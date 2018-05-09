Egalet's (EGLT) CEO Bob Radie on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Egalet Ltd. (NASDAQ:EGLT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Blair Clark-Schoeb - Senior Vice President of Communications

Bob Radie - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stan Musial - Chief Financial Officer

Pat Shea - Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Strobeck - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

John Vandermosten - Zacks

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli and Company

Operator

Blair Clark-Schoeb, Senior Vice President of Communications

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Thank you all for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2018 financial results this morning. Leading the call today will be Bob Radie, our President and CEO; who's joined by Stan Musial, our Chief Financial Officer; Pat Shea, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Mark Strobeck, our Chief Operating Officer.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and the company's future performance.

In addition, we refer you to sprix.com, oxaydo.com and arymoer.com for full prescribing information for our approved product.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or the archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on May 8, 2018.

Now I will turn the call over to Bob. Bob?

Bob Radie

Thanks, Blair. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings conference call. In the first quarter, we had over 22,000 prescriptions written for our three products; SPRIX Nasal Spray, OXAYDO and ARYMO ER, resulting in net product sales of $6.3 million compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing 15% growth. While revenue grew, we also reduced our first quarter total cost and expenses in 2018 by 23% over the same period in 2017.

We ended the quarter with $74.9 million in cash, marketable securities and restricted cash. We began the year with critical progress on the market access front with some key payer formulary wins, including the announcement yesterday that SPRIX and ARYMO ER had been added to a national pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, managing over 3.5 million member lives. This is the fourth such accomplishment this year, and we expect more developments in this important area of our business.

While all three of our products have experienced steady growth in prescriptions generated since we began active promotion, growing payer pressures from both the commercial and government sectors have impacted our net income. These pressures are magnified in the first quarter of any given year due to the deductible resets in other early-year payer dynamics.

While we have seen growing payer pressures from both the commercial and government sectors across our whole portfolio, we have seen an increased interest from health care professionals in non-opioid alternatives like SPRIX and our reluctance to cover abuse-deterrent opioids from the payer community. To try to improve our net product sales going forward, we are making some important operational changes and enhancements to our commercial plan.

We are spending more time with physicians that treat patients with conditions that can benefit from our products and in which their insurance plans make these products more accessible. We believe this alternate approach may affect the growth rate of our overall prescriptions written for our products. However, it should translate into a high percentage of our patients being able to access our medicines and should result in an increase in our net product sales. To support these efforts, we are realigning our sales force into 182-person sales force selling all three products and increasing our effort behind SPRIX.

Now I'm going to ask our Chief Commercial Officer, Pat Shea, to provide some additional detail on our recent payer successes and sales force strategy. Pat?

Pat Shea

Thanks, Bob. As Bob mentioned, we are making nice progress implementing our market access strategy, which is very encouraging for our business. In February we announced that both SPRIX and ARYMO ER were placed in preferred positions for a large Northeast regional health plan.

In April, two additional large regional Northeast plans also placed ARYMO ER in a preferred formulary position. And just yesterday, we shared that a large national PBM with 3.5 million member lives put SPRIX in a preferred position and added ARYMO ER as a Tier 3 unrestricted product. These developments demonstrate our continued commitment to work with the payer community to broaden access for all of our products on behalf of patients who require them.

As it relates to key operational enhancements on the commercial front, we implemented a few strategic changes to our sales force strategy late in the first quarter that we believe will have a positive impact on our business going forward. First, we modified and enhanced our approach to physician targeting by expanding our universe to a new focused group of prescribers that we believe have patients in their practice with a need, particularly for SPRIX Nasal Spray. As we work to broaden market access for ARYMO ER, we are placing more promotional emphasis on SPRIX.

We will continue to promote ARYMO ER and OXAYDO to a targeted group of prescribers, including many of our existing prescribers. Our sales force will spend more time with physicians that treat patients with conditions that benefit from our products and in which their insurance plans make these products more accessible. We have the flexibility to adjust targeting and sales force efforts at both the national and regional levels as we have additional market access wins.

To support our efforts in the changing commercial landscape, we are realigning our field sales team to ensure focus and execution. We have moved from two separate sales forces, one selling SPRIX and one selling ARYMO ER and OXAYDO, to a single, combined 82-person sales force selling all three of our products. This adjustment will enhance our effort on SPRIX, increasing our reach to physicians that we believe have patients in need of a product with this profile.

In addition, this realignment will give greater efficiencies in the field, smaller territories, less drive time and importantly, provide flexibility to adjust emphasis between products based on physician and patient need.

