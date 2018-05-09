30 Top Dividend Challenger Gains Led By EQT Midstream Partners, Hoegh LNG Partners, And Westlake Chemical Per Broker Targets For May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Challenger stocks showed 8.45% fewer net gains than from $5k invested in all 10.

30 Top Dividend Challenger stocks ranged in yield from 7.13% to 12.32%. The top 10 were PBVX, SIR, DDR, HMLP, ABR, DKL, NRZ, SRLP, GME, and SUN.

Dividend Challenger selection is based on five to ning straight years of increasing dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege 25.9% To 44% Net Gains By Ten Challengers By May 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Challenger dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Challengers, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) nets $439.83 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

GameStop (GME) was projected to net $370.22, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $340,23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was projected to net $306.61, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) was projected to net $290.25, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods (BGS) was projected to net $288.81, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was projected to net $283.41, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) was projected to net $272.34, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $401.00, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) was projected to net $419.21, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

May Top Yield 30 Challengers Hailed From 7 Business Sectors

Yield (dividend/price) results from here listed as of 4/30/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/7/18 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Challengers are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Dividend Challenger Stocks

Top ten Dividend Challengers selected 4/30/18 showing top yields as of 5/7/18, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [4 listed]; (2) consumer cyclical [1 listed]; (3) real estate [4 listed]; (4) industrials [1 listed].

First Challenger stock by yield, was the first of four energy firms on the list, Sunoco (SUN) [1]. The others placed third, fifth, and tenth, Sprague Resources (SRLP) [3], Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) [5], and PBF Logistics (PBFX) [10].

One consumer cyclical firm placed second, GameStop (GME) [2]. Then, one of the four real estate firms placed fourth, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [4]. The other three real estate challengers placed sixth, eighth, and ninth: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) [6], DDR Corp. (DDR) [8], Select Income REIT (SIR) [9].

Lastly, one industrials representative placed seventh, Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [7], to complete the top ten May dividend Challengers by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Challengers Showed 19.4% To 38% Upsides, While (31) One Had A 7.6% Downside To May 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Calculated A 8.45% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Challenger Stocks For May, As Big Dogs Arose To The Challenge

Ten top Dividend Challengers were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Challenger dogs selected 4/30/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/7/18 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Challenger Dogs (32) Delivering 21.91% Vs. (33) 23.93% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Challenger kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.45% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The third lowest priced Challenger dividend stock, GameStop (GME), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.02%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Challengers for May 7 were: DDR Corp. (DDR); Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); GameStop (GME); Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP); New Residential Investment (NRZ), with prices ranging from $7.45 to $17.97.

Five higher-priced dividend Challengers for May 7 were: PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX); Select Income REIT (SIR); Sprague Resources (SRLP); Sunoco (SUN); Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), whose prices ranged from $20.15 to $27.85.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Challenger Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance.

