through the rate opportunities, reducing our debt, increasing our cash flow, we believe it’s the right move for the corporation. So this opportunity arose and we thought it was good value creation for the company. And the step that, yes, we want to take, when we look at others, yes, I mean, we always look at everything across the board to put ourselves into a better position. We continue to drive down that debt and increase cash flow to navigate through this environment, that’s our strategy and our vision.

Michael Zuk

Okay, that makes sense. And just, I guess, operational, I’m curious and all, I mean, these are fantastic results. Are these kind of would you say these are some of your higher quality locations you’re drilling or these – they’re the medium inventory? Or how sustainable are these kind of rates cost going forward?

Brent Eshleman

Another good question, Mike. You can see throughout 2017 and again, throughout 2018, we have a large plethora of inventory. And the technology and the improvements that we’re able to make, reducing the cost and improving that deliverability continues. And the question that you asked, I mean, it’s the question that’s been asked from us for the last four to five years. And I think, we have shown that, no, we’re not running out of inventory, if anything, we’re increasing our inventory and we continue to do it better. So we see running room for years that the rates that you’ve seen us deliver here on our wells.

Michael Zuk

Okay, that’s helpful, Brent, appreciate it. Yes, and again, a good solid quarter. Appreciate your time.

Brent Eshleman

Great, thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Griffith of Southpaw Asset Management.

Andrew Griffith

Good morning, guys. Could you talk about your outlook for 2019 pricing? What played into your decision to lock-in $2.01 per mcf for – on the fixed swaps?

Steve Toth

Yes. Hi, it’s Steve, thanks Andrew for the question. In terms of our outlook for gas, we believe that there could be some weakness in summer gas prices and that was one of the reasons we determined that walking in a fixed price through the summer months was a good value option for Bellatrix.

As you can see from our operational performance, our wells continue to perform extremely well, we make very solid rates of return at $2 AECO pricing. So to walk in that and protect those types of economics make good sense from a corporate perspective.

Andrew Griffith

Got it. And have you guys shed in any volumes or do you plan to?

Max Lof

Yes, we are reviewing that and we have been shedding in some volumes in this pricing environment. We all know right now that the TransCanada main lines are down for maintenance for May and June, and then off and on throughout the summer months. So it does create weakness in that spot pricing. We are reacting to that and we have the ability to do so and that is something that we are working on here right now and we will be having further announcements to the marketplace with what we have done and our strategy.

And yes, you have to be flexible in these circumstances here and recognizing that is better to shed in some production in the short-term to capture a higher price longer-term, absolutely, it’s a good strategy and one that we are implementing.

Andrew Griffith

Great, thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josef Schachter of Schachter Energy Research.

Josef Schachter

Good morning, guys, and congratulations again on the cost side and the drilling cost and the operating cost side. A couple of questions, you drilled six wells in the Q1, last year you did 13. What do you see as the activity if you have $32 million or so left to spend? Is that – are we looking at seven or eight more wells? And how do you see them going in terms of being drilled in Q2 to Q4?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, that’s great point, Josef. We did complete six wells, one was technically drilled last year and we completed it, but we did bring six wells on in the first quarter as you mentioned. And the remaining capital for 2018 is largely going to be spent on drilling. So you picked that number it’s still about right, with about eight net wells for the remainder of the year as well.

We’re always looking at different ways that we can lever our capital to do more activity. As you know, with the gas plant on, we have capacity for the production. And tied to the other comments around shedding in, we’re also shedding in gas, we’re look at best way to leave all of that to maximize cash flow. But it’s pretty safe to assume as a base case where we are looking at about eight net wells for the rest of the year.

Josef Schachter

And your activity probably more in Q3, so that you bring them on in Q4, so hopefully when these pass the TransCanada issues?

Brent Eshleman

Yes, exactly, Josef. We’re very attune to that, as I know as you are also in the market. And all of us recognize that during this maintenance the pricing is down, whereas we can see just two weeks ago when there was interruptible, no maintenance surprises for our buyers. So to your point, absolutely, we’re going to – tying that with our drilling activity into the market when we can realize that higher price, we do our runs too and we look at it and say, yes, absolutely, you’re worth differing until that maintenance season is over.

Josef Schachter

Okay. So if you look at the your forecast where your guidance now is 34,000 to 35,500, then during the Q2 and Q3, are we looking at numbers like 31,000, 32,000 of production during those two quarters ramping up again in the fourth quarter and then setting the stage for good 2019?

Brent Eshleman

I think you’ll find the volumes a little higher than that, Josef. We are setting back, but we have some very turkey routes. And so we sit in a good spot to be able to do what is right, cut back, still deliver. And be in a position to take advantage of it at the – at those periods. Definitely at the end of the year and there’s a lot of – you can speculate through the summer months too. But throughout July and August, maintenance tapers off substantially. And right now, storage sensor is not interruptible, there’s no storage being built here in Canada.

So there could an opportunity there. And one of the big benefits that we have here at Bellatrix is our optionality and our flexibility that we have to be able to swing our volumes up and down and take advantage of that market. So we’re going to play that just your point, we’re going to play that to the – to those swings in pricing and ramp our production up and down accordingly throughout those months that – on those that times that ‘we’re able to.