We believe these adjustments to our sales strategy, combined with executing on our market access strategy and other elements of our commercial plan, put us in a stronger position to continue to grow our brands, generate quality demand and improve net sales.

I'll turn the call back to Bob.

Bob Radie

Great. Thanks, Pat. We will now review each product's performance in the first quarter, starting with SPRIX Nasal Spray. This product, which can be taken for up to five consecutive days for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires relief at the opioid level, is well received by the health care providers in today's environment.

SPRIX prescriptions nearly doubled from 6,300 in the first quarter of 2017 to 11,700 in the first quarter of 2018. While SPRIX prescriptions grew, net product sales grew but to a lesser extent due to the payer pressures that we have described. Net sales for SPRIX Nasal Spray were $4.8 million for the first quarter 2018 compared to $4.1 million for Q1 2017. Importantly, the units sold to the specialty pharmacy grew 98% from approximately 7,000 units in Q1 2017 to almost 14,000 in the first quarter of 2018. Similarly, the number of prescribers continues to grow with over 1,200 new prescribers in the first quarter of 2018, reaching an all-time high of over 3,100 prescribers for the period.

Our partner, OraPharma, began promotion of SPRIX Nasal Spray to dental targets in the first quarter. We are pleased with their early enthusiasm and contribution to the promotion of SPRIX to this important audience. Our other SPRIX partner, Ascend Therapeutics, targeting women's health care providers, has continued to see steady utilization of our product within its physician base. We are seeking similar co-promote partnerships with companies targeting areas outside of our commercial reach such as urology, urgent care and others.

In 2017, we initiated work to identify a new formulation of SPRIX that we believe could potentially provide a more attractive product profile for patients and provide additional intellectual property and thus, market exclusivity. New formulation testing is ongoing, and we expect to be able to identify a formulation to take forward. We plan to provide an update on this formulation by midyear. We would note that there were no generic entrants to date, and we are not aware of any ANDA filers.

Now turning to ARYMO ER, an FDA-approved abuse-deterrent opioid indicated for the management of pain, severe enough to require daily round-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Since we launched ARYMO ER in late March of 2017, we have continued to grow the number of prescribers, and we now have over 1,200 health care providers who have prescribed ARYMO ER. Almost 5,000 prescriptions were written in the first quarter 2018. There were almost 3,400 wholesale bottles ordered in the first quarter of 2018 compared to about 2,700 bottles in the first quarter of 2017. Net revenue for ARYMO ER for the first quarter was approximately $200,000.

Now we'll return to OXAYDO. This is our immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via the route of snorting, indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate-to-severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate. OXAYDO prescriptions grew to more than 6,000 in the first quarter 2018, representing almost 50% growth over the same quarter in 2017. The wholesale bottles sold increased from approximately 4,000 bottles in the first quarter of 2017 to almost 6,000 in the same period of 2018, representing 40% growth. Net revenue for OXAYDO was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. Beyond our own commercial products, we are spending a significant amount of time looking to identify other product candidates or marketed products to acquire or license that would complement SPRIX, OXAYDO and ARYMO ER and fit within our existing commercial infrastructure.

Now I'll turn the call over to Stan Musial, our CFO, to provide a more in-depth discussion of our first quarter 2018 financial results. Stan?

Stan Musial

Thanks, Bob. As of January 1, 2018, we have changed our revenue recognition method from the sell-through method to the sell-in method as mandated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. Under this new accounting method, we recognize revenue at the time we sell product to our distributors, both wholesalers and specialty pharmacies, rather upon delivery of the product to the patients.

Rebates and other allowances offered to distributors are estimated at the time of shipments to distributors. Under the new method, we recognized a total of $6.3 million in net product sales for the first quarter of 2018. This change of revenue recognition makes quarter-over-quarter comparisons from 2018 to 2017 more complex. In the first quarter of 2018, we had $2.2 million in channel inventory that was not recognized as revenue in either the fourth quarter of 2017 or the first quarter of 2018, but rather it was adjusted to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.

Moving on to cost of sales. Cost of sales was $2.2 million for the first quarter 2018 and $1.3 million for the same period in 2017. Cost of sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, reflected the average cost of inventory shipped to customers and charges related to the minimum manufacturing requirements for ARYMO ER. Cost of sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, reflected the average cost of inventory produced and dispensed to patients.

