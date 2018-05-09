TransMontaigne Partners' (TLP) CEO Fred Boutin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransMontaigne Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TLP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Hammell - General Counsel and Secretary

Fred Boutin - Chief Executive Officer

Rob Fuller - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Huff - President and Head of Commercial Operations

Analysts

Selman Akyol - Stifel Nicolaus

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG Securities

Operator

Michael Hammell

Thank you, Diego, and thanks to everyone for joining us today on the TransMontaigne Partners conference call.

Please be advised that statements made during this call that include the Partnership’s expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are disclosed in the company’s SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be accessed on the SEC’s website or at www.transmontaignepartners.com. Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Finally, on the call this morning, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to our first quarter earnings release.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer of TransMontaigne Partners.

Fred Boutin

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Also joining me on the call today is Rob Fuller, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Huff, our President and Head of Commercial Operations.

Our business continued to perform extremely well during the first quarter of the year, achieving record levels of revenue and EBITDA, driven by the increased scale and diversification of our terminal network. Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $56.4 million, which was a $11.5 million, or approximately 26% greater in the first quarter of 2017.

Consolidated EBITDA totaled $32.9 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or approximately 21% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Growth was primarily driven by our West Coast terminals, the completion of our Collins Phase I expansion and successful contracting efforts across our terminal portfolio.

All this supported increasing our distribution by $0.015 over the fourth quarter to $0.786, which represents growth of almost 2% over the previous quarter and 8.3% over the first quarter of last year. We were able to provide the significant growth in our distribution, while maintaining a very conservative distribution coverage ratio of 1.39 times.

This distribution was our 10th consecutive distribution increase and our fifth consecutive quarterly increase of $0.015. Our ability to provide strong and stable distribution growth to our unitholders is underpinned by our strategic assets and by long-term fee-based contracts.

Over the last year, we successfully executed both organic investments and a significant acquisition. As we continue to expand our platform and continue our growth, we expect to further benefit from additional bolt-on opportunities over the short and long-term.

Our recent West Coast terminal acquisition was an exciting transaction for TransMontaigne for a few reasons. First, it established our position in the San Francisco Bay Area refining complex, which is a highly active crude oil and refined products market and it diversified our asset footprint. It meaningfully increased our scale, growing active storage capacity almost 20% to 30.6 million barrels.

The acquisition was consistent with our focus on generating stable cash flows with nearly 100% fee-based revenues, 73% of which is generated from minimum throughput commitments.

We’ve already begun construction of a 125,000 barrel fully contracted growth opportunity at the Richmond, California terminal. This low capital, high-return project is a prime example of how we are maximizing our assets with a focus on capital efficiency. And we continue to pursue other similar projects at our West Coast terminals and across all our facilities.

We’re making good progress on our Phase II buildout at Collins. We recently entered into a new long-term customer contract underpinning the construction of 870,000 barrels of new storage capacity. At the same time, we announced an agreement with Colonial Pipeline for the construction of significant delivery and receipt capabilities, which when completed will significantly enhance the flexibility we offer to our customers at Collins.

We expect this initial Phase IIA buildout to be fully online by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Today, I’m very excited to announce that we have entered into long-term customer contracts supporting significant new growth projects in Brownsville. These projects involve construction of new tankage, related facilities and the conversion of our Diamondback Pipelines from propane to gasoline and diesel service.

Our Diamondback Pipelines run from our terminal in Brownsville to the U.S. border with Mexico. Together, with the continuing pipelines on the other side of the border, this will establish a new avenue to move refined products from the U.S. into Mexico. The anticipated aggregate cost of these projects is estimated to be approximately $60 million, a portion of which may be invested by the Frontera joint venture in which we own 50%. We expect these projects to come online in phases throughout 2019.

And finally, in case anyone missed the announcement we made on March 22 regarding the FERC’s revisions to its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs, I just like to state that TLP does not currently provide services pursuant to FERC jurisdictional cost of service-based rates. And as such, the FERC’s policy revisions should not impact us.

I’ll now turn the call over to Rob, who will review our financial performance.

