Rocky Mountain Dealerships' (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, operator. With me today are David Ascott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Wood, our Chief Sales and Operations Officer.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A.

For more information about these topics, please review the sections of Rocky Mountain's management's discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review this Risk Factors section of Rocky's most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

Before getting into our results, I think it’s important to provide listeners with the backdrop and context of the agriculture market of the Canadian Prairies. Seeding and in season sales activity were negatively impacted by the harsh winter, which set new records for length and severity on Canadian Prairies.

In the table we have provided the seeding progress for those Prairies provinces that have reported to-date. As you can see, we are down dramatically on seeding progress, because farmers simply were not able to get into the field during the first quarter due to snow and subsequent melt.

While our margins and used equipment inventory were negatively impacted in the first quarter, but a lack of activity due to these conditions, this is not indicative of the health of our market. Indications through April and early May are the trend of strengthening demand has resumed. Given what we are seeing in the market, we think we are on our way to another strong year.

Turning to our results. Record new equipment sales at healthy margins in the first quarter helped drive a 4.6% increase in total sale, despite the late spring which hampered sales of used equipment parts and service. The 26% increase in new equipment sales reflects not only strong pre-sale efforts by our team to 2007, but also the health of our market.

Our derivative financial instruments contributed much of variance in our reported earnings year-over-year. We believe that adjusted diluted earnings per share which excludes the impact of these derivatives and the underlying instruments they hedge are the more meaningful measure of our performance.

For the first quarter of 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share, with $0.01 a 75% decrease when compared with $0.04 for the same period last year. As a result of the continued diligence of our team, we continue to improve our operational performance on a trailing 12 month basis with respect to gross profit margin, inventory turns and revenue per dealership.

While we saw slight adheretion in operating SG&A as a percentage of sales on a trailing 12 month basis, we are still well below the best-in-class target of 10% of sales. This waterfall chart breakdowns the performance drivers of our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018. A detailed description of our calculations can be found in our MD&A for this quarter.

For the first quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA decreased 30% or $1 million to $2.3 million compared with $3.3 million for the same period in 2017. This was due to a $1.2 million increase in gross profit due to a 26% increase in new equipment sales that was partially offset by lower sales across all other categories due to the late spring.

A 1.2 million decrease in gross profit due to the composition of our used equipment sales shifting to lower margin products. A 0.6 million decrease in gross profit due to lower sales in our higher margin categories. A $0.8 million increase in gross profit due to OEM incentives. 1.4 million increase in operating SG&A cost which scaled in portion with those sales and a 0.2 million decrease in short-term finance cost due to decreased average borrowings from our interest-bearing Floor Plan facilities.

I want to provide a little more color on the sales price variance. In the weeks leading up to seeding and harvest activity, our practice has always been to discount aged seasonal use equipment to ensure gets sold in season rather than carried on our books for another calendar year.

When mixed in with normal sales volumes of other used equipotent product lines, we normally do not see a sales price variance. However, given the comparative late start to spring, our product lines that were being discounted were disproportionately represented in our Q1 2018 used sales profile relative to same period last year. This breaks down the margins in the used equipment category.

Healthy commodity prices for key western Canadian crops have bolstered the balance sheet

of farmers in our market. We believe this is how lead to the growth in new equipment sales we saw during the first quarter, despite the late start to spring agriculture and agro food candidates April 23rd outlook to the outlook for principle field crops still forecast strong production and slight growth for the 2018 and 2019 crop years.

I will now turn the call over to Jim Wood to review our operations. Jim.

James Wood

Thank you, Garrett. Agricultural equipment deliveries reported by the association of equipment manufacturers for all of Canada continues to show growth; however, our 26% year-over-year growth in new equipment sales in the first quarter appears to be an outlier compared to what the broader market is experiencing. All indicators point to continued growing strength of our market.

On the operational fronts, our teams continue to be disciplined on cost containment and inventory management, offering SG&A as a percentage of sales was relatively flat year-over-year and is typically higher in Q1. We continue to work towards improved inventory turns through targeted sales, disciplined procurement and presale orders.

With the winter weather conditions persisting in the second quarter of 2018, demand for used equipment was much lower this year than it was in last year at the same time. Combined with the trade-ins associated with new equipment sales in the quarter, RME's used equipment inventory as of March 31, 2018 increased significantly.

While this had a negative impact on our inventory turns and our inventory leverage ratio on a sequential basis, we are still ahead of where we were on both metrics a year ago. I would also add, that despite the increase in inventory we witness in the first quarter, we are comfortable with the levels and the profile of our inventory. As we get into season we are confident that our inventory will decrease and our turns will again increase on a sequential basis.

I will now turn the call over to David to review our balance sheet. Dave.