General and administrative expenses were $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased salary and stock compensation expense and decreased legal fees. Sales and marketing expenses from first quarter 2018 were $9.1 million compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2017.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2018 were $1.3 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease in the period was primarily driven by decreased cost for the development of Egalet-002, ARYMO ER and OXAYDO.

The net loss from operations in the first quarter 2018 was $13.9 million compared to a net loss of $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a 33% improvement. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $3.6 million compared to interest expense of $4.5 million for the same period in 2017. Interest expense in the first quarter of 2018 included noncash interest of $450,000 compared to noncash interest of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The net loss for the first quarter was $12.4 million or a net loss of $0.26 per share compared to a net loss of $25.4 million or a net loss of $1.02 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bob. Bob?

Bob Radie

Great. Thanks, Stan. It's obviously been a busy quarter here at Egalet. We've also seen some interesting progress on Capitol Hill. Representatives Carter, Reed, Doyle and Loebsack introduced H.R.5582, the Abuse Deterrent Access Act. This legislation is designed to study potential abuse-deterrent formulation access barriers in Medicare, a worthwhile endeavor given the high level of opioid use in the government-insured patient population and the lack of market access for these patients. We will closely watch if this bill makes its way through the House and Senate. Additionally, the DEA recently announced the proposed rule regarding opioid manufacturer quotas and have requested comments by last Friday.

Importantly, the DEA ruling highlights the issue of diversion. We believe contemplating the role of ADFs should be considered when determining product quotas. This could help support the FDA's objective to transition the market to safer forms of opioids like ADFs. In summary, we believe the adjustments we have made to our commercial strategy described earlier in terms of our targeting, product emphasis and sales force deployment are key to achieving our goals for 2018. We are comfortable with the annual 2018 revenue consensus from the analysts who cover us.

At this time, we are happy to take questions. Cole, can you please open the line for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Brandon Folkes from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Brandon Folkes

I've got a few. I think, so firstly, can you just elaborate on what is the biggest hurdle you've received for the adoption of ARYMO ER? Is this just simply payer pressure? Or have you seen revenue per script go down with more conservative prescribing? Secondly then just moving on to SPRIX, do you see this same payer pressure on SPRIX? How do you think about that with the potential of a generic coming? And did you say you do not expect a generic in the near term worth watching out publicly? And then lastly, can you update us on your cost-cutting program? Does your adjusted cost and expenses guidance still hold?

Bob Radie

I'm going to take the first stab at some of this. So first on your first question about the biggest hurdle with ARYMO ER. I'm comfortable, and certainly Pat can chime in, in saying that this really all revolves around adequate coverage from a payer perspective. And so as we stated, we see a lot of resistance from payers to add abuse-deterrent opioids to their formularies in the status that makes prescribing reasonable and to make the product reasonably accessible.

We see a lot of plans either not willing to cover abuse-deterrent opioids at all or putting them in a position where they require prior authorization or a step added. And in many instances, the physician offices are not willing to go through those extra steps. And so that's a big reason why we're spending as much of our effort and time regarding our strategy for ARYMO with the payer community. And we're very pleased with some of the recent wins that Pat articulated and went through during the call. We expect more of those coming in the coming quarters. And I think that once we have more wins, we'll be able to adjust our promotional efforts based on the way we've realigned our sales force to take advantage of those promotional wins. But the biggest hurdle for ARYMO continues to be coverage and access.

In terms of do we see the same issue with SPRIX, I would say that we see payer pressures across our whole portfolio of products, perhaps to a slightly lesser extent with SPRIX. But nonetheless we've been under more pressure. I think we announced at the end of last year some of the challenges that we face with CVS. We certainly are working to try to -- with them, to try to improve our coverage for SPRIX there. But it does -- that pressure that you just described speaks to a bit of our strategic change that Pat articulated during his commercial section of the call, where we talked about targeting efforts that are aiming our representatives in those practices where our patients will have easier access to the product because the mix of insurance coverage is more favorable than perhaps practices where we have less favorable insurance coverage.

Not to say that we won't potentially go back to those offices at some point, but we're going to really spend our time in those offices and in those practices where access to our products is better for patients. And that ultimately should have a positive impact on our net product sales. You've also asked a question about the generic filer. What we stated, and what we still believe is to date, there has been no generic entrants in the marketplace.

We are not aware of any additional ANDA filers. And we continue to articulate our belief that based on the series of aspects of the way that this product is distributed, some of the challenges to manufacture it, the fact that it's cold chain, makes this perhaps a less traditional target for generic companies to be interested in, although we can't guarantee that, of course. We continue to believe that we have a reasonable period of time here with exclusivity for SPRIX as it is. But we also, as you heard, are investing in a new formulation for this product that we hope at some point in the future will create additional market exclusivity for us.

