Our 2018 $70 WTI Average Price Call Doesn't Look So Crazy Anymore

The bullish tailwinds from the accelerating production declines in non-OPEC ex-U.S. will continue, and this will be more evident in the second half of 2018 and into 2019.

Welcome to the "not so crazy" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI is now sitting above $71/bbl and, despite a tremendous number of comments at the end of 2017 advising us to temper our aggressive WTI price forecast of $70/bbl for 2018, we refused and adhered to our fundamental-driven oil market analysis. For those of you wondering where we published our oil price forecast for 2018, it was detailed in this article: "Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?"

Going into 2018, no one from the investment banks predicted oil prices will go above $65/bbl let alone $70/bbl. To make it more insane, no one forecast that prices could even remotely average at $70/bbl. As this WSJ headline perfectly explains, "Oil Costs How Much? How the Oil Rally Took Forecasters by Surprise."

As you can see by the chart from WSJ, the consensus's forecast has been materially lower than the actual price. And, while WTI has not averaged at $70/bbl yet, our forecast doesn't appear so crazy anymore.

Fundamentals Continue to Point to Higher Prices

For us, the differentiating view came from looking at the oil market fundamentals. It's one thing to look at IEA's oil market reports and take its word for it, and another to question each variable assumption that's being laid out.

As a result, the more we looked at the oil market fundamentals from supply to demand, we couldn't help but notice a large divergence from "actual" supply and "forecast" supply. The other variable that confused us to no end at the end of 2017 was the consensus's obsession with the likes of U.S. shale, while Brazil had just registered production declines YoY when it was supposed to be growing.

Where's the Love for Non-OPEC Ex-U.S. Production?

But what's wild about the latest oil price rally is that it's just the beginning, as we laid out in this article: "The Oil Bull Thesis Is Just Getting Started." There are those who will disregard our analysis as some kind of bull thesis propaganda, but if the oil bears were truly rational, they would break down each variable in the supply and demand equation and arrive at the same conclusion we did - oil prices are set to go even higher.

However, that's not what market participants will do, because many in the mass media and on the sell side remain anchored to the notion that oil prices will remain lower for longer, due to some element of OPEC deal being canceled or U.S. shale growing. The notion that oil prices could rally back to $100/bbl is a distant potential, not because of fundamental analysis, but because of psychological biases.

As our long-time readers will note, when we are wrong, we admit we are wrong and analyze where we went wrong. Are we then mostly right in our oil market analysis? No, and we won't ever be 100% accurate. Take our latest April U.S. oil storage forecast, for example, where we were off by some 21 million bbls. Or take our analysis of U.S. shale in 2017, where we said U.S. oil production would exit the year at 9.5 million b/d, when U.S. oil production really exited at 10 million b/d.

But the oil bull thesis is much more than just one variable. The margin of safety in our analysis is that we should understand every variable that will influence supply and demand from the likes of OPEC's production, whether it's a cut or not to U.S. shale and how much it will grow, and, lastly, understanding oil demand - a topic no one likes to spend any time on. But more importantly, it's the focus on non-OPEC ex-U.S., Russia, and Canada supply that gives us the ammunition we need to know that oil is charging higher.

The old commodity saying "Low prices cure low prices" rings too true for the oil market. And the downturn of 2014 to 2017 sent global mega oil projects to a standstill. By 2019, we will start to feel the effects of what low upstream capex investments translate to in actual barrels lost in the market. By the second half of this year, this will become apparent in the monthly oil production figures reported by the various agencies. IEA will be the first to note that production declines are accelerating, despite rebounding higher oil prices. This will be a rude awakening for the "lower for longer" crowd.

Not So Crazy Anymore

Hopefully, the recent oil rally sends a clear message to the investment community - the oil market is in deficit and will continue to trend higher as the storage drawdown continues. If you're thinking that the rally came as a result of U.S. pulling out of Iran nuclear deal, then we believe you are mistaken.

Source: IEA

Note that there will be no weekly oil storage report this week. Next week's forecast is below:

Thank you for reading HFI Research's OMD.

If you have found our oil market articles to be insightful, we know you will find our premium service to offer more value to you. We have been one of the few research firms to have nailed the oil market fundamentals, and if you have questions, we have answers. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.