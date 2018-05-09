Tier Reit's (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tier Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Telisa Schelin – Chief Legal Officer

Scott Fordham – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Sharp – Head of Capital Markets

Dallas Lucas – President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Mitch Germain – JMP Securities

Anthony Paolone – JP Morgan

Telisa Schelin

Welcome to the TIER REIT First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. I am Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the company. Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or our quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierreit.com. I’ll now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Scott Fordham

Thanks, Telisa, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us this morning for our first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, with me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, President and Chief Operating Officer; Bill Reister, Chief Investment Officer; and Jim Sharp, Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our management team.

On today’s call, I will provide comments on our year-to-date transaction activity, before turning the call over to Jim to discuss first quarter results and updated guidance. Dallas will then provide information on each of our key markets. To begin, I am pleased with our year-to-date results as well as our team’s progress on our 2018 objectives. Since the beginning of the year, we disposed of three non-core properties and exited the Baltimore market. We made two key investments in Austin. We extended and expanded our credit facility. And we topped out both our Third + Shoal and Domain 11 development projects.

As previously discussed, we continue to recycle capital by divesting of select properties, as we determine that capital can be more efficiently allocated for long-term value creation. These recycling efforts today have afforded us the ability to develop properties at superior yields and acquire properties that we believe provide a competitive edge by increasing our influence or concentration within a Tier 1 submarket and a clear path to long-term value creation. As previously announced, we disposed of 500 East Pratt in Baltimore, Centreport in Fort Worth and Loop Central in Houston during the quarter.

Our acquisitions during the quarter included Domain Point and the purchase of our partner’s interest in Domain 8. With regard to Domain Point, the transaction provides us the opportunity in the short term to increase occupancy and move rents to market rates. In fact, since closing in January, we have leased commitments for substantially all of the initial vacant space at rents nearly 50% higher than in-place rents.

Over the long term, we have the opportunity to expand or redevelop this 9.5 acres site, potentially yielding an additional 1 million square feet of office space. With regard to Domain 8, the acquisition of our partner’s interest continues our simplification and consolidation of ownership within The Domain and further positions us to maximize the value creation opportunities of our build-to-core development and redevelopment program within The Domain.

Additionally, our recycling efforts accompanied by our control of key land sites in Austin, have allowed us to cater to outsized tenant demand and create significant value for our stockholders through development. Our Domain 8, Third + Shoal and Domain 11 developments are recent and prime examples producing stabilized, cash yields on cost of approximately 9%. As previously discussed, at current market conditions and based on our development metrics, we estimate that each 300,000 square-foot building we develop and lease at The Domain can add more than $1 per share to our net asset value.

Now with respect to the broader market. Corporate earnings have generally exceeded expectations, up approximately 25% year-over-year, with dynamic companies continuing to grow and real estate operating fundamentals remaining strong, particularly for Class A office in premier submarkets within high-growth metros across the U.S., including many of our own Tier 1 submarkets. Also the latest U.S. Census Bureau Report confirms that many of our target markets continued to significantly outpace the national average in terms of job growth.

Further, we’ve recently seen prominent companies such as PIMCO and AllianceBernstein announced plans to expand, or migrate, out of high-cost, high-tax states to more business-friendly locations such as Austin and Nashville, a trend that we expect to continue and will benefit many of our target markets. Austin, now our largest market and on pace to grow to approximately 50% of NOI continues to sit at the forefront of tenant demand, driven by both corporate growth and corporate in-migration. As we move forward, we are fortunate to control additional key development and redevelopment sites in The Domain that have the potential to accommodate over 4.5 million square feet of mixed-use development, including more than three million square feet of office.

And we believe, by thoughtfully managing our development program, we have the opportunity to create significantly more value for our stockholders. In fact, we are currently in active discussions with tenants seeking in the aggregate more than 1.3 million square feet of office space within The Domain, including LOI’s for approximately 170,000 square feet. This level of demand is significantly greater than what we have experienced in the past and comes at a time when competing product is virtually nonexistent.