Then lastly on your question around cost cutting, I think we went through a pretty significant effort in the third quarter of last year to reduce expenses. We cut some headcount here in the company. We also trimmed back some of our initiatives and development in R&D. And so we are -- continue to support the guidance that we've given around expense management for 2018. Stan, anything you would add to that?

Stan Musial

No. I would just reiterate what you had said in your previous comments that we did reduce cost and expenses in the first quarter by 23% over the same period in the prior year. When you look at the first quarter, total cost and expenses of roughly 20 million. The average last year was 23 million, so it's a decrease from that period as well. And again, as Bob said, we previously guided that cash used in operations will be between 35 million to 45 million in 2018, when it was 65 million in 2017. And again, we still hold firm on that guidance.

Brandon Folkes

And then maybe just one follow-up. On the formula wins, congratulations, as they've been very good so far. Are these unrestricted? Or do you have step edits on those wins?

Bob Radie

Yes. So I think all of the wins that we described in the call and in our press releases are unrestricted wins, where the product is in a Tier 2 or Tier 3, depending on the plan and depending on the product, but not requiring any step edits or prior authorizations in those situations. And that's our goal. Yes. That's our goal is to try to improve access for all of our products into some sort of preferred tier that don't require prior auths and step edits. Thanks, Brandon.

And the next question comes from Jason Butler from JMP. Please go ahead.

Jason Butler

First one on the sales force realignment. Is the realignment now fully deployed? And can you give any early feedback from the field in the first few weeks following the realignment?

Bob Radie

Sure. I'm going to ask Pat to comment on that.

Pat Shea

The changes took effect April 1. We started looking at those obviously in the first quarter, started putting them in place towards the end of March and made it live April 1. The early feedback is that we had a fair number of new prescribers come into the mix, and kind of what we referred to in the script. Offices where we feel SPRIX has a greater likelihood to gain traction. And that group of prescribers from early weekly data is really showing us that, that group is starting to take hold of the brand. So we're quite pleased that the early results of this new audience that we're going to.

Bob Radie

And there's just some really practical benefits, Jason, that Pat outlined earlier just around efficiency. We have smaller territories, less drive time, each representative fully trained on all three products, the ability to pivot as appropriate as the broader environment changes, as we get market access wins we literally, without having to realign, can shift priority and shift effort and turn on a dime. And that's one of the benefits we believe to this restructuring and realignment.

Jason Butler

Great. And then on SPRIX, can you give a sense, even big-picture sense, of what the growth trajectory would look like in the first few weeks of 2Q?

Bob Radie

Yes. No I mean, obviously we're not in a position to be able to comment on that at this point. But as we said, I think we are excited about the adjustments and shifts that we made, and we'll have more to say coming forward.

Jason Butler

And then last question. Can you just comment on Gross to Net in 1Q versus where with the new payer wins you think you could ultimately get to for the rest of 2018?

Bob Radie

Yes. So I mean, I'll start out and certainly Stan can chime in. I mean it's obvious -- I think it's obvious that one of the reasons that we're making these changes we are making is that we've seen an increase in our Gross to Net. Certainly if you look at 2000 -- as 2017 was evolving, and that increase continued into 2018 and so that's a big driver. Because we've been successful in growing volume very successfully. I think you saw the almost doubling of prescriptions if we compared Q1 of '18 versus Q1 of '17. But you're not seeing a doubling of net revenue during that period, and that is exclusively driven by these payer pressures that we described throughout the call.

And so this is why I think it's critically important that we spend more time with those practices and those offices where we have better coverage, where patients could have more access to our products. And while that, admittedly may have an impact on the growth trajectory of the Rxs, we believe, at the end of the day, it will have a very positive impact on net product sales.

And the next question comes from John Vandermosten from Zacks.

John Vandermosten

One thing we've seen recently is just a dramatic reduction in opioid sales from a number of companies out there. And I think even Walmart mentioned they were reducing the number of days of opioids that they'll dispense. And does this create an opening for Egalet?

Bob Radie

So there's a lot of layers to that question. And I'll start out by saying, we are supporters of appropriate opioid prescribing. And clearly, there is -- there are examples out there where opioids should not have been prescribed or the amount of opioid or the dose of opioid should have been lower or less, and that all makes total sense to us and we've always been supportive of that. I think when a health care professional chooses to prescribe an opioid because it's indicated, it's appropriate for that patient, then we think that abuse-deterrent opioids are a logical choice.

