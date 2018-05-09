Ares Capital Corp.: Solid Q1 Boosted By Higher Interest Rates

Ares Capital Corp (Nasdaq:ARCC) is a leading Business Development Corporation (BDC) offering debt and equity capital to large and medium enterprises in a variety of sectors across the US. The company recently published encouraging Q1 results, with most key metrics improving on the previous quarter. Higher interest rates are

Company Overview

ARCC is the largest BDCs by market capitalization, with a total portfolio of $12.2bn (at fair value) with 360 portfolio companies. As of March-2018, the company's portfolio is composed of senior loans (46%), subordinated loans (40%) equity investments (13%), and CLO investments (1%). The portfolio composition has remained fairly stable in recent years.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

ARCC targets middle market companies with EBITDA below $100m, offering is very broad, including senior loans, subordinated loans, uni-tranche loans, and equity-like capital. The company has 150+ investment professionals operating across 6 offices with full coverage of the U.S. market.

ARCC is managed by Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), one of the largest U.S.-based alternative asset managers with $100bn+ assets under management across Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate segments.

Q1 Financial Performance and Dividends

ARCC reported a record gross investment income of $317m in the first quarter, supported by an increasing portfolio. Operating expenses (including interest expense) were flat on the previous quarter when excluding management fees. Management fees (including incentive fees) increased over the quarter in line with the larger investment income.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

ARCC's Core EPS has been negatively impacted in recent quarter from the American Capital acquisition (closed in Q1 2017). This was predominantly caused by the dilutive impact of the large share issuance to fund the acquisition, which increased the share count by 34%. The company's Core EPS has increased as ARCC worked through the acquired portfolio, and in Q1 2018 finally fully covered ARCC's flat quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The dilutive impact on net interest income per share is due to the lower yield of the American Capital portfolio (7.7% versus 9.0% of ARCC's non-American Capital portfolio, on a fair value basis).

Overall, the American Capital acquisition has been beneficial to ARCC, with the company reporting cumulatively $91m realized gains and $271m unrealized appreciation since the acquisition, in addition to interest income included in gross investment income. As of March 2018, the American Capital portfolio has reduced to $1.6bn fair value, from the original $2.5bn fair value.

The book value per share has increased further in Q1 2018, reaching $16.84 per share as of March 2018. The increase in book value was due to the recovery in net investment income, and significant realized/unrealized gains recorded in recent quarters.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Non-Accruals and Portfolio Quality

ARCC has continued to work through its non-performing assets, reducing its loan in non-accrual status to 2.7% of the portfolio at amortized cost, from 3.1% in December 2017, and the 3.4% peak in September 2017. The non-accrual ratio also reduced on a fair value basis to 1.0% (from 1.4%), which implies the company has already impaired 63% of the non-performing loans value.

In addition, the company provides a risk rating to each investment ranging from 1 (highest risk) to 4 (lowest risk), updated quarterly. A company rated 3 is performing in line with expectations at the time of the original investment. As shown in the table below, the portfolio quality remains very strong, with a large increase in category 4 loans, a small amount of category 2 loans, and little to no loans rated 1 (highest risk). The company also disclosed that as of Q1 the portfolio company's EBITDA increased by c. 7% (LTM, on a like-for-like basis), with the average EBITDA leverage stable at 5.4x.

Source: Q1 2018 Results Presentation, Pandora Capital

Interest Rates Upside

As we highlighted in a recent article, ARCC is expected to benefit from a gradual increase in interest rates, similarly to other BDCs albeit at different magnitudes.

This was already clear in Q1, with the average loan portfolio yield increasing to 10.1% (from 9.7% in Q4 2017), whilst the average funding rate remained stable at 4.14% (from 4.12% in Q4 2017). We project this divergence to support higher net investment income in future quarters,

Valuation Considerations and Conclusion

ARCC currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 9.2%, in line with its peer average. ARCC trades at 11.2x core earnings, in line with the peers average of 10.8x (adjusted NII as a proxy), and trades at 0.98x book value, which compares favorably to the peer average of 1.05x.

Source: Earnings Reports, Pandora Capital

ARCC is definitely not cheap based on the valuation metrics above. However, we project better than average performance thanks to its quality portfolio, solid track record, and positive exposure to higher interest rates. We continue rating ARCC a buy and suggest looking for opportunistic additions created from volatility in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARCC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.