We believe this further highlights the desirability of The Domain as one of the most sought-after locations within Austin. As announced in yesterday’s press release, we have commenced construction of our 320,000-square foot Domain 12 development project and our adjacent Domain 9 and Domain 10 sites are fully designed and permitted to accommodate an additional 630,000 square feet. With that, I will turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Sharp

Thanks, Scott. Good morning. Our FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items for first quarter 2018 was $19.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share as compared to $19.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. We exceeded our expectations by $0.02 per diluted share during the quarter, primarily attributable to a one-time benefit from a property tax refund as well as property disposition timing. First quarter 2018 same-store cash NOI growth was 3.8% over first quarter 2017.

Note that first quarter 2018 results include rent abatements at our Eldridge Place properties in Houston of approximately $3.9 million, as a result of Hurricane Harvey. This abated rent was offset by approximately $3.3 million of business interruption insurance proceeds we received during the quarter and approximately $200,000 of estimated saved expenses. We anticipate we will recover the remaining $400,000 of abated rent from business interruption insurance proceeds in the subsequent quarters.

Excluding the impact of Hurricane Harvey, our first quarter same-store NOI cash growth was 5.6%. Last night’s release included an update to our full year 2018 guidance. We are now forecasting NAREIT-defined FFO in a range of $1.25 to $1.30 per diluted share and FFO excluding certain items in a range of $1.49 to $1.54 per diluted share. We’ve increased our same-store cash NOI growth range to between 7.5% and 8.5%.

These estimates are based on $48.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. This guidance reflects updated key assumptions, including an anticipated one-year extension of the of 109,000 square-foot lease with the Department of Housing and Urban Development at our Burnett Plaza property in Fort Worth and the benefit of the items in the first quarter I previously mentioned. Moving on to our balance sheet.

As previously announced, we recast our credit facility in January. This increased the total capacity of our credit facility to $900 million and pushed out our near-term debt maturities such that our outstanding $300 million term loan now matures in January 2025 and our revolving credit facility now matures in January 2022.

The maturity of our outstanding $275 million term loan remains June 2022. As a result of these extensions, we have a weighted average debt term of 4.6 years, with no significant debt maturities until January 2022. One other item of note on our balance sheet is that the nonrecourse loans secured by Fifth Third Center in Columbus was recently acquired by a private investor. As a result, we are hopeful to transition away from the special servicer will lead to an expeditious resolution of this debt. This concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call over to Dallas.

Dallas Lucas

Thanks, Jim, and good morning, everyone. At quarter end, our operating portfolio occupancy was 89.4%, an increase of 30basis points from the prior quarter and in line with expectations. We are continuing to see solid leasing fundamentals across most of our markets. Additionally, we are also seeing improved leasing activity in Houston as evidenced by 66,000 square feet of completed and pending new leases at BriarLake Plaza.

Now I’ll provide an update of what we are seeing in several of our primary markets. Representing our largest market, Austin continues to fire on all cylinder. Direct Class A vacancy throughout the Austin market was steady at 8.7% at quarter end, while absorbing an additional 156,000 square feet of new deliveries. Class A rents continued to march upward, increasing another 1.7% during the quarter.

Excluding build-to-suits and fully preleased buildings, there is only 1.3 million square feet of multitenant projects under construction citywide at the end of the first quarter, none of which are in our competitive submarkets. At The Domain, tenant demand remained very strong. As Scott mentioned, we currently have tenant interest totaling over 1.3 million square feet for our development properties. And we don’t anticipate this activity slowing in the near-term as Austin

remains a favorite location for a technology company growth and space expansion.

Further with PIMCO’s recently announced selection of Austin as their second office outside of California, the virtues of the city are continuing to spread beyond the tech sector. With these forces at work, in addition to Domain 12, we foresee tenant demand possibly driving the commencement of Domain 9 and Domain 10 over the next 12 months funded through continued asset recycling.

As a result, we have to accelerate the predevelopment process for our remaining land and redevelopment properties, which could expand our development capacity at The Domain by an additional 4.5 million square feet. And with our uniquely competitive position at The Domain, we’ve been able to keep moving rental rates up on par with the growth in construction costs, thereby maintaining our targeted development yields. Given that Class A occupancy costs in the CBD are approximately 40% higher than those at the Domain, we believe there is ample room to capture further growth in rental rates in Austin’s second downtown.

