Buy Caterpillar On The Dip

Caterpillar (CAT) is a heavily debated name right now, in part because it is a proxy for the global economy. It has been an excellent way to play the global growth theme over the last 12 months, as well as since the Presidential election in November 2016 spurring infrastructure demand higher. So, with a rare “loud” Q1 earnings report, what should investors expect from the Q2 and the remainder of the year? I advise individuals to look at the order book of the company relative to U.S. and global PMIs, which still indicates economic expansion and a bullish backdrop for the company. While there is certainly a lot of chatter around whether or not this is the top of the industrial cycle for Caterpillar, the data has yet to reflect that.

Focusing on Caterpillar’s 2018 Outlook

This is my starting point and for good reason: rather than focus on the 10% one-day swing following the earnings call a few weeks ago, we must focus on specific verticals that CAT operates in order to identify areas of weakness and opportunity for the year ahead, notably Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Construction. Beginning with Oil & Gas, there’s been significant investor focus around the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Iran deal and it’s spurred an uptick in crude oil volatility. However, prices are at three-year highs and that incentivizes further production, especially within the U.S. This is supportive for CAT’s business within well servicing and gas compression, so I expect the segment to still perform at a high level. I think the way CAT moves unexpectedly higher is if dayrates for offshore drilling begin to pick up, which is entirely possible, given the higher crude prices; however, this industry has always lagged to crude prices, so it could be another six to twelve months before we see any meaningful benefit from offshore.

Moving forward, Power Generation is the area of CAT’s business I’m somewhat pessimistic on. On the conference call, management provided an interesting statistic that from 2013 to 2017, power generation sales declined 23%. That would be fine if the buck stopped there; however, management gave guidance that they do not expect an improvement this year, which only weighs on the valuation going forward. Fortunately, the $969 million in sales that the segment generated accounted for only about 8% of total sales, so a consistent but slow decline doesn’t erase a significant portion of equity value.

The final vertical I want to focus on is Construction. The key statistic to view here is that Asia Pacific sales were up 44% due to “higher end-user demand, primarily for construction equipment in China, the impact of favorable changes in dealer inventories and a stronger Chinese yuan.” First, higher end-user demand is one of the most difficult components to gauge, but we can look to Chinese PMIs for which the composite reading came in at 52.3 for the month of April. The drop that the street wasn’t expecting was the February reading, which sent us below 53, but the PMI needs to be read in the way it was intended to.

Above a reading of 50, the economy is expanding, and while headlines continue to be published about property prices in China being toppy, hard data like PMIs continue to support further growth. Thus, I’m still bullish on China from Caterpillar’s perspective. Next, inventories create more service revenue,and while I don’t believe we’ll see the same effects QOQ or in next year’s Q1 results because of record drawdowns across a variety of inventories (e.g. steel), the lower inventories have a positive direct effect on commodity pricing. As for FX, with the dollar starting to strengthen, as we’ve seen the dollar index push up from YTD lows of 89 to now 92/93, we’re seeing the yuan weaken. The People’s Bank of China is also actively involved in the yuan and wants the yuan to weaken back towards 2016 and 2017 averages, so there’s a bit of a perfect storm at work. Yuan depreciation is a headwind for CAT and, dollar strength, for the most part, is driving it. Also, along the lines of FX is the stronger euro. This was also cited in the 10-Q as a tailwind, but given the recent depreciation relative to the dollar and continued weak economic reports out of Europe, notably Q1 GDP, we should expect CAT to have FX headwinds next quarter.

The reality is that in the U.S., PMIs have turned lower. While the recent move is cause for concern, the PMI isn’t by any means a slow-moving index and has proved to be quite volatile even within the last 12 months. I think that’s what being mirrored in China as well, and judging by the breakdown of these reports, harsher than usual weather seemed to be the primary factor leading to lower PMIs and lower order growth. This is also where I find the regional commentary quite useful. First, the company states that North America has seen strength in construction, as well as infrastructure and pipeline activity. The U.S. New Privately Owned Housing Starts Index directly supports this and remains at post-crisis highs. While not at the 2 million plus level seen in 2005 and early 2006, it nonetheless remains a relatively strong base for CAT’s North American operations. Globally, revenue growth was nearly 22% and, in North America, CAT saw 30% revenue growth. So, it’s difficult to believe that a few months of volatile PMIs spell the end for such strong growth.

Do You Buy The Stock?

I think a generally simplistic way of viewing CAT is to take a look at where BCOM – the Bloomberg Commodity Index – is at. It has barely begun to claw back its losses due to the financial crisis and because commodities, as a basket, have such a low price as a whole that they can move significantly higher without being deemed relatively expensive. That’s not only a positive backdrop for global growth but a positive backdrop for the company as well. We can also view this from a margin inflection perspective as their EBITDA margin bottomed in 2016 – in line with commodity prices – at 9.17% for the full year and has since rebounded to 16.02%, with projections 200bps higher. There’s the additional upside risk that EBITDA margins surpass the 20% threshold should pricing trek higher.

Even with higher trending profitability, I find the stock to be expensive; however, there are two important benchmarks to look at: the S&P 500 (SPY) and peers. The stock trades at 13.6x earnings and 9.1x EV/EBITDA on 2018 estimates. Relative to the sector, that’s actually cheap – peers like Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) trade at 16.1x earnings and 9.5x EV/EBITDA. But look at the price to book and how extended it is relative to peers: 5.9x versus a 2.8x peer average. That’s what concerns me. CAT needs to focus on growing book value as the earnings generation is there, but current asset values create a headwind for the company. While not every investor may place merit in P/B, it is something I look at constantly for asset-intensive businesses. With that being said, it’s cheap relative to the S&P 500, which trades at 20.5x 2018 earnings. However, it is significantly cheaper than CAT at 2.48x P/B.

However, it is increasingly clear to me that individuals are less concerned with valuation right now and are more focused on economic data. So long as the PMI data from the U.S. and China remains supportive, CAT will outperform the index, and I see the recent weakness as a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

Something I watch quite closely is the relationship between PMIs and cyclical stocks. This stock made headlines a few weeks ago with their comments on their Q1 conference call; however, the stock has had time to settle since then, allowing investors time to do due diligence without the noise. I think this is an excellent time to catch the stock at a discount, with shares still trading down YTD, and to continue to play the global growth theme with a well-positioned and well-managed company. While the headlines spur investor fear, breaking down the divisions and looking at the detailed guidance management gave for the year, as well as what PMI data shows, it seems far-fetched that this stock is headed materially lower.