Rob Fuller

Thank you. Fred mentioned our record revenue levels for the first quarter of 2018, which totaled $56.4 million and was a $11.5 million higher than the revenue reported in the first quarter of the prior year.

Our strong performance for the first quarter of 2018 was driven by $9.5 million of contributions to revenue from our newly acquired terminals on the West Coast. We acquired these terminals late in the fourth quarter of last year, and so the first quarter was the first full quarter benefit from these terminals.

In addition, our first quarter 2018 revenue includes approximately $4 from our Collins Phase I growth project, which came fully on revenue at points throughout the first-half of 2017. Collins Phase I was an exciting expansion project for TransMontaigne, in which we increased total capacity at our Collins/Purvis complex by 2 million barrels to a total of 5.4 million barrels of liquid storage.

Fred also mentioned, our Brownsville expansion efforts, which includes the conversion of our Brownsville Diamondback Pipeline from propane to gasoline and diesel service. As part of this conversion, we had previously suspended operations on the Diamondback Pipeline in the first quarter of this year, which resulted in a decrease to pipeline transportation revenue of approximately $800,000 from the prior year’s first quarter.

The Diamondback Pipeline consists of an eight-inch pipeline that previously transported propane and also includes a six-inch pipeline that has been idle since we first acquired it back in 2007. We expect to recommission and resume operations on both of these lines by the end of 2019, at which time, the pipeline and its expanded connectivity to our Brownsville complex will generate a higher base of revenue and cash flow for the Partnership.

For the first quarter, approximately 75% of our revenue was generated from our firmly committed take-or-pay terminaling service contracts, up from approximately 71% in the prior-year period. This increase reflects further progression in the quality and durability of our cash flows as we enter into new agreements for our expanded terminal capacity, recontract capacity to existing terminals and acquire new terminals under similar contract structures.

These contracts are critical to our strategy as they provide for our base of highly predictable terminaling revenues through either throughput or storage agreements.

Our contract portfolio also remains attractive from a duration perspective with more than half of our terminaling services revenues for the first quarter generated from contracts, which remain from commitments of three years or more adding to the stability and predictability of our cash flow stream.

These agreements are take-or-pay contracts. They contain requirements for our customers to make minimum monthly payment to TransMontaigne, usually at the beginning of each month much like a rental payment, because of these requirements we receive and recognize a minimum fixed amount of revenue from the customer, even in the event that the actual throughput volumes are less than a contractual minimum volumes of product during that period.

Historically, 70% to 75% of our revenues have been generated from this firmly committed take-or-pay sources, with the remaining revenues generated from ratable sources, such as pipeline fees, management fees and ancillary fees from based terminaling services.

We were pleased to further extend our basic cash flows backed by these types of agreements with our acquisition of the West Coast terminals. The contracts backing these terminals in the San Francisco refining complex area are virtually identical to those we have in place across the rest of our asset portfolio, as evidenced by maintaining the same percentage level of firmly committed take-or-pay revenue generated from these types of contracts period-over-period.

One final point on revenue related to the first quarter is that, effective January 1, 2018, we did adopt a new revenue accounting standard or otherwise referred to as accounting standards codification topic 606 evenue from contracts with customers.

The standard did not have a material impact on the timing or the amount of recognized – revenue we recognized, but did require revised disclosures in the footnotes to the financial statements found in our quarterly report.

Direct operating expenses for the first quarter totaled $20.1 million, an increase of approximately $3.6 million over the first quarter of last year. This increase was driven by the same factors that drove our revenue higher, including our growing platform terminals, as well as higher operating costs in our Southeast region associated with the new tankage in Collins.

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, which represents our share of earnings in our BOSTCO and Frontera joint ventures, totaled $2.9 million, which is an increase of approximately $300,000 from the prior year’s first quarter. The cash contribution we received in the first quarter from our joint venture investments was approximately $3.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $1.2 million year-over-year for the first quarter.

As mentioned in the prior quarter’s earnings call, the decrease is attributable to a decrease in the fourth quarter earnings of BOSTCO, primarily because of expenditures related to the redredging of the ship docks as a result of Hurricane Harvey. From a revenue standpoint, both our BOSTCO and Frontera joint ventures were fully contracted throughout 2017 and remain fully committed today.

