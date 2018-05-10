The Timing Is Right For Hi-Crush Partners LP

Hi-Crush Partners is a small cap, highly volatile name that is not for the faint of heart, but the timing looks right from just about every angle.

Hi-Crush Partners has transformed itself and is not only a sand company but a higher value-added logistics company, justifying a positive re-rating.

Valuations for the frac sand companies reflect a more pessimistic view on the direction of oil prices.

Macro Thoughts on Oil

It's surprising with oil prices at the highest levels since 2014 and hovering around $70 that investor sentiment for energy stocks remains so tepid. I believe investor psychology plays a significant role in this aversion to oil stocks. Many investors are still licking their wounds from the massive declines in energy stocks from mid-2014 to early 2016. I have included a chart of the SPDR Oil & Gas Producers ETF (XOP) to illustrate this point.

Source: eSignal

This decline of more than 70% from top to bottom has left deep scars and many investors remain skeptical of the entire group.

Oil traded in the $45-55 range for two years, before breaking out decisively in November 2017. The rally in crude was driven by production cuts and supply discipline from OPEC and Russia (ROPEC), which dates back to December 2016 and continues through today. This supply discipline combined with consistent global oil demand growth fueled by a synchronized global economic expansion has cleared global excess oil inventories.

For most of the last 40 years, oil's price was a function of supply, but with little excess spare capacity outside of Saudi Arabia, oil is now largely a demand-driven market. Oil demand is now expected to exceed supply for the next two years.

Source: Scotiabank, WSJ's Daily Shot

The consensus view was that shale oil production growth would offset ROPEC supply discipline and put a cap on prices. What the market consensus didn't fully consider was once the market is in balance, even minor supply disruptions can have an immediate impact on prices.

Frac Sand Dynamics

The confluence of a positive macro backdrop for oil prices and equity valuations that reflect a considerable amount of pessimism has created an opportunity to invest in the energy sector.

The frac sand stocks appear poised to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of the current environment and are the sweet spot in the energy sector.

Source: Credit Suisse

The sand companies appear poised to generate significant free cash flow as we move through 2018.

Source: Credit Suisse

Hi-Crush Partners LP

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) has become an integrated frac sand logistics company that mines, moves, and delivers sand from the mine to the well site. The logistics business is a key differentiator for the company and generates higher margins than just mining and selling sand.

Source: Company Presentation

Hi-Crush Partners has a strong presence in the most prolific shale basins, including the Permian Basin in west Texas and the Utica and Marcellus shale in the Northeast.

Source: Company Presentation

The company has high-quality white sand assets in Wisconsin along with a newly opened Permian Basin sand mine and related infrastructure (Kermit facility). Having an owned and operated logistics network (trains, terminals, last mile capabilities) and sand supply so close to its Permian customers is a key advantage for the company.

Source: Company Presentation

Within the Permian Basin, Permian sand is taking more and more share and HCLP is one of the primary beneficiaries.

Source: Company Presentation

HCLP has a strong competitive position within the industry.

Source: Company Presentation

First Quarter Update

HCLP reported first quarter results on May 1st. The company fought through some difficult third-party rail logistics issues in the quarter to deliver earnings per share of $0.59, $0.04 ahead of consensus. Revenues were $218 million and were more or less in-line with estimates. On a year-over-year basis, revenues grew 162% and earnings were negative a year ago, so a massive increase on both the top and bottom lines.

On the conference call, management spent a considerable amount of time discussing the rail-related disruptions at their premium northern white sand facilities. The slide below summarizes some of the key issues.

Source: Company Presentation

The company overcame these challenges to deliver an excellent quarter. The company delivered 2.618 million tons of sand in the quarter and stated that sand volumes could have been an additional 450,000-500,000 tons in the quarter with normal rail service.

Source: Company Presentation

Sand volumes have seen a massive step change in the past year, resulting in rapidly improving operating results.

Source: Company Presentation

Historically, the company has been highly levered, but debt levels have declined significantly in recent years and the company recently restructured its term loan and extended its maturity profile. The company also secured a new $125 million revolving credit facility in December giving the company significant financial flexibility.

The company stopped paying partnership distributions in 2015 due to cash flow issues but recently resumed quarterly distributions in the third quarter of 2017 along with a stock buyback program. This was a significant step and vote of confidence from management on the state of the industry and HCLP specifically.

Earnings and revenue are expected to explode in 2018, with revenues anticipated to increase 56%, while earnings per share (EPS) are expected to jump +174% to $2.71.

The stock is trading at just 5x 2018 EPS estimates and yields 6.9%.

The technical setup is also favorable. The stock bottomed in August 2017, rallying nearly 100% before peaking with the broad market in late January. The stock has formed a classic double bottom base, is still trading 14% below the January high, and just broke through both the trendline and pivot point.

Source: eSignal

Hi-Crush Partners is a small cap, highly volatile name that is not for the faint of heart, but the timing looks right from just about every angle.