Josef Schachter

Okay. Last question, your Cardium wells. You’re talking as you said there about trying to figure out how to draw the costs down. So may be as economic as your natural gas wells. What kind of productivity is happening in the – in your areas by competitors? Because we’re hearing higher and higher numbers 400, 500 boes a day on those – on Cardium wells. And just wondering, is that the sweet spot that you’re in. That potentially is the upside if you wanted to have more liquids to the balance, now that you got Alder Flats full up with the volumes you needed?

Garrett Ulmer

That’s a great question, Josef. Bellatrix has been able to take advantage by concentrating on our Spirit River. We’d been able to watch some of the players, and you know the names, people in the off setting land base. And they have done a great job moving the Cardium forward. We did some wells last year and we did two in Q4. We’re very happy with the production results. And are reserve due to cader accrete with us. We are now leveraging of that and move I think step forward in 2018 on our cost structure. And it was really talked about with our prepared remarks.

The Cardium is more liquids rich per Mcf of gas. However, as you can see our Spirit River just gives us ton of gas. So on a straight up basis, liquids are approximately similar from one well type to another, and it’s really just a question of do you want the gas or not to come with it? Thus far, with our expanded plant and our contracting, we’ve been able to make more money in the Spirit River getting additional gas. But as we approach our design levels or production with that plant on a working interest.

You’re right, we might go to a lower gas, more liquids waiting on the Cardium. And we’re developing a couple of different options in our program that will could see us go up to 50-50 on the Cardium, the Spirit River. I think one of ways that we’ve been really be able to take advantage and reduced our cost has been a lot of well planning. We referenced that again in our remarks around multiple wells from one location. So you might see us be able to do two Cardium, one Mannville from the same location or two Spirit River and Cardium, which should drive the cost down on all three. Standing in one pipeline, one set of time, et cetera.

That’s what we’re levering to get our costs down. If we can get those all-in cost down, it’s going to make us the most competitive, and that’s going to drive some of the business. The only other comment I’d make is we’re going to step into this by drilling, assess mill results and drilling again. So you won’t see us move to an eight well Cardium program this year. But we are going to definitely lever up from the two we did last year to more leading this year and keep building to make sure that we can deliver without wasting any of our potential.

Brent Eshleman

And just to add on to that, I think the driving force that we have here with the Spirit River is just the very high liquid content. And the fact that with addition of Phase 2 of our deep cut gas plant, we bumped those liquid recoveries or another 10 barrels per million. And so we sit in a very attractive place. I mean, the Cardium wells are outstanding and our competitors have done a fantastic job. And we have a lot of running room in that same fairway with the Cardium. But to Garrett’s point, our Spirit River. Really out of all the noise out of the gas, and these are very prolific gas producers. But it’s the liquids, the liquid is so significant that through our rates return fantastic so we’re fortunate to have t hat optionality between two of the leading play types in the basin right now that, as Garrett mentioned, we can access off of the same pad sites. I – thereby, just continue to drive our costs down.

Josef Schachter

Well. It’s great and thanks for taking the questions and I’ll see you at the ATM this afternoon. Thanks so much.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you, Josef.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ariel Rothman of Tegean Capital.

Ariel Rothman

Good morning guys, thanks for taking my question. I guess, just reading the press release, you kind of mentioned funding per CapEx and one of the potential sources are I mention is kind of asset disposition. I mean you guys have obviously done a lot in that front over the last few years. Just kind of wanted to know what potential there is there? Or is that there’s anything contemplated in that regard at this point?

Max Lof

Thanks for the question. We’ve got a handful of sort of smaller, I mean, less of course than we had few years back. But still handful of smaller non-core assets that really won’t attract capital given the how great the core Spirit River and the Cardium locations are. So there are handful of smaller ones. We’ll continue to entertain offers on from other folks. And we look forward to hopefully to executing some of that over probably even the next couple of years. I wouldn’t say there’s a big urgency for it. But it certainly is another way for us to take that capital and put it into the better plays. And if you look at what we’ve done over the past several years. We’ve been able to replace that production for a fraction of proceeds that we’ve been getting from those dispositions. So in that same vein, we continue to move forward with those, sort of, smaller non-core dispositions.

Ariel Rothman

Sure. And then, I guess, also Eshleman mentioned that you guys are potentially kind of exploring or kind of financing options to increase liquidity. Could you give us more color on that? Is that in addition to? Or would that be like instead of kind of the traditional RBL that you have in place?

Max Lof

I think we’re looking at all options. There isn’t too much detail I can give you. But I can tell you that we’re – we’ve got a long list of things we’re working on that will improve what I call the credit quality of the company. So we continue to work on those. And sorry, I can’t give much detail on it. But suffice to say, we’re working very diligently at those things. And trying to get far ahead of things. And particularly in the 2020 bond maturity.

Ariel Rothman

Okay, thanks. That’s all for me.

Max Lof

Thanks for the question.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Toth for any closing remarks.

Steve Toth

Thank you, again, everyone for participating. And if you have any other follow-up questions feel free to reach out. Thanks again.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.