Is The Dollar Peaking?

The U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, and it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. Raw materials come from areas of the world where energy, ores, and minerals exist in the crust of the earth or where climate supports the cultivation of crops. While production is a local affair, consumption is ubiquitous as we all depend on food, energy, and shelter in the course of our daily lives.

Supply and demand fundamentals in each commodities market are the primary determinate of the path of least resistance of prices. However, since the dollar is the pricing mechanism for these raw materials, moves in the value of the U.S. currency against other foreign exchange instruments can influence prices at times.

There is a strong negative correlation between the prices of commodities and the value of the dollar. When the greenback moves lower, commodities prices tend to gravitate to higher levels and vice versa. Some commodities are more sensitive to currency moves than others. For example, gold is both a commodity, as it is a metal, and a currency, as it has a history as a store of value and means of exchange. The fact that central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves validates the yellow metal's role in the international economy and makes it highly sensitive to the value of the U.S. dollar.

Over recent weeks, we have witnessed a recovery in the U.S. dollar, and the price of gold has moved in the other direction. Gold is following the dollar and has been dropping, but there are signs that the dollar could run out of its upside steam sooner, rather than later.

The dollar finds a low

The dollar index traded to what became a significant high in January 2016 when the index reached 103.815. At that time, it looked like the greenback was on an express train to parity against the euro currency, but the bullish trend in the dollar and bearish path of the euro came to an end.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the dollar fell steadily against other world currencies throughout 2017 reaching a low at 88.15 during the second week of February. The dollar slipped over 15% over the thirteen-month period and found its most recent bottom at the lowest level since November 2014.

Consolidation and a short-term break to the upside

A period of price consolidation followed the low in the dollar index.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the index illustrates, it had traded between the mid-February lows and 90.49 from mid-January through the final week of April, before it broke out to the upside in a long-overdue recovery for the greenback. After all, currency values are typically a function of interest rate differentials and the gap between euro and U.S. rates has been on a one-way widening path since December 2015. At the end of 2015, the Fed Funds rate was at the zero percent level, and short-term European rates were at negative forty basis points. Since then, a total of six rate hikes brought the Fed Funds rate to the 1.5% level while European rates have not budged. The euro currency accounts for 57% of the dollar index, and the yield differential has fostered a recovery in the dollar which finally occurred in late April. The dollar broke above short-term technical resistance at the 90.49 level, the March 1 high, and then through 92.02, the January 9 peak to the highest level of this year. The dollar index traded to 93.260 on May 9 as the greenback continues to power higher during this recovery rally.

The next level of technical resistance is critical

As the weekly chart shows, the next level of technical resistance for the dollar index stands at the high from the week of November 6, 2017, at 95.07 on the continuous dollar index futures contract. When it comes to a 50% retracement of the move from 103.815 down to lows of 88.15 since early, the other level to watch in the index is at the 95.99 level. If the dollar continues to power higher and can climb above these two areas on the chart, the bearish trend in the greenback will come to an end on a technical basis.

Meanwhile, determining the future path of least resistance for the U.S. currency is not as easy as it may look by watching the charts. Economic and political factors are likely to be the most influential forces when it comes to the path of the dollar's value against other currencies over coming days and weeks.

Some fundamentals favor the dollar, and some do not

Unless there is a dramatic change in monetary policy from the European Central Bank over coming weeks and months, yield differentials favor continued strength in the dollar versus the euro currency. The bottom line is that the most significant fundamental factor remains bullish for the dollar at this time, but that was also the case throughout 2017 as rates continued to rise, the gap widened, and the dollar fell. At the same time, a continuation of economic strength in the U.S. will keep upward pressure on rates which is bullish for the greenback.

Meanwhile, the domestic and international political landscapes continue to pose potential problems for the dollar. On Tuesday, May 8 U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement. The President had been a critic of the agreement reached under the Obama administration on the campaign trail and throughout the first year and three months of his presidency. While the move did not come as any surprise, it will increase the potential for hostilities in the Middle East. At the same time, the upcoming summit between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will create an environment of uncertainty that could lead to a peaceful resolution to the Korean War and the nuclear aspiration of North Korea. At the same time, trade issues including tariffs and retaliation by China could impact the value of the dollar. Finally, on the domestic political scene in the U.S. upcoming mid-term elections and a continuation of investigations by the special prosecutor could cause price volatility in the foreign exchange markets. Even though the dollar index has recovered from its lows, the longer-term prospects for the dollar are still a question.

A long-term pattern suggests the dollar is in for trouble

The long-term chart of the dollar remains bearish, and if history repeats, the current correction in the dollar will end in yet another lower low.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the dollar index displays a pattern that should give any dollar bulls a reason to pause. From 1985 through 1992, the dollar trended lower for seven straight years. A nine-year rally followed lasting from 1992 through 2001. The dollar then fell from 2001 through 2008 at which point it turned around and moved to the upside until the most recent peak at 103.815 in January 2017. The seven-year down and nine-year up pattern had plenty of short-term corrections, but over the last thirty-three years, the pattern that developed could be telling us that the dollar is only part way through the second year of a bear market that will last until 2024.

I believe that the dollar will find a top, sooner rather than later, and when it does, we will see the prices of dollar-sensitive commodities come roaring back on the upside.

Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price of the yellow metal on significant rallies. Therefore, I am currently friendly to two triple leveraged instruments with exposure to gold mining stocks.

Source: Barchart

NUGT is the leveraged instrument that reflects price movement in the larger cap gold mining stocks.

Source: Barchart

JNUG is the turbocharged product that reflects the price action in the more volatile small-cap gold mining shares.

If the dollar finds a top over coming sessions and reverts to its bearish price path that has been in place since January 2017, these two instruments will likely outperform the price action in the gold market given their leverage and exposure to mining shares.

The long-term trading pattern of the dollar index tells us that a peak in the dollar is coming sooner rather than later, and leveraged gold mining vehicles could be the best way to position for a turn in the U.S. currency.

