MannKind Inks Afrezza Deal With Cipla For India

MannKind (MNKD) announced today that the company has partnered with Cilpa LTD. for distribution of Afrezza in India. This is most likely the term sheet that management discussed earlier this year and anticipated getting to completion here in Q2. The pharma market in India is estimated to be about 3rd in terms of volume and 13th in terms of value.

Cipla carries a market cap of about $8 billion and is a decent sized company, but is not likely the deep pocketed big pharma player that many MannKind investors envisioned when the company stated that it had a signed term sheet. Cipla is the fourth largest pharma player in India out of 9 that are publicly traded.

The deal brings with it $2.2 million in up front cash and the possibility of undisclosed regulatory milestone payments, minimum purchase commitment revenue and royalties on Afrezza sales in India. This level of up front cash is not at all what many investors had hoped to see in such a deal, and does little to help the near term cash crunch that MannKind has been in for years now. MannKind expects to receive the up front payment within 30 days.

The new drug approval process in India involves multiple step that are likely best navigated by a company that knows the pharma landscape in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approves the drug and/or medical device for marketing, whilst manufacturing licenses are approved at the state level by state drug control authorities.

Manufacturing, importing, or conducting a clinical trial in India requires permission from the licensing authority through a Form 44 application. This application follows international submission requirements of a Common Technical Document (CTD) and covers five specific topics. Those topics include:

Administrative and legal information

Summary of the product

Quality information

Nonclinical

Clinical information

In India, most medical care is paid for out of pocket, and thus the country sets regulations on maximum pricing on essential drugs. Whether or not Afrezza gets into the category of an essential drug could impact the pricing as this deal moves into a launch.

The news of a new deal was enough to bring up the stock price modestly in early trading, but did not set the stock on fire. As I have long stated, it will take very compelling news that resolves the cash crunch to move this needle in a manner that adds lasting equity appreciation.

Overall, this is an incremental positive, but it will take time to get Afrezza to market. Once approved in India, any sales there would help make the MannKind manufacturing facility more efficient, but most importantly may give an assist to using up stockpiled insulin which MannKind is currently contracted to buy in volume that it can not utilize.

MannKind will be offering its Q1 update after the market closes today. The company will be reporting a loss, and will likely discuss this deal as one of the highlights of the discussion. The key things to watch for in this call are the cash situation as well as Afrezza revenue. Both are critical to this equity.

A deal for India is a positive, but is not anything to get very excited about yet. This deal delivered more in cash than the Biomm SA deal for Brazil. MannKind expects approval in Brazil in later 2018 or early 2019. Terms of the Brazil deal are also light on detail. Investors need to consider that if India brings in just $2.2 million in up front cash, what other deals may bring in the future. Stay tuned!