David Ascott

Thank you, Jim. We are often asked about the breakdown between interest bearing and non-interest bearing floor plan liabilities. So on the table that summarizes RME's equipment inventory and associated floor plan payables which is found on Page 9 of this quarter’s MD&A. We have started to provide this additional detail. You will observe that the trade-ins that we took in the first quarter associated with new equipment sales were mostly financed with non-interest bearing Floor Plan.

Our balance sheet continues to be strong. Despite a 54 million increase in total liabilities since the fourth quarter of 2017, this increase is directly related to the impacts of the late spring, which we have already reviewed. In addition to our available cash of 19.5 million as of March 31, 2018 we have availability under our various credit facilities of 298.7 million.

I will now turn the call back over to Garrett to wrap up. Garrett.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Dave. Despite some other related hiccups in Q1, our confidence in the Canadian agricultural equipment market continues to grow. We continue to be a leader in customer satisfaction and remain focused on increasing inventory returns, debt reduction, cost containment and strengthening margins.

The forward economic indicators for our sector remains strong. The 26% year-over-year growth in new equipment sales in Q1 reflects the health of our sector and early indications of April and May are that the trend of strengthening demand has resumed in our other categories as well. Given what we are seeing in the market, we continue to be confident, we are on our way to another strong year.

Before turning the call over to the operator, I would like to draw investor attention to a change we will be making to our dividend declaration schedule. Commencing next quarter dividend and earnings announcement will be done as a separate standalone press release.

To align RME with best practices, future dividend announcements will occur at the beginning of the month in which the dividend is to be paid. The record date will be scheduled for the middle of the month and the payment date will be scheduled for the end of the month in accordance with RMEs established payment schedule.

Operator, we are now ready for the questions.

John Chu

On the I guess I will call it the age seasonal equipment that brought down the margins in Q1, is this going to fill into Q2 as well?

Garrett Ganden

No. No, it’s something that we have done this every year John. It’s just with the late spring that came in, the in-season sales didn’t arrive. We didn’t get into the field early May where as last year we were in the field late March. It’s very normal typical business for us.

John Chu

Okay. And then in terms of the three sales from the new equipment, was that sold at a discount, or that has impacted margins in the quarter as well?

Garrett Ganden

No. No, those piece of equipment were for the most part sold into the latter part of last year, expecting to get delivery in Q1 and they were typical margin of what would we have expected for the new equipment.

John Chu

Okay and then on the parts and service sales, I guess we get only loss in Q1, because of the late spring? Is that high margin revenue loss, or is that just going to get deferred into Q2?

Garrett Ganden

It’s the combination of both, right. Some of it will be loss, some of it will be deferred, and it really depends on how pressured the farmers are going to be to get their crops into the field, over this timeframe. We are about six weeks behind of where we were last year from getting into the fields, but really what indicator is, it’s going to depend whether or not customers are going to do some of that preventative maintenance or its going to be more of the machine down emergency maintenance more so.

John Chu

Would that essentially recouped in after the harvest or.

Garrett Ganden

Again, parts of it are, parts of it aren’t. John it depends on the weather and how the seeding and ultimately growing season grows. We are optimistic for 2018 John.

John Chu

Okay and in the text, you mentioned in the MDNA that the gross margin was up modestly on higher sales on OEM at this. Could you elaborate on these OEM incentive.

Garrett Ganden

OEM incentives are up basically because we have an increase in new equipment sales. So the new equipment sales that goes hand-in-hand a lot of the times with manufacturers themselves.

John Chu

Okay, great. Thank you.

Garrett Ganden

Okay. Thanks John.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. I’m just wondering kind broadly how you are seeing used equipment trending in the marketplace to start of the year in terms of pricing.

Garrett Ganden

Pricing overall is actually been pretty good. Honestly the drain in Q1 is exactly what we are talking about where we have got a little bit of age stuff that we usually want to sell in-season. We did count that to make sure that its off our balance sheet as we go into the later part of the year and into next year. It’s very normal for us, but overall used equipments margin seem to be holding up pretty darn good. New equipment margin same answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think there is room for equipment margins to trend higher off Q1 levels. I mean I’m just trying to reconcile the fact that you have got likely pickup in used in the second quarter, but that might partially be offset by the fact that it’s going to be higher margin categories on the used side.

Garrett Ganden

The way I’m looking at Q2 and even as we go into the rest of the year, it’s pretty similar to what last year looks like. It’s probably the best way to look at that Wesley.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the supply chain. Are you increase inflation at all in your cost base in the coming quarters.