Finally, as one of the country’s it-cities for investment capital, we expect to see some eye-popping pricing for Austin office sales in 2018. In Houston, total Class A office vacancy increased to 25.5% at quarter end citywide, while sublease inventory have stayed generally flat at 9.5 million square feet. New developments are no longer a factor in the market as only one meaningful multitenant building is currently under construction on the CBD. Additionally, we are aware of several new large lease requirements aggregating 1.5 million square feet in the Katy West Freeway submarket that, if realized, could have meaningful impact on availability of large blocks of space.

As I mentioned earlier, we have 66,000 square feet of completed or pending leases at Two BriarLake Plaza, which will take the combined occupancy of BriarLake Plaza project to just under 90% with less than 50,000 square feet expiring prior to 2020.

Further west, Eldridge Place is now fully operational and we expect to complete the full state-of-the-art renovation of all three lobbies by year-end. With oil prices approaching $70 per barrel and no new development activity, there is market optimism in Houston that net office space absorption will start later in 2018 with a possible return-to-market equilibrium by 2020.

As a result, we plan to position Eldridge Place as a target headquarters location during the market recovery. In fact, as I mentioned, there are several large lease requirements in Katy West Freeway submarkets, including a recent lease proposal for 300,000 square feet at Eldridge Place. However, as the Houston office market remains one of the last true valued place in the U.S. and that the market recovery approaching, investment capital appetite remains robust for Houston office properties.

As we have previously stated, we will continue to evaluate a potential sale of Eldridge Place in light of these market conditions. In Dallas, Fort Worth, direct Class A vacancy rate dropped slightly to 16.6% for the quarter, while Class A rental rates remained relatively flat in the quarter. As expected, construction activity declined again this quarter to 4.8 million square feet under development, which was nearly 60% preleased. As Jim mentioned, HUD has notified that they intend to extend their 109,000 square-foot lease at Burnett Plaza for at least the next 12 months to the fourth quarter of 2019. This extension provides a significant additional term as we work to backfill their space.

And finally, in Charlotte, the direct Class A vacancy rate in the CBD at year-end was 12.1%, while Class A rental rates ticked up slightly in the quarter. There is approximately 1.6 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD, of which approximately 60% is preleased. With minimal space available to lease in BriarLake Plaza, we are currently focused on re-leasing the 42,000 square feet that the bank will get back at the beginning of 2019. This space represents the only sizable block available in the CBD at prime desired view heights. In summary, we believe we can continue our asset recycling and capitalize on our development opportunities in Austin and Dallas to create significant value and position the company for cash flow growth. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now take questions from our sell-side analysts.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is coming from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Your line is know.

Mitch Germain

Good morning have a great quarter. Just curious, it seems like development in Austin clearly stepping up with you guys. I know that you identified Eldridge or reidentified Eldridge as a sale candidate, and obviously, we have Cherry Hill as well. Just curious if there are any other potential candidates for sale within the portfolio?

Scott Fordham

Yes, Mitch, this is Scott. So we’ve got the assets that you mentioned. But in total, and this excludes Eldridge Place, we’ve got three asset that sit outside of our Tier 1 submarkets, which provide kind of the perfect opportunity for us to recycle those assets and put it to work in development.

As you know, our focus is value creation and The Domain is providing that opportunity for us to create a lot of value, we believe, for the shareholder. And so we’ll continue to look to recycle capital to put us in a position to take advantage of these opportunities. And so yes, we feel like we’ve got a good pipeline.

Mitch Germain

Great, appreciate that. And what’s the profile of – I think you mentioned a pipeline of 1.3 million square feet of discussions for The Domain. I’m curious about the profile of those potential tenants. I know tech has been fairly aggressive and – but I know you’ve also been talking to a bunch of professional service firms. So if you can maybe provide some commentary on that, I’d appreciate it?

Scott Fordham

You bet. So certainly, when we think about what’s attracting – that the Domain is attracting certain type of tenant, we clearly see the high growth dynamic companies. They are looking at that as an opportunity to get into The Domain and really attract the talent that they are trying to attract to grow the company, and so that expands beyond tech. I mean, it is the professional services. So we are seeing a mix of tenants, but there is no question that tech is a part of that.