And that's our effort is to try to work with health care professionals, obviously try to explain that rationale and the logic of that to payers. And also to retail pharmacies, right? Because it's to everyone's benefit that when an opioid is required and is necessary that it's dispensed in a form of an opioid that lessens the likelihood of unintentional misuse or abuse. And so I do think there is an opening there. But I also think that the contraction that we've seen in total prescriptions and volume of product is appropriate.

John Vandermosten

And then next question is just on all the wins that you've had in terms of the payers. What argument is making headway with the payers to get on a formulary?

Bob Radie

Yes. I think it's somewhat related to the last question you just asked, right, is that they are starting to understand better the features and potential benefits of abuse-deterrent formulations. I think we are working hard to explain what abuse-deterrent products do and importantly, what they don't do. We certainly spend a lot of time explaining ARYMO, what its potential benefits are versus a non-abuse-deterrent form of morphine. And there are more companies out there now talking to payers about abuse-deterrent formulations and I think that helps too.

Obviously, we're also having to do some things economically, right? I mean, there is some rebating that has to go on. I think that's just the nature of the beast these days. And we're certainly trying to find the right balance there between appropriate contracting that is still beneficial to Egalet and to our shareholders but also making sure that this important -- these important products are available to patients who need them and where they're warranted.

John Vandermosten

And just one last question on Gross to Net. Does this -- the change there, does that potentially impact pricing for Medicare and Medicaid sales?

Bob Radie

So I'm not sure I fully understand your question. I mean, obviously we are always obligated when it comes to, say, Medicaid that there's some best-price implications that we're always keeping an eye on. But I don't think most of our dispenses to date are with commercially insured patients. We're obviously working on getting better coverage for Medicare. But as most folks know, we missed the bidding window for Medicare based on when ARYMO was approved for 2018 coverage. So we have bids in today that we hope will put us in a position for more government-insured patients starting Jan 1, 2019.

And the next question comes from Kevin Kedra from Gabelli. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kedra

I hopped on a little late though, Stan. I don't know if I've missed it. But did you say how long you believe your current cash can last you until? And then secondly, kind of a bigger-picture question for Bob. The pain market has been challenging area for a lot of players, yourself included. How do you think about just the viability of the pain market in general in building a business with kind of new alternate doses or formulation from existing molecules? Do you still -- how do you see that as -- or, at least what gives you the confidence that you can build a sustainable business with an attractive ROI with that approach?

Stan Musial

I'll start with your first question. We stated before, and again we're affirming the fact that we believe we have cash into 2020. I think that's based on our current operating plan as well as we have deficiencies with regards to our NASDAQ listing. So as long as we can maintain our listing, which we have plans to address through an appeals process if and when that formal notice comes, along with our current operating plans, we believe we still do have cash into 2020.

Bob Radie

And Kevin, so this is Bob, let me address your question. I do think that there's a way to build a business in the pain space. I think that we are -- we believe we're showing that right now with the progress that we've made with SPRIX. And clearly, having non-opioid alternatives is helpful in this environment. I think there's still a lot of moving parts in the opioid space that helps me to -- I mean, we're pleased that we have the ability to diversify and we are diversified. But I think what we're doing with SPRIX shows that there is a desire for differentiated pain products, opioids or non-opioids.

I think the other benefit of this space is that you can promote these products with a relatively small sales force based on the highly focused prescriber base. That's not the case in other therapeutic areas all the time. So with the reasonable product offering and a small sales force, I believe that you can get to a revenue base that would support profitability. And we're certainly moving in that direction. I think that efficiency is why we continue to build. Obviously, we'd like to add more to the mix. As I mentioned earlier in the call, if we could take advantage of this commercial infrastructure that we built, bring in more differentiated product that wouldn't require a lot of additional expense is something that's high on our priority list. All that being said, I think once we get to that point of cash-flow positive, obviously we would look to potentially diversify ourselves as well, whether that's diversification in other CNS areas that are complementary and ancillary to our target list, or potentially even diversify outside of our current target list. But you have to sort of graduate your way to there, and that's -- we're not quite there yet but we certainly have that on our horizon as we continue to build our business.

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to Mr. Bob Radie for any closing remarks.

Bob Radie

Thank you, Cole and everyone, for joining this morning. We appreciate your interest in Egalet, and we look forward to updating you during our second quarter earnings call.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

