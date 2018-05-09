Finjan: Traditional Modeling Doesn't Work On This Unique Value Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome 7T Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) presents a unique opportunity to invest with substantially mitigated downside exposure as a result of a highly unusual financial position:

No debt;

Liquid net assets valued at $1.30/share (nearly half of the price paid for a share is collateralized by liquidity);

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) settlement to provide $65 million of additional liquidity which does not yet appear in any financial statement filed with the SEC. When the $65 million is added to liquidity, the stock values to at least $3.75/share representing a 30% premium over the current trading price of $2.97/share.

Between $200-400 million remaining to be collected from pending litigation and licensing arrangements over the next 4 years.

In short, if FNJN collected the Symantec settlement funds and liquidated, the net cash distributable to shareholders would provide a near-term 30% return while the value of the patents they still hold could be packaged and sold for shareholder returns even greater.

Finjan's historical free cash flow has been lumpy. These sporadic cash flows provide no mechanism to project future cash flows which are inherently required for typical analyst modeling techniques. Consequently, it appears that the market is valuing the company's stock based on ultra-conservative assumptions. However, we believe there is a degree of certainty about in place future cash flows that allows reasonable valuation, albeit using a less traditional and conservative model. Readers be warned that traditional methods of forecasting based on historical results will not be found in this particular report.

This investment recommendation is based substantially on the in-place liquidity, known settlements, and remaining in process settlements. While a potential, and we believe highly attainable, value is computed, it is not the intent of this report to value the company.

Unlike competitors in the cyber-security space, FNJN approached cyber-threat security based on behavior (enabling real-time and previously unknown threats rather than compiling lists of known threats). While this approach provides a significant competitive advantage, the fact that they secured the intellectual property rights to the approach was brilliant.

The strength of the approach combined with well-established legal rights are substantiated by the fact that market share giants (Microsoft, McAfee, F5 Networks, Sophos, Symantec) have begun utilizing the approach and been forced by the courts to pay large settlements to Finjan aggregating $351 million to date with $200-400 million in progress, according to management. Due to consistent success in the courts, defending these rights (and proactively selling licensing) should only become easier and less costly by legal precedent, and consequently, Finjan should be able to continue monetizing value from the approach while industry giants incorporate their idea into their products.

A concern we have about the approach to settlement is that FNJN has in most respects adopted a "once and done" settlement protocol; effectively providing unlimited future use of their intellectual property rights to the defendants for a one-time settlement payment. Because patents expire anyway, the approach certainly has merit and the liquidity it provides the company is difficult to counter.

This business model will continue to provide lumpy cash flows until the market is saturated by competitors with whom they have settled and existing patents expire. While Finjan continues to invest in new technology and use of this intellectual property in their own products, the likelihood of generating new sources of cash flows is unproven. However, we acknowledge that this is the case to a large degree for all technology-related businesses. What is unique about Finjan is the availability of information to an investor to quantify a value based on events that have already occurred; users of this report should bear this in mind when viewing the unique valuation technique later in the report.

The following chart illustrates the past events that have created their exceptional liquidity and the remaining to be realized:

Using the above information, we do not seek to compute a value and the model below does not seek to do so. We believe that we can readily quantify what we believe is a minimum valuation. It will be easy to poke holes in our assumptions but not when considering that the model is not a valuation. Rather, it is designed to take reasonably certain data to compute a reasonable target value while illustrating a significant safety net in the form of existing liquidity.

What could go wrong?

We track another company, PDLI, that generated significant liquidity from biopharmaceutical intellectual property rights which eventually expired but not before giving the BOD an important query: what to do with all this cash? PDLI is essentially using that liquidity to reinvent themselves as a biopharmaceutical venture capitalist firm and having success with a 15.9% return on invested capital. Different industry but same fundamental concept as FNJN. In both cases, the market is not willing to ascribe value to what already exists. In essence, the market seems to be modeling that management will flush current and future cash flows down the toilet. Or to put another way, the market seems so focused on valuing from a previous free cash flow that the models are slow to recognize value from companies like these. Indeed, that is our concern for both companies as well.

However, with such significant opportunity available, activist investors can generally be relied upon to do the work for us. In the case of PDLI, it has already happened with an Israeli fund taking a 1.5% stake, obtaining a seat on the board and publicly ripping management and the current Board apart for seeking to buy other companies at market rate multiples of EBITDA when their own stock can be had for a much better multiple!

Unless we are missing something, one can invest in FNJN and afford a lot of management mistakes to see what management can do with all this capital. If they do not restore shareholder value in a very near-term, I myself might look for some rich friends to take the steps necessary to shutter the company and sell off its parts for a great return.

Everything customary is not included above because our view is that the in-place value makes the stock a bargain. We have not focused any of the analysis on the possibility that there may be a multiple effect on their liquidity if indeed Finjan redeploys capital in a profitable manner. We encourage readers to look into Finjan Blue (recent partnership with none other than IBM) and other initiatives that are all promising stories in and of themselves and showing traction. We just need not go there because we can already see the value. While the stock climbs to our target exit price, these other initiatives should provide enough new data to consider the appropriateness of upward valuation adjustments. If those initiatives atrophy instead, that possibility is factored in the "what could go wrong" above.

