Retirement Strategy: Starting A Retirement Portfolio Today With A Core Dividend Growth Stock

With time on your side, dividend growth investing just might be the least risky investment approach I can think of.

Lately, I have been writing about my conservative approach in retirement. There are millions of folks just now starting a retirement portfolio, so I'd like to discuss that now.

I have been so wrapped up being a retired old guy that I have forgotten that so many folks are just now beginning a retirement portfolio, even in a tumultuous market. You have time on your side, want to invest in dividend growth stocks and seek a more secure income stream for retirement. Since I've been there, I know I needed all the suggestions I could get, so let me give my suggestions to you!

The Basics

Save as much as you can for as long as you can, as soon as you can.

Always spend less than you have coming in, forever.

Have a case cushion to get you through the really bad times.

Consider dividend growth investing to build a reliable income stream for a lifetime.

Focus on quality blue-chip stocks that have an elite history of paying and increasing their dividend payments year after year for decades.

Ignore the share price fluctuations and focus on the income.

Hold those great stocks as long as they keep paying you and give you increases.

Time in the market rather than timing the market will allow the magic of compounding to work.

Know your risk tolerance level and your goal before investing a dime.

There is nothing risk-free, and continual due diligence is a must.

It is not that tough but it does take focus and discipline.

Never ever panic.

These are the simple basics I have lived by. Obviously you need to start somewhere, so let me offer the first foundation building stock that is selling at a reasonable price right now and that can launch your journey in a positive direction.

A Great Stock To Consider Right Now

If I were able to turn back the clock to where I had at least 10 years to go before retiring, I would want to look at some of the greatest companies on the planet to build a dividend growth portfolio around. Thinking about what I would begin with leads me to a company that has products that can be found in every home, every medicine cabinet, every hospital, every doctor's office, every drug store, every supermarket - in emerging markets as well as highly developed countries. It would have financial stability, long-term dividend income growth, a huge global footprint and a brand that has few rivals.

I have come up with the No. 1 core position that I would begin building my dividend growth retirement portfolio around: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson's Vital Statistics Are Hard To Beat

I actually would not care what the share price is on any given day if I had time on my side. Just look at the basic fundamentals of this monster company from Fidelity Investments:

The fluctuations of JNJ's growth are not only tied to its drug pipeline, but it also faces large civil liabilities from time to time. That being said, the financial health of the company is beyond amazing, the overall quality of the company is virtually impeccable, and I can buy the shares at a discount right now.

With a 5-year dividend growth rate pushing nearly 7% per year, and a current yield knocking on the door of 3%, I suppose my question would be: If you had a longer time horizon of 10+ years, why wouldn't a dividend growth investor strongly consider JNJ as the core foundation to begin building a retirement portfolio?

Take a look at this, also from Fidelity:

While the industry as a whole faces strong headwinds, JNJ has easily blown past all of its competition. That might not mean anything tomorrow, but today is what we have to reflect upon. This type of performance takes plenty of the risk out of owning this stock in my book, and the world will simply go on needing what JNJ has to offer.

From The Recent Shareholder Presentation

Not only has JNJ restated its lofty goals for the near (as well as long) term, you can see by this graphic that the company is basically "killing it" in each of its major business segments:

Not to mention the company has $20 billion of free cash flow, very modest debt, and a dividend king elite status of paying and increasing its dividends for more than 50 consecutive years!

On top of all of this, the share price has dropped to a level that even I would consider a bargain:

To me, this is true correction territory, and I believe this stock is at least 20% undervalued. Not to mention that with every new drug breakthrough, JNJ has the potential to be a strong growth stock.

Yes, It Has Its Risks

Obviously nothing is risk-free, nor do we have a crystal ball. We have no special look into the future, and the industry is under government pressure to reduce prescription prices, which could hinder earnings growth, and the collateral damage from weak earnings reports from the likes of Novartis (NVS) has caused some concerns.

The no-name brand issue is once again rearing its head, but we have seen how flat that has fared previously, and I do not expect any urgent impact on revenues for JNJ.

While the biggest risk is government controls and restrictions, JNJ has shown that it can survive and thrive in any environment. With the amount of products that all people on the planet need and use, and with as many outlets to purchase its products, JNJ is a stock I feel comfortable leaning on as an anchor in the portfolio of a dividend growth investor, who has the time to let the magic of compounding reinvested dividends work to build an income stream that would be hard to beat.

The Bottom Line

As far as having a blue-chip stock kick off a great dividend growth portfolio, it might not get any "bluer" than JNJ, and I feel it should be considered as a core holding, even now in this treacherous market, if you have time on your side.

What do YOU think? What is your ONE stock to build with?

