Litecoin To 4x By August?

According to Fibonacci chart analysis, a target of $560 may not be out of the question in upcoming months.

This in conjunction with the overall crypto market is leading bulls to start accumulating this common cryptocurrency.

After the cryptocurrency market crashed in late December of 2017, many believed that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin were dead once and for all. According to more recent technical analysis, however, it seems that quite the contrary may be the truth.

Cryptocurrency markets have been quietly growing over the past several months, as millions of dollars have been pouring into both small and large market cap crypto investments... but what of Litecoin (LTC-USD)?

Many were astonished at Litecoin's 329% gain in just 11 days that we saw last year, and so the question remains... will be seeing gains like that anytime soon? This author believes that we will be.

Descending Trendlines

After Litecoin peaked at $369 on December 19th, we saw a huge tumble downwards. In just two months, we saw the price of Litecoin drop by nearly 70%, all the way down to $108.

But even so, Litecoin managed to break through the multi-month descending trendline which held it down, when on February 14th it shot up by 37%, breaking through the descending trendline.

Source: Coinigy

Even so, after breaking out of this descending trendline, it wasn't long before another reared its ugly head. From February 20th to April 11th, Litecoin was kept down in its place by a descending trendline, but on April 12th, bulls got a hold and managed to beat out the bears.

Source: Coinigy

Since then, Litecoin has entered into a steady accumulation phase, with a slightly upward bull channel... and while this breaking out of two separate descending trend lines isn't proof of an impending bull market alone, when we look at other indicators, they seem to suggest a huge spike incoming.

Stochastic RSI

When one looks at the stochastic RSI, different time frames tell a different story. Take a look at the 4-hour stochastic RSI, pictured below.

Source: Coinigy

When looking at the indicator, it is apparent that the lines just crossed over underneath the purple zone, indicating a very bullish market is about to take over. It's not enough to just analyze one time frame, however, so let's take a different look at the 1-week time frame.

Source: Coinigy

While the longer term indicator certainly isn't as bullish, it does seem to signify that it's just in the middle of an upward trajectory. This could potentially mean that we will see a short-term spike, a re-test of the descending trendline to make it a support within the next few weeks, and a longer-term (2-3 month) bull market. Let's take a look at one more time frame, though.

Source: Coinigy

Upon looking at the 2-week stochastic RSI, the lines just crossed over - a very bullish sign, that supports my claims. According to these three time frames analyzed, it appears that we can expect a short-term surge in Litecoin's price, a medium-term re-test of the descending trendline, and a longer term bull market.

Trend-Based Fibonacci Extension

Although predicting prices is never 100% accurate, there is one tool we can turn to in times of need such as this - the Fibonacci sequence. Utilizing chaos theory and other esoteric branches of math, we can predict high probability price points with relatively high accuracy. Take a look at the chart below.

Source: Coinigy

Many of my readers know that the 1.68 ratio level is one of my favorites to shoot for - and while I will certainly cash out a portion of my investments on the way up, I save the lion's share for my primary target.

The 1.68 level would be roughly $625 according to the chart above, which may seem ridiculous. We must remember, however, that in mid-2017, it seemed ridiculous that Bitcoin would hit $10k, let alone $20k... and yet it did.

Source: Coinigy

Another high probability target might be the .786 ratio level, which would be a re-test of the initial high of roughly $370. According to analysis, this would be a 127% gain, which is quite common in the crypto space.

The Bottom Line

In summary, many indicators show that Litecoin could see a potentially massive surge over the next several months. While predictions are always subject to criticism and are hardly ever 100% accurate, the indicators and tools used above present a strong case for an upcoming 4x ROI.

This technical analysis, in conjunction with the prices of Bitcoin looking as if they're ready to explode, plus the overall trajectory of the crypto market, makes 400% seem like a very likely target.

In addition to this, Litecoin has recently surged after it was announced that Charlie Lee may be leaving the project, which is still controversial despite many being in favor of him leaving.

Even if 400% is not reached, however, we're overdue for a re-test of the Litecoin high at $370, so even though there are many crypto critics out there claiming the ship has sailed, it may be a good idea to increase your holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.