Garrett Ganden

Well I guess the one thing I would say is the price of fuel has significantly increased in the last two months across all of Canada, so in that case for sure. I haven’t seen that really filter through the rest of the costs yet, but inhabitable it does, but at this point, we are really not seen a whole lot of that yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, one last question for me. Just focus for 2018 on the used side, you think it would be a better characterization of margin protection for inventory reduction.

Garrett Ganden

I think of the margin protection versus inventory reduction, we were pretty happy with the way we ended last year’s inventory both new and used. Where we are going into this cycle, our focus is really driven towards how do we get our turn buyer. So it’s not about inventory reduction, it’s about getting those incremental sales, it’s about increasing those turns over the season and over the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for your time.

Garrett Ganden

Alright. Thanks Wesley.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi guys, I’m having hard time hearing the other question, so I apologize if this has already been asked. But I think one of them was on the parts and service on how much lost versus deferred and I guess I mean there is obviously some seasonal impact here in this quarter or I should say weather related, but there has been and we have thought about it before there has been a pattern of your service business sort of underperforming and with the potential to do better there. So if you remove the weather, have you like just fundamentally with your service strategy and your capture rates on equipments you put out in the field. Can you just talk a little bit about what you have done there and what you have seen?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So for us for Q1 our actual service revenue is up overall activity. The amount of the customer activity was down directly as a result of weather related delays. So we are actually pretty happy with the way that service performed in Q1, it is showing the road. For us again, we are continuing to drive to get additional technicians.

But also what we did in Q1 as we spent a fairly significant amount of money train and making sure that not only do we have enough technicians, but we are also making sure that they have enough of the training and the support that they are going to need to make sure that we are supporting the customers throughout this season. So there was a fairly large investments in that in Q1 comparatively over last year in Q1.

Ben Cherniavsky

Garrett, just I'm thinking about it a little bit and I appreciate the challenges you guys have had in finding technicians and everything, but somebody presumably is fixing this equipment out in the field and I just wonder like are you tracking your capture rates, are you happy with them, are there whole bunch of - are your customers doing it themselves, or are they turning to independent or GDP mechanics to come in, I mean with the parts are they buying OEM parts or are they findings some relative parts on the internet and obviously if that machines are moving and being maintained someone is doing this work and seeing revenue, right?

Garrett Ganden

Yes absolutely and that's why you are continuing to get the installed base up, conversations we have had for 10 years right 11 years…

Ben Cherniavsky

But I mean is that's my point is you install base is going up, but the aftermarket isn’t really following when you consider how much equipment you put in the field so who is doing that work?

Garrett Ganden

Ben, we track the customers that are buying equipment from us, we compare that to what they are doing for parts and services with us. We have been happy with the trends of what is going on with that.

I think part of what we are seeing at least on the case product is when you look at machines that were five to 10 years older, there were a lot more pieces and repairs that we required where as right now it isn't. The machines are very, very, very built and it's the overall maintenance hasn’t been as much.

Like even we are looking at it the amount of - historically I would have talked to you about the fact to look at a dollar and label would get you a dollar and parts. We are seeing that go from a dollar and labor to be in $0.75 in part just as the incremental add-on right.

So it's just been the change in the equipment it's been the change in ultimately the designs of the equipment and it's we are happy with the growth that we are doing, we are happy with quite honestly the service where we had growth in Q1 and I think we are going to have a good year on product and service overall.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, that helpful color and just secondly could you guys just remind me of how this hedge that you have got structured how it works, because I think the stock was down in the quarter, was it not, is that how it impacted and secondly as a follow-up, like, would you consider unwinding this, and just recognizing the expense for what it is, which is management expense when your shares perform well which is a good thing for everyone. I mean it just creates an awful lot of noise in the numbers?

Garrett Ganden

Yes I can address than Ben, so what we see in the accounts during Q1 as a result of the decrease in the stock price from year end, is that the liability related to the future compensation has decreased. So that was a pickup in SG&A, but then the hedge is in place so you get kind of the mirror image of that in the loss on the financial derivative.

Added on to that as well, there was some share appreciation rights that were exercised at the end of 2017 or early 2018. So a big portion of the hedge almost 50% of the hedge was unwound at that point in time, and as the stock price depreciated there was a realized loss as that got unwound.

But where we are today compared to where we were two quarters ago, we are about halfway through the underlying share appreciation rights and overtime because there is expiry on those, which will hit in the next less than two years. It will not really unwind over that time.

Ben Cherniavsky

And are you going to replace it as or if new rights are granted?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, we have been granted share appreciation rights in a while, so I can't say - I don't want to say whether or not we will, or we won't. It’s a tool in the toolbox, but at this present time, we don't have any plans to.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Great thanks guys.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks.

Garrett Ganden

Alright, I want to thank everybody for joining us today and have a great day.