Mitch Germain

Great. Last question for me. Obviously, it sounds like the HomeAway space is topping out. I’m curious, how much development are you comfortable doing in at any one given point? Or how much can The Domain handle at any one given point in time?

Scott Fordham

So we are always very thoughtful about how we go about that. We’ve got – the three recent projects, Domain 8 is obviously rolled into operations at this point, and Third + Shoal and Domain 11 will be rolling into operations later this year. So our development pipeline that we’re working on today is essentially wrapping up this year.

So as we think about moving forward, we certainly think that we have the capacity to do more than just Domain 12, which we have now commenced. And so we will be looking to see if that demand translates into starting the next building. But we are always thoughtful about that. We want to be very disciplined about how much we do.

We want to make sure that we’re – that the demand is out there so that we feel very convicted about the success of the deal as we move forward. In terms of how much we could do? We’ve got the three buildings fully entitled and ready to go. So that total is just over 900,000 square feet.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

Our next question is coming from Anthony Paolone of JP Morgan.

Anthony Paolone

Thank you. And I guess, I’ll start with the development capacity topic. Can you address it from a vantage point of just staffing and the team? Because team – as you’re moving ahead here, more of the stuff will be 100% tiers, as opposed to some of the earlier projects, where you had some development partners and others in the mix. Like how will you think about just staffing and capacity from that point of view?

Scott Fordham

Yes, so we feel very good about our staffing. In fact, about one year ago, we added another Vice President to the team on our development team. Our guys spend majority of their time down in Austin, which is where our development has taken place. So as we move forward, we feel very comfortable with the staffing. We’re going, again, be wrapping up these two projects and moving into the next one.

And, as you know, we have used Endeavor as a codevelopment partner in The Domain. The reason we’ve done that is because they are a part of the origination of The Domain and what has made it so successful and continues to make it so successful. And we want to make sure as we move forward, we know we have this ample opportunity to add the kind of square feet that we spoke to in our call, because it goes beyond Domain 9 and 10 and 12, but then we look at the redevelopment opportunities of Domain 3 and 4 and the site Domain D&G and then the redevelopment of Domain Point. So we’ve got a lot.

But when we think about The Domain, it truly is the second downtown in Austin and we want to be very, very thoughtful about what we put there. We are not just about adding density for density’s sake. We want to make sure that that’s a very thoughtful plan over time. We’ve got the staff to do it, but we would look to include Endeavor as part of that team as we move forward to make sure we are doing it right.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. Got you. And then as it relates to Domain 12, I know in the supplemental you have some of the market rents for the existing projects. How do we think about rent that Domain 12 may fetch and think about yields on that?

Scott Fordham

Yes. I think in terms of the yields, I would expect the yields to be very similar to what we’ve delivered in Domain 8, Domain 11 and Third + Shoal, which essentially means that the rents have moved in line with the construction cost. And so, right now, we feel very good about moving forward and achieving the same kind of yields.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. And then finally, as you think about deploying capital with so much coming down the pipe on the development side, how do acquisitions fit in? Or potential deals in some of your target markets outside of Texas?

Scott Fordham

So longer term, we would clearly like to rebalance the portfolio so that we have a bigger presence in some of our other target markets. But right now we have this great opportunity in Austin to create the value that we’ve got. And so our focus right now is doing just that. You’ll note in our guidance for the year in terms of acquisitions, that the guidance represents what’s been completed to date. So we don’t have anything teed-up at this point in time, that we think is strategic from an acquisition perspective. Our focus is clearly seeing this development through, because that’s what we think that we can create the most value for the stockholder.

Anthony Paolone

Okay, great thank you.

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn our conference over to Mr. Scott Fordham.

Scott Fordham

Great. Thank you, again, for joining us this morning. The team and I will be on the road a bit over the next few weeks, meeting with investors, including the upcoming NAREIT Conference in New York. So we hope to see many of you there. And we look forward to talking to you again soon. And as we continue to get the inbound calls to go down and see The Domain once again, we will work to put another investor meeting at The Domain on the table as well. So thank you.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation. This does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a lovely day.