General and administrative expenses for the Partnership totaled a little less than $5 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately $1 million over the prior year period. About half of the increase relates to one-time cost associated with our December acquisition of the West Coast terminals, including legal and accounting costs to integrate the terminals.

We don’t expect any additional significant one-time costs from our West Coast acquisition in future quarters. The other half of the increase in general and administrative cost is a result of the $1.8 million annual increase in the administrative fee payable under our Omnibus agreement related to the Collins Phase 1 growth project.

As previously discussed on prior earnings calls, this increase was negotiated and approved by our complex committee in May of last year and reflects our growing maturation and evolution as a Partnership, including an increasing scale of assets, a diversity of geographies in which we operate and an extension of the services we provide to our customers.

For similar reasons, in connection with our Phase II buildout at Collins, the expansion in Brownsville and last year’s acquisition of the West Coast terminals, the Partnership on May 7, 2018 with the concurrence of our complex committee agreed to an annual increase in the aggregate fees payable under the Omnibus agreement of $3.6 million. The increase in the administrative fee will take effect on May 13.

Additionally, the Omnibus agreement was amended and restated to among other things, allow the partnership to directly assume the expenses of personnel performing engineering and ESOH services on behalf of the Partnership, for which the partnership will receive an equal and offsetting decrease in the administrative fee. These costs and expenses are expected to approximate $8.9 million in 2018 on annual basis.

One of the reasons for moving these costs into the Partnership is that, with all the expansion projects we have going on, it provides us with a basis to capitalize the direct costs of their efforts to place future assets into service. Accordingly, we expect that a significant portion of the assumed engineering costs will be capitalized under generally accepted accounting principles.

A more detailed description of the changes made to our Omnibus agreement can be found in our 10-Q and earnings release that we filed this morning. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 totaled approximately $6.5 million, an increase of approximately $4.3 million over the first quarter of last year.

The increase is attributable to several factors, including one, increased levels of debt driven by our purchase of the West Coast terminals; two, our inaugural issuance of $300 million of eight-year senior notes at six and an eight coupon, while the senior notes rate is fixed, it is currently higher than the almost 5% variable rate we pay under our bank agreement today; and then three, increases in LIBOR rates, which are a significant component of our bank rates. LIBOR rates have almost doubled year-over-year.

For the first quarter of 2018, we reported net earnings of $12.2 million, a decrease of approximately $800,000 over the prior year period, the $4.3 million increase in interest costs, coupled with a $3.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense helped drive the decrease in net earnings.

Consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter was $32.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 21%, compared to the $27.3 million we reported in the first quarter of 2017. Our first quarter 2018 EBITDA was a record for us, beating our previous record for quarterly EBITDA by more than 14%.

Distributable cash flow totaled $23 million for the quarter, which is slightly less by approximately $500,000 than what we reported for the first quarter of 2017, which is partially driven by the timing differences and maintenance CapEx spend.

Maintenance CapEx during the first quarter totaled $3.4 million, an increase of approximately $1.9 million, as compared to the prior year. Of this increase, only $400,000 is attributable to our West Coast terminals acquisition, with the remaining $1.5 million of increased spend related to timing differences in our spend occurring year-over-year.

As Fred mentioned earlier, we increased our quarterly distribution for the quarter ended March 31 2018 by $0.015 to $0.785 per unit. Our first quarter distribution represented total cash distributions of $16.6 million, which compared to total distributable cash flow of $23 million, resulted in distribution coverage of approximately 1.39 times.

We finished the first quarter of 2018 with $582 million of debt, including $290 million of borrowings on our $850 million revolving credit facility. EBITDA for the trailing 12 months was approximately $134 million, which includes bank approved pro forma amounts for the acquisition of our West Coast terminals. Accordingly, first quarter leverage was 4.35 times, which is well within our bank covenant of 5.25 times.

While our leverage ratio is a little higher than what it has been historically, we believe that our business can more than adequately support this somewhat higher leverage amount, given the nature of our operations and the stability of our cash flows. With the issuance of the senior notes, we have more than enough unused capacity under our credit facility to finance our growth opportunities and do not need to access the equity markets to finance these very accretive projects. We have no immediate plans to access the equity market.

