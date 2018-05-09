Why General Electric Will Not Fall To The Single Digits

Shareholders of General Electric (GE) are the main beneficiary of stock markets stabilizing in April and up in the last month. Markets become more forgiving and less risk adverse, paving the way for GE stock to climb steadily and away from the single-digit dollar value. Core businesses are stabilizing and opportunities are emerging that suggest the stock is finally range-bound in the worst-case scenario.

“All those waiting for single digits - Forget it!”

– SA User AlieGee

Analysts continue to view GE as a sum-of-the-parts value play, citing a value of at least $20 a share if the company were to break itself up. That speculation often signals the markets believe the company has far more value than the current share price. Unlocking that value is the missing ingredient needed to realize any upside as a shareholder. Management is unlikely to aggressively break up the company into smaller parts just to please short-term shareholders. In its current size, GE may continue to realize operational efficiencies by sharing costs among the units.

Effective, disciplined project management at its big divisions, such as aerospace and medical, is lacking. The company has the capability of streamlining every facet of the business, from supply chain management to seeing through the sign-off of product orders from new and existing customers. Any talk of breaking the business up will do nothing more than to distract management. By extension, hard-working GE employees will work under a cloud of uncertainty. This would keep the company underperforming instead of fixing the business problems.

Growing Core Businesses

GE’s lightbulb unit is a core businesses that should not be sold right away. Having cut its dividend, GE has more cash flow available to invest in the business. The company could enhance its existing customer awareness strategy for saving electricity. It already has an exclusive partnership with Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) but GE could go further. Cree’s (CREE) success in LED bulbs should motivate GE in expanding the LED business globally. Though it sold its EMEA operations, the company may still grow lightbulb sales, instead of allowing companies like Phillips (PHG) take market share. Philips recognizes the trend of customizing outdoor color lighting. If it is right, profitability for such bulbs should go up.

GE’s turbine business is another core business that's pivotal to stabilizing the company results. It debuted the world’s largest wind turbine in the U.K. last month. And with offshore wind turbines environmentally friendly and viewed as a quick win for sustainability, expect more deals for GE. On May 9, it won a 22-MW turbine supply deal in Chile.

GE’s aerospace division did well last quarter and needs no operational fixing. Last November, GE forecast operating profits growing in the range of 7 percent to 10 percent. But at $6.3 billion in profit, accounting rule changes may prevent the company from reaching that goal. Higher orders for its fairly new Leap jet engine should pick up later this year, due to seasonal strength.

Valuation

Wall Street has a $17.40 price target on GE stock. By comparison, the average finbox.io fair value model suggests the stock is already trading at a fair value of $15. Using an EBITDA Multiples model, GE should hold the $14 - $15 level. Using Honeywell International (HON), United Technologies (UTX), Siemens AG, and 3M Company (MMM) as the comparable companies, GE’s weak prospects are baked in the share price.

Source: finbox.io

GE’s stock is especially underappreciated if the company manages to grow EBITDA by 29 percent, compared to the 15.7 percent sector average:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change assumptions)

To err on the side of caution, if investors assume EBITDA does not grow next year, GE’s downside should still be limited given that it has asset sales, dividend cuts, and cost cut options as available options.

Takeaway

Before getting up in arms over GE considering a dividend cut as an option, the company is not doing so at this time. It already cut it by half last November. Its damage to the stock is done. A cash flow stabilization from the business will give investors more confidence that the company may even increase dividends in the next fiscal year.

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks ideas. Click on the big "follow" button beside my avatar and get real-time alerts when my articles are published. Free.

This DIY idea originates from the DIY Value Investing marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.