I’d now like to turn it back to Diego, the operator to open up the lines for Q&A.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Selman Akyol with Stifel. Please state your question.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good morning. Couple of questions. So just in the quarter under the Omnibus agreement, just so I can have a starting run rate, did you guys pay $3.4 million this quarter?

Fred Boutin

That’s about right. The annual is $13.7 million, so that would equate.

Selman Akyol

Okay. When do you expect to get an answer from the Frontera partnership on whether they want to do the project inside the Partnership?

Fred Boutin

I’ll let Mark answer that.

Mark Huff

Those loafers [ph] have been provided to Frontera. The Board of the owners of our partners in Frontera is reviewing knows, we are hopeful that we’ll get an answer, at least, on the first one by the end of the month. And the second one, we don’t have the timeframe yet for that.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then just to be clear that the Diamond Pipeline that is outside that Partnership, you guys own that pipe 100%?

Mark Huff

That’s correct.

Selman Akyol

Gotcha. And then are there currently any tanks under construction? I wasn’t quite sure when reading the pres release, is that a project?

Mark Huff

We’ve started – yes, this is Mark. We’ve started construction of the first phase first set of tanks at Brownsville.

Selman Akyol

And so who’s funding that, or maybe if the Partnership ends up exercising?

Mark Huff

We’re funding it and – but we really haven’t – we haven’t spent any significant amount of money on those tanks yet. So – but that’s part of the project, where we expect to hear back from our partner at Frontera very shortly.

Selman Akyol

I got you. And then is that again a 50-50 Partnership?

Mark Huff

It is.

Selman Akyol

Okay.

Mark Huff

‘

We operate the Partnership, but the ownership is 50-50.

Selman Akyol

Gotcha. And then on the – in terms of just funding your capital growth then, I mean, I heard you clearly, you said you’re not wanting to access the equity markets. So I guess, when you think about it, would you just be then be doing 100% of it on your revolver? And how high would you be willing to take leverage up?

Rob Fuller

Selman, this is Rob. Yes, I mean, we have the ability to fund it under the revolver. We ran several models and giving their accretiveness of these projects. It’s what’s within our comfort levels and also from a bank perspective, we will get some pro forma credit as we construct these projects.

Fred Boutin

Yes, and I think what I’d add to that is that, some of these are extremely good rate of return projects, so the pro forma credit should be significant.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then the last one for me. Can you just talk a little bit about the volatility in the stock price earlier this week? What you think may have been causing it

Fred Boutin

I’ll tell you what I know, which is not a lot. We did make some calls. We talked to the specialists and we spoke with a few other folks. And there’s no real easy way to track that down, but there was higher volume on Monday and looks like somebody had a position that they wanted to get out of. Ii sort of look as though it was maybe a bank that was doing it on behalf of someone who couldn’t own the units directly.

So, there are hedge funds and other types of vehicles that don’t typically own MLP units directly and do swap transactions with banks and that might be what it was. Clearly, it was someone who may have had a liquidity problem at their fund and needed to exit their position and wasn’t horribly focused on the price they got for the units.

Selman Akyol

Very good. I appreciate the time.

Fred Boutin

Thank you.

Barrett Blaschke

Hey, guys. Any other regions where you’re sort of looking at expansion and where you’ve got sort of open land and property, where if you wanted to add capacity you could? And then anything that benefits your business as we see spreads widening out on some of the liquid energy products?

Fred Boutin

Well, our primary focus is always around the assets that we have today. So there certainly are a number of locations that we have where we have room to grow if we have customer contract to support it. And I would say that, there’s certainly a possibility of there in Florida. There’s still a lot of discussions in Brownsville and there’s plenty of discussions going on in California.

So, Mark, do you want to add anything to that?

Mark Huff

Yes. No, we regularly get inquiries about new tankage construction. Collins is another place that continues to be a focus for us as swell. A lot of our facilities are highly utilized. Most of those facilities do have adjacent property or internal property that’s available for growth and we continue to look at those organic growth opportunities as they develop.

Barrett Blaschke

Thank you.

Fred Boutin

Thank